General Bolduc leads Democrat Hassan in New Hampshire
Republican General Don Bolduc remained ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the latest poll for the New Hampshire Senate seat, according to a Wick Insights poll on Sunday.
The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for the U.S. Senate were held today, who would you most likely vote for – Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still unsure who to vote for, please select undecided.
Forty-nine percent chose General Bolduc, while 48 percent chose Hassan, including the undecided. Without the undecided, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.
The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from Nov. 2-5 with a 3.6% margin of error.
Sunday’s poll comes as General Bolduc gained as much as 13 points in six weeks over Hassan, who failed to maintain the incumbent’s coveted 50% threshold.
A University of Suffolk /boston globe polling five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was reduced to seven points (52-45%) in an Oct. 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed that Bolduc had tied the race (45-45%), with 7% undecided.
November’s third poll showed Bolduc widen his lead to almost two points with 3.2% undecided after a Tuesday poll in Saint Anselm showed him leading by one.
RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast Tuesday for a GOP recovery. Politics updated its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democrat to a “punch.”
General Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the final days of the race came despite being overrun by $9 million, according to third-quarter totals.
Democrats seem panicked at the prospect of losing the granite state they once thought was secure. On Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate PAC paid Hassan $1.2 million in emergency aid. Over the past two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.
The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably canceled funding for the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging General Bolduc.
While Hassan collected tons of money from lobbyists, General Bolduc refused to accept lobbyists’ money. “She is bought and paid for. She won’t work for you,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday.
“I was asked to come to the table after winning the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit down with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not. . And you know, of course, that means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what motivates me,” General Bolduc continued.
“I’m not motivated by money. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I want to be beholden to Granite Staters and go to work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo.
Iowa teenager who killed alleged rapist escapes custody | Iowa
A 15-year-old Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist escaped on Friday, violating probation she was sentenced to serve in a correctional facility after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to reports.
Pieper Lewis, who is now 18, could face two decades behind bars after this alleged probation violation. Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, the Des Moines Register newspaper reported.
Lewis pleaded guilty to intentional homicide and intentional injury to fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in a fit of rage in June 2020. Lewis said Brooks, 37, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the newspaper.
Prosecutors and police have not denied that Lewis was trafficked and sexually assaulted. The prosecution argued that Brooks was asleep when he was stabbed and that he did not pose a danger to Lewis at the time.
Unlike dozens of other U.S. states, Iowa has no law granting victims of trafficking even a minimal level of criminal immunity. In September, Judge David M Porter sentenced Lewis to five years probation, to be served in a women’s correctional facility, the Register reported.
The sentence was handed down as a deferred judgment, meaning that if Lewis violated any of the terms of her probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges, the newspaper added. After his alleged escape, probation authorities reportedly called for Lewis’ deferred judgment to be revoked and his “original sentence” imposed.
Lewis’ alleged escape happened around 6 a.m. local time on Friday. Someone opened a door at the women’s correctional facility, which set off an alarm. A duty officer at the facility allegedly saw Lewis leave, the record said.
Probation authorities also claimed in a report that Lewis’ GPS monitor was cut on Friday. They also reported that Lewis was cited for various offences, such as failing to take a direct bus route back to the facility, and they said there were four hours that she had not not taken into account for a period of three weeks.
Lewis’ sentence has sparked controversy not only because she was a victim of human trafficking. The court also ruled that she should pay Brooks’ family $150,000 restitution. Porter said “this court has no other option” because of an Iowa state law that mandates restitution in such cases.
Donors to a GoFundMe campaign have contributed enough money to pay for the restitution so she doesn’t have to. “I’m excited about the prospect of taking that burden off Pieper,” said campaign organizer Leland Schipper, one of Lewis’s former teachers. “A child who has been raped, under no circumstances, should owe money to the family of the rapist.”
Bengals’ Joe Mixon scores 4 touchdowns against Panthers in first half, team goes over 300 total yards
The Cincinnati Bengals came out hot from the gates against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their Week 9 game.
The Bengals scored 35 points in the first half against the Panthers, including 28 in the second quarter alone, and all of the touchdowns came on the offensive side of the ball.
Burrow was 18 for 23 with 169 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Joe Mixon scored three rushing touchdowns and caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. Mixon added 113 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 58 yards on four catches for Cincinnati.
