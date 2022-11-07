Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III lead Seahawks to gutsy road win over Cardinals

Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) lost four of five.

The Cardinals gained momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. That capped off a 13-game, 75-yard drive.

The Seahawks extended their lead to 24-14 midway through the fourth on another impressive drive. Smith led a 13-game, 81-yard walk that ended when Walker ran for a 1-yard score.

Walker — a second-round pick from Michigan State — has averaged more than 100 rushing yards over the past five games.

Seattle has fired Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.

Arizona scored a late touchdown to go 24-21, but Seattle immediately responded with a 51-yard gain on a pass from Smith to Noah Fant, who caught the short throw and rumbled down the right sideline . Four plays later, Walker ran for a 5-yard score.

The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game streak to divisional opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Collins gave the Cardinals some hope in the third quarter with his dynamic 6 pick. Smith threw a short pass down the right side that was aimed at Walker, but Collins lost a block and jumped into the path of the throw, ripping the ball in the air and running towards the end zone.

But like all season, the Cardinals have been hurt by their own mistakes. They were called for 12 penalties and were plagued with missed passes and sloppy snaps.

The Seahawks led 10-7 at halftime. They took the lead early in the second quarter when Smith found DK Metcalf for a 4-yard touchdown. The Seahawks took a break in the previous game when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. dropped a potential interception.

The Cardinals looked like they could score late in the first half, but Murray fumbled in a run when Seattle’s Ryan Neal hit the ball from behind. The Seahawks recovered.

It was Seattle’s 16th forced fumble of the season, which leads the NFL.

Murray hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Hopkins made it to the end zone untouched thanks to a block from running back James Conner, who had missed the previous three games with a rib injury.

It was the first time this season the Cardinals had scored a touchdown on their first possession and it was their first touchdown in the first quarter.

INJURIES

Seahawks: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin) and S Joey Blount (quad) were among the inactives. … LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was helped off the field in the second half and did not return.

Cardinals: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Max Garcia (shoulder) and LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) were among the inactives. … RG Will Hernandez (chest) left the game in the first quarter.

NEXT

Seahawks: Travel to Munich, Germany, where they will face Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.