News
CNN Fact Checks Joe Biden on several false and misleading claims
President Joe Biden made several false or misleading claims during his campaign for congressional Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, according to CNN.
Since October, Biden has been on the campaign trail trying to spur at-risk congressional Democrats as the party loses momentum in the home stretch of the midterm cycle.
However, left-leaning CNN highlighted several instances on Saturday where the president made false or misleading statements in October and November.
Trump’s tax cuts
CLAIM: On Thursday in New Mexico, Biden said former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts only benefited the top 1%, a claim he also made during the speech on this year’s State of the Union.
VERDICT: While the tax cuts have benefited high earners, middle-class Americans have also benefited from significant tax cuts in the years since the legislation was signed. As John Carney of Breitbart News writes:
Eighty-two percent of middle-class American households received a tax cut, and Americans overall received an average tax cut of $1,260. Ninety percent of Americans have seen their take home pay rise. The tax cuts boosted wage growth by 3.3% and helped foster historic lows in unemployment.
Additionally, CNN, via the Tax Policy Center think tank, noted that all earners in every state received a tax cut.
Reduce the national debt
CLAIM: At a campaign rally in Florida on Tuesday and at the same rally in New Mexico, Biden claimed his government had cut the national debt in half.
“We have halved the federal debt. A fact,” Biden said.
VERDICT: This claim is false as the US national debt skyrocketed to over $31 trillion for the first time in October, Breitbart News reported.
CNN pointed out that Biden was most likely confusing the national debt with the federal deficit, which was halved between 2021 and 2022. However, even that is also misleading, as the federal deficit is expected to decline in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 after a record. high pandemic relief spending in 2020
Social Security
CLAIM(S): Biden made two misleading claims regarding increased Social Security checks for seniors, according to the Left Network.
His first statement came in Pennsylvania last week when he said, “Under our watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are going to get the biggest boost to their Social Security checks.”
VERDICT(S): The remarks are misleading because they lack important context. Social Security checks rise 8.7% in 2023 because they’ve been adjusted for the spike in inflation that happened under Biden’s presidency. In fact, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) — to which Social Security rates are tied — was the highest it had increased in 40 years, Breitbart News noted.
Biden’s White House Twitter account tweeted the same claim, but was hit with a “Fact Check” by Twitter, and the post was deleted shortly after.
Additionally, CNN noted that the comments were wrong because the COLA adjustment has increased almost every year for the past ten years.
Gas prices
CLAIM: During an economics speech last week in New York, the President said: ‘The most common price of gasoline in the United States today is $3.39, compared to more than $5 when I took office.”
VERDICT: When Biden took office, gas prices were nowhere near an average of $5 a gallon nationwide. In January 2021, when it opened, gasoline prices averaged $2.38 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
While the president rightly says gasoline prices have come down to a current average of $3.79 a gallon, that was after hitting a record national average of $5 a gallon in June under his administration, according to AAA.
Xi Jinping and China
CLAIM: Biden said in October that he walked more than 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was vice president. He made a similar claim on Thursday, saying he had traveled 17,000 to 18,000 miles with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
VERDICT: Biden and Xi have never traveled between 17,000 and 18,000 miles with each other; however, they traveled great distances to meet frequently and spend time together when Biden was vice president, according to the Washington Post. In fact, Biden and the communist leader met in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, the outlet noted.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Rema: “Afrobeats is going to countries we’ve never mapped before” | pop and rock
On Saturday afternoon in Soho, a collection of children’s art is caught up in what might be called the Rema whirlwind. The Nigerian artist makes an appearance in a pop-up for London-based brand Places + Faces to promote a recent clothing collaboration. Never mind the amazed crowd; it’s hard to miss her stardom: the glittering jewelry, cowrie shells in her hair, and impeccably manicured fingernails are a dead giveaway.
Divine Ikubor, 22, is a shining star in the new school of afrobeats. He first broke out in 2019 with the frenetic and joyful single Dumebi. Earlier this year, he released his debut album, Rave & Roses, which featured guest spots from AJ Tracey and 6lack. He has, quite aptly, named his sound and performance style Afro-rave: the emphasis is on strings, fiddle and bass line, and live he is often accompanied by his mascot, a big bear. plush.
