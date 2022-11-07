As Republican candidates make their final call in key states, they’re tapping into some of their party’s most polarizing figures and turning to messages that center cultural division and sometimes push racial discord.
Democrats turn to centrists in final hours as GOP bolsters base
At the same time, many Democrats are scrambling to highlight more moderate themes, neglecting their party’s far left and tapping surrogates who appeal to voters in between, including former President Bill Clinton, Secretary to Transports Pete Buttigieg and Sen Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
On Sunday in Pennsylvania — one of the nation’s most crucial Senate contests — Democrats veered so centrally that they hosted an event with a former Republican congressman.
Key races in Tuesday’s election remain extremely close, with agents on both sides hedging their predictions. The posts and messengers that campaigns highlight in the final days typically reveal where strategists think they can get additional votes.
The approaches reflect divergent strategies in how candidates from both parties envision their path to victory. For the most part, Republicans want their base. Democrats are trying to portray themselves as moderates who will bring the temperature down.
During these appearances, Democrats address issues such as crime and the economy more forcefully, acknowledging voter concerns and highlighting how party leaders are addressing them.
Clinton, making an appearance in Brooklyn on Saturday for New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D), told a crowd that inflation was “disturbing” and acknowledged “some high-profile crimes.”
The former president has sought to portray Republicans as extremists. He said Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin had “issue after issue, he took the most extreme position.” Clinton added, “And if you think New York should be the most extreme state in the country, go for it.”
At a rally for Hochul at Sarah Lawrence College on Sunday evening, President Biden said the country was at “an inflection point.” He said the election was about choosing between two “fundamentally different” visions for the country.
He boasted of creating millions of new jobs, low unemployment and investing billions in infrastructure. He credited Hochul with repairing roads, expanding high-speed internet access, and improving water systems. “She’s helping New York to lead — to lead the way in getting things done in America,” Biden said.
Sunday night, Clinton was also scheduled to appear at an event for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).
Haley made inflammatory comments about immigration during a Sunday campaign stop in support of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, saying Warnock should be kicked out of the country.
“The only person we need to make sure we kick out is Warnock,” Haley said, prompting loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Moments earlier, she spoke about being the daughter of Indian immigrants and said her parents were “offended by what is happening at this border”.
“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than leftists these days,” she told a crowd of hundreds of Walker supporters. “They love America and they want the laws to be followed in America.”
Senator Josh Hawley (R) of Missouri, who raised his fist in the air to signal his support for the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has also sparked crowds in Ohio and Arizona in recent days with messages aimed squarely at the party’s pro-Donald Trump base.
Speaking at a hotel in Columbus on Saturday night, Hawley said: ‘They say our United States is built on slavery and corruption. Here’s what we’re saying: There’s nothing wrong with the United States of America. There is something wrong with them. We don’t need to change country. We must change the direction of the country.
Some of the controversial GOP rhetoric worries Democrats and civil rights leaders who are increasingly worried about tensions surrounding Tuesday’s election. Critics say they are particularly concerned about the increase in overt political violence, from the Jan. 6 attack to the violent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“They openly — in many areas blatantly — appeal to people’s racial biases to get them to vote ‘us against them,’” Reverend Al Sharpton said in an interview with The Washington Post. Sharpton said he had just spoken with Biden, who he said recorded a message raising concerns about racism and anti-Semitism for his radio show.
“It used to be subtle,” Sharpton said of the racial divide. “They wouldn’t be explicit. It was implicit. Now they have gone where caution is thrown to the wind. It is explicit. »
On Sunday, Andrew Torba, CEO of right-wing social networking site Gab, urged voters to support Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano, who has espoused Christian nationalist views, and highlighted his Jewish faith. opponent, Josh Shapiro, in anti-Semitic terms.
“When a Jew embraces his faith during the election campaign, it’s ‘beautiful and courageous,’” Torba wrote. “When a Christian does it, it’s ‘dangerous and extreme’. ”
And groups affiliated with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller have flooded voters with ads and flyers in recent days claiming the Democratic Party is “anti-white” for efforts to help black Americans. Other messages were directed at Asian American and Latino voters, arguing that they are wronged by Democrats.
“We’re in this last 72-hour window, and this last 72 hours is about grassroots activation,” said Kevin Madden, a former adviser to Mitt Romney during Romney’s 2012 GOP presidential campaign. “It’s all the red meat stuff. There is a class of political civilizations that will take place on election day.
