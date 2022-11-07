Cnn Fact Checks Joe Biden On Several False And Misleading Claims

On Saturday afternoon in Soho, a collection of children’s art is caught up in what might be called the Rema whirlwind. The Nigerian artist makes an appearance in a pop-up for London-based brand Places + Faces to promote a recent clothing collaboration. Never mind the amazed crowd; it’s hard to miss her stardom: the glittering jewelry, cowrie shells in her hair, and impeccably manicured fingernails are a dead giveaway.

Divine Ikubor, 22, is a shining star in the new school of afrobeats. He first broke out in 2019 with the frenetic and joyful single Dumebi. Earlier this year, he released his debut album, Rave & Roses, which featured guest spots from AJ Tracey and 6lack. He has, quite aptly, named his sound and performance style Afro-rave: the emphasis is on strings, fiddle and bass line, and live he is often accompanied by his mascot, a big bear. plush.

I want to push the culture of delirium, like going crazy, crazy, freedom, rebellion

This week marks two more career highs: he has two spots on the soundtrack of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, and sold out two nights at London’s Brixton Academy. On top of that, her single Calm Down continues its strong position on the charts – bolstered by a remix that includes a surprising verse from Selena Gomez. It’s one of many recent encounters between an emerging Afro-pop artist and an established band – which suggests that an old school of pop star, whether it’s Justin Bieber or Ed Sheeran, is riding the new generation.

Ikubor is diplomatic on the matter, insisting the pair came together out of his friendship with Gomez rather than a business deal. “It wasn’t on a label vibe,” he says, speaking behind a large pair of Balenciaga sunglasses as we speak after the pop-up. “She’s been having fun with my music for a while. I dropped the offer and she accepted it. He points out that the original song had “become #1 in countries I didn’t even know” during the six months before the remix was released, “But Selena opened doors for her, she went further than me.”

He is pragmatic in the face of this state of affairs. “I’m glad westerners are jumping on this sound, I can’t see any other way it could work,” he says. “It’s like an artist trying to explode in Nigeria – you have to work with Nigerian artists. I don’t think anyone should be called a culture vulture. We just have to focus on knowing that we started it.

And Ikubor is convinced of the originality of what he offers. “I’m creating a rave culture,” he says. “Over the years I have attended many Afrobeats shows; everyone stands and watches. I want to push the culture of delirium, like going crazy, crazy, freedom, rebellion. You feel like a 22 year old clinging to a teddy bear, it’s childish, but to me it’s freedom.

His sound has deep roots in his hometown of Benin City, the capital of Edo State in southern Nigeria. Ikubor is perhaps the best modern ambassador of the region: he makes me discover with passion the culture and the social history of the city, up to the questions of political orientation and land ownership. One of its local heroes is the late Victor Uwaifo, a notable highlife artist; Ikubor asked his son, Andre Vibez, to produce Calm Down.

“People will fight with me, I don’t want to fight people’s legends,” he said cautiously. “I don’t understand why Nigerians don’t speak [about him]. Yes we are talking about Fela [Kuti], great respect – but Victor Uwaifo? The scene in Benin is incredible. The only thing we don’t have is a projector.

Ikubor is friendly and energetic when we talk, slipping in and out of Nigerian pidgin and laughing when we talk about his love life. Despite his baby face — he could easily pass for 19 — his music has established him as a crush. Its lyrics range from loving partner adoration (Ginger Me) to Bounce, a lascivious ode to a girl’s ass. He plays the part well, too: at the pop-up, he deftly manages a group of young girls who beg to go out with him afterwards. Slipping into artist mode, he lures them in for hugs and photos one by one, coldly asking if they’re attending his shows next week. Then they scream in the hallway and argue over who he looked at first.

“Everyone is sexualizing me! ” he says. He insists that the situation is more chaste than it seems. “There’s this perception that you have different girls, different songs, but most of the time it’s one girl that inspires a lot of songs. There are people who know they’ve gotten a lot of love from women, [they start] lick lips and do all that bullshit – abeg [please]. It’s very strange.”

The joy in Ikubor’s work was hard-earned. He was a “rough” child, he says, loud and talkative. He started rapping and singing at age eight, absorbing music through his parents and siblings. He depended on their listening devices and had to memorize the music he liked. “Respect in Benin is a very big thing, I couldn’t tell my sister to play it again,” he said. “You can’t say, ‘Yo, I want to listen to this song again’ – who are you? I had to learn the melodies, that’s why I hum. I learned to hum before I even sang,” he says, mumbling a few lines for effect.

“I’m taking it to the next level” … Rema Photography: SCRDOFME

Eventually, at age 14, a member of his church gave him a phone and started downloading free beats and rapping over them. He was inspired by Nigerian Afro-pop pioneers D’Banj, Wizkid and Burna Boy, the latter of whom his older brother greatly admired. He would soon die in a failed operation. “Burna kind of looks like my brother,” Ikubor says affectionately. “I feel like if my brother were alive, they would really look alike.”

At the age of 15, he had also lost his father, a politician who died in mysterious circumstances. “I started to change,” he said, his smile growing strained. “[When] I lost my father, seeing people picking on us like that – my soul grew darker. I slowly became a very calm person. I lost a lot of my social skills because they were my mentors; I didn’t know what to do with life.

Their deaths plunged the family into financial difficulties which Ikubor, the family’s only remaining male, felt compelled to rectify. Overwhelmed by pressure, he ran away from home at the age of 17, settling in Ghana with the aim of earning money and pursuing his music career. “I was tired of everything,” he says. “I ghost; started a new life. No one could reach me.

Ikubor attended talent shows and auditions, did hard work for money, and went “door to door” looking for any work he could find. He attributes his determination to his survival, as well as the charity of fellow Nigerians he met in the country. Although gloomy, he found the experience prepared him for the cutthroat nature of criticism and life in music. “When I entered the industry, I was not afraid of anything. Because what can be worse than being alone, in the middle of nowhere?

After saving enough money to support his family and deal with long-standing financial issues, he returned to Benin City to join his mother and sisters. Once back home, a moment of boredom prompts him to record a freestyle and post it online. It went viral and caught the eye of musician D’Prince, who offered Ikubor a record deal in 2019.

Three years later, he has a worldwide hit. He is convinced that this growth is sustainable. “Afrobeats goes to countries we’ve never mapped [before],” he says. “Obviously I’m taking it to the next level.”

We are invited to conclude by his leadership – we have already passed Ikubor’s tight schedule, cutting into a small break where he will be taken for food, Nigerian Egusi Soup. The pace and pressures of his career seem intense on such young shoulders, but he is largely unfazed. “I don’t really like to get my mind confused with a lot of things,” he says.

His quiet demeanor is more significant than it seems. Ikubor wants the “freedom” of his music to help him make up for lost time and have a chance with the youth he missed. “I didn’t really have that many when I was young. I lost a lot of my childhood because I needed to feed my family. Now that I have the chance, I want her back.