Dave Hyde: There’s more to come, but Tua and Dolphins offense deliver again in win over Bears
Well, we’ve reached a fun milestone around these new-look Miami Dolphins.
Their offense was electric again in beating Chicago, 35-32, on Sunday.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and hasn’t thrown an interception in the three games since returning from concussion protocol.
Receiver Tyreek Hill surpassed 1,000 yards receiving Sunday, and had his fifth game over 100 yards in just the ninth game of the season.
Even newcomer Jeff Wilson Jr., who hadn’t scored a touchdown this year while with San Francisco, scored a touchdown in his first Dolphins game, diving as Tagovailoa said, in that “Reggie Bush pose.”
All those big numbers and defining moments and no one seemed to notice too hard. No one sees the fun enough. That’s the milestone, too.
It’s like after years of watching offenses shake and cough like a bad engine people somehow think a 30-point day is an expected part of a Dolphins ticket, like Zac Brown singing, “I’ve got my toes in the water,” or Morgan Freeman’s character dropping a line of wisdom.
Oh, it hasn’t reached the ho-and-hum stage to scoring just quite yet. Tagovailoa, for instance, was asked about being in a game where Chicago answered their scores to the final drives.
“We were playing 60 minute and, offensively, we weren’t looking at the scoreboard,” he said. “Every time we got the ball, we wanted to score.”
He was then asked about the state of the playing field considering he slipped a couple of times. And then about his first big miss of the day, on fourth down in the fourth quarter to tight end Durham Smythe on the doorstep of a game-cementing touchdown.
“I’ve got to do better,” he said.
Sure, that play mattered. But here’s the point: This is fun to watch. The Dolphins (6-3) had six red-zone trips Sunday on drives of 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. It’s telling, too, that after a season after the Dolphins couldn’t even name their offensive coordinator that coach Mike McDaniel’s X’s and O’s have receivers running free all day.
Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, meanwhile, had trouble finding anyone open. Sure, he then just tucked the ball and ran. And ran. He had 178 yards rushing — and only 123 yards passing — in lighting up the scoreboard.
This hometown point is the Dolphins defense hasn’t traveled well this year: 38 points allowed at Baltimore, 27 at Cincinnati, 40 at the New York Jets (admittedly not all the defense’s doing), 27 at Detroit and now 32 at Chicago.
If you want to say that’s not good enough, I’m with you. There’s a late-1980s feel to this for older Dolphins fans, of Dan Marino’s offense only able to take a team so far. But there’s time for this defense to emerge.
If you also want to say dragging a couple of bad defenses like Detroit and Chicago up and down the field the past two weeks isn’t the measuring stick, I’m with you there, too. The offense didn’t close out Sunday’s win as Tagovailoa missed a couple passes.
But that league-worst Detroit defense the Dolphins torched last week? Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers put up only nine points against it on Sunday.
Chicago defense, too, isn’t exactly the Monsters of the Midway after losing two key players to trades. But the bottom line is the Dolphins won again on the road. Buffalo lost on the road to the New York Jets on Sunday to make the AFC East race interesting as the page flips to the second half of the season.
If the Dolphins make the playoffs, the defense must improve and the trade for Bradley Chubb has to show something more than it did with one tackle on Sunday. But it’s clear this passing game will pace the way.
This team scored more than 30 points in consecutive games the past two weeks for the first time since 2016. McDaniel has delivered the offense he talked about last spring, the one built on Tagovailoa’s accuracy and receiving speed, the one that seemingly has open receivers all game long on some Sundays.
Like this latest one in Chicago.
“We’ll look at the films and then get ready for … who do we play against?” Tagovailoa said afterward.
Cleveland, he was told.
“And then we’ll move on to the Browns,” he said. “Sorry, I legit forgot.”
One big game at a time, right? They aren’t going to score like this every Sunday. They can’t. But the way they’ve moved the scoreboard of late gives this defense time to find some answers — and shouldn’t be ho-hummed like it’s been around for years.
Where China is aiming its diplomacy after the Communist Party Congress — RT World News
Beijing’s flurry of diplomatic activity shows willingness to strengthen regional ties and prevent US-imposed isolation
By Timur Fomenkopolitical analyst
Since the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, China has been on a diplomatic streak. In the past week alone, he has hosted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the leader of Vietnam and Germany’s Olaf Scholz, while sending his Deputy Prime Minister to Singapore, where 19 bilateral agreements have been signed. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan then followed.
The Party Congress is China’s most important political event, where Beijing determines its agenda and sets the direction for the following year. It is therefore natural that many things are “on hold” until the end of the meeting.
Then, immediately after, the call to action follows, and on the international stage, China has a lot of work to do and a lot of catching up to do. The more pressing issue is the US drive to demonize Beijing and contain its rise, and building coalitions of countries determined to do just that.
