Everything you need to know about the emerging platform as an alternative to Twitter

Mastodon has been around since 2016 but has recently seen a surge in users.

With Elon Musk taking over Twitter, a number of users are leaving the platform and looking for alternatives. This led to the increase in the user base of Mastodon, also based in the United States, according to CNN. The platform isn’t new, it’s been around since 2016, but Twitter’s recent rollover has changed its fortunes. The Mastodon mascot is an animal with a trunk, resembling a mastodon or a mammoth, sometimes represented using a tablet or smartphone. Messages posted using the software are known as “toots”.

What is Mastodon?

android font said in a post that Mastodon is an “open source microblogging alternative to Twitter”. It does not operate centrally but has many independent and user-managed servers.

These servers are themed based on location, city or interest – like UK, social media, technology, etc. – according to BBC. However, users can freely interact with others.

It works similar to Twitter, which means users can tag other users, share media, and even follow other accounts. Independent servers are the only distinguishing feature between the two microblogging platforms.

How many users have joined Mastodon?

According to the Mastodon team, it now has over 655,000 users, with more than 230,000 joining in the past week, according to a report in the BBC.

The platform was originally created by Eugen Rochko, who announced it on Hacker News in 2016.

Is there moderation on Mastodon?

Currently, all servers have their own moderation rules, and some do not, the BBC says the report. These servers may block others where hate speech is propagated. Messages may also be reported to server owners, the outlet added.

Who are all registered on Mastodon?

CNN said journalist Molly Jong-Fast and actress and comedian Kathy Griffin joined the platform in October and November, respectively.

There are also several other users, such as university professors, who are leaving Twitter and migrating to Mastodon.