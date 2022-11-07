News
Conte asks Spurs fans for ‘time and patience’ after boos in Liverpool loss | Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has hit back at Tottenham fans for booing his team at half-time during their side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.
Spurs were forced to count the cost of another slow start after an impressive second-half comeback failed to equalize late on. Two goals from Mohamed Salah were enough for Liverpool to secure their first away win of the season, but Conte was not unhappy with his side’s performance. The Italian argued Spurs deserved a point and he said their fans need to understand that their team is a work in progress.
“First of all, I think we have to show our fans great respect at all times because they are our fans,” Conte said. “They pay for their tickets. At the same time, if you ask me if I was happy or disappointed, yes.
“I keep repeating since the start of the season that we have just started a process and I think after a year we have made a lot of improvements. If anyone thinks we are already ready to win , I have to be honest and tell you that it will be really, really difficult because when you start a process you need time and patience.
“If you understand that, everyone is fine. Otherwise, we can lose the passion, the enthusiasm. I can’t promise trophies to our fans right now. I continue to ask for time and patience because I have the experience to do so. We are far from the other teams that are used to winning. If we understand this, it will be good. Everyone wants to win, I’m the first but it takes time and patience.
Spurs, who lost third place to Newcastle, found hope thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. But Liverpool, who are seven points behind Conte’s side, dug deep for the points.
“We had to keep fighting,” said Jürgen Klopp. “We did this. We like that. People who know us know that if you want to win an away game, that’s a normal way to do it. It’s a completely normal game for us. We drew twice against Tottenham last season, so winning here is incredibly difficult. We must show this attitude and this commitment to defend. We have to show that we are not hit too hard when we concede a goal.
theguardian
Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss
Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions, including two in the red zone, doomed the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit won the game, 15-9.
Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half — one for safety Kirby Joseph and the other for rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He would throw a second at Joseph in the second half, adding to the attacking woes encountered during the match.
The reigning two-time MVP was 23 for 43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.
Jared Goff would follow the Packers touchdown with his own practice. He ran a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.
AARON RODGERS OF THE PACKERS EXPRESSES FRUSTRATION ON THE SIDELINE AS QUARTERBACK HAS A ROUGH START TO THE GAME
Goff was 14 for 26 with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns. The other touchdown pass came in the first quarter for Shane Zylstra. He also had an interception for Jaire Alexander.
Jamaal Williams had 81 yards rushing against his former team. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with four catches for 55 yards.
The Packers have now lost five in a row. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers’ two red-zone interceptions were the first time he had done so in a game of his career. It’s the first time Rodgers has led the Packers to five straight losses since 2008.
Detroit went 2-6 this season.
Fox
Apple warns that China’s Covid restrictions are hurting iPhone production
After a Covid outbreak at a Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China, some workers opted to go home. In the photo, the shuttles of October 30, 2022.
CGV | Getty Images
Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it had temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production due to Covid-19 restrictions at its main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. China.
The plant, operated by Foxconn, is operating at “significantly reduced capacity”, Apple said. He warned that he would ship fewer units and that customers would experience longer wait times when ordering devices.
Apple’s warning raises the possibility that it will sell fewer iPhones in the December quarter as it struggles to manufacture enough to meet demand. It had previously reported slowing growth in the December quarter last month.
He said he continues to see strong demand for the affected models, which are more expensive than other iPhone models and start at $999 and $1,099.
Last week, China ordered shutdowns in Zhengzhou, where Apple does the majority of its iPhone production. The factory in China has been struggling with employees fleeing the factory due to its policies and Covid outbreaks, according to Reuters.
China continues to pursue a “zero-Covid” policy that requires facilities like the iPhone facility in Zhengzhou to operate in “closed loops,” where workers isolate themselves in dormitories and work in factories separate from the outside world.
It currently takes 31 days to receive an iPhone 14 Pro if ordered from Apple’s website, which is longer than the 2-day average for cheaper iPhone models, the company said on Sunday. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note.
cnbc
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford in Gucci for their red carpet debut
Rise and shine…and walk the red carpet.
Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5.
For their first red carpet appearance together, Billie and Jesse both rocked head-to-toe Gucci looks with “The Bad Guy” singer wearing a skin-tight crop top with a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit, a floor-length dress, a platform slide, sheer gloves and an eye mask on top of her head, all of which were monogrammed in the luxury brand’s house print. As for the neighborhood leader, he wore a silky loungewear ensemble, comprising a button-up shirt and trousers in the same print, complete with a pair of Gucci slippers.
