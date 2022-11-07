Core Scientific Announces October Updates

•Operating approximately 243,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers
•Produced 1,295 self-mined bitcoins
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc.(NASDAQ: CORZ)(“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions,today announced production and operational updates for October 2022.
Data Centers
As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 243,000 ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing a total of 24.4 EH/s. The Company’s Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota data center facilities continue to operate at capacity. The Company has completed 287 MW of its data center build out in Texas.
Self-Mining
Core Scientific’s self-mining operations produced 1,295 bitcoins in October. As of October month end, the Company operates approximately 143,000 self-mining servers accounting for approximately 59% of the Company’s total fleet and representing a self-mining hashrate of 14.4 EH/s.
Colocation Services
In addition to its self-mining fleet, as of October 31, 2022, Core Scientific provided data center colocation services, technology and operating support for approximately 100,000 customer-owned ASIC servers. As of October month end, colocation services accounted for approximately 41% of the Company’s total fleet.
Bitcoin Sales and Liquidity
During the month of October, the Company sold 2,285 bitcoins at an average price of $19,639 per bitcoin for total proceeds of approximately $44.8 million. As of October 31, 2022, the Company held 62 bitcoins and approximately $32 million in cash.
Grid Support
In the month of October, the Company powered down its Texas and other data center operations on several occasions. Curtailments in October totaled 5,125 megawatt hours. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.
ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC
Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain computing data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the next few quarters. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, meet its 2022 operating plan, source clean and renewable energy, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, future estimates of revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, total debt, free cash flow, liquidity and future financing availability, future estimates of computing capacity and operating capacity, future demand for colocation capacity, future estimate of hashrate (including mix of self-mining and colocation) and operating gigawatts, future projects in construction or negotiation and future expectations of operation location, orders for miners and critical infrastructure, future estimates of self-mining capacity, the public float of the Company’s shares, future infrastructure additions and their operational capacity, and operating capacity and site features of the Company’s operations and planned operations in Texas and Oklahoma. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and if any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Month over month comparisons are based on the combined results of Core Scientific and its acquired entities and are unaudited.
Core Scientific provides this and any future similar unaudited updates to provide shareholders with visibility into the Company’s results and progress toward previously announced capacity and operational projections.
Binance, sensing the worldwide vigor for soccer, has announced a new online challenge in which participants have the chance to win a variety of incredible prizes, including over $1,000,000 in tokens, limited-edition NFTs, and premium club experiences like player meet-and-greets and training ground tours.
Launching on November 7th, Binance’s “Football Fever 2022” aims to unite a global community of sports and football enthusiasts.
Participants show their team spirit by predicting the outcomes of forthcoming matches and obtaining their free NFT Passports. The NFT Passport will be available for users to claim beginning on November 7; the dates for rooting for their favorite team are November 11 through December 18.
The game is the first of its kind to use blockchain technology to create a Web3 fan experience, and in addition to the potential to win prizes, players are also rewarded with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and high-end, cash-can’t-buy opportunities at exclusive clubs like S.S. Lazio, FC Porto, Santos FC, and Formula 1 racing team; BWT Alpine F1® Team. Bonuses and multipliers in the games are also available to new users and holders of Binance Fan Tokens.
If you want to join in the fun, all you have to do is visit Binance.com or download the Binance app. If you’re new to Binance but still want to give the game a try, you may sign up for three free guesses in the daily challenge. If you already have a Binance account and your NFT Passport is activated, you can play every day.
“Fans around the world will be tuning in to watch this historic tournament and we’re thrilled to be able to make those celebrations even more memorable,” said Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Tokens at Binance. “Not only is this a great way to feel a part of the action and have some fun, players have the chance to win incredible prizes, totally unique experiences, and collectible NFTs. To make this experience even more special and allow fans to celebrate it with others, fans can also invite others to the game and challenge them to enjoy the fun together.”
The crypto industry is witnessing a new war between exchange giants FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Binance-led Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Over the past week, rumors emerged about the former exchange becoming insolvent and holding an illiquid balance sheet.
The Binance CEO seems to be fulling speculations. During the weekend, CZ expressed concerns about “recent revelations” around FTX. In 2021, Binance invested FTX and received around $2 billion in BUSD, and the Bankman-Fried supported token FTT.
