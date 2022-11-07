Fareed asks climate scientist about ‘surprising good news’

CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hung high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “keep calm and let Joe cook.”

The message was surely a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Mixon had his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and headed for a 42 rout -21 from the Panthers on Sunday.

Mixon, who entered the game with three touchdowns all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short runs and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.

The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrific Monday night loss to AFC North rival Cleveland to pounce on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.

“To come here today and have full play and pass protection when my number was called and then deliver for my teammates, Burrow and the receivers, and be able to hit the right holes and do whatever it takes to have a complete game bro, I mean you can’t ask for much better,” Mixon said.

Cincinnati allowed PJ Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing the former XFL quarterback to the bench in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second.

Meanwhile, Mixon, who came in with zero 100-yard games this season, had 113 rushing yards at halftime. A revamped offensive line that has been criticized for failing to open the run game pushed around the Panthers defense.

“The big players want the ball,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon, who had seen his role reduced this season. “He’s a captain. He handled this case very well. A lot of these guys know that sometimes their number doesn’t get called that much and then there’s a match that’s going to hit them right in the face like this.

Mixon also caught four passes for 58 yards. He had gained just 27 yards on eight carries in the 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Mixon became the first NFL player with 150+ yards and four or more scrimmage touchdowns in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.

Burrow was 5-for-5 for 69 yards on the Bengals’ first drive, the biggest being a 35-yard catch-and-run from Mixon against Carolina’s 18. Three plays later, Mixon scored a 2-yard touchdown.

Mixon’s 29-yard fumble was the big play on the Bengals’ next goal run, which ended with a 1-yard dive by Burrow.

After Carolina’s third straight out, Burrow completed a nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Mixon’s second rushing touchdown. After linebacker Germaine Pratt knocked out Walker, it took five plays for Cincinnati to swallow 42 yards and push the lead to 28-0.

A Jessie Bates interception gave the Bengals another short field. Burrow finished the drive with his pass to Mixon, who added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before resting.

“A full game for us, the first full game of the year,” Burrow said.

Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the second half and the Panthers closed the score with 1:29 left.

“We couldn’t do anything offensively and we couldn’t get off the field defensively,” said Steve Wilks, who was named Carolina’s interim coach when Matt Rhule was fired last month. “It’s on me.”

MORE MIXON

Mixon, a sixth-year veteran, topped his previous best day by two touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns and caught an assist on October 4, 2020 against Jacksonville.

MORE CHANGES AT QB?

Walker got his fourth straight start for the Panthers against Mayfield, but fell flat. The Panthers’ other QB, Sam Darnold, is healthy and ready to return from injured reserve. He hasn’t played this year due to a sprained ankle, but is likely to be active this week.

INJURIES

Panthers: DE Brian Burns left in the first quarter with a neck injury. … DT Derrick Brown was ruled out in the third quarter due to illness.

Bengals: RB Chris Evans was ruled out in the first quarter with a knee injury. … S Dax Hill suffered a right shoulder injury and was forfeited in the third quarter.

NEXT

Panthers: NFC South host rival Atlanta on Thursday night.

Bengals: After a week off, play in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 0-3 against opponents AFC North, including a Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