Complementing their sleep styles, the couple wrapped themselves in an oversized Gucci blanket with the same pattern.
Entertainment
Russia pretends to withdraw from Kherson to draw Kyiv forces into fight, says Ukrainian military official
The Russians are creating the illusion of withdrawing from Kherson to lure Ukrainian forces into street fighting in the key southern city, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said on Saturday.
“Russian troops are trying to convince everyone that they are withdrawing, but at the same time we are seeing objective evidence that they are staying,” Humeniuk said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
“There are military units that were based there, and a lot of military equipment is stationed there, and their battle positions are also defined there. The battle positions that were fixed on the left bank will be used to support the positions combat on the right bank.
CNN has not independently verified Humeniuk’s claims.
“We understand that the Russians are trying to create the illusion of not being there in order to lure Ukrainian forces into nearby settlements, and settlements are usually the site of fierce street fighting,” she said.
“That’s why we know, we see and we predict what kind of narrative they’re trying to feed us, and we build our own strategy accordingly,” Humeniuk noted.
According to Humeniuk, the Russians are moving their elite units and officers to the left bank of the Dnieper, leaving those on the right bank no way to escape or evacuate. “They are leaving the right bank units to fight until their last breath,” she said.
A bit of context: It has been difficult to determine the exact situation on the ground in Kherson this week.
A senior Moscow-appointed official remarked on Thursday that Russian troops would “most likely” withdraw from their positions in the southern city. Ukrainian officials suggested from the start that the statement could be a trap.
Russia evacuated citizens from the city. Moscow describes the move as vital for public safety. Kyiv compared the evacuations to forced relocation.
A resident last month described the situation in Kherson as tense, with people “emotionally drained”, empty streets from mid-afternoon and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
Cnn
College volleyball: No. 9 Gophers tip host Illinois in five sets
Ninth-ranked Minnesota beat Illinois in five sets, 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13, in a Big Ten volleyball match Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall in Champaign, Ill.
Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 19 kills, and Jenna Wenaas added 14 kills and nine digs as the Gophers improved to 15-7 overall, 10-4 Big Ten. Melani Shaffmaster had 43 assists and 18 digs, and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 13 digs.
It Minnesota’s second five-set match this season (1-1). Brooke Mosher and Raina Terry led Illinois with 21 kills.
‘Frustrated’ Cristiano Ronaldo receives yellow card after ‘Greco-Roman struggle’ with Tyrone Mings, while Lisandro Martinez avoids punishment for elbowing Leon Bailey in Manchester United’s defeat at Aston Villa
Manchester United suffered a setback when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, but at least they finished the game with 11 men.
Shortly after Jacob Ramsey made it 3-1 alongside Unai Emery, a scrum broke out in the Aston Villa box with Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings becoming entangled.
The replays saw the Man United star throw the Villa defender to the ground in a move that wouldn’t have been out of place at the Olympics, talkSPORT’s Perry Groves suggested.
“Ronaldo is frustrated he just had a Greco-Roman wrestling with Tyrone Mings,” Groves said in a commentary for talkSPORT.
“He received a yellow card for that, Tyrone Mings did nothing wrong at all, he held on.”
Moments later, Ronaldo’s teammate Lisandro Martinez then launched into his own argy-bargy after elbowing Leon Bailey in the stomach.
“Then Lisandro Martinez got three elbows in the stomach from Leon Bailey, he was lucky to get away with it without a yellow card,” Groves added.
“Man United are very frustrated, he looks disjointed, this performance for Man United has been like a Ralf Rangnick performance. There is no cohesion.
“Erik ten Hag should have made substitutions earlier [than the 65 minute]. Tactically, Unai Emery won this battle as from the start of the second half he basically went 4-4-2. Two banks of four, see if Man United were able to break them and they didn’t. »
Villa got off to a fast start in what was Emery’s first game in charge with Bailey and Lucas Digne drawing them 2-0 down in the opening 11 minutes.
An own goal from Ramsey on the stroke of half time saw the Red Devils come back, but Ramsey scored from the right side in the 49th minute to secure the victory for Villa.