Now, Binance will sell its FTT tokens and liquidate any participation and equity in its competitor. The decision was controversial as CZ constantly speaks about different actors working together to grow the crypto industry. This time is different for the executive, via Twitter CZ wrote:
Regarding any speculation as to whether this is a move against a competitor, it is not. Our industry is in it’s nascency and every time a project publicly fails it hurts every user and every platform (…).
Running The FTX Bank
Despite CZ’s statement, the decision is considered part of a “Bank Run,” when many customers withdraw their money from a financial institution leading to insolvency, against the Bankman-Fried led FTX. So far, the strategy is working.
Data from Dune Analytics indicates that the 24 hours NetFlow for FTX is negative. In other words, people withdraw their tokens more than they deposit them. The platform has seen a negative $26 million in Netflow.
As seen in the chart below, stablecoin USDC dominated the Netflow. This metric trended to the downside with the rumors of insolvency. On higher timeframes, the Bank Run worsens with FTX recording -$86 million weekly Netflows and -$230 million in 30 days.
In the meantime, Binance began its attack on FTT. The token has been following the general sentiment in the market, but now it’s experiencing further selling pressure.
In this context, when Binance takes the short side of the trade in a crypto bear market, who will bet against them taking the long side? FTT seems poised for further losses in the coming months.
We will try to do so in a way that minimizes market impact. Due to market conditions and limited liquidity, we expect this will take a few months to complete. 2/4
Via Twitter, Sam Bankman-Fried addressed recent events claiming that a competitor is trying to attack them with “false rumors.” In that sense, the executive assured his followers that FTX is “fine” and solvent. Bankman-Fried wrote:
FTX has enough to cover all client holdings. We don’t invest client assets (even in treasuries). We have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be. It’s heavily regulated, even when that slows us down. We have GAAP audits, with > $1b excess cash. We have a long history of safeguarding client assets, and that remains true today.
Bankman-Fried called on CZ to work on a compromise and try to “work together for the ecosystem.” Binance is yet to reply, but CZ seems adamant in his position.
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
Even the FTT token is currently posting a loss of just under -3%. So what is driving the SOL sell-off ? Just a few days ago, SOL experienced a massive price spike after Google announced the launch of a Solana validator.
Early Monday morning, SOL fell from its one-month high of $38.78, which it reached on Saturday, to $30.74 on Binance. At press time, the SOL token was trading at $31.34. Today’s sell-off has thus wiped out all gains following the Google news and is now trading -8% on a weekly basis.
Solana A Victim Of The FTX Drama?
The Ethereum community, most notably Eric Conner, core dev of Ethereum and co-founder of EthHub were quick to denounce the supposed “Ethereum killer”. Conner stated via Twitter that it’s “funny as hell” to see the alleged “FTX/Alamada/Solana scam” unfold after two years.
It’s so fucking hilarious watching you all realize the FTX/Alamada/Solana scam 2 years after most of us called it out and got lambasted for doing so.
It was recently revealed that Solana (SOL) tokens are among the more significant assets on FTX’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried was an early investor in Solana and has drummed up support for Solana several times in the past.
The exchange owns about $3.37 billion in cryptocurrencies, with a large amount being SOL tokens: $292 million in “unlocked SOL”, $863 million in “locked SOL,” and $41 million in “SOL collateral”.
The total of about $1.2 billion in SOL tokens could be a means for FTX to get liquidity and defend the price of the FTT token, which is also the main pillar on FTX’s balance sheet. However, little is currently known about putative SOL selling by FTX. However, the sole relationship between FTX and Solana could be a major drag on the SOL price at the moment.
Thus, pure speculation could also be behind the current SOL dilemma. Backdrop is, as described at the beginning, that FTX has a deep connection with SOL. If there is a prolonged bank run, there is at least a very high probability that the Solana token will also take a big hit.
But, if Bankman-Fried is dumping SOL, it’s definitely not the only altcoin. As on-chain analysts note, other tokens are also affected of the selling pressure by FTX. These coins include CHZ, LOOM, SHIB, LINK, and DYDX.
Once a week, the official Tron Twitter account would tweet out an update for the world to see. The events of the past week, the post claims, have provided Tron with new possibilities. Also during the quarter, Messari published their own report on Tron’s performance.
As more data on the token’s side are investigated, the research claims that the future of the protocol is bright, but that mixed signals are spreading doubt to fans and investors.
This can be worrisome since low confidence can lead to a sell-off, which can further drive the token’s price down.