We’ve seen the ‘Quad’, the ‘Indo-Pacific Framework’, AUKUS, ‘Partners for a blue Pacific’ – the list goes on. Washington has also imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions on Chinese technology in an effort to curb its domestic development.
China is under pressure. But violence has never been in Beijing’s foreign policy playbook. Instead, he prefers to go on the diplomatic offensive, and that’s what he’s doing here. China’s goal is not to fight with the United States, but to indirectly undermine Washington’s goals through a charm offensive against countries it deems important.
And these countries – including Germany, Singapore, Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania – are key to China’s agenda in various ways.
First, China wants to keep Europe on board, especially at a time when the United States is pushing the continent to take sides against Beijing. He wants to keep economic ties open and prevent decoupling. Germany, as the largest and most influential state in the EU, is essential to this effort. The government in Berlin and the country’s business leaders have a common interest in this, and Scholz’s visit to Beijing was undertaken despite overwhelming opposition from US-linked media and think tanks.
Second, Singapore. Lion City may be small, but it is a critical financial and technology center in Southeast Asia that is an indispensable partner for China. He is friendly with the United States, but also sees China in a positive light. Among the 19 bilateral agreements signed this week, some related to technology. Singapore is very influential in keeping Southeast Asia and the rest of the region open to China.
Third, Vietnam. As a neighbor of China and a communist state, the relationship with Hanoi is very important. It’s also complicated. The two sides have a huge territorial dispute over the South China Sea, and Vietnamese popular sentiment is overwhelmingly unfavorable to China. It is not surprising that the United States sees him as a potential quasi-ally in trying to contain Beijing.
However, the Vietnamese leader’s willingness to come immediately after the party conference indicates that due to his ideology, Hanoi is always willing to give his blessing to the Chinese political system, which he cannot replicate with the United States. . Vietnam does not want to be strategically dominated by China, but ultimately cannot really trust the United States either. History does not lie. Maintaining Vietnam’s neutrality is therefore an important point for Beijing.
Fourth, Pakistan. Due to geography, Pakistan is one of China’s most strategic partners, as it offers a route from China itself to the western Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, the Sea Red and therefore, by extension, Europe. This is precisely why the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) strives to maximize the country’s infrastructure to make it an economic route for China, thwarting any potential attempt to impose a naval embargo around its periphery and circumvent India.
Not surprisingly, during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, the focus was on CPEC and the re-engagement of both parties in this regard. It should be noted that Sharif is subtly more pro-Western than his predecessor, Imran Khan, which means China must keep Pakistan motivated as the country grapples with fiscal and humanitarian crises.
Finally, Tanzania. Unlike other parties, the United States does not make serious efforts to win over African countries against China because the continent is not a priority and most of its aid and development promises are hollow. China, meanwhile, is choosing to make a point of inviting African leaders to Beijing to demonstrate its close ties and longstanding solidarity with the continent. African countries find in China an audience that they do not find in the West. By holding these meetings, Xi Jinping will aim to continue promoting favorable trade and investment relations with Tanzania to uphold the message of shared development and “South-South” relations.
In conclusion, China is stepping up its diplomatic game. The United States wants to tighten the noose of containment, and Beijing believes the best way out is to keep as many countries on board as possible and deepen its economic and trade integration with them. This is why China’s most important neighbors – Singapore, Vietnam and Pakistan – as well as its most critical partner in Europe – Germany – were first and most important on the agenda. To conclude, China has also demonstrated that it continues to prioritize relations with African countries, something the West is neglecting.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Conte asks Spurs fans for ‘time and patience’ after boos in Liverpool loss | Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has hit back at Tottenham fans for booing his team at half-time during their side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.
Spurs were forced to count the cost of another slow start after an impressive second-half comeback failed to equalize late on. Two goals from Mohamed Salah were enough for Liverpool to secure their first away win of the season, but Conte was not unhappy with his side’s performance. The Italian argued Spurs deserved a point and he said their fans need to understand that their team is a work in progress.
“First of all, I think we have to show our fans great respect at all times because they are our fans,” Conte said. “They pay for their tickets. At the same time, if you ask me if I was happy or disappointed, yes.
“I keep repeating since the start of the season that we have just started a process and I think after a year we have made a lot of improvements. If anyone thinks we are already ready to win , I have to be honest and tell you that it will be really, really difficult because when you start a process you need time and patience.
“If you understand that, everyone is fine. Otherwise, we can lose the passion, the enthusiasm. I can’t promise trophies to our fans right now. I continue to ask for time and patience because I have the experience to do so. We are far from the other teams that are used to winning. If we understand this, it will be good. Everyone wants to win, I’m the first but it takes time and patience.