This week marks two more career highs: he has two spots on the soundtrack of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, and sold out two nights at London’s Brixton Academy. On top of that, her single Calm Down continues its strong position on the charts – bolstered by a remix that includes a surprising verse from Selena Gomez. It’s one of many recent encounters between an emerging Afro-pop artist and an established band – which suggests that an old school of pop star, whether it’s Justin Bieber or Ed Sheeran, is riding the new generation.
Ikubor is diplomatic on the matter, insisting the pair came together out of his friendship with Gomez rather than a business deal. “It wasn’t on a label vibe,” he says, speaking behind a large pair of Balenciaga sunglasses as we speak after the pop-up. “She’s been having fun with my music for a while. I dropped the offer and she accepted it. He points out that the original song had “become #1 in countries I didn’t even know” during the six months before the remix was released, “But Selena opened doors for her, she went further than me.”
He is pragmatic in the face of this state of affairs. “I’m glad westerners are jumping on this sound, I can’t see any other way it could work,” he says. “It’s like an artist trying to explode in Nigeria – you have to work with Nigerian artists. I don’t think anyone should be called a culture vulture. We just have to focus on knowing that we started it.
And Ikubor is convinced of the originality of what he offers. “I’m creating a rave culture,” he says. “Over the years I have attended many Afrobeats shows; everyone stands and watches. I want to push the culture of delirium, like going crazy, crazy, freedom, rebellion. You feel like a 22 year old clinging to a teddy bear, it’s childish, but to me it’s freedom.
His sound has deep roots in his hometown of Benin City, the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria. Ikubor is perhaps the best modern ambassador of the region: he makes me discover with passion the culture and the social history of the city, up to the questions of political orientation and land ownership. One of its local heroes is the late Victor Uwaifo, a notable highlife artist; Ikubor asked his son, Andre Vibez, to produce Calm Down.
“People will fight with me, I don’t want to fight people’s legends,” he said cautiously. “I don’t understand why Nigerians don’t speak [about him]. Yes we are talking about Fela [Kuti], great respect – but Victor Uwaifo? The scene in Benin is incredible. The only thing we don’t have is a projector.
Ikubor is friendly and energetic when we talk, slipping in and out of Nigerian pidgin and laughing when we talk about his love life. Despite his baby face — he could easily pass for 19 — his music has established him as a crush. Its lyrics range from loving partner adoration (Ginger Me) to Bounce, a lascivious ode to a girl’s ass. He plays the part well, too: at the pop-up, he deftly manages a group of young girls who beg to go out with him afterwards. Slipping into artist mode, he lures them in for hugs and photos one by one, coldly asking if they’re attending his shows next week. Then they scream in the hallway and argue over who he looked at first.
“Everyone is sexualizing me! ” he says. He insists that the situation is more chaste than it seems. “There’s this perception that you have different girls, different songs, but most of the time it’s one girl that inspires a lot of songs. There are people who know they’ve gotten a lot of love from women, [they start] lick lips and do all that bullshit – abeg [please]. It’s very strange.”
The joy in Ikubor’s work was hard-earned. He was a “rough” child, he says, loud and talkative. He started rapping and singing at age eight, absorbing music through his parents and siblings. He depended on their listening devices and had to memorize the music he liked. “Respect in Benin is a very big thing, I couldn’t tell my sister to play it again,” he said. “You can’t say, ‘Yo, I want to listen to this song again’ – who are you? I had to learn the melodies, that’s why I hum. I learned to hum before I even sang,” he says, mumbling a few lines for effect.
Eventually, at age 14, a member of his church gave him a phone and started downloading free beats and rapping over them. He was inspired by Nigerian Afro-pop pioneers D’Banj, Wizkid and Burna Boy, the latter of whom his older brother greatly admired. He would soon die in a failed operation. “Burna kind of looks like my brother,” Ikubor says affectionately. “I feel like if my brother were alive, they would really look alike.”
At the age of 15, he had also lost his father, a politician who died in mysterious circumstances. “I started to change,” he said, his smile growing strained. “[When] I lost my father, seeing people picking on us like that – my soul grew darker. I slowly became a very calm person. I lost a lot of my social skills because they were my mentors; I didn’t know what to do with life.