Even while there is hope for the token’s future in the Messari research, investors in cryptocurrencies appear to be more concerned with the continued decline in development activity and other factors.
🔥The report points out that:
✅#TRON#TVL grew by 61% QoQ. ✅The total transactions grew by 12.4% to 5.3M over Q3. ✅#TRON network activity reached a refreshed foundational user base after the launch of #USDD in May.
In addition, the amount of DeFi territory on Tron ballooned dramatically. There was a 61% rise in TVL (total value locked). Total TRX transactions also increased by 12.4% year over year in the third quarter to 5.3 million.
How high may TRX go in the next several days, and will bears in the TRX market eventually prevail?
Tron: Mixed Signals And Price Forecast
As of this writing, the Tron looks like this: CoinGecko claims that TRX did not experience any price growth throughout the last three months. However, at the time of writing, it appears that token prices are on the rise.
TRX is exhibiting a descending triangle formation, which is a bullish indicator for investors and traders. This has the potential to restore the token’s confidence. Currently, TRX is trading in the green at $0.0627, and a bullish breakout is possible during the next several days.
Soaring Stoch RSI data will be the indication for investors and traders to monitor, as continued rising movement on this indicator indicates a possible pullback in the coming days or weeks.
Yet, this is counterbalanced by the bearish CMF and CCI indicators, which indicate either partial or complete bear dominance over the TRX market.
TRX Holders Brace For Next Price Movement
As the breakout nears, the EMA ribbon signal suggests opening a long position now. TRX’s trading range has shrunk from $0.0523 to $0.0724 during the last weeks to the current range of $0.0588 to $0.0670.
Along with the rising behavior of the Stoch RSI data, this significantly validates the EMA ribbon’s price movement prediction.
As this day approaches, the market will finally take into account Messari’s previous optimistic quarterly report.
While this day has not yet arrived, TRX holders should continue to hold until the rally occurs.
TRXUSD pair trading at $0.062489 on the daily chart | Featured image from Forbes, Chart: TradingView.com
Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week.
The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency.
As the digital asset market continues to grapple with the scandal surrounding trading firm Alameda Research’s balance sheet, traders in Asia rose to a market that was partially in the red. As a result of a public dispute between Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison over the sale of Binance’s FTT holdings, FTX’s FTT exchange token, which accounts for a sizeable portion of Alameda’s assets, is down 5% on the day.
Reportedly, the exchange balances of FTT are also rising. High exchange balances typically indicate that there is a lot of liquidity for buying and selling tokens. As traders try to sell tokens, this typically leads to a downward price trend.
FTX Increased In Exchange Outflows
FTX is reportedly seeing a significant increase in exchange outflows, according to certain sources. Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week. Due to Alameda’s substantial market-making presence on FTX, traders may be leaving the exchange due to liquidity concerns.
A notable crypto news source obtained a copy of Alameda’s balance sheet, which shows that the company has $292 million in unlocked SOL, $863 million in “locked SOL, and $41 million in SOL collateral. The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency, which is down more than 6%. At the time of writing, with a 24-hour trading volume of $73,88,37,582, the current live FTX Token price is $22.70. On the previous day, FTX Token was down 1.45% as per CoinMarketCap.
BTC’s price needs to stay above $20,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $22,500.
BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance.
BTC’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The crypto market had a good run in the previous week as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its downtrend as many traders looked trapped with no sign of Bitcoin (BTC) going lower as the price of Bitcoin eyes a possible rally to $22,500. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping toward its key support. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of BTC suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $20,800 just above its key support area of $20,500 after the price of BTC has shown strength breaking above $21,200 and holding up pretty well.
After having a weekly close above $20,500, the price of BTC still looks good despite dropping from its high of $21,500 recently, with so much hype for BTC to rally back to the region of $25,000.
The price of BTC needs to hold above $20,500 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $20,500 and possibly to a high of $22,500; if the price of BTC fails to hold $20,500, we could see price retesting weekly support of $19,500.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $22,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,500-$19,500.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of BTC continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $22,500 after bulls keep pushing higher in the chart.
The price of BTC trades at $20,800 after suffering a minor setback in the price of BTC; the price trades above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for BTC’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $21,500 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the BTC price – $21,500.
Daily support for the BTC price – $20,500.
Featured Image From NewsBTC, Charts From Tradingview