Fired Twitter worker 6 months pregnant: ‘See you in court’

A former Twitter employee who was fired when she was six months pregnant has said she plans to sue the company run by Elon Musk over her firing.

Shennan Lu, a former head of data science at Twitter, was among thousands of workers who were arrested last week as Musk began cutting jobs. She blasted Twitter’s handling of the situation in a series of tweets that have since been deleted – along with her entire account.

“My Twitter journey has come to an end, I have been fired despite being 6 months pregnant. It has been a pleasure working with you all. I am so grateful to lead such an amazing [data science] team, it’s been a fun ride. #LoveWhereYouWorked,” Lu tweeted in a now-deleted post, according to Insider.

“There is definitely discrimination here. So I will fight. My performance has been ahead (top 30%) for the last few quarters, and I know for a fact that other male managers don’t have that rating, they stayed. » read added. “Come to court.

Lu’s Twitter account currently displays the message “this account does not exist”. It’s unclear whether she deleted the account or took it offline.

Lu’s posts drew scrutiny before disappearing.

Twitter made massive layoffs last week. Getty Images

“Hey @elonmusk, please consider it’s stories like this that get advertisers fleeing Twitter. No outside lobbying required,” a user wrote in response over.

The Post reached out to Twitter and Lu to comment on the situation.

Lu started working on Twitter last January. Prior to joining the company, she held similar positions at Facebook parent company Meta and Comcast.

As The Post reported, many fired Twitter employees took to the platform last week to announce that they had lost their jobs. Rachel Bonn, a former marketing manager at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, said she lost access to her laptop and was fired when she was eight months pregnant.

Elon Musk reorganizes the activity of Twitter. Polaris

A group of affected Twitter employees has already filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that Musk’s team failed to provide adequate notice before implementing the layoffs.

Musk defended his decision to make massive layoffs last week – arguing he had no choice but to make cuts due to Twitter’s precarious financial situation.

“When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day,” Musk tweeted. “All those released were offered 3 months of severance pay, which is 50% more than the legal requirement.”

Meanwhile, Twitter reportedly tried to reverse course on some layoffs that were made in error or affected workers deemed too essential to company operations. The beleaguered company is allegedly asking these employees if they are ready to return.