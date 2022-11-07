Dolphins’ schedule a bit tougher with AFC East surging

New York’s gay community emerges as the target of a gang that lures its victims to nightlife venues before drugging and robbing them, often using their own cellphones to drain their accounts.

So far two gay men have been killed in eerily similar circumstances just five weeks apart, but more than a dozen are believed to have been targeted so far.

John Umberger, 33, a political consultant in Washington, DC, who disappeared in May, and Julio Ramirez, 25, who disappeared in April, were both out on a night out on the city’s gay scene before dying the next day .

The men’s mobile phones were both missing by the time their bodies were found and their bank accounts containing tens of thousands of dollars had been emptied.

Detectives are believed to have identified suspects, but no arrests or charges have been made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been charged with ‘obstructing’ the investigation into the men’s deaths.

No warning has even been issued to the gay community for people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious when out on a night out.

The gang’s MO sees them preying on gay people in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. In both cases, the victims were seen leaving a gay club or bar accompanied by three men.

Finally, one of the men’s mothers is now speaking out in a desperate attempt to draw attention to the sickening case.

‘I can’t keep quiet anymore. Word needs to get out, especially in the gay community, that they are targeting gay men. This same group of killers drugged, robbed and murdered countless young gay men in New York City,’ Linda Clary, Umberger’s mother, told the New York Post.

Umberger’s credit card was last used at The Q NYC gay nightclub at 3 a.m. on May 28, 2022.

Umberger’s body was found four days later, on June 1, in a Midtown Manhattan townhouse where he was staying

“New York is unnecessarily dangerous and it breaks my heart because John was so excited to be in Manhattan.” He liked being there. He was a little ray of sunshine.

“We have to stop this,” she continued.

Since her son’s killers are on the loose, Clary thinks the gang probably killed another young man.

And while grateful for the diligence of detectives investigating Umberger’s death who worked on identified suspects, she says the district attorney’s office “refuses to prosecute my son’s killers.”

Umberger was out on May 28 and visited The Q NYC, a gay nightclub featuring DJs, drag shows and stand-up comedy on multiple floors.

He had gone to the club alone after a dinner with friends at the Tao Downtown in Chelsea.

Ramirez died of a drug overdose according to toxicology reports

Security footage, taken in the early hours of April 21, shows Julio walking away from the Ritz Bar and Lounge, a gay dance club, with three unknown men

Records show his credit card was last used around 3 a.m. He was later seen after being captured on surveillance footage outside the Upper East Side townhouse where he was staying.

The footage clearly shows him getting out of the car with two other men and entering the townhouse.

The pair then leave after 45 minutes.

What happened in the hours that followed remains a mystery as someone appeared to be responding to texts on Umberger’s phone.

Eventually her phone stopped polling her location, but the text came up as “read”, so Clary assumed her son was safe.

“I thought John was reading my texts, but he was too busy and ignoring me. You let a day pass, a day and then you say it’s weird.

Her son’s body was found four days later in a fifth-floor apartment of a townhouse belonging to Jay Sekulow’s American Center for Law and Justice, where Umberger had been employed as director of diplomacy. and political programs.

Umberger’s cellphone was used to transfer money from his bank accounts

Ramirez’s credit cards have also been used to buy big ticket items at luxury boutiques

His credit cards had been stolen as well as his cell phone. The cards were used to buy alcohol near a homeless shelter, while items were also purchased at a Foot Locker.

In addition, more than $25,000 had been deducted from his accounts using various cash-related apps on his phone, including Venmo and PayPal, with gang members able to change passwords to get there. to access.

Mom Clary, from Atlanta, was in New York this weekend doing politics as she recorded a video message for a group supporting Republican Representative Lee Zeldin for Governor of New York State.

“Lee Zeldin promised to restore security to New York and fire District Attorney Alvin Bragg on day one. This election may be the last opportunity to hold my son’s killers to account,” she said.

But it seems Umberger wasn’t the gang’s first victim.

Just five weeks earlier, Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker, had disappeared in a similar situation.

He was caught on CCTV leaving a gay club, the Ritz Bar and Lounge, just two blocks from Q NYC.

Again, three men were spotted as Ramirez left the club on a Thursday night in April.

An hour later, he was found dead in the back of a cab on the Lower East Side with his phone and wallet missing.

$20,000 had been sucked from his accounts using apps on his phone, including Zelle, while his credit cards were used to pay for expensive dinners and spa treatments.

Umberger and Ramirez died of drug overdoses according to preliminary toxicology reports, but sources said both men had their drinks spiked with a date rape drug.

It’s unclear what caused the long delay in getting test results, but the Post suggests Bragg’s office is likely overworked thanks to ‘an unprecedented number of assistant district attorney resignations’ who don’t like the changes in bail reform.

Prior to the pandemic, New York State implemented sweeping bail reforms in an effort to reduce prison populations of low-level offenders.

He has released many repeat offenders back into the community.

This was compounded in New York by the election of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who told his staff to avoid imposing cash bail wherever they could.

He now sees DA office staff ordered to stop seeking prison terms and downgrade felony charges in some cases.