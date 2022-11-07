News
DAHMER’s Future – Monster & The Watcher Revealed
Looks like ryan murphy is still on the case.
Following the resounding successes of Murphy DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Observer, Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer. While the story of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke streaming records for Netflix with 934 million hours watched, the next two episodes of Murphy Freak will move on from its subject matter from the first season, with the streamer noting that they will “tell the stories of other monstrous characters who have impacted society.”
Which historical monsters in particular? We’ll have to wait to find out.
Sure, Freak wasn’t the only hit Murphy brought to Netflix this year, as The Observera dramatic account of a family’s dream home that turned into a nightmare – with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts– will officially get a second season.
“The audience can’t take their eyes off Freak and The Observer“, Bela Bajariahead of Global TV at Netflix, said in a statement: “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenan on Freak in the same way Eric Newman on The Observer are masterful storytellers who have captivated audiences around the world. The back-to-back strength of these two series is down to Ryan’s distinct original voice that has created cultural sensations and we’re excited to continue telling stories in the Freak and Observer universe.”
Entertainment
News
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he will miss “a few weeks” due to a hand injury sustained while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s bye week.
The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller and a captain. It is believed this snaps the NFL’s active consecutive snaps streak, which McKinney held dating back to Week 11 of the 2020 season.
“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.
Losing McKinney, 23, a second round pick out of Alabama in 2020, is a major blow for Brian Daboll’s Giants (6-2), who will host the lowly Houston Texans (1-6-1) coming off a loss to the Seahawks in Seattle prior to the bye.
If McKinney’s estimated timetable of a “few” weeks is accurate, he will miss the Giants’ Thanksgiving Day showdown on the road with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
It is possible that safety Julian Love could take over playcalling duties, adding another responsibility for a player whom the team recently has discussed extending.
()
News
Pre-register now at talkSPORT BET to claim an EXTRA £5 Free Bet plus a £30 Welcome Offer
TalkSPORT BET is launching this month and when you pre-register your details you can get an additional £5 free bet to get started!
This is in addition to the sign up offer which will give you £30 free bets for betting £10 on the bookmaker.
TalkSPORT BET – CLAIM £5 FREE BET HERE*
Follow the link above and simply drop your details below and you will be alerted when we go live with talkSPORT BET.
The £5 free bet will be in addition to the sign up welcome offer and can be used on any bet making device after creating a talkSPORT BET account.
TalkSPORT BET will bring you a brand new bookmaker for all sports action including the 2022 World Cup, horse racing, boxing and all Premier League and football matches after the Qatar tournament.
The Premier League returns on Boxing Day ahead of an extremely busy winter period following the World Cup final on December 18.
What do you need to do
- Enter your first name, last name, email address and date of birth in the required fields by 11.59pm UK time on 14.11.22.
- Create a talkSPORT BET account by 11.59pm UK time on 18.11.22.
Your free bet will expire within 3 days, terms and conditions apply.
Free bets will be credited to your talkSPORT BET account within 24 hours of registration.
TalkSPORT BET – CLAIM £5 FREE BET HERE*
UCL ODDS
Champions League odds: Man City lead ahead of Bayern and PSG
NEW SAINT
Next Southampton manager odds: Nathan Jones ODDS-ON with Sean Dyche in mix
QATAR 2022
World Cup 2022 preview and free bets: Brazil backed to win sixth World Cup title
HE IS BACK
The Super 6 is back: Predict six scores correctly for the chance to win £1m for free
THE KING THE QUEEN
I’m A Celebrity odds and free bets: Tindall favorites ahead of Scott
best bets
talkSPORT Monday horse racing tips: Kempton’s daily picks
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
*18+. Save your details. Get a £5 Free Bet to use on any Bet Builder device with minimum odds of 2.0 within 24 hours of creating a talkSPORT BET account. The free bet expires within 3 days. Scroll for T&Cs.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Elon Musk makes his midterm endorsement — RT World News
Tech billionaire thinks independent voters are the ones who ‘really decide’ who’s in charge
Twitter owner Elon Musk has urged independent voters in the United States to support the Republican Party ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, saying that “Shared Power” is the best way to control both parties.
In a tweet addressed “Independent-minded voters” On Monday, Musk wrote that he “recommends voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is a Democrat.”
Tesla’s billionaire CEO estimated that “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.”
In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that since hardcore Republicans and Democrats “Never vote for the other side” independent voters are “those who really decide who is in charge.”
Musk has donated to Republicans and Democrats before and labeled himself a “socialist” has a “moderate” at “socially liberal and fiscally conservative”.
He previously vowed to vote Republican in May. At the time, he admitted that he had “voted overwhelmingly for the Democrats” in the old days.
“I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will,” he told the All-In podcast.
Polls suggest the Republican Party is poised to regain control of the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s election, while the Senate is presumed to be a draw.