Democrats, on the other hand, are mostly emphasizing centrist messages in the final days of the campaign.
“Given the states we’re talking about — New Hampshire, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada — it makes sense for campaigns to rely on surrogates with the broadest appeal,” said Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist. “They understand that to win this election they have to transform the base, yes, but they also have to talk to voters who are in the middle and on the fence.”
Smith added that former President Barack Obama, who has been on a major campaign tour in recent days, and figures such as Klobuchar and Buttigieg are helpful to Democrats because “they’re not going to alienate the swing voters that these candidates have need to overcome the finish line.”
Klobuchar, who raised his profile among Democratic voters with his 2020 presidential bid, has made campaign stops in 15 states, including marquee races in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. His message focused on democratically lowering prescription drug prices and protecting Social Security and Medicare.
Buttigieg held 14 events over the weekend in Michigan, New Hampshire and Nevada. He spoke about the economy, calling this year’s midterm elections a “cost of living election.”
Democrats even looked across the aisle for help: Former Congressman Jim Greenwood, a Republican, appeared at a rally for Shapiro and Senate hopeful Jon Fetterman in Pennsylvania.
High-level party liberals such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) did not make appearances in major races. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez noted that she appeared at a youth rally in California last month and openly expressed her support for Hochul.
Over the past few days, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been a campaign-seeking surrogate, holding rallies in key states but, in most cases, not appearing with candidates on the ballot.
Sanders appeared at a rally in Madison, Wis., on Friday night after Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), staged a campaign stop in the liberal city. Sanders urged a crowd of around 1,000 to vote for Barnes, but did not mention Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who is also in a close race. A Sanders aide said that because the events were funded by an outside group, candidates could not run under campaign finance laws.
At least one candidate takes a stand-alone approach.
When asked who in the Democratic Party he would like to nominate him in his Senate bid, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said he’s not campaigning with anyone. Musician Dave Matthews and former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar had been his go-to substitutes, he said.
“I want to be the face of this; I want to be on my own,” Ryan said. “I had the strength to assume my own party. I had the strength to agree with the Republicans when needed.
In Gahanna, Ohio on Sunday, Ryan pointed to a group of seven construction workers following his campaign bus on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and said, “I just don’t think Ohio is a place where they follow someone’s approval. We are a very independent state, which is why they want an independent senator.
Linskey and McGoogan reported from Ohio. Itkowitz reported from Pennsylvania. Ruby Cramer in New York, Sabrina Rodriguez in Hiram, Georgia, and Isaac Arnsdorf in Sioux City, Iowa contributed to this report.
North Korea promises ‘resolute’ response to US-South Korea military drills
Seoul:
North Korea’s military said on Monday that recent military exercises between South Korea and the United States were an “open provocation and a dangerous war exercise”, and it responded with measures simulating the strike of their bases airlines and their warplanes, state media KCNA said.
North Korea last week tested several missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells in the sea, as South Korea and the United States conducted drills six-day flights until Saturday.
The Northern Army said the “Vigilant Storm” drills were an “open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating tension” and “a dangerous exercise in warfare of a very aggressive nature”.
The North’s military said it carried out activities simulating various attacks on its airbases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to “crush the enemies’ lingering war hysteria”.
It confirmed the firing of two apparently nuclear-capable “strategic” cruise missiles on November 2 at waters off Ulsan, the southeastern coastal city home to a nuclear power plant and large industrial parks.
Operations also included launching two “tactical ballistic missiles loaded with cluster warheads”, testing a “special functional warhead crippling the enemy’s operations command system” and a “total combat sortie” involving 500 fighter planes.
The North Korean People’s Army (KPA) General Staff accused Seoul and Washington of provoking a “more volatile confrontation” and pledged to counter their maneuvers with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures.” “.
“The more persistently the provocative military actions of the enemies continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them,” he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Delhi's air quality rated "very poor"
News
Apple may run out of iPhones due to factory disruptions in China
Weeks after expressing optimism about the global economy and its business, Apple warned on Sunday that sales would fall short of expectations as a key iPhone factory in China was shuttered by an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The abrupt change in its business outlook is the latest reminder of the risks of the company’s concentrated manufacturing supply chain in China. Once a task force that gave Apple the flexibility to have legions of employees launch iPhones to meet global demand, its reliance on China has become a liability as the country’s commitment to a policy zero Covid-19 led him to lock down towns, businesses and factories.
