Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage

LANDOVER, Md. — The Vikings wasted little time in unleashing their new weapon.

On the third play of Sunday’s 20-17 victory at Washington, quarterback Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson across the middle for a 19-yard gain. It marked the longest catch this season by a Vikings tight end.

The Vikings acquired Hockenson from Detroit last Tuesday to replace Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a high ankle sprain on Oct. 30 against Arizona. But it was more than that. In three seasons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft has proven to be among the NFL’s best receiving tight ends, and the Vikings hoped Hockenson could help stretch the field.

He finished his Minnesota debut with a team-high nine catches for 70 yards. He also had an 18-yard grab, meaning he already has Minnesota’s two longest catches by a tight end this season.

“I can’t say enough about what T.J. Hockenson did this week to learn this system,” Cousins said. “It took me about four months to learn it; he did it in like four days. So, he’s kind of making me look bad. Not one time in the huddle did I feel like he was looking at me like he didn’t know what to do.”

Hockenson said Friday it had been a “whirlwind” since the trade, but he was ready on Sunday.

“My last four days, or whatever, has been incredible,” Hockenson said. “The guys in this locker room have been great, just accepted me and helped me throughout the process learning the offense. … It was definitely a grind of four days, but you know, I get to take a deep breath after a win like this.”

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell credited tight ends coach Brian Angelichio for helping get Hockenson ready.

“They spent a lot of time together. … We did not really dumb anything down,” O’Connell said. “We didn’t have a separate offense when T.J. was in there. I am amazed at how prepared he was to play. I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, his ability to retain a lot of information and then obviously the coaching by Brian to just get with him.”

Hockenson said he didn’t initially know how much he would play.

“I really tried my hardest this week to learn everything,’’ he said. “That’s kind of the standard I put on myself is to be a guy that if they needed me, I’d at least know what I was doing.”

Hockenson made the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season but endured a lot of losing in Detroit. When he was traded, the Lions were 1-6 before beating Green Bay on Sunday. Now he’s on a team that is 7-1.

“This is awesome,” said Hockenson, noting the many fans at Sunday’s game wearing purple. “These coaches and people, the community and everybody, just hearing the fans out there and how they travel. Walking out and they’re already yelling my name. This is pretty sweet, so I’m just really happy to be part of this organization.”