Their deaths plunged the family into financial difficulties which Ikubor, the family’s only remaining male, felt compelled to rectify. Overwhelmed by pressure, he ran away from home at the age of 17, settling in Ghana with the aim of earning money and pursuing his music career. “I was tired of everything,” he says. “I ghost; started a new life. No one could reach me.
Ikubor attended talent shows and auditions, did hard work for money, and went “door to door” looking for any work he could find. He attributes his determination to his survival, as well as the charity of fellow Nigerians he met in the country. Although gloomy, he found the experience prepared him for the cutthroat nature of criticism and life in music. “When I entered the industry, I was not afraid of anything. Because what can be worse than being alone, in the middle of nowhere?
After saving enough money to support his family and deal with long-standing financial issues, he returned to Benin City to join his mother and sisters. Once back home, a moment of boredom prompts him to record a freestyle and post it online. It went viral and caught the eye of musician D’Prince, who offered Ikubor a record deal in 2019.
Three years later, he has a worldwide hit. He is convinced that this growth is sustainable. “Afrobeats goes to countries we’ve never mapped [before],” he says. “Obviously I’m taking it to the next level.”
We are invited to conclude by his leadership – we have already passed Ikubor’s tight schedule, cutting into a small break where he will be taken for food, Nigerian Egusi Soup. The pace and pressures of his career seem intense on such young shoulders, but he is largely unfazed. “I don’t really like to get my mind confused with a lot of things,” he says.
His quiet demeanor is more significant than it seems. Ikubor wants the “freedom” of his music to help him make up for lost time and have a chance with the youth he missed. “I didn’t really have that many when I was young. I lost a lot of my childhood because I needed to feed my family. Now that I have the chance, I want her back.
theguardian
News
North Korea says missile tests were practice to ‘ruthlessly’ hit key South Korean and US targets
North Korean military officials confirmed on Monday that their recent missile tests were aimed at hitting South Korean and American targets ‘ruthlessly’, as the East Asian country signals plans to attack bases military and operations command systems.
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has heightened geopolitical tensions by launching dozens of missiles seaward last week in defiance of recent US-South Korean air force drills. The DPRK’s missile tests have triggered evacuations in some Japanese and South Korean areas.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear response from (North Korea) that the more persistently the provocative military moves of the enemies continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them,” said North Korea’s General Staff. the military said in a statement carried by state media.
Korean People’s Army (KPA) military officials confirmed that one of the missiles tested had a special functional warhead responsible for “crippling the enemy’s operations command system”.
SOUTH KOREA BLURERS JETS AS NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES 180 BORDER FLIGHTS
The military announcement reflects Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of US and South Korean forces. The two countries issued a joint statement on Thursday, warning that any nuclear attack would potentially end Kim’s rule.
“Any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will bring about the end of the Kim regime,” South Korea’s defense minister said. Jong Sup Lee.
US AND SOUTH KOREA EXTEND AIR FORCE EXERCISES AFTER NORTH KOREA ICBM FIRES
The North Korean military did not mention any intention to strike the American mainland on Monday. Nearly all North Korean missiles fired in the past week were likely short-range, nuclear-capable weapons, experts say, putting U.S. military bases in South Korea within striking range.
“The KPA General Staff once again clarifies that it will continue to match all enemy anti-(North Korea) war exercises with sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures,” says a statement.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Military exercises have increased since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May. The conservative leader has pledged to take a tougher stance in the face of North Korean provocations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
News
You seem arrogant and racist – POLITICO
Qatar’s foreign minister said Sunday that Western criticism of the country ahead of the World Cup was “arrogant” and “racist” as the upcoming tournament shines a light on Doha’s human rights record.
In an exclusive interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said European and Western countries believe Qatar is “not intellectually or culturally prepared to host a World Cup”.
“It is ironic that this tone is set in countries in Europe that call themselves liberal democracies. It honestly sounds very arrogant and very racist,” he said.
The foreign minister reiterated Doha’s complaints of ‘double standards’ towards the country, saying the German population is being ‘misinformed by government politicians’. He added that the German government appears to have “no problem” when it comes to energy cooperation with Qatar.
The foreign minister is the latest Qatari government official to go on the offensive against Western critics, after years of backfire on the country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.
Regarding Qatar’s labor market reforms, the Foreign Minister said that “the government is committed to implementing the innovations”, adding that “there will be gaps, and we will work to fill them”. . It’s an ongoing process that never stops – and it won’t stop after the World Cup.”