In mid-October, Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, Foxconn, shut down the main factory in Zhengzhou as coronavirus cases surged. Foxconn closed the facility to the outside world and locked about 200,000 workers inside its grounds. iPhone production continued at “significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement Sunday. The company added that its production issues will mean customers will face longer wait times between purchase and delivery of its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said in its statement.
The shutdown is the second to affect Apple this year. It lost about $4 billion in iPad and Mac sales in the spring and summer after factories outside Shanghai were closed to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic
Apple’s setback comes amid a larger downturn in the outlook for the tech industry. Shares of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have fallen this year amid an economic downturn that has dented e-commerce and advertising sales. Apple’s stock price fell but avoided steep declines from its peers largely because it continued to generate strong trading results.
China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 has been promoted by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. The country’s leaders remained committed to this policy following Mr. Xi’s election to a third term.
Apple’s presence in China is so big that locals call Zhengzhou “iPhone City.” At full capacity, the Foxconn factory was capable of producing 500,000 iPhones a day. It is the largest iPhone factory, which accounts for more than half of Apple’s annual sales.
“That’s what Apple feared,” said CCS Insight technology analyst Wayne Lam. “China is not letting go of this zero Covid policy, and that is going to have a big impact because these high-end phones were the last area of the smartphone market that was in demand.”
After Foxconn locked down its factory in Zhengzhou, some factory workers fled the factory and started walking back to their homes across the countryside. Images and videos of their leak have spread on social media. Leo Lin, a 29-year-old factory worker who spoke to The New York Times last week, said many workers panicked as quarantine facilities began to overflow.
Foxconn responded by offering workers an additional $14 a day to continue working. He then increased those payments to $55 a day.
Apple has started to diversify its supply chain away from China, moving production of some iPhones to India and other products to Vietnam. But the company still relies on China to produce more than 90% of the iPhones it sells, analysts said.
The diversification push is “clearly not fast enough,” Lam said.
A man tasered by Fortitude Valley Police after he stood on a moving car in Brisbane before being arrested
Bizarre scenes as a shirtless man standing on the roof of a moving car is tasered after trying to flee a cop at a famous nightclub
- A shirtless man was arrested standing on top of a moving car in central Brisbane
- The man was arrested by police in Fortitude Valley, the city’s nightclub district
- A female officer yelled at him to ‘get down’ before walking away
- The policewoman followed him, tasered him and arrested him to the cheers of the spectators
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A shirtless man has been tasered and arrested in one of Australia’s biggest nightclub districts after a police officer spotted him on the roof of a moving car.
A Queensland police officer arrested the young man who was riding on top of the car on Wickham St in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s famous nightlife district.
Footage captured by a witness and shared on Reddit on Monday showed the man beginning to lie down as the car drove past the officer before the vehicle came to a stop.
The officer ordered the man off the roof of the car and pulled out his taser.
A shirtless man arrested for running over a moving car (above) on Wickham St in Fortitude Valley has been tasered and arrested
She repeatedly shouted at the man “get down or you’ll get tasered”.
Initially, the man obeyed and sat on the ground, then got up and started walking away waving his arms.
The officer quickly followed him and tasered him, knocking him to the ground.
The man tried to get up but the officer yelled at him to “lie down” and stopped him.
Witnesses in the video could be heard applauding the officer and mocking the man.
A Queensland police officer tasered the man (above) after he refused to listen to orders and began to walk away from her
Many commenters under the video said the man looked drunk and called him out for his dangerous behavior.
“He could have seriously injured himself or others,” one person wrote.
“These are not sober decisions,” said another.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Police for comment.
Jonathan Jones delivered the points the Patriots couldn’t get on offense
The offense had just one touchdown, and it was set up by a blocked punt from Jonathan Jones. Jones also returned an interception for a touchdown.
-
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ win over the Colts
-
Patriots bully Colts with 9 sacks, blocked punt and 6 pick in dominating home win
The two biggest plays of Sunday’s game that led to the only touchdowns in New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis both came from Jonathan Jones.
The first came with an element of surprise, when the Patriots lined up as if planning to return a punt, but charged forward as soon as the ball was broken.
