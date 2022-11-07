News
‘F***ing amazing’ – Granit Xhaka in impassioned post-match interview as Arsenal return to top of Premier League table after 1-0 win at Chelsea
Granit Xhaka has sworn on live TV after Arsenal beat Chelsea to return top of the Premier League.
The Gunners were jubilant at Stamford Bridge as they won 1-0 in difficult conditions.
Gabriel scored the game’s only goal and there were brilliant scenes after the final whistle as the players celebrated with the visiting supporters.
The Switzerland international spoke to BT Sport on the pitch after the full-time whistle, with away fans chanting in unison: ‘We have Granit Xhaka’.
To which the former Borussia Mönchengladbach ace said: “You see the atmosphere, it was amazing.”
After a quick rebuke from Des Kelly, a laughing Xhaka added, “You can see the atmosphere, it’s amazing.
“From start to finish I think we deserved to win today, we were by far, much, much the better team today.
“We are so happy that everything is going well at the moment, we are sticking to everything the coaches tell us, and these are the results.
DECISION
Ralph Hasenhuttl on the edge of the sack as Southampton continue their miserable form
REACTION
Aubameyang loves then hates ‘nothing personal’ post after Arsenal loss
worry
Howe provides update on Wilson, while Trippier reassures Newcastle and England fans
ANNOYING
Neville abruptly landed his World Cup role as he hosts Have I Got News For You
fury
Ronaldo had a ‘Greco-Roman struggle’ with Mings, while his Man United team-mate elbowed Bailey
SLIDE
Gabriel cheekily digs at Aubameyang on Twitter as Arsenal win at Stamford Bridge
“Listen, after the season nobody asks you how you win in November or December or January, so we try to get as many points as possible and then see where we end up.”
Xhaka was involved in a small fight with Trevoh Chalobah and Mateo Kovacic towards the end.
Of this incident, he added: “Of course the derby of these two teams has a great history. It’s football and sometimes you need stuff like that.
Arsenal now climb back to the top of the table, relegating Man City to first place.
They needed a late penalty to grab the three points against Fulham and Xhaka admitted they had been a bit lucky.
He said: “A bit of luck for them. If you play over 60 minutes with one less, I think you deserve to win.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Bengals edge Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hung high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “keep calm and let Joe cook.”
The message was surely a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers.
Joe Mixon had his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and headed for a 42 rout -21 from the Panthers on Sunday.
Mixon, who entered the game with three touchdowns all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short runs and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrific Monday night loss to AFC North rival Cleveland to pounce on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.
“To come here today and have full play and pass protection when my number was called and then deliver for my teammates, Burrow and the receivers, and be able to hit the right holes and do whatever it takes to have a complete game bro, I mean you can’t ask for much better,” Mixon said.
Cincinnati allowed PJ Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing the former XFL quarterback to the bench in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second.
Meanwhile, Mixon, who came in with zero 100-yard games this season, had 113 rushing yards at halftime. A revamped offensive line that has been criticized for failing to open the run game pushed around the Panthers defense.
“The big players want the ball,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon, who had seen his role reduced this season. “He’s a captain. He handled this case very well. A lot of these guys know that sometimes their number doesn’t get called that much and then there’s a match that’s going to hit them right in the face like this.
Mixon also caught four passes for 58 yards. He had gained just 27 yards on eight carries in the 32-13 loss to the Browns.
Mixon became the first NFL player with 150+ yards and four or more scrimmage touchdowns in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.
Burrow was 5-for-5 for 69 yards on the Bengals’ first drive, the biggest being a 35-yard catch-and-run from Mixon against Carolina’s 18. Three plays later, Mixon scored a 2-yard touchdown.
Mixon’s 29-yard fumble was the big play on the Bengals’ next goal run, which ended with a 1-yard dive by Burrow.
After Carolina’s third straight out, Burrow completed a nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Mixon’s second rushing touchdown. After linebacker Germaine Pratt knocked out Walker, it took five plays for Cincinnati to swallow 42 yards and push the lead to 28-0.
A Jessie Bates interception gave the Bengals another short field. Burrow finished the drive with his pass to Mixon, who added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before resting.
“A full game for us, the first full game of the year,” Burrow said.
Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the second half and the Panthers closed the score with 1:29 left.
