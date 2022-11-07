Conte asks Spurs fans for ‘time and patience’ after boos in Liverpool loss | Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte has hit back at Tottenham fans for booing his team at half-time during their side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs were forced to count the cost of another slow start after an impressive second-half comeback failed to equalize late on. Two goals from Mohamed Salah were enough for Liverpool to secure their first away win of the season, but Conte was not unhappy with his side’s performance. The Italian argued Spurs deserved a point and he said their fans need to understand that their team is a work in progress.

“First of all, I think we have to show our fans great respect at all times because they are our fans,” Conte said. “They pay for their tickets. At the same time, if you ask me if I was happy or disappointed, yes.

“I keep repeating since the start of the season that we have just started a process and I think after a year we have made a lot of improvements. If anyone thinks we are already ready to win , I have to be honest and tell you that it will be really, really difficult because when you start a process you need time and patience.

“If you understand that, everyone is fine. Otherwise, we can lose the passion, the enthusiasm. I can’t promise trophies to our fans right now. I continue to ask for time and patience because I have the experience to do so. We are far from the other teams that are used to winning. If we understand this, it will be good. Everyone wants to win, I’m the first but it takes time and patience.

Spurs, who lost third place to Newcastle, found hope thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. But Liverpool, who are seven points behind Conte’s side, dug deep for the points.

“We had to keep fighting,” said Jürgen Klopp. “We did this. We like that. People who know us know that if you want to win an away game, that’s a normal way to do it. It’s a completely normal game for us. We drew twice against Tottenham last season, so winning here is incredibly difficult. We must show this attitude and this commitment to defend. We have to show that we are not hit too hard when we concede a goal.