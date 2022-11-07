News
Democrats will have a bad night on Tuesday – ‘We didn’t listen to voters’
Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Democrats have not listened to voters about their economic concerns. She predicted they would have a bad night on Tuesday.
Rosen said, “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I’m not happy. I just think we didn’t listen to voters in this election, and I think we’re going to have a bad night.
She continued: ‘This conversation won’t have much impact on Tuesday, but hopefully it will have an impact in the future because when voters tell you again and again that they mostly care about the economy, listen to them. Stop saying democracy is at stake. Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so hard to find out what elections mean. Voters told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think the Democrats delivered this round.
Rosen added, “We have the unfortunate combination of strong gubernatorial candidates. I was just in Arizona and I was there, talking to a group of constituents. Mark Kelly is popular, but Kari Lake is more popular. The combination will hurt Mark Kelly. We’re in trouble because of the top of the ticket.
Apple warns iPhone production disrupted by Chinese Covid-19 restrictions
The company’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are affected by reduced production capacity
Cop27: Boris Johnson to attack ‘corrosive cynicism’ over net zero at summit – live | Cop27
The opening ceremony will take place today at 12:15 p.m. EET and will begin with a speech by Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, the Egyptian President.
Beside him will be António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, who spoke to the Guardian last week about this conference and climate change, saying: “At the current level [of emissions], we will be doomed. We are approaching tipping points, and tipping points that will [climate change] irreversible. The damage that would not allow us to recover.
Guterres has become famous for his outspoken speeches on climate change. Last summer, he gave a simple warning to a meeting of world leaders.
“We have a choice: collective action or collective suicide. It’s in our hands. »
Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be with them.
I am Bibi van der Zee and I will follow the events this morning. If you have any stories or thoughts on Cop27 that you’d like to share with all of us, I’m on [email protected] or @bilivanderzee on Twitter.
Good morning! The 27th Conference of the Parties – or COP27 as you probably know it – is finally underway in the resort town of Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt.
Today and tomorrow, world leaders will address Cop, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak due to speak at 4pm.
This morning, however, the penultimate British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will deliver a speech. My colleague, Fiona Harvey, writes:
Boris Johnson will tackle the “corrosive cynicism” about net zero that is hampering UK and global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, in a speech at the UN COP27 climate summit on Monday.
In a swipe at members of his own Tory party, the former British Prime Minister will pit the success and spirit of optimism at Cop26 in Glasgow last November against the failures of governments – including the UK – to hold their promises since.
“Because soaring oil and gas prices – and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food – have had an impact here and everywhere, they have driven some naysayers with caustic cynicism to about net zero”, he will warn.
Raleigh teenager jumps out of moving car and describes Lyft’s terrifying ride | Did a girl jump out of a moving car during the Lyft ride?
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh teenager recently had a terrifying experience on a Lyft ride home from work.
The 17-year-old ended up in the emergency room after jumping out of a moving car in the 7300 block of Fox Road, a few miles from her home.
It happened so fast for Eziya Bowden, who said she passed out after opening the car door, only remembering where she landed and how scared she was and cried.
Luckily for Bowden, she is back home safely with injuries from the fall but no broken bones.
Her suspicions first grew after she arrived in the Lyft and the driver made comments that made her feel uncomfortable, such as how good she looked and that he would date her if she was not so young.
“How many boys have flirted with you? He said that right away, Bowden recalled. “If I ride with a stranger, I always get nervous, but I knew it was different,” Bowden said. I knew that I wasn’t going crazy or anything, I knew my body had never felt like this before, I saw a lot of that, so I knew I felt drugged.
‘I was very scared’
She then described how she felt after the driver sprayed something – dizzy and hot.
“When I got in his car, it smelled like cigarettes, so when he sprayed once, it was already like, oh it doesn’t smell like that anymore,” Bowden said. “But for you to keep spraying it and then roll up your windows, like I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything. I’m just like, I know what it’s been like for me. made you feel.
“I was very scared, but again, I would rather get out of that car than fall asleep in a car with this man that I don’t really know,” Bowden said.
Bowden finally jumped out of the car. She said the driver didn’t stop all the time.
She said he rolled over after his fall and was crying. He pretended to be a bystander and called the police for her, she said.
A Lyft spokesperson told ABC11 the company is aware of the driver’s behavior, which they called “deeply concerning.”
The spokesperson said it has removed driver access to the Lyft platform and stands ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.
“I don’t think that’s stopping him from doing anything else,” Bowden said. “It doesn’t really bring me peace at all.”
Bowden said she got a refund from Lyft but never saw herself taking a Lyft or Uber again.
Raleigh police said no charges have been filed in the incident.
‘Prickly’ Antonio Conte responds to Tottenham boos as he urges fans to ‘understand the process’ after Liverpool loss
Antonio Conte has urged Tottenham fans to ‘understand the process’ after his side were booed at half-time in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool.
On Sunday, the Reds took a two-goal lead before the break at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Mohamed Salah struck twice, capitalizing on a big error from Eric Dier for his second.
Spurs were booed loudly in the tunnel at half-time but came out stronger for the second half and pulled one back through Harry Kane.
Asked about the mockery from the home faithful, Conte reminded the supporters of the scale of the job incumbent on him and hinted that he would only stay beyond this season if the supporters were patient.
“We have to show great respect for our fans at all times,” Conte said.
“They are our supporters. They pay for the tickets. At the same time, if you ask me if I was a little disappointed, yes… because it is important at all times to be honest.
He added: “I keep repeating the same thing.
“We have just launched a process. After a year, we have made a lot of improvements. If anyone thinks we’re ready to win already, I have to be honest and tell you it’s going to be really, really tough.
“I can’t promise right now to win trophies. At the moment, we are far from it. I keep asking for time and patience. I have the experience to tell you that we are far from the other teams which are used to winning and which have a strong workforce to win.
“If we understand this together, it will be good. Everyone wants to win. I am the first who wants to win. If everyone has time and patience, it’s fine, otherwise we continue this season and we see at the end what happens at the end.”
Conte added: “For me, passion and enthusiasm are my fuel. I need this. It’s very, very important to me. »
Responding to the comments, former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood predicted that Conte will leave the club unless he wins a trophy this season.
Sherwood told talkSPORT: “He’s a bit prickly because he’s never had this criticism before, he’s won everywhere else in his career.
“I think if he doesn’t win a trophy this season he will leave.”
Meanwhile, striker Kane regretted another mistake in a big game as Spurs conceded more ground to their front four rivals.
The loss to Liverpool was Tottenham’s third defeat in four league games, the other two inflicted by Manchester United and Newcastle.
Kane said: “If you really want to fight at the top of the league, you have to make sure you find the big moments and come out on top in those kinds of games, and we haven’t.
“We pushed them all the way and I feel like we deserved a second goal. Unfortunately, the damage was done in the first half.
“In big games and key moments, we made too many mistakes this season against the biggest teams and got punished and that was the case today. We need to reduce those mistakes, especially against the top teams. .
“We must be disappointed because we lost the game and we weren’t good enough. Being down at half time has happened too often this season and we have to chase after the game in the second half.
Russia and Iran set to strike massive energy deal – official – RT Business News
Iran expects to sign a $40 billion deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom in December, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahdi Safari said this week.
“We reached a $6.5 billion deal with Gazprom. We expect the remaining agreements totaling $40 billion to be signed next month,” Safari told the ISNA news agency, adding that negotiations were ongoing.
The National Iranian Oil Company and Gazprom agreed in July to cooperate in the development of two gas fields and six oil fields in Iran. The document also includes trade in natural gas and petroleum products, the implementation of LNG projects and the construction of gas pipelines.
In early October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak announced that Moscow and Tehran could agree on a swap of 5 million tons of oil and 10 billion cubic meters of gas, to be completed by the end of the month. year.
On Tuesday, Novak said Russia and Iran had already started to exchange supplies of energy resources, particularly petroleum products, and agreed to expand the list of traded goods. He also noted that “The amount of Russian investment in Iranian oil fields will increase.
READ MORE:
Russia and Iran agree to swap oil and gas supplies – senior official
The development comes as Russia and Iran rapidly expand energy and trade ties amid Western sanctions imposed on both nations. Barter deals help countries avoid the settlement problems presented by the western financial system. They also benefit from direct trade links via the Caspian Sea.
Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji told the bilateral forum that the public and private sectors in both countries are seeking to “neutralize the sanctions”.
Paul George scores 34 points as Clippers stumble against Jazz – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — Paul George has a way of taking control of the games, succeeding with his brand of heroism when the Clippers need it most. He’s won the last three games and he did it again Sunday, this time with a performance of 34 points and eight rebounds.