Qatar has faced criticism since winning the tournament in 2010. Allegations of bribery and corruption have hampered the bidding process, and the country’s record on human rights and the treatment of migrant workers have been criticized by activists, The politicians and football associations.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
News
Wall Street banker predicts dollar’s demise — RT Business News
The U.S. dollar, currently in its peak years, could lose its status as the world’s reserve currency, former Lehman Brothers executive Lawrence McDonald told the Sputnik news agency.
In an interview published Thursday, he said: “It will definitely happen. It’s not a short-term problem, maybe 20 to 30 years because the United States has so much wealth, we have a lot of military might, but there’s no doubt about it. The best dollar peak years are around here.
According to McDonald, who served as vice president of distressed debt and convertible securities trading at Lehman Brothers, the militarization of the SWIFT financial system could hurt the greenback’s dominance by pushing banks towards other substitutes. .
“The sanctions-SWIFT game should be used by the West once every 10 years, but they have used it against several countries”, he said. “Sanctions on Russia in a war, okay, that’s fine. From the United States’ perspective, the problem is that you’ve hit 10 different countries over the head with the sanctions map, so you’re forcing these countries to form a bloc against you. This is what is happening.
McDonald thinks that in two years the dollar will probably be much lower because countries and banks will look for ways to circumvent SWIFT.
READ MORE:
The United States discredited the dollar by arming it – Putin
Last week, China’s charge d’affaires in Russia said the move to payments in national currencies is accelerating the process of global dedollarization.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that Washington’s sanctions policy is undermining confidence in the dollar. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the United States had “discredited” his currency by arming it. According to him, the long reign of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is threatened. Putin predicted that settlements in national currencies will gain momentum and gradually become dominant across the world.
For more stories on economics and finance, visit RT’s business section
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
TODAY IN HISTORY – Wilmington News Journal
Today is Monday, November 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
To this date :
In 1940, Washington State’s first Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after it opened to traffic.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon won re-election in a landslide victory over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the gubernatorial race in Virginia, becoming the first elected black governor in United States history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York’s first black mayor.
In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV and was retiring. (Johnson would go on to play again, in the NBA and the Olympics.)
In 2011, a Los Angeles jury convicted Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, of manslaughter for supplying a strong anesthetic implicated in the artist’s 2009 death. (Murray was sentenced to four years in prison ; he served two years and was released in October 2013.)
In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden was victorious over President Donald Trump as a win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden above the Electoral College’s 270-vote threshold; the victory followed more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a flurry of mail-in ballots. Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action over the counting of the ballots. Chanting “It’s not over!” and “Stop the Stealing,” Trump supporters protested outside state capitols across the country, echoing Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats won by fraud.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Barry Newman turns 84. Singer Johnny Rivers is 80 years old. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 79 years old. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 70. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 65 years old. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 52 years old. Rock singer Lorde is 26 years old.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
$45 million jury award for alleged abuse by Malibu school assistant
The family of two non-verbal twins won a $45 million judgment against the Santa Monica-Malibu school system after they sued for alleged physical abuse by a teacher’s aide who they said used disinfectant on the hands to inflict pain on autistic children.
The school system declined to comment on the details of the civil case, but wondered whether to appeal the size of the judgment or the verdict itself.
The teacher’s aide, Galit Gottlieb, also declined to comment, on the advice of lawyers representing the school system. District officials would not say if she is currently employed by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
The district hired Gottlieb as a para-educator in 2016 to help students with special needs, and she has worked with other students since the time of the allegations, according to district officials. District officials said they received no further complaints about Gottlieb, either before or after she worked with the twins.
After a teacher reported the alleged abuse to authorities in January 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted a wellness check at the home of Charles and Nadine Wong, the twins’ parents, but did not not charged or arrested Gottlieb, district officials told The Times. . Contacted Thursday, the sheriff’s department confirmed that a medical check-up was performed on February 1, 2018, but could not immediately provide additional information.
The verdict is equal to 23% of the district’s general fund budget of $196 million. Although the district has insurance coverage, officials said the magnitude of the verdict could ultimately affect the school system, which has about 9,000 students and operates 18 elementary, middle and high schools and learning centers. .
In its verdict form, released this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that 11 district employees “should have suspected child abuse or neglect” and “did not immediately report their suspicions of child abuse or neglect.” child abuse or neglect” at the county’s Department of Children and Families. Services. Moreover, the jury found that this breach “was a substantial factor of prejudice”.
School employees are required by law to report suspected abuse and may be subject to prosecution if they fail to do so.
The jury also found that Gottlieb intended to threaten and hurt the children with behavior they deemed “outrageous”. The jury did not find that Gottlieb intended to inflict “emotional distress”.
Compensation for damages will help the family and deter schools in the district and elsewhere from engaging in similar conduct, said Omar Qureshi, who represented the Wongs.
“Compensation for damages will help the twins meet their future care needs and let this school district know that child abuse should never be covered up,” Qureshi said.
District Superintendent Ben Drati said school officials take the alleged abuse and the welfare of children with special needs seriously.
“We are committed to ensuring that nothing like what has been claimed here can ever happen in the future,” Drati said. “We must always examine our shortcomings, but we are also determined to protect the well-being of thousands of our future students and to ensure that an unduly punitive reward cannot affect the quality of education for an entire generation. .”
Attorney David German, who is also representing the family, said the district’s response to the verdict “shows complete disregard for the safety of the children.” They say the verdict was unsupported by the facts, but community members of the jury separately concluded that 11 district employees failed to report alleged cases of child abuse when any reasonable person in their position would have done it.
The incidents at the center of the case occurred over a four-month period in the fall of 2017, when the Wongs said they noticed a deterioration in their sons’ behavior, according to court documents. The boys had become more aggressive towards them, their teachers and their therapists, the parents said.
The boys, who have a form of non-verbal autism, were seven at the time, and the Wongs said they had made progress: attending birthday and Halloween costume parties, socializing with parents and friends and interact with other children at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School in Malibu.
The complaint alleged that Gottlieb, who had been assigned as an aide to the twins, used inappropriate methods to control their behavior in class and on the bus to and from school. Those methods included twisting their arms and putting hand sanitizer on the twins’ dry, cracked hands, knowing it would cause them pain, according to court documents.
A few employees saw Gottlieb use the sanitizer as punishment or brandish the sanitizer in a threatening manner, scaring the boys into submission, according to court documents. District employees were concerned about Gottlieb’s alleged actions and discussed it among themselves or even reported their suspicions to supervisors, but no one reported it to the county or law enforcement until early 2018. according to court documents.
A bus driver first alerted the Wongs to his own concerns about how the twins were being treated, Charles Wong said.
“What upset me the most about this was not just that the abuse happened,” Wong said after the verdict, “but the school knew about it and they covered it up. people knew about it for months without telling us.
In documents filed with the court, the district disputed whether hand sanitizer had ever been used in a punitive manner. The district also argued that there were possibly three documented incidents in which Gottlieb allegedly held the sanitizer in a threatening manner. The district also disputed the account of the bus driver who had expressed concerns about the alleged use of unnecessary restraints and physical violence.
The Wongs said that during the deputy’s eventual wellness check, they were shown a report that a teacher had filed in January.
The Wongs said their children have yet to recover, requiring a transfer to a private school in the San Fernando Valley that specializes in helping children with autism. The Wongs said transportation services had recently been cut for the family because school drivers were unable to handle their behavior.
Judgment money should be used to provide for the children’s ongoing education and health needs.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 against the District, Gottlieb and six other District employees. The trial, which ended in October, lasted four weeks and took place at Stanley Mosk’s courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.
California Daily Newspapers
CNN Fact Checks Joe Biden on several false and misleading claims
Rema: “Afrobeats is going to countries we’ve never mapped before” | pop and rock
North Korea says missile tests were practice to ‘ruthlessly’ hit key South Korean and US targets
You seem arrogant and racist – POLITICO
Wall Street banker predicts dollar’s demise — RT Business News
MetaPlayerOne Announces Alpha Season of Its WEB3 Social Network – Pandora’s Box Has Opened
TODAY IN HISTORY – Wilmington News Journal
$45 million jury award for alleged abuse by Malibu school assistant
21 Osho Quotes In Hindi For Spiritual Growth & Happiness
Phosphorus Partners with Concept Data to Expand xIoT Attack Surface Management and Remediation in Europe
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark