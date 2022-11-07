News
Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III lead Seahawks to gutsy road win over Cardinals
Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) lost four of five.
The Cardinals gained momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. That capped off a 13-game, 75-yard drive.
The Seahawks extended their lead to 24-14 midway through the fourth on another impressive drive. Smith led a 13-game, 81-yard walk that ended when Walker ran for a 1-yard score.
Walker — a second-round pick from Michigan State — has averaged more than 100 rushing yards over the past five games.
Seattle has fired Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.
Arizona scored a late touchdown to go 24-21, but Seattle immediately responded with a 51-yard gain on a pass from Smith to Noah Fant, who caught the short throw and rumbled down the right sideline . Four plays later, Walker ran for a 5-yard score.
The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game streak to divisional opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Collins gave the Cardinals some hope in the third quarter with his dynamic 6 pick. Smith threw a short pass down the right side that was aimed at Walker, but Collins lost a block and jumped into the path of the throw, ripping the ball in the air and running towards the end zone.
But like all season, the Cardinals have been hurt by their own mistakes. They were called for 12 penalties and were plagued with missed passes and sloppy snaps.
The Seahawks led 10-7 at halftime. They took the lead early in the second quarter when Smith found DK Metcalf for a 4-yard touchdown. The Seahawks took a break in the previous game when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. dropped a potential interception.
The Cardinals looked like they could score late in the first half, but Murray fumbled in a run when Seattle’s Ryan Neal hit the ball from behind. The Seahawks recovered.
It was Seattle’s 16th forced fumble of the season, which leads the NFL.
Murray hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Hopkins made it to the end zone untouched thanks to a block from running back James Conner, who had missed the previous three games with a rib injury.
It was the first time this season the Cardinals had scored a touchdown on their first possession and it was their first touchdown in the first quarter.
INJURIES
Seahawks: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin) and S Joey Blount (quad) were among the inactives. … LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was helped off the field in the second half and did not return.
Cardinals: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Max Garcia (shoulder) and LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) were among the inactives. … RG Will Hernandez (chest) left the game in the first quarter.
NEXT
Seahawks: Travel to Munich, Germany, where they will face Tampa Bay next Sunday.
Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
The Masked Singer: TV Heartthrob and NFL Star are sent packing
Grab your pogs and put on your best flannel shirt—The Masked Singer brought things back in time.
On the Nov. 6 episode of the singing competition series, mystery celebrity contestants were tasked with celebrating ’90s music with performances that could have given even the dustiest Tamogatchi signs of life.
Stand up first Morse debuts a rendition of “Two Princes” by spin doctorswhich was preceded by a set of clues that included screaming fans at a local mall, a cat named Jenny, and the hint that Walrus was responsible for a wildly popular TV catchphrase.
Next, The milkshakeThe clue package included peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and references to Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. Afterwards, Milkshake wowed the crowd with her performance Mister Mix-a-Lot“Jump on it”.
To finish, the lambs– a trio of singers in costumes inspired by Little Bo Peep – returned to the stage after making progress in the October 26 episode. Their new cue was a wrap and a clapperboard, followed by a performance of “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette.
‘F***ing amazing’ – Granit Xhaka in impassioned post-match interview as Arsenal return to top of Premier League table after 1-0 win at Chelsea
Granit Xhaka has sworn on live TV after Arsenal beat Chelsea to return top of the Premier League.
The Gunners were jubilant at Stamford Bridge as they won 1-0 in difficult conditions.
Gabriel scored the game’s only goal and there were brilliant scenes after the final whistle as the players celebrated with the visiting supporters.
The Switzerland international spoke to BT Sport on the pitch after the full-time whistle, with away fans chanting in unison: ‘We have Granit Xhaka’.
To which the former Borussia Mönchengladbach ace said: “You see the atmosphere, it was amazing.”
After a quick rebuke from Des Kelly, a laughing Xhaka added, “You can see the atmosphere, it’s amazing.
“From start to finish I think we deserved to win today, we were by far, much, much the better team today.
“We are so happy that everything is going well at the moment, we are sticking to everything the coaches tell us, and these are the results.
“Listen, after the season nobody asks you how you win in November or December or January, so we try to get as many points as possible and then see where we end up.”
Xhaka was involved in a small fight with Trevoh Chalobah and Mateo Kovacic towards the end.
Of this incident, he added: