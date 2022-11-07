Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage

As Republican candidates make their final call in key states, they’re tapping into some of their party’s most polarizing figures and turning to messages that center cultural division and sometimes push racial discord.
For Tom Spehert, 72, of Greendale, Wis., the country is on the line in this midterm election.
Spehert, who hosted a canvas launch for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and the state party at his home on Saturday, told CNN he fears Democrats will lose crucial protection from Republicans if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses re-election on Tuesday or the Democrats lose control of the House and Senate.
“I mean, it’s, it’s important. Like in the state of Wisconsin, we’re lucky to have Governor Evers because the legislature is Republican and he was able to, you know, temper what they tried to do,” Spehert told Omar Jimenez. from CNN. “And the same thing will happen in Washington if we lose the Senate and we lose Congress, it will be the same thing. So it’s really important that we keep our majority.
Spehert, who met his wife while volunteering for his local Democratic party in the 1960s, said he was concerned about the threat of increased violent rhetoric in politics.
“Things are a lot more tense, okay? Some of the fun is gone, because we heard what happened to Nancy Pelosi’s husband, you know? he said.
“Although I have to say that over the years people always say, ‘How can you put these signs in front of your house’ and ‘Are you afraid to put stickers on your car? I just said if they want to destroy my house, they want to destroy my stickers, fine – it’s my right to do that,” he said.
The Wisconsin Democrat, who voted early, was excited to vote for Barnes, whom he has known for years.
“I’m an old white guy, okay, okay? End of the story. Mandela is the future of the party, we need to get the young people involved and he, you know, I just think he’s the guy. He’s young, he’s energetic, we have the same ideals and I’m behind him 100%,” Spehert told CNN.
T.J. Hockenson makes immediate impact in Vikings’ win
LANDOVER, Md. — The Vikings wasted little time in unleashing their new weapon.
On the third play of Sunday’s 20-17 victory at Washington, quarterback Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson across the middle for a 19-yard gain. It marked the longest catch this season by a Vikings tight end.
The Vikings acquired Hockenson from Detroit last Tuesday to replace Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a high ankle sprain on Oct. 30 against Arizona. But it was more than that. In three seasons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft has proven to be among the NFL’s best receiving tight ends, and the Vikings hoped Hockenson could help stretch the field.
He finished his Minnesota debut with a team-high nine catches for 70 yards. He also had an 18-yard grab, meaning he already has Minnesota’s two longest catches by a tight end this season.
“I can’t say enough about what T.J. Hockenson did this week to learn this system,” Cousins said. “It took me about four months to learn it; he did it in like four days. So, he’s kind of making me look bad. Not one time in the huddle did I feel like he was looking at me like he didn’t know what to do.”
Hockenson said Friday it had been a “whirlwind” since the trade, but he was ready on Sunday.
“My last four days, or whatever, has been incredible,” Hockenson said. “The guys in this locker room have been great, just accepted me and helped me throughout the process learning the offense. … It was definitely a grind of four days, but you know, I get to take a deep breath after a win like this.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell credited tight ends coach Brian Angelichio for helping get Hockenson ready.
“They spent a lot of time together. … We did not really dumb anything down,” O’Connell said. “We didn’t have a separate offense when T.J. was in there. I am amazed at how prepared he was to play. I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, his ability to retain a lot of information and then obviously the coaching by Brian to just get with him.”
Hockenson said he didn’t initially know how much he would play.
“I really tried my hardest this week to learn everything,’’ he said. “That’s kind of the standard I put on myself is to be a guy that if they needed me, I’d at least know what I was doing.”
Hockenson made the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season but endured a lot of losing in Detroit. When he was traded, the Lions were 1-6 before beating Green Bay on Sunday. Now he’s on a team that is 7-1.
“This is awesome,” said Hockenson, noting the many fans at Sunday’s game wearing purple. “These coaches and people, the community and everybody, just hearing the fans out there and how they travel. Walking out and they’re already yelling my name. This is pretty sweet, so I’m just really happy to be part of this organization.”
Musk delays Twitter subscription service until after midterm
Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.
After Musk halved the company’s payroll late last week – laying off thousands of people on Twitter – Washington watched anxiously for signs the platform was losing control over misinformation and content, especially with the elections so close. Musk himself added fuel to that fire when he tweeted a false story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last weekend, a move that drew criticism and helped ward off critics. platform advertisers.
The tech billionaire has described himself as a ‘free speech absolutist’ even though he has tried to reassure nervous advertisers and users that the platform will not be inundated with hate speech and malicious content if it adopts a more liberal approach to moderation.
Musk has also been clear that he needs to find new ways for Twitter – a company that has rarely turned a profit – to make money. The massive layoffs and the establishment of a subscription service are all aimed at helping the debt-ridden company get back to a more stable financial footing.
Although Twitter’s verification program began well outside of politics – it was a response to a fake account claiming to be former baseball manager Tony La Russa – the system has become a curb on viral misinformation and a important filter in the American information ecosystem. . He has also faced criticism, often from right-wing populists, who deride “blue-checkists” as a cabal of elites trying to protect their status.
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins celebrates emotional win in first game back in Washington
LANDOVER, Md. — When the Vikings’ buses pulled up to FedEx Field on Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins got a bit emotional.
Cousins played for Washington from 2012-17 before signing with the Vikings in March 2018. He made his first trip to FedEx Field as a visiting player, and Minnesota defeated the Commanders 20-17.
“I just had a lot of really warm emotions and a lot of gratitude for the fact that I got to play here, that I had the privilege of being here for six years,’’ Cousins said. “As we pulled in with our buses, I could see that home-player parking lot where I remember walking out to meet my family and to see teammates and coaches.”
Cousins said it “caught me by surprise” since he had never entered the stadium on the visitor’s side.
Although Cousins was a visitor, it sometimes felt like a home game for him. After Greg Joseph put the Vikings up for good on a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, the many fans in attendance wearing purple began to chant, “You Like That?!”
In the locker room, when Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell handed Cousins a game ball, he made a speech to the team and yelled out the catch phrase that has become popular since he first uttered it in 2015 after a Washington win at FedEx Field.
The celebration didn’t stop there.
On the flight back to Minnesota, Cousins danced while wearing multiple chains that teammates had put around his neck. Cousins had gotten a fair bit of publicity for wearing tackle Christian Darrisaw’s chain during the flight home following an Oct. 2 win over New Orleans in London.
“We knew that this (game) was extra special for him,” Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said.
Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He started strong, had a lull in the middle of the game and finished strong.
On Minnesota’s opening drive, Cousins threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson for a 7-0 lead. The Vikings didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, a stretch that included Cousins being picked off in the end zone in the final minute of the first half by former University of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, who was covering Jefferson closely.
In the fourth quarter, Cousins brought the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit. They got a 25-yard field goal by Joseph, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Dalvin Cook and the game-winning field goal by Joseph. His first field goal was set up by a 47-yard pass from Cousins to Jefferson to the Washington 12.
Hit by Daron Payne on the play, Cousins was down on the field for about a half minute. He got up and left for one play, returning after backup Nick Mullens took his first snap of the season.
“I just couldn’t breath for a second,” Cousins said. “Got the wind knocked out of me.”
O’Connell made note of Cousins being “hit quite a bit” Sunday. He was sacked twice, and Washington was credited with 11 quarterback hits.
“He showed me what he’s showed me all year long,” said O’Connell, Washington’s quarterbacks coach from 2017-19. “I can tell you that his teammates were very excited when he received the final game ball in the locker room.”
And that’s when Cousins uttered his catch phrase.
“It’s special to be back and to win,” he said. “I guess those three words will follow me for the rest of my career and maybe my life.”
3 men sentenced to stand trial for fatally stabbing homeless man in Barrio Logan
Three men charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 64-year-old homeless man last year in Barrio Logan were ordered to stand trial last week.
San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston made the decision Friday, after three and a half days of testimony in a preliminary hearing for the defendants: Irvin Torres, 21; Angel Olea, 22 years old; and Andrew Juanillo, 24. They also face allegations that they killed Arturo Reyes on July 22, 2021, for the benefit of a gang.
Police allege that two days earlier, Reyes fatally stabbed 18-year-old Danilo Gudiel in Chicano Park.
Torres, Olea and Juanillo killed Reyes to avenge Gudiel’s death, according to police and prosecutors.
Two passers-by found Reyes badly injured on a National Avenue sidewalk near Sigsbee Street around 3 a.m. He had suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.
San Diego Police Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari testified that surveillance camera video obtained from a company appears to show the attack on Reyes. However, DeCesari and other investigators acknowledged that the footage was grainy and it was difficult to identify anyone in the video.
San Diego Police Detective Kevin Jankowski testified that Facebook messages between Olea and others indicate his gang members blamed him for Gudiel’s death because they felt he didn’t did not intervene in the attack.
“(It) is probably considered the highest form of dishonor,” in addition to cooperating with the police, Jankowski said.
In a series of messages to another Facebook user the day before Reyes died, Olea partly blamed Gudiel’s death on “that tramp”, and said he had a “mission” and that he would get justice.
Juanillo’s messages to Olea and Torres indicate that he was in Chicano Park an hour and a half before Reyes was killed and a half hour after the murder.
According to investigators’ testimony, they determined there was a connection between the two fatal stab wounds after learning that on the same day Gudiel was killed – shortly after – two men attacked Reyes in the middle of the street on Cesar Chavez Parkway near Chicano Park. .
An officer witnessed the attack and intervened. The attackers fled, but the officer spoke to Reyes, who said he was beaten at the park earlier in the day. Investigators came to believe that Reyes had a fight with Gudiel and fatally stabbed him.
Juanillo and Olea also face one count of assault for the alleged attack on Reyes the day Gudiel was killed.
Democrats turn to centrists in final hours as GOP bolsters base
At the same time, many Democrats are scrambling to highlight more moderate themes, neglecting their party’s far left and tapping surrogates who appeal to voters in between, including former President Bill Clinton, Secretary to Transports Pete Buttigieg and Sen Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
On Sunday in Pennsylvania — one of the nation’s most crucial Senate contests — Democrats veered so centrally that they hosted an event with a former Republican congressman.
Key races in Tuesday’s election remain extremely close, with agents on both sides hedging their predictions. The posts and messengers that campaigns highlight in the final days typically reveal where strategists think they can get additional votes.
The approaches reflect divergent strategies in how candidates from both parties envision their path to victory. For the most part, Republicans want their base. Democrats are trying to portray themselves as moderates who will bring the temperature down.
During these appearances, Democrats address issues such as crime and the economy more forcefully, acknowledging voter concerns and highlighting how party leaders are addressing them.
Clinton, making an appearance in Brooklyn on Saturday for New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D), told a crowd that inflation was “disturbing” and acknowledged “some high-profile crimes.”
The former president has sought to portray Republicans as extremists. He said Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin had “issue after issue, he took the most extreme position.” Clinton added, “And if you think New York should be the most extreme state in the country, go for it.”
At a rally for Hochul at Sarah Lawrence College on Sunday evening, President Biden said the country was at “an inflection point.” He said the election was about choosing between two “fundamentally different” visions for the country.
He boasted of creating millions of new jobs, low unemployment and investing billions in infrastructure. He credited Hochul with repairing roads, expanding high-speed internet access, and improving water systems. “She’s helping New York to lead — to lead the way in getting things done in America,” Biden said.
Sunday night, Clinton was also scheduled to appear at an event for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).
Haley made inflammatory comments about immigration during a Sunday campaign stop in support of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, saying Warnock should be kicked out of the country.
“The only person we need to make sure we kick out is Warnock,” Haley said, prompting loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Moments earlier, she spoke about being the daughter of Indian immigrants and said her parents were “offended by what is happening at this border”.
“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than leftists these days,” she told a crowd of hundreds of Walker supporters. “They love America and they want the laws to be followed in America.”
Senator Josh Hawley (R) of Missouri, who raised his fist in the air to signal his support for the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, has also sparked crowds in Ohio and Arizona in recent days with messages aimed squarely at the party’s pro-Donald Trump base.
Speaking at a hotel in Columbus on Saturday night, Hawley said: ‘They say our United States is built on slavery and corruption. Here’s what we’re saying: There’s nothing wrong with the United States of America. There is something wrong with them. We don’t need to change country. We must change the direction of the country.
Some of the controversial GOP rhetoric worries Democrats and civil rights leaders who are increasingly worried about tensions surrounding Tuesday’s election. Critics say they are particularly concerned about the increase in overt political violence, from the Jan. 6 attack to the violent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“They openly — in many areas blatantly — appeal to people’s racial biases to get them to vote ‘us against them,’” Reverend Al Sharpton said in an interview with The Washington Post. Sharpton said he had just spoken with Biden, who he said recorded a message raising concerns about racism and anti-Semitism for his radio show.
“It used to be subtle,” Sharpton said of the racial divide. “They wouldn’t be explicit. It was implicit. Now they have gone where caution is thrown to the wind. It is explicit. »
On Sunday, Andrew Torba, CEO of right-wing social networking site Gab, urged voters to support Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano, who has espoused Christian nationalist views, and highlighted his Jewish faith. opponent, Josh Shapiro, in anti-Semitic terms.
