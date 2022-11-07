Democrats will have a bad night on Tuesday – ‘We didn’t listen to voters’

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, left, and forward Robert Covington defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Paul George has a way of taking control of the games, succeeding with his brand of heroism when the Clippers need it most. He’s won the last three games and he did it again Sunday, this time with a performance of 34 points and eight rebounds.

“He already showed it when the team needed it,” Batum said. “He got up and did it. And until Kawhi (Leonard) comes back, he has to play like this. Even when Kawhi comes back, he still has to play like that. He showed why he is the best shooter in the NBA. »

Only this time it wasn’t enough. The Clippers (5-5) needed more than George to stand a chance against the fearsome Utah Jazz on Sunday. The Jazz, who came into the game having won four straight, beat the Clippers 18-6 in the final five minutes for a 110-102 win at Crypto.com Arena.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn’t expect George to carry the team every night.

“We have a lot of guys who are capable,” he said. “Once we reduced our rotations and guys came in and out. So getting the stream and getting our rotations was pretty tough. But we have guys who are able to help her. So that won’t be a problem. »

The Clippers, looking to build on a modest three-game winning streak, couldn’t beat the Jazz (7-3) despite Utah outscoring the paint, 60-34, taking more shots and five double digit players.

Not even the inspired play of goaltender John Wall, who came off the bench to score 12 points, the solid defensive play of Ivica Zubac (12 points, nine rebounds), the 14 points of Terance Mann or the solid shooting of Marcus Morris Sr., who finished with 18 points on 8 of 16 shooting could derail the Jazz.

The numbers that bothered George were the free throw spread and the fouls. The Clippers were called for 26 fouls to the Jazz’s 15; Utah made 25 of 26 free throws.

“These two different numbers stand out,” George said. “And not putting it on the officials because we fould badly in that fourth quarter to close the game. I think we sent them down the line too many times on possessions where we should have done a better job defending.

Another glaring stat was how dominant Jazz were from the 3-point line, where they made 15 of 40 shots. The Clippers were 8 of 30. George said he thought they were handsome who just didn’t fall.

“I think we missed all 10 of them in the fourth quarter and that could have been on me too,” Lue said. “I thought Paul and Marcus were tired, played a little too many minutes. I probably should have held PG a few more minutes in that fourth quarter if I could. So it’s on me.

The Clippers managed to calm down Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, for a time, limiting him to 17 points until late in the third quarter, when he scored a jumper with 47 seconds left. His lull helped the Clippers turn a six-point deficit into an 85-87 advantage going into the final 12 minutes.

Clarkson, however, managed to pick up the pace and finish with a team-high 23 points.

The Clippers took a 93-89 lead with 7:52 remaining on a Wall layup. The Jazz closed within a 93-92.

The Clippers extended their 96-92 lead on a pair of free throws from George before the Jazz hit four free throws to take a 98-96 lead in less than five minutes. Malik Beasley hit from the corner for a 101-96 lead at Utah with 4:13 left.

The Clippers managed to shoot within four, 106-102, but that’s as close as it gets.

Lue pitched Mann in place of Luke Kennard, who did not play due to an unexplained chest discomfort he experienced against San Antonio. It was just the last adjustment Lue had to make in the first 10 games.

In this case, however, Lue’s choice worked well. Lue said his versatility is a plus, but playing in multiple positions tends to sap his energy and aggression.

“One night he plays a five, the next night he plays a three,” Lue said. When John (Wall) sits down, he plays a save point. So, I think he’s given a lot of thought on the pitch, and we just have to get him back to playing hard and doing what he does.

Mann’s aggressiveness caused him to commit his fifth foul in the fourth. His foul was part of three straight fouls called on the Clippers in the span of 10 seconds, putting the Jazz in a bonus situation resulting in a barrage of free throws.

George got off to a slow start as he struggled to fight the rhythm of the Jazz. He returned the ball twice before earning his first field goal at 7:28 of the first quarter. But he quickly got back into the mix and had 13 points by the end of the first quarter.

Morris and George were on the bench to start the second quarter and again the second unit failed to control the lead. The Jazz took advantage of Clippers turnovers to go on an 11-2 streak to take a 40-31 lead with 8:33 to go at halftime.

The Jazz, behind Clarkson, took a 63-56 lead into the locker room at halftime.

INJURY REPORT

Kawhi Leonard continues to make progress in his return to court, Lue said. He has missed the last seven games with a stiff right knee and will not play Monday against Cleveland and is out indefinitely. “We knew coming out of an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line,” Lue said. “The most important thing is that he is progressing well.”

Kennard (chest discomfort) did not play Sunday. Lue said he did not know if he received a blow to the chest during the game, but would undergo further tests on Monday. Guard Reggie Jackson bumped his knees with an opposing player and could be a doubt for Monday. He said we would be “fine”.