Spurs, who lost third place to Newcastle, found hope thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. But Liverpool, who are seven points behind Conte’s side, dug deep for the points.
“We had to keep fighting,” said Jürgen Klopp. “We did this. We like that. People who know us know that if you want to win an away game, that’s a normal way to do it. It’s a completely normal game for us. We drew twice against Tottenham last season, so winning here is incredibly difficult. We must show this attitude and this commitment to defend. We have to show that we are not hit too hard when we concede a goal.
Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss
Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions, including two in the red zone, doomed the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit won the game, 15-9.
Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half — one for safety Kirby Joseph and the other for rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He would throw a second at Joseph in the second half, adding to the attacking woes encountered during the match.
The reigning two-time MVP was 23 for 43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.
Jared Goff would follow the Packers touchdown with his own practice. He ran a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.
Goff was 14 for 26 with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns. The other touchdown pass came in the first quarter for Shane Zylstra. He also had an interception for Jaire Alexander.
Jamaal Williams had 81 yards rushing against his former team. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with four catches for 55 yards.
The Packers have now lost five in a row. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers’ two red-zone interceptions were the first time he had done so in a game of his career. It’s the first time Rodgers has led the Packers to five straight losses since 2008.
Detroit went 2-6 this season.
Apple warns that China’s Covid restrictions are hurting iPhone production
After a Covid outbreak at a Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China, some workers opted to go home. In the photo, the shuttles of October 30, 2022.
CGV | Getty Images
Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it had temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production due to Covid-19 restrictions at its main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. China.
The plant, operated by Foxconn, is operating at “significantly reduced capacity”, Apple said. He warned that he would ship fewer units and that customers would experience longer wait times when ordering devices.
Apple’s warning raises the possibility that it will sell fewer iPhones in the December quarter as it struggles to manufacture enough to meet demand. It had previously reported slowing growth in the December quarter last month.
He said he continues to see strong demand for the affected models, which are more expensive than other iPhone models and start at $999 and $1,099.
Last week, China ordered shutdowns in Zhengzhou, where Apple does the majority of its iPhone production. The factory in China has been struggling with employees fleeing the factory due to its policies and Covid outbreaks, according to Reuters.
China continues to pursue a “zero-Covid” policy that requires facilities like the iPhone facility in Zhengzhou to operate in “closed loops,” where workers isolate themselves in dormitories and work in factories separate from the outside world.
It currently takes 31 days to receive an iPhone 14 Pro if ordered from Apple’s website, which is longer than the 2-day average for cheaper iPhone models, the company said on Sunday. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford in Gucci for their red carpet debut
Rise and shine…and walk the red carpet.
Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5.
For their first red carpet appearance together, Billie and Jesse both rocked head-to-toe Gucci looks with “The Bad Guy” singer wearing a skin-tight crop top with a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit, a floor-length dress, a platform slide, sheer gloves and an eye mask on top of her head, all of which were monogrammed in the luxury brand’s house print. As for the neighborhood leader, he wore a silky loungewear ensemble, comprising a button-up shirt and trousers in the same print, complete with a pair of Gucci slippers.
Complementing their sleep styles, the couple wrapped themselves in an oversized Gucci blanket with the same pattern.
Russia pretends to withdraw from Kherson to draw Kyiv forces into fight, says Ukrainian military official
The Russians are creating the illusion of withdrawing from Kherson to lure Ukrainian forces into street fighting in the key southern city, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said on Saturday.
“Russian troops are trying to convince everyone that they are withdrawing, but at the same time we are seeing objective evidence that they are staying,” Humeniuk said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
“There are military units that were based there, and a lot of military equipment is stationed there, and their battle positions are also defined there. The battle positions that were fixed on the left bank will be used to support the positions combat on the right bank.
CNN has not independently verified Humeniuk’s claims.
“We understand that the Russians are trying to create the illusion of not being there in order to lure Ukrainian forces into nearby settlements, and settlements are usually the site of fierce street fighting,” she said.
“That’s why we know, we see and we predict what kind of narrative they’re trying to feed us, and we build our own strategy accordingly,” Humeniuk noted.
According to Humeniuk, the Russians are moving their elite units and officers to the left bank of the Dnieper, leaving those on the right bank no way to escape or evacuate. “They are leaving the right bank units to fight until their last breath,” she said.
A bit of context: It has been difficult to determine the exact situation on the ground in Kherson this week.
A senior Moscow-appointed official remarked on Thursday that Russian troops would “most likely” withdraw from their positions in the southern city. Ukrainian officials suggested from the start that the statement could be a trap.
Russia evacuated citizens from the city. Moscow describes the move as vital for public safety. Kyiv compared the evacuations to forced relocation.
A resident last month described the situation in Kherson as tense, with people “emotionally drained”, empty streets from mid-afternoon and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