The latest approval comes just a week after the South African-born billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion. Musk said his goal in buying the platform was to protect free speech online, an issue frequently embraced by the GOP.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden lashed out at Musk, saying he now controls a platform that “vomits lies all over the world”, and complained that “There are no more publishers in America.”
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Yankees exercise Luis Severino’s club option
It’s not the big fish everyone is waiting for them to spear, but the Yankees made a move on Monday to retain a major piece of their core.
The club exercised its option on right-handed pitcher Luis Severino, bringing him back for the 2023 season for $15 million. Severino is now set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, which is the last year of the extension he signed prior to the 2019 campaign.
“He’s an impactful pitcher,” Brian Cashman said on Friday when asked if he planned to pick up the option. “So the answer to that would be an easy yes.”
The move ensures that the Yankees will head into next year with their three-headed pitching monster still intact. Combined with Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, Severino gives the Yankees one of the best top-of-the-rotation trios in the American League. The only concern surrounding Severino, who has pitched in seven big-league seasons but is still just 28 years old, is health. His highly valuable right arm has been beset by rotator cuff inflammation, lat strains and a torn UCL and bone chip that were repaired with Tommy John surgery.
That operation kept him out of the 2020 season and most of the 2021 season, and he only threw 12 regular season innings in 2019. This season was the first in four years that Severino was at full strength, and it started very well until injury knocked at the door again. Severino made 16 starts from the beginning of the season until the All-Star break, with a few extra rest days mixed in. He posted a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 innings, but in his final start before the break, he left early with shoulder tightness.
Many feared the worst when that was diagnosed as another lat strain, and Severino himself was upset that the club put him on the 60-day injured list, but caution proved to be the right move. In his final three regular season outings after coming back from the injury, Severino allowed just five hits and struck out 17 batters in 16 frames. Opponents hit .100 off him in those three starts and failed to get a ball over the outfield wall. He looked capable of making history against the Rangers but was removed after seven no-hit innings and 94 pitches. He was solid if not spectacular in the playoffs, going at least five innings in both of his starts while allowing three earned runs and fanning six in each one.
In both of those games though (Game 3 against the Guardians and Game 2 against the Astros), the Yankees wound up losing. Severino, like the rest of his teammates, now has a longer offseason than he would have liked to stew over the loss to Houston. Severino owns a 5.15 career postseason ERA across 11 games, going all the way back to the 2017 Wild Card game when he recorded one out and gave up two long balls to the Minnesota Twins. The failure to stay consistently healthy, paired with his October struggles, have kept Severino from becoming the true ace that he looked primed to be. But if he’s your third starter, your pitching staff is in good shape, and that’s the reality for the Yankees as they gear up for next spring.
Severino is the longest-tenured player on the team, and if Aaron Judge says goodbye, he’ll have that distinction by several years. Severino made his debut nearly two and a half years before Aaron Boone took over the managerial duties. He pitched two games in the hard-fought 2017 ALCS, which is the deepest the Yankees have been in the postseason since winning it all in 2009. Now that Judge, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman are officially free agents, Severino and Aaron Hicks are the only players under contract for the Yankees who appeared in that series.
When that 2017 ALCS ended after seven memorable games, the Yankees looked poised to get over the hump thanks in large part because of Severino. At the time, it was hard to envision the young nucleus of Severino, Judge and Gary Sanchez being held down for long, especially with Gleyber Torres arriving on the scene the very next season. Aroldis Chapman was still at the top of his game, Dellin Betances was one of the best setup men in the league and still shy of his 30th birthday, and that offseason they traded for Giancarlo Stanton. Hicks and Didi Gregorius looked like deft pickups by the front office as well, Masahiro Tanaka still had a lot left in the tank, and Greg Bird had just slugged .512 during the postseason run.
Six years later, the Yankees still have not tasted the World Series, and many of those players that inspired so much confidence are no longer part of the picture. It’s very possible that Severino will be the lone bridge from that era of promise to this new one of uncertainty. The good news for the Yankees is that despite the injuries and aging’s natural effects, Severino hasn’t lost a ton of the velocity that made him such a sparkling prospect.
In 2017, when he finished third in the Cy Young voting as a 23-year-old, Severino’s heater averaged 97.5 miles per hour. In 2022, it was at 96.3, a drop for sure, but still good enough to keep him in the 80th percentile of fastball velocity. His secondary pitches have made tangible improvements as well, particularly the changeup that he trusts a lot more than he did as a young bullheaded pitcher. Bringing Severino back significantly raises the Yankees’ floor, but their ceiling is still yet to be determined.
If this ends up being the biggest get of the winter — which wouldn’t be saying much, given that picking up the option was basically a formality, evidenced by how early into the offseason it happened — the Yankees are in serious trouble.