“He already showed it when the team needed it,” Batum said. “He got up and did it. And until Kawhi (Leonard) comes back, he has to play like this. Even when Kawhi comes back, he still has to play like that. He showed why he is the best shooter in the NBA. »
Only this time it wasn’t enough. The Clippers (5-5) needed more than George to stand a chance against the fearsome Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Jazz, who came into the game having won four straight, beat the Clippers 18-6 in the final five minutes for a 110-102 win at Crypto.com Arena.
Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn’t expect George to carry the team every night.
“We have a lot of guys who are capable,” he said. “Once we reduced our rotations and guys came in and out. So getting the stream and getting our rotations was pretty tough. But we have guys who are able to help her. So that won’t be a problem. »
The Clippers, looking to build on a modest three-game winning streak, couldn’t beat the Jazz (7-3) despite Utah outscoring the paint, 60-34, taking more shots and five double digit players.
Not even the inspired play of goaltender John Wall, who came off the bench to score 12 points, the solid defensive play of Ivica Zubac (12 points, nine rebounds), the 14 points of Terance Mann or the solid shooting of Marcus Morris Sr., who finished with 18 points on 8 of 16 shooting could derail the Jazz.
The numbers that bothered George were the free throw spread and the fouls. The Clippers were called for 26 fouls to the Jazz’s 15; Utah made 25 of 26 free throws.
“These two different numbers stand out,” George said. “And not putting it on the officials because we fould badly in that fourth quarter to close the game. I think we sent them down the line too many times on possessions where we should have done a better job defending.
Another glaring stat was how dominant Jazz were from the 3-point line, where they made 15 of 40 shots. The Clippers were 8 of 30. George said he thought they were handsome who just didn’t fall.
“I think we missed all 10 of them in the fourth quarter and that could have been on me too,” Lue said. “I thought Paul and Marcus were tired, played a little too many minutes. I probably should have held PG a few more minutes in that fourth quarter if I could. So it’s on me.
The Clippers managed to calm down Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, for a time, limiting him to 17 points until late in the third quarter, when he scored a jumper with 47 seconds left. His lull helped the Clippers turn a six-point deficit into an 85-87 advantage going into the final 12 minutes.
Clarkson, however, managed to pick up the pace and finish with a team-high 23 points.
The Clippers took a 93-89 lead with 7:52 remaining on a Wall layup. The Jazz closed within a 93-92.
The Clippers extended their 96-92 lead on a pair of free throws from George before the Jazz hit four free throws to take a 98-96 lead in less than five minutes. Malik Beasley hit from the corner for a 101-96 lead at Utah with 4:13 left.
The Clippers managed to shoot within four, 106-102, but that’s as close as it gets.
Lue pitched Mann in place of Luke Kennard, who did not play due to an unexplained chest discomfort he experienced against San Antonio. It was just the last adjustment Lue had to make in the first 10 games.
In this case, however, Lue’s choice worked well. Lue said his versatility is a plus, but playing in multiple positions tends to sap his energy and aggression.
“One night he plays a five, the next night he plays a three,” Lue said. When John (Wall) sits down, he plays a save point. So, I think he’s given a lot of thought on the pitch, and we just have to get him back to playing hard and doing what he does.
Mann’s aggressiveness caused him to commit his fifth foul in the fourth. His foul was part of three straight fouls called on the Clippers in the span of 10 seconds, putting the Jazz in a bonus situation resulting in a barrage of free throws.
George got off to a slow start as he struggled to fight the rhythm of the Jazz. He returned the ball twice before earning his first field goal at 7:28 of the first quarter. But he quickly got back into the mix and had 13 points by the end of the first quarter.
Morris and George were on the bench to start the second quarter and again the second unit failed to control the lead. The Jazz took advantage of Clippers turnovers to go on an 11-2 streak to take a 40-31 lead with 8:33 to go at halftime.
The Jazz, behind Clarkson, took a 63-56 lead into the locker room at halftime.
INJURY REPORT
Kawhi Leonard continues to make progress in his return to court, Lue said. He has missed the last seven games with a stiff right knee and will not play Monday against Cleveland and is out indefinitely. “We knew coming out of an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line,” Lue said. “The most important thing is that he is progressing well.”
Kennard (chest discomfort) did not play Sunday. Lue said he did not know if he received a blow to the chest during the game, but would undergo further tests on Monday. Guard Reggie Jackson bumped his knees with an opposing player and could be a doubt for Monday. He said we would be “fine”.