“We couldn’t do anything offensively and we couldn’t get off the field defensively,” said Steve Wilks, who was named Carolina’s interim coach when Matt Rhule was fired last month. “It’s on me.”
MORE MIXON
Mixon, a sixth-year veteran, topped his previous best day by two touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns and caught an assist on October 4, 2020 against Jacksonville.
MORE CHANGES AT QB?
Walker got his fourth straight start for the Panthers against Mayfield, but fell flat. The Panthers’ other QB, Sam Darnold, is healthy and ready to return from injured reserve. He hasn’t played this year due to a sprained ankle, but is likely to be active this week.
INJURIES
Panthers: DE Brian Burns left in the first quarter with a neck injury. … DT Derrick Brown was ruled out in the third quarter due to illness.
Bengals: RB Chris Evans was ruled out in the first quarter with a knee injury. … S Dax Hill suffered a right shoulder injury and was forfeited in the third quarter.
NEXT
Panthers: NFC South host rival Atlanta on Thursday night.
Bengals: After a week off, play in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 0-3 against opponents AFC North, including a Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
___
AP NFL: and
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) drives past Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
The Cincinnati Bengals defense celebrates an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to head coach Zac Taylor during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, November 6, 2022 , in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware
News
4 companies set to launch IPOs (public issuance) in the coming week
New Delhi:
The primary market continues to be busy with four companies, including Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance, set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week to collectively raise around Rs 5,000 crore.
The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are – Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy Services.
It came after four companies launched their first stock sales last week. Of these, two IPOs – snacks and sweets maker Bikaji Foods International and Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand – are currently underway.
The IPOs of Archean Chemical and Five Star Business will open for public subscription on November 9 and close on November 11, while those of Kaynes Technology and Inox Green are set to begin on November 10 and 11 respectively, according to the red herring. . Prospectus (HRP).
So far in 2022, up to 26 companies have launched their IPOs to raise over Rs 48,000 crore. In 2021, 63 IPOs had mopped up more than Rs 1.19 lakh crore, data with exchanges showed.
According to market experts, secondary market volatility has led to a weak IPO market in 2022.
The IPO of non-bank lender Five Star Business Finance is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares in the amount of Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders and promoter group entities.
The SFO will see the sale of shares in the amount of Rs 166.74 crore by SCI Investments V, Rs 719.41 crore by Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, Rs 12.08 crore by Matrix Partners India Investments II Extension LLC, Rs 361.44 crore by Norwest Venture Partners X- Maurice and Rs 700.31 crore by TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd.
The Chennai-based company has set a price range of 450 to 474 rupees per share. NBFC is backed by investors such as TPG, Matrix Partners, Norwest Ventures, Sequoia and KKR.
The IPO ofSpecialty marine chemical maker Archean Chemical consists of a new share issue totaling up to Rs 805 crore and an offer to sell (SFO) of up to 1.61 crore shares by the promoter and investors , including the India Resurgence Fund, a joint venture between the Piramal Group and Bain Capital.
Promoter Chemikas Specialty will sell 20 lakh of shares through OFS, while investors Piramal Natural Resources and India Resurgence Fund will each sell 38.35 lakh of shares. India Resurgence Fund II will divest 64.78 lakh shares.
The price range has been set at Rs 386-407 per share for the issue, which is expected to fetch Rs 1,462.3 crore at the high end of the range. The company plans to use the proceeds from the new issue for the repayment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it.
The initial sale of shares in Kaynes Technology, an integrated electronics manufacturing company that supports IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, includes a new equity issue worth Rs 530 crore and an OFS of up to 55 .85 lakh of shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder.
The SFO includes the sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.
Merchant banking sources say the issue is expected to mop up more than Rs 850 crore.
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditures for its manufacturing facilities in Mysore and Manesar, and fund working capital requirements. In addition, the company plans to invest in its Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing branch to set up a new factory at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.
The Rs 740 crore IPO of Inox Green, a branch of Inox Wind, includes a new issue and a sell offer of Rs 370 crore each. The issue will open on November 11 and end on November 15.
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to pay off debts and general corporate purposes.
The shares of the four companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
India set to become world’s third largest economy by 2030: report
ndtv
News
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings safety Camryn Bynum thought he had a sure interception early in the second half Sunday against Washington. Instead, it turned out to be a Commanders touchdown.