The offense needs a lot of attention, and while locking up a two-time All-Star pitcher for at least one more year will help win games, you can’t win them all by 2-1 or 3-2 scores.
()
News
Leeds director of football Victor Orta apologizes for sarcastic chanting of ‘sack the board’ after win over Bournemouth and highlights abuse he received from fans
Leeds director of football Victor Orta has apologized for sarcastically chanting ‘sack the board’ during their win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
Orta was also seen holding a finger to his lips during Los Blancos’ dramatic 4-3 win at Elland Road, with club chiefs subjected to similar chants earlier in the season.
“I would like to apologize for my reaction after yesterday’s game,” a statement said Sunday evening. “I don’t want to make excuses, but in the end, I’m human.
“The last few months have been very difficult for everyone at the club,” he added.
“I have been the victim of extensive abuse in person, in writing and over the phone, after my number was deliberately given out last month.”
The Spaniard, who is seen as one of the key figures in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020, has vowed to control his emotions going forward.
“I love and respect Leeds United fans,” he added. “The atmosphere at Elland Road and across the country in every game is second to none and has helped us cross the line on many occasions, I thank the fan base for that. I will be sure to try to keep my emotions under control in the future.
A rocky start to the season saw sections of Leeds supporters turn on Orta and manager Jesse Marsch, who replaced the revered Marcelo Bielsa last season.
glory
When will Gareth Southgate confirm England’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup?
New dawn?
Liverpool put up for sale: Fenway Sports Group invites bids to buy club
jar
Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool take on Real Madrid in rehearsal for last season’s final
STOP
Southampton sack Hasenhuttl after four-year reign as Jones becomes prime target
ties
Liverpool take on Real Madrid as clubs find out who they play in Champions League last 16
NO ATM?
Brazilian squad ‘leaked’ without Gabriel Martinelli with Man United star favored
warned
‘Prickly’ Conte responds to boos and hints he won’t stay unless fans are patient
fury
Ronaldo had a ‘Greco-Roman struggle’ with Mings, while his Man United team-mate elbowed Bailey
Fans were heard chanting ‘sack the board’ when Leeds lost to Fulham in October in their fourth straight home defeat.
However, victory over Bournemouth and a surprise 2-1 triumph at Liverpool lifted Leeds to 12th in the Premier League and eased the pressure on Orta and Marsch.
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: Bet €10 and get €50 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Porterfest returns to St. Paul Brewing with new flavors and old favorites
In beer news this fall, Porterfest is back at St. Paul Brewing with nine weekly, wacky brews.
A different flavor of dark beer is released every Tuesday from now until the end of the year, and if you try six of them, you get a free Porterfest-branded beanie.
Here’s this year’s lineup:
Nov. 1: Grand Design — s’mores
Nov. 8: Mystic Rhythms — raspberry
Nov. 15: Dreamline — cherry cheesecake
Nov. 22: Trees — hazelnut
Nov. 29: Twilight Zone — chai
Dec. 6: Pooka — Irish creme
Dec. 13: Hold Your Fire — pepper
Dec. 20: Xanadu — orange
Dec. 27: Sweet Miracle — salted caramel
This year’s lineup of porters is similar to previous years’ Porterfests, with a few substitutions in the mix: The Twilight Zone chai porter replaces a coconut one that’s not available this year, and the salted caramel Sweet Miracle replaces last year’s bourbon barrel-aged porter.
St. Paul Brewing, located in the old Hamm’s Brewery, also has a stellar patio that’s steadily being prepared for the colder months. They already have a canoe-shaped fire pit outside; plus, heated tents are going up by next week and a wood-fired sauna is scheduled to open after Thanksgiving. The brewery is open Tuesdays through Sundays.
St. Paul Brewing’s Porterfest: now through the end of the year; 688 Minnehaha Ave E.; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com/
DAHMER’s Future – Monster & The Watcher Revealed
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Pre-register now at talkSPORT BET to claim an EXTRA £5 Free Bet plus a £30 Welcome Offer
Elon Musk makes his midterm endorsement — RT World News
Yankees exercise Luis Severino’s club option
Leeds director of football Victor Orta apologizes for sarcastic chanting of ‘sack the board’ after win over Bournemouth and highlights abuse he received from fans
Porterfest returns to St. Paul Brewing with new flavors and old favorites
Rishi Sunak sinks Boris Johnson’s national trading ship ‘vanity project’ – POLITICO
Jacob deGrom opts out of contract with Mets to become free agent
Greek football icon sentenced for ‘transphobic’ comments – RT Sport News
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News2 weeks ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
-
News1 week ago
Married Man, Sultan Shareef, Allegedly Murders His 20-Year-Old Sidechick, Kania Brunson, For Exposing Their Affair To His Wife
-
News3 weeks ago
Burger Moe’s seeks demolition of historic Justus Ramsey Stone House