Jones, darting from the outside, dived for the ball just in time and sent it back, where it landed just yards from the Indianapolis end zone and was picked up by Brendan Schooler. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Jones’ timing on the play was perfect.
“We dialed in early enough to chase them at the start of the punt,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it was a rematch from last year, but it was kind of on our radar chasing them in special teams.”
From there, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only had to move the ball three yards with a short pass to Rhamondre Stevenson to score.
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who posted three of the Patriots’ nine sacks, said the impact of the plays was felt not only by the Patriots’ defense but also by the Colts’ offense.
“Special teams, man, it’s a change of momentum,” Uche said. “[You get] something like that, then you put points on the board, then it deflates the offense. Those big plays we had on special teams definitely changed the game for us.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Jones put the game away with a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown on an overturned ball.
Those two plays provided a 14-point swing on a day when the offense only reached the end zone once. All in all, it was a great day for Jones, Belichick said.
“Jon’s interception was a good catch, another hard catch, a low ball,” Belichick said. “I came with that and got some good blocks there, and you’re not going to catch Jon from behind. Once he saw some space, it was all over. So those were big games for us. It’s 14 points which are kind of bonus points which are hard to rely on before entering the game. But when you get them, it makes a big difference in the final score.
Jones first made his mark with the Patriots on special teams after signing as an undrafted free agent from Auburn in 2016.
And while he’s since established himself as a starter on defense, he’s shown his impact on special teams can still be huge for New England.
“Jon had a lot of good games for us. Jon is one of our best players,” Belichick said.
Lil Wayne declares Packers season over as he rips Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne wasn’t happy with the Packers’ loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The 40-year-old rapper declared the Packers season over in a tweet who read “RIP to the season that we should have gotten rid of 12 before the season.”
“12” refers to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had one of his worst games with 23 for 43, including 291 yards, a touchdown and three picks. Two of those interceptions came in the end zone, including a pass under fourth base that ended up in the hands of rookie Aidan Hutchinson.
The Packers lost 15-9 to their division rivals and fell to 3-6 after their fifth straight loss, their worst start to the season since 2005, in which they went 4-12.
Their next two games are at home, but against the Cowboys and Titans, both of whom have had strong starts to the season so far.
The Packers still have a shot at a wildcard berth, but will have to turn the season around if it means a third straight playoff appearance for Green Bay.
Biden ignores ‘Day of Remembrance of Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens’
President Joe Biden ignored the plight of angel families on November 1, failing to mark the “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens” that was first declared by former President Trump.
In October 2020, then-President Trump issued a presidential proclamation to honor American citizens killed by illegal aliens. As in 2021, Biden again skipped the day and instead focused on campaigning with Florida Democrats Val Demings and Charlie Crist.
Meanwhile, Trump hosted Angel Mom Sabine Durden Coulter at Mar-a-Lago to talk about illegal immigration and its impact on American families like his. Durden Coulter’s son Dominic was killed in 2012 by illegal alien Juan Zacarias Tzun – a twice convicted drunk driver who officials in California’s sanctuary state failed to deport.
Earlier this year, Durden was suspended from Twitter for speaking out about illegal immigration.
Biden’s insistence on ignoring the Angel Families, relatives of those killed by illegal aliens, comes as his administration has sought to dismantle the protective support network imposed by Trump.
In 2017, Trump established the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) to help angel families navigate their cases as they navigate their way through criminal court. . In 2020, the VOICE hotline received around 700 calls from victims asking for help.
Last year, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) got rid of the VOICE office to set up the Engagement and Victim Services Line (VESL) to help undocumented aliens. Biden’s VESL hotline will help US victims but also provide services to illegal aliens seeking U and T visas.
As Breitbart News exclusively reported, Biden’s DHS has worked closely with Open Borders groups — with ties to billionaire George Soros — to alert them that illegal foreign customers can take advantage of the hotline. VESL and obtain visas if they claim to be victims of crime.
A growing number of House and Senate Republicans have signed Rep. Ted Budd’s (R-NC) “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act,” which was previously endorsed by Trump. The legislation would give Angel Families the right to sue a sanctuary jurisdiction if it helped protect an illegal alien suspect from arrest and deportation by ICE.
Budd’s legislation now has 31 cosponsors, while accompanying legislation in the Senate, introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), now has 15 cosponsors.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens every year.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