The Bengals had 311 total yards on seven drives, and the Panthers entered halftime with just over 30 total yards on six offensive possessions.
Panthers quarterback PJ Walker was 3-for-10 with just nine passing yards and two interceptions. D’Onta Foreman had seven rushing yards on three carries. Carolina also had six penalties for 45 yards in the first half and never reached the red zone.
Cincinnati entered the game 4-4 after a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
The Panthers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They were 2-6 at the start of the game.
Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer’s Death
Musician Aaron Carterthe twin sister of, Angel Carter Conradbroke her silence on the death of her brother, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship in her later years.
The former child singer was found dead at his home on November 5. He was 34 years old.
“To my twin…I loved you beyond measure. I will miss you very much,” Angel wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of the twins. “My funny and sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to cherish them.”
She added, “I know you are at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and can see you again.”
The “I Want Candy” singer had a strained relationship with Angel and the older sibling, street boys‘ Nick Carter. In 2019, the two filed restraining orders against Aaron. In her filing, Angel alleged that in a phone call, Aaron ‘threatened the lives’ of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and then-little girl harpist.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk fired
Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends
HOUSTON — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball’s business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series.
Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series’ end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Clayton Kershaw, Willson Contreras, Brandon Nimmo, Kenley Janson, Nathan Eovaldi and Josh Bell and Andrew Benintendi also went free Sunday.
Some players, such as Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, have contracts with mutual options that must be decided. About 55 additional players are potentially eligible for free agency depending on option decisions.
Players can start negotiating economic terms on Friday. Judge rejected a contract offer from the New York Yankees in April that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29. He set an AL record with 62 homers, finished tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and was second in the AL with a .311 batting average.
Teams have until Thursday to make $19.65 million qualifying offers to their former players who became free agents. A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before. A player has until Nov. 20 to accept.
If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next year’s amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.
Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only eight of 110 offers have been accepted. Among the 14 players given offers last year, only San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt said yes.
Major League Baseball offered last winter to drop qualifying offers and direct draft-pick compensation, and the March lockout settlement tied the proposal to the players’ association agreeing to an international amateur draft. The union rejected the draft in July.
Rather than become free agents, St. Louis Cardinals stars Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina went on the voluntarily retired list.
Washington left-hander Sean Doolittle became the first free agent to reach an agreement, staying with the Nationals on a minor league contract. Doolittle made the last of his six appearances this year on April 19 and had surgery in July to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, an internal brace procedure less severe than Tommy John surgery.
November snowfall promises a good start to the snow season at Lake Tahoe as the Bay Area prepares for wet weather
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — Jeffery Klick and his family prepare for the snow season, trying on snow boots for their trip to Tahoe at the Sports Basement in Walnut Creek.
Klick grew up snowboarding in Switzerland. But it will be the first time her two young children have gone skiing – and the first time Klick has been back in the snow since the pandemic.
“It’s really exciting. I’m trying to teach these guys a bit about the snow and the culture and the mountains, and being a bit more outdoors. I’m really excited to start,” says Klick .
Those looking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to build up huge crowds visiting Tahoe this season, says Kevin “Coop” Cooperwhich monitors activity around the Tahoe area.
MORE: Wet weather pattern expected in Bay Area next week; will help reduce the risk of fire
“I have a feeling we’ll see pre-pandemic visitor volume in the Lake Tahoe Basin in the winter. So that will be good for everyone in and around the area,” he said.
Tahoe kicks off November with solid snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts the big storm expected to begin Sunday could dump up to four feet of snow at the highest elevations. Cooper says an early snowfall means resorts may even open early.
“Historically, Thanksgiving has really kicked off the season. But after last year, if we can open a few days earlier, it will be absolutely fantastic for skiers and snowboarders,” Cooper said.
LIVE: Tracking rain in the San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
It will also be great for the region, which is struggling with losses due to the pandemic. Last winter, resorts played it safe with a reservation system. But this year, Cooper says he’s back to full operations. His hope for this snow season: consistency.
“It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on; the climate changes. And last year we saw it. All of our snow, at least 95%, fell in two weeks of December. And then January, February, March, we haven’t seen any more snow. We may have seen centimeters,” he said.
Cooper says if the region can average more than 100 inches of snow per month by March, it could be an incredible season. He says that so far they have had a good start.