On the second play of the third quarter in Minnesota’s 20-17 win at FedEx Field, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a long pass that Bynum was preparing to get under. Suddenly, back judge Steve Patrick banged into him near the goal line, and it was wide receiver Curtis Samuel who instead caught the ball and rolled into the end zone for a 49-yard catch and a 10-7 Washington lead.
“It was frustrating,’’ Bynum said. “I knew I could have helped the team with an interception but obviously he was back there and I don’t know where he came from. It’s just unfortunate, but he’s a part of the field, so it’s not like it’s against the rules.’’
Bynum said Patrick expressed his regret for what happened.
“He apologized, and I told him, ‘It’s football,’ ’’ Bynum said. “(I showed) forgiveness. He’s human. He makes mistakes and I can’t hold it to him. It’s part of the game, and I just had to go back out there. But we got the win.’’
NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson discussed the play after the game with a pool reporter. The play was reviewed to see if Samuel was touched before he crossed the goal line, but Anderson said the contact Patrick had with Bynum was not part of the review.
“I want to ensure you that all officials are working to not be contacted by the players. … It’s just one of those unfortunate things, out on the football field, occasionally officials do contact players,’’ Anderson said.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called the play “unfortunate” but was “proud of our team for overcoming it” and for overall playing well on defense. The Vikings had three sacks, two by edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
Dantzler injures ankle
Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler was knocked out of Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. O’Connell said he will have an MRI examination.
“That is one of those injuries it’s hard to give it a timetable on,’’ O’Connell said.
Dantzler was listed as questionable for the game due to a neck injury but started. After he was injured on a play in which he was penalized for an illegal low block, he was replaced for the remainder of the game by rookie Akayleb Evans.
“I felt like he really had an impact in there,’’ O’Connell said of Evans, who had a pass broken up and two tackles for loss. “And it seemed like he was incredibly comfortable in that moment.”
The Thielen 500
Adam Thielen’s first catch of the game gave him 500 for his career. He became just the third receiver in Minnesota history to reach that milestone, joining Cris Carter, who had 1,004 receptions, and Randy Moss, who had 587.
“That’s elite company and it says a lot about, not only Adam as a player, but Adam as a man,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “You don’t do that on accident. … He’ll go down as one of the best Vikings of all time.”’
Thielen finished the game with three catches for 67 yards.
“Relief’ for Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive. It was his first TD reception since Week 1.
“It was a relief,’’ he said. “Hitting The Griddy.”
Overall, Jefferson said his play “could be better.” He said that “two 50-50 balls” thrown to him “could have been touchdowns,’’ including one that former University of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste intercepted in the final minute of the first half.
Callie Grace O’Connell born
Leah O’Connell, Kevin’s wife, gave birth Friday night to a baby girl. The head coach said the couple’s fourth child was named Callie Grace.
“We thought a couple days earlier in the week we thought it might have been time,’’ O’Connell said. “But ended up being the right time was Friday evening. … She was unbelievable through her fourth delivery. I just feel so blessed having been there (at the hospital).”
News
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL LIVE: Play-by-play action
Tennessee Titans 14-9 Kansas City Chiefs
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Dailymail.com provides all the action and updates from Sunday Night Football, where the Tennessee Titans meet the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Did the section get the right seeds?
Fun Match: Mitty at Los Gatos
It had to be like this. It was to be Archbishop Mitty’s coach Danny Sullivan, a former star quarterback and assistant coach for Los Gatos, facing his alma mater in the first round of the Central Coast Section’s Division I playoffs.
On Sunday, when Sullivan arrived for the section classification meeting, the first person he saw was Los Gatos manager Mark Krail.
They already knew the match was a reality, having calculated the points the CCS uses to seed teams.
“We just started laughing,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan led Los Gatos to a CCS championship in 2005 under then-coach Butch Cattolico before moving to Arizona State. He returned to Los Gatos to coach under Cattolico and later Krail, winning a CCS title with both.
Friday night’s game won’t be the first time Sullivan has coached against Los Gatos. He also did it when he was coaching at Palo Alto.
“I think any chance that someone has the opportunity to kind of be back where the nostalgia and the memories come back is pretty special,” Sullivan said Sunday. “But having done it a few years ago, I think it’s useful for me. I can really focus on the game.”
Sullivan has had a tough season as a coach but has turned it around this year, going from a win last fall to seven and a spot in the section’s top-eight division.
