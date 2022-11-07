Republican General Don Bolduc remained ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the latest poll for the New Hampshire Senate seat, according to a Wick Insights poll on Sunday.

The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for the U.S. Senate were held today, who would you most likely vote for – Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still unsure who to vote for, please select undecided.

Forty-nine percent chose General Bolduc, while 48 percent chose Hassan, including the undecided. Without the undecided, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.

The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from Nov. 2-5 with a 3.6% margin of error.

Sunday’s poll comes as General Bolduc gained as much as 13 points in six weeks over Hassan, who failed to maintain the incumbent’s coveted 50% threshold.

A University of Suffolk /boston globe polling five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was reduced to seven points (52-45%) in an Oct. 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed that Bolduc had tied the race (45-45%), with 7% undecided.

November’s third poll showed Bolduc widen his lead to almost two points with 3.2% undecided after a Tuesday poll in Saint Anselm showed him leading by one.

RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast Tuesday for a GOP recovery. Politics updated its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democrat to a “punch.”

General Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the final days of the race came despite being overrun by $9 million, according to third-quarter totals.

Democrats seem panicked at the prospect of losing the granite state they once thought was secure. On Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate PAC paid Hassan $1.2 million in emergency aid. Over the past two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.

The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably canceled funding for the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging General Bolduc.

While Hassan collected tons of money from lobbyists, General Bolduc refused to accept lobbyists’ money. “She is bought and paid for. She won’t work for you,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday.

“I was asked to come to the table after winning the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit down with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not. . And you know, of course, that means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what motivates me,” General Bolduc continued.

“I’m not motivated by money. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I want to be beholden to Granite Staters and go to work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.