“When a Jew embraces his faith during the election campaign, it’s ‘beautiful and courageous,’” Torba wrote. “When a Christian does it, it’s ‘dangerous and extreme’. ”
And groups affiliated with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller have flooded voters with ads and flyers in recent days claiming the Democratic Party is “anti-white” for efforts to help black Americans. Other messages were directed at Asian American and Latino voters, arguing that they are wronged by Democrats.
“We’re in this last 72-hour window, and this last 72 hours is about grassroots activation,” said Kevin Madden, a former adviser to Mitt Romney during Romney’s 2012 GOP presidential campaign. “It’s all the red meat stuff. There is a class of political civilizations that will take place on election day.
Democrats, on the other hand, are mostly emphasizing centrist messages in the final days of the campaign.
“Given the states we’re talking about — New Hampshire, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada — it makes sense for campaigns to rely on surrogates with the broadest appeal,” said Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist. “They understand that to win this election they have to transform the base, yes, but they also have to talk to voters who are in the middle and on the fence.”
Smith added that former President Barack Obama, who has been on a major campaign tour in recent days, and figures such as Klobuchar and Buttigieg are helpful to Democrats because “they’re not going to alienate the swing voters that these candidates have need to overcome the finish line.”
Klobuchar, who raised his profile among Democratic voters with his 2020 presidential bid, has made campaign stops in 15 states, including marquee races in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. His message focused on democratically lowering prescription drug prices and protecting Social Security and Medicare.
Buttigieg held 14 events over the weekend in Michigan, New Hampshire and Nevada. He spoke about the economy, calling this year’s midterm elections a “cost of living election.”
Democrats even looked across the aisle for help: Former Congressman Jim Greenwood, a Republican, appeared at a rally for Shapiro and Senate hopeful Jon Fetterman in Pennsylvania.
High-level party liberals such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) did not make appearances in major races. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez noted that she appeared at a youth rally in California last month and openly expressed her support for Hochul.
Over the past few days, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been a campaign-seeking surrogate, holding rallies in key states but, in most cases, not appearing with candidates on the ballot.
Sanders appeared at a rally in Madison, Wis., on Friday night after Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), staged a campaign stop in the liberal city. Sanders urged a crowd of around 1,000 to vote for Barnes, but did not mention Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who is also in a close race. A Sanders aide said that because the events were funded by an outside group, candidates could not run under campaign finance laws.
At least one candidate takes a stand-alone approach.
When asked who in the Democratic Party he would like to nominate him in his Senate bid, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio said he’s not campaigning with anyone. Musician Dave Matthews and former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar had been his go-to substitutes, he said.
“I want to be the face of this; I want to be on my own,” Ryan said. “I had the strength to assume my own party. I had the strength to agree with the Republicans when needed.
In Gahanna, Ohio on Sunday, Ryan pointed to a group of seven construction workers following his campaign bus on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and said, “I just don’t think Ohio is a place where they follow someone’s approval. We are a very independent state, which is why they want an independent senator.
Linskey and McGoogan reported from Ohio. Itkowitz reported from Pennsylvania. Ruby Cramer in New York, Sabrina Rodriguez in Hiram, Georgia, and Isaac Arnsdorf in Sioux City, Iowa contributed to this report.
North Korea promises ‘resolute’ response to US-South Korea military drills
Seoul:
North Korea’s military said on Monday that recent military exercises between South Korea and the United States were an “open provocation and a dangerous war exercise”, and it responded with measures simulating the strike of their bases airlines and their warplanes, state media KCNA said.
North Korea last week tested several missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells in the sea, as South Korea and the United States conducted drills six-day flights until Saturday.
The Northern Army said the “Vigilant Storm” drills were an “open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating tension” and “a dangerous exercise in warfare of a very aggressive nature”.
The North’s military said it carried out activities simulating various attacks on its airbases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to “crush the enemies’ lingering war hysteria”.
It confirmed the firing of two apparently nuclear-capable “strategic” cruise missiles on November 2 at waters off Ulsan, the southeastern coastal city home to a nuclear power plant and large industrial parks.
Operations also included launching two “tactical ballistic missiles loaded with cluster warheads”, testing a “special functional warhead crippling the enemy’s operations command system” and a “total combat sortie” involving 500 fighter planes.
The North Korean People’s Army (KPA) General Staff accused Seoul and Washington of provoking a “more volatile confrontation” and pledged to counter their maneuvers with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures.” “.
“The more persistently the provocative military actions of the enemies continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them,” he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