Krail is happy for Sullivan.
“His first two years there were tough, obviously, but to his credit and the kids’ credit, they hit it off well and had a really great year,” Krail said. “It’s a great football team. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. They have really talented players on both sides of the ball.
—Darren Sabedra
Is Wilcox ready to rehearse?
Wilcox went that route last season. The Chargers lost to Los Gatos in the league, were placed in Division II, and won the sectional and regional championships before narrowly losing in a state final.
Is Santa Clara School ready for a sequel?
Wilcox again lost to Los Gatos during the regular season, a result that took the Chargers back to Division II.
The No. 1 seed, Wilcox has a good shot at another long run. The Chargers open the playoffs Thursday at home against Lincoln-San Jose.
“We are thrilled,” Wilcox coach Paul Rosa said in a text Sunday. “I think it’s a really competitive group and (there) are a lot of good teams that can win it. Should be fun.”
—Joseph Dycus
Is the system fair for league champions?
While Wilcox has a good shot in Division II, Los Gatos will need to win a division that includes the best teams in the section (i.e. Serra, St. Francis and others) to reach a regional.
Is it right?
“I’ve said it to anyone who wants to listen,” Los Gatos coach Mark Krail said. “In our case, and certainly in the case of Wilcox in the past, if you win your league then, man, go play against the big guys because you had a championship to celebrate and you had a great year to tell. .
“The ones I feel bad for are the teams that don’t win their league and then, thanks to the points system, end up in Division I. It’s tough. It was Half Moon Bay a few years ago. Palma this year. Wilcox was half a point away. That part rubs me the wrong way. It’s nice to go to your banquet and have something to celebrate, isn’t it? If you won your league, that’s something to celebrate.
—Darren Sabedra
Unlucky No. 8 seeds
In CCS, sometimes losing has its advantages, winning has its disadvantages.
It was still clear on Sunday.
The CCS uses a competitive equity model for its football playoffs, ranking qualified teams from 1 to 40. The top eight teams are placed in Division I, the next eight in Division II and further.
As always, it’s easier to be No. 9 on these rankings than No. 8, No. 17 on No. 16, No. 25 on No. 24 and No. 33 on No. 32.
Who are the eighth unlucky seeds?
Palma (Division I), Lincoln-San Jose (Division II), Terra Nova (Division III) and Overfelt (Division IV).
What about Lucky Seeds #1?
Wilcox (Division II), Soquel (Division III), Sequoia (Division IV) and Westmont (Division V).
Palma went 8-2 and played a tough non-league schedule, with wins against Sacred Heart Cathedral and Soquel.
The reward of the Salinas school?
A Saturday trip to No. 1 seed Serra.
CSC commissioner Dave Grissom said the margin between receiving a No. 8 seed or the No. 1 seed in the next split is often one point or less.
“There were years where you had to have a tiebreaker between an eight-seeded and a one-seeded one,” Grissom said. “That didn’t happen this year.”
Last month, after his team lost to Sacred Heart Prep, Half Moon Bay coach Keith Holden made it clear what he thought of the system.
“I hate to say this, but I’ll say it because it’s absolutely true: when it comes to the playoffs and how they rank you, losing actually helps you – and that’s sad,” Holden said. . “Sacred Heart Prep, they won state last year. But they won state because they were a pretty low seed.
—Joseph Dycus
Mountain View: Three wins are enough
You might be wondering how Mountain View, which finished 3-7 overall and 1-4 in its league, had enough power points to qualify for the playoffs.
Here’s how (using the CCS points system):
Each team gets two points per win. It’s six points.
Each team gets one point for playing against league “A” teams. Mountain View has played eight. It’s eight points.
Each team gets 0.5 points for playing against “B” league teams. Mountain View played two. It’s a dot.
Each team gets one point for playing a league champion. Mountain View has played three (The King’s Academy, Sacred Heart Prep and Los Gatos). It’s three points.
Each team gets 1.5 points for playing against a team ranked in the Calpreps.com Top 100 at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Los Gatos and Sacred Heart Prep). It’s three points.
Each team gets one point for playing teams ranked #101-150 on calpreps.com at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the ranking meeting. Mountain View played two (Mitty and Wilcox). It’s two points.
Mountain View total: 23 points.
That was enough for the Spartans to secure the second seed in Division IV and a Friday night home game against seventh-seeded Homestead (4-6).
