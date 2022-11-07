News
Chrysostomos II, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus, dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Cyprus, whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances have inflamed supporters and critics alike, has died. He was 81 years old.
The state-owned Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation announced his death on Monday.
Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and spent his last days at church headquarters in the capital.
Orange County buses to run Monday despite maintenance workers strike
Orange County buses will be back in service Monday amid a strike by maintenance workers to get voters to the polls, according to transit agency officials.
About 100,000 bus drivers across Orange County were stranded Thursday after maintenance workers called a strike amid stalled union negotiations with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA).
On Sunday night, the union announced it would lift its pickets on Monday and Tuesday so bus riders could go to the polls on Election Day, according to City News Service. Passengers have been advised to expect delays.
If there is no contractual agreement by Wednesday, the union will likely strike the picket lines again, halting bus service again, said Eric Jimenez, secretary-treasurer of Local 952. of the Teamsters, to City News Service.
“We hope there will be no more service interruptions and that we can resolve this issue without affecting the people who rely on OC Bus to get to work, school and other important destinations” , OCTA President Mark A. Murphy, also the mayor of Orange, said in a statement.
The union representing about 150 mechanics, machinists and service technicians accused OCTA of backing out of negotiations, and the transportation agency said it was offering maintenance workers a contract that would offer wage increases and a reduction health care costs. OCTA and union members spoke on Saturday and Sunday, Jimenez said.
OCTA and the Teamsters have been in negotiations since May, and a strike was averted in October after Governor Gavin Newsom reached out to both sides and urged them to continue negotiations. But the health care negotiations seemed to continue to be a pivotal point for both sides.
OCTA buses travel approximately 50 routes across the county and serve approximately 100,000 daily passengers.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Facebook parent Meta plans to begin mass layoffs this week, report says
Facebook parent Meta plans to begin mass layoffs this week. News18
Meta Platforms Inc plans to begin mass layoffs this week affecting thousands of employees, the the wall street journal reported Sunday.
The disappointing forecast comes as Meta grapples with a declining global economy, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns over massive spending on the metaverse, and the ever-present threat of regulation. Reuters reported.
According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will take about ten years for investments in the metaverse to pay off. To cut costs in the meantime, he had to suspend employment, cancel projects and reorganize staff.
“In 2023, we will focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow significantly, but most other teams will either stay flat or shrink over the next year. Overall, we expect to end 2023 with roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today,” Zuckerberg said as quoted by Reuters.
In October, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, predicted a weak holiday quarter and much higher costs in 2019, which will reduce Meta’s market value by around $67 billion and add more than $6 billion to its value. half a trillion dollars already lost this year. .
Facebook’s parent company Meta had cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% in June, with Mark Zuckerberg warning employees to prepare for a slowing economy.
Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital Management, in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, said the company needed to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditures. They also said that investors have lost faith in Meta due to its increased spending and pivot to the metaverse, a Reuters additional report added.
Pulled by mistake or too essential
Twitter Inc. is entering its second full working week under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and some unexpected twists in its plans.
The social media firm laid off nearly 3,700 people on Friday, soon to join dozens of employees it says were fired by mistake or too essential to the changes the billionaire businessman wants to bring. Another of Musk’s key early goals — adding verification checkmarks for members of his monthly subscription service — is being delayed until Wednesday to avoid potential chaos in the U.S. midterm elections.
The whiplash events, as described by people familiar with the situation or in an internal company memo posted on slack, follow Musk’s own acknowledgment in a tweet that the company he and its well-heeled partners bought for $44 billion loses $4 million a day.
Twitter downsized to cut costs after the Musk acquisition, which closed in late October. Many employees learned that they had lost their jobs after their access to company systems, such as email and Slack, was suddenly suspended. Employee feedback requests show how rushed and chaotic the process was.
A Twitter spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Twitter’s plan to rehire workers was previously flagged by Platformer.
“When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day,” Musk tweeted on Friday.
When it comes to reducing Twitter’s strength, unfortunately, there’s no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day.
All those released were offered 3 months of severance pay, 50% more than the legal requirement.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Twitter still has nearly 3,700 employees, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk is pushing those remaining in the company to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases employees have even slept in the office to meet new deadlines.
Twitter said it was rolling out new features to its Twitter Blue subscription plan, offering a verification tick for any user who pays the monthly fee. The company also said it will launch other features soon, including half the ads, the ability to post longer videos, and get priority rankings in replies, mentions, and searches.
Twitter will issue the new blue verification checkmarks to users who pay $7.99 per month for the service starting Nov. 9, according to an internal company message that was posted on Slack. The company had previously planned to roll out the subscription feature on November 7, the day before the election.
The company has received internal and external comments that the verification process for its Twitter Blue program could be ripe for abuse, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified. This has raised concerns that candidates and other political actors could be impersonated on the site in the days leading up to the US election.
On Sunday night, Musk said Twitter would ban accounts impersonating others, after several high-profile users changed their names and photos to match the billionaire. Any name change will result in the temporary loss of a verified tick.
Dr Charlie Teo’s daughter Sophie films the moment NSW Police Raptor Squad broke up the party in Surry Hills
Charlie Teo’s daughter blasts infamous cop squad for throwing ‘relaxed’ party as she accuses them of smashing TVs: ‘That’s what our taxpayers’ money is for’
- Dr Charlie Teo’s daughter filmed police breaking up a party in Surry Hills
- Sophie Teo filmed Raptor Squad officers cutting short a meeting on Sunday
- Ms Teo accused officers of using heavy-handed tactics and breaking furniture
- Police say bottles were thrown at officers before the Raptor Squad called
The daughter of world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has slammed heavily armed police for hosting a ‘relaxed’ party as she claims she left behind broken TVs and a bed.
Sophie Teo had her fun cut short after officers from NSW Police’s infamous Raptor Squad arrived at a party she was attending on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills, Sydney in the early hours of Sunday.
The Raptor Squad is typically tasked with investigating and arresting outlaw motorcycle gangs and other dangerous criminals across the state.
Ms Teo filmed officers yelling at revelers and pushing them out of the house before claiming they used pepper spray and kicked and punched people.
The daughter of world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo has slammed heavily armed police for throwing a party and leaving behind broken TVs and a bed
Sophie Teo had her fun cut short when Raptor Squad officers arrived at a party she was attending on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills, Sydney in the early hours of Sunday.
Footage of the incident was uploaded to her Instagram page, where she accused them of knocking over beds, breaking furniture and disrupting a “relaxed party”.
NSW Police said they received a noise complaint and called the Raptor Squad after revelers threw glass bottles at them, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.
Ms Teo described the brutal tactics in the video as the ‘most useless *** bullying I have ever experienced’.
“That’s what our taxpayers’ money is for!” she wrote.
‘Broken and looted all beds to seize audio equipment. These losers have nothing better to do.
Sophie is not the famed neurosurgeon’s first daughter to make headlines after her sister Nicola was involved in an accident with Comanchero boss Jock Ross in 2019.
She filmed officers yelling at revelers and pushing them out of the house before claiming they used pepper spray and kicked and punched people.
Footage of the incident was uploaded to her Instagram page where she accused them of knocking over beds, breaking furniture and disrupting a ‘relaxed party’
Nicola was charged with driving dangerously on the wrong side of the road when she rammed Mr Ross in Lower Macdonald, northwest of Sydney, in September.
Mr Ross was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition when his motorbike collided head-on with Ms Teo’s Toyota Landcruiser.
Ms Teo was reportedly ‘shaken’ after being charged with the accident.
She pleaded not guilty to all four offences, including dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, before the charges were sensationally dropped.
Elon Musk threatens to kick off Twitter account impersonators
“Going forward, all Twitter accounts that engage in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names – not their account names – and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision. ‘offering verified accounts to all comers for $8 a month as it simultaneously laid off much of the workforce.
“Going forward, all Twitter accounts that engage in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings ahead of the suspensions, now that it is rolling out “widespread verification, there will be no warning.”
In fact, “any name change” would result in the temporary loss of a verified tick, the world’s richest man has claimed.
Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday after changing her screen name to Musk. She told a Bloomberg reporter that she also used her profile picture.
“Guess not ALL the content moderators were fired? Lol,” Griffin then joked on Mastodon, an alternative social media platform where she created an account last week.
Actress Valerie Bertinelli had also appropriated Musk’s screen name – posting a series of tweets supporting the Democratic candidates on Saturday before reverting to her real name. “Okey-dokey. I had fun and I think I made my point,” she tweeted afterwards.
Before the stunt, Bertinelli noted the original purpose of the blue check mark. It was granted free of charge to people whose identity has been confirmed by Twitter employees; journalists representing a large part of the recipients. “It just meant that your identity had been verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you,” Bertinelli noted.
“That no longer applies. Good luck there! she added.
$8 verified accounts are Musk’s way of democratizing the service, he claims. On Saturday, a Twitter update for iOS devices listed on Apple’s App Store said users who “sign up now” for the new “Twitter Blue with verification” can get the blue checkmark next to their name” just like the celebrities, businesses, and politicians you already follow.
He said the service would first be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. However, it was unavailable on Sunday and there was no indication of when it would go live. Twitter employee Esther Crawford told The Associated Press that it will be coming “soon but hasn’t launched yet.”
Twitter did not respond to an email Sunday seeking comment on the verified accounts issue and Griffin’s suspension.
Musk then tweeted: “Twitter must become by far the most accurate source of information on the world. This is our mission.
If the company were to strip current verified users of blue checks — something that hasn’t happened — it could exacerbate misinformation on the platform during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Like Griffin, some Twitter users have already started migrating from the platform — Counter Social is another popular alternative — following layoffs that began Friday and reportedly affected about half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees. They fear that a breakdown in moderation and verification could create gratuitous disinformation for all about what has been the internet’s main conduit for trusted communications from public agencies and other institutions.
Many companies have suspended advertising on the platform over fears it will become more unruly under Musk.
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of security and integrity, sought to allay those concerns in a tweet on Friday. He said the company’s frontline content moderation staff were the group least affected by the job cuts.
Musk tweeted Friday night that there was no choice but to cut jobs “when the company is losing over $4 million a day.” He did not provide details of the daily losses on Twitter and said employees who lost their jobs were offered three months’ salary as severance pay.
Gérard Gallant already against the clock to find the identity of the Rangers
The day it arrived an hour early for New Yorkers, it started to get a bit late for Rangers.
Yes I know. The season has 13 games. But I’m not sure if the modifier should be “only” 13 games or “already” 13 games.
Because roughly a third of the 2022-23 season, the Blueshirts have won less than half their games, the record falling to 6-4-3 after Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss at the Garden to the Red Wings after going 2-0 begins the second period.
I’ll tell you what, it surely wasn’t too early for head coach Gerard Gallant to drop a quiet fourth-line Chris Kreider with Ryan Carpenter and Julien Gauthier in a series of line changes in the third period. Kreider’s feet just don’t move. It was a decision as dramatic as the one Gallant made during his 95-game regular-season tenure behind the New York bench. It probably took a long time to come.
“He deserved to be where he was,” said the coach. “He was not alone.”
Rangers are in the middle of the pack for those clubs currently outside the playoff line, and more – or less – is that this team has yet to establish an identity. Mika Zibanejad and Jacob Trouba – two of the four players who have deigned to be available to the media – explained how the team know what their game is and need to come back to it, but that seems like a leap of faith at the moment.
It’s not last year’s team. Jaro Halak may have had the team’s best goalkeeper performance of the year in the 33-save effort that at least saved a point, but the Blueshirts were unable to back up. on their goalie as they did in Igor Shesterkin’s victory at Vézina in 2021-22. country. Indeed, the team ranks 25th in five-on-five save percentage at .906. It was kind of Arizona territory last season.
Thirteen games and it’s quite a challenge to be able to identify what this group is doing particularly well. To suggest that Rangers aren’t a particularly physical group would be up for the understatement of the season. They check forward in spurts. There’s too much risk in their puck-handling game. They don’t defend the crease particularly well.
And for a club with so many skilled marquee players, Rangers are helpless at five against five. They came off the ice Sunday 25th in the NHL with 2.1 goals per 60:00 and also rank 25th in five-on-five goal differential percentage at 44.90, having scored 22 and allowed 27. Their allegedly vaunted power play sits 15th after Sunday’s 1-for-2.
These are not numbers worthy of a Stanley Cup contender. These are numbers that might not be suitable for a playoff team.
The first period represented one of the best of the season for the club, with the Blueshirts leading by two goals after 20 minutes for the first time since the second game of the year in Dallas. But their energy quickly dissipated. Their offense became kerflooey. The Red Wings, 7-3-2 and a legitimate threat to end their six-year playoff drought, took control.
Perhaps it’s more accurate to suggest that the Rangers handed it over, as they so often have with the puck. There was also a glaring line change from the Zibanejad-Kreider-Kaapo Kakko unit that led directly to the Wings 2-2 tying goal on a second rebound at 8:37 of the second period which was marked with no Blueshirt striker pictured. . There seemed to be some ignorance in the coverage of Detroit’s first goal which was scored on a deflected forward.
Get it: the Rangers haven’t held a third-period lead since Game 4 of the season, Oct. 17 against Anaheim.
The pace at times, or at least when Rangers tried to sneak into the neutral zone, resembled September. Kreider, who went a game-high 15:03 on ice but got the first quarter of overtime, was hit more than any other forward by Gallant, who shuffled all of his lines. Assistant coach Gord Murphy, who leads the defense, apparently pointed the finger at No. 6 Zac Jones only getting one third-period shift, this one in the second minute.
Row combinations that were essentially static do not produce. Gallant moved Alexis Lafrenière to Filip Chytil’s wing in third while moving Sammy Blais to Vincent Trocheck’s flank. Artemi Panarin, who can’t pass his passes, skated to the left of Zibanejad. The third period was better than the second but it wasn’t enough.
Neither Zibanejad nor Trouba took this one lightly, with the captain acknowledging playing 60 minutes has been a season-long challenge for this group. The Rangers cannot be happy with their condition. They’re in for a long fight if things don’t turn out fast enough.
Thirteen games into the season, it’s getting late soon enough.