—Darren Sabedra
Lower league dilemma: what about us?
Rancho San Juan was one of the teams that, had the CCS had a few extra slots available, likely would have attended.
The new Salinas school is only in its third season of college football, so current seniors were introduced to that level in the spring post-COVID in sophomore year. Now, as seniors, they have had a sensational season, going 8-2 and beating SCVAL/PAL lake champion Woodside in a non-league game.
But in the PCAL Cypress, only the league champion qualified. Rancho San Juan lost twice, leaving the Trailblazers in contention for one of five spots overall. Rancho San Juan head coach Troy Emrey said he had a feeling Sunday’s news wasn’t going to be positive for them, but finding out they missed the playoffs still got him disappointed for his elders.
“I felt like they deserved to have a playoff run and play a game,” Emrey said. “I don’t think there are many teams in the state of California that have won eight games and haven’t made the playoffs. It sucks to be in this exclusive group instead of the exclusive group that goes to the playoffs.
Although he’s not exactly sure how best to achieve this – more teams in the divisions that already exist? Add another division entirely? – Emrey thinks the CSC should make the playoffs more accessible and add a few more spots. Whether they win every playoff game or lose in the first round, just making the playoffs means so much to schools like his.
“The kids want nothing more than to keep playing,” Emrey said. “They were all disappointed when they heard the news today. To have the opportunity to participate in the same tournament as teams from Sacramento to San Diego, competing for the same trophy, is a good thing for them.
“It’s great for the student body too, [and] helps us continue to build our school culture. The opportunity to participate in something like this does wonders for a school and a program.
—Alex Simon
California Daily Newspapers
News
Newton County woman in a wheelchair struggles to vote early
She said she had to go to another polling station after the one closest to her house didn’t have disabled parking two days in a row.
COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County woman said she struggled to be heard in early voting and had to make three trips to the polls to vote.
Early voting ended Friday. Although the election signs still remain at the Turner Lake Senior Center, for Kathleen Lowde, she said her aggravation will last longer.
“I feel like this is a really important election. I was thrilled we got the early vote,” Lowder said.
That excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t vote.
“All handicapped parking spots have been taken,” Lowder said.
Her life changed 30 years ago when she suffered a spinal cord injury and had to use a wheelchair. Lowder said she drove around the senior center looking for a place to park.
“At one point, another car with a disabled tag passed me, and it stopped and parked,” Lowder said.
Lowder said she pulled up behind that car at the front of the building.
“I pulled the base out of my chair and before I could do anything else the officer came over and said, ‘You can’t park here,’” Lowder said.
Lowder made a Facebook Live video, and in it, she alleges that a Newton County sheriff’s deputy physically prevented her from voting.
“I went back the next day and the same six cars were parked in the handicap spots,” Lowder said.
She then drove 40 minutes round trip to another early voting location.
“At the church, there was a handicap spot,” Lowder said. “I want to be able to live a normal life and go and vote when I need to. It’s really frustrating because it’s quite difficult to get around in a wheelchair. Then that it takes me three times to park and voting is simply not acceptable.
Lowder hopes that sharing her story can help resolve voting issues for people with disabilities in the future.
“They need to be able to make accommodations so people with disabilities can vote,” Lowder said. “I can’t imagine what’s going to happen on Tuesday.”
The Newton County Board of Elections did not return multiple messages for comment. 11Alive also contacted the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, but they did not return a request for comment.
Any voter who is 75 or older, or who is disabled and needs assistance to vote, is allowed to vote immediately at the next available booth without having to wait in line, according to state codes.
The Secretary of State’s office advises voters with disabilities who have accessibility challenges to contact their county elections office if accommodations are not made. People can also contact the Secretary of State’s office at 404-656-2871 or (V/TTY) 656-1787 for further assistance.
Cnn
‘F***ing amazing’ – Granit Xhaka in impassioned post-match interview as Arsenal return to top of Premier League table after 1-0 win at Chelsea
Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Bengals edge Panthers 42-21
4 companies set to launch IPOs (public issuance) in the coming week
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL LIVE: Play-by-play action
Did the section get the right seeds?
Newton County woman in a wheelchair struggles to vote early
Nick Carter sobs as the Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter on stage
Gophers men’s basketball needs to build bridge between veterans and freshmen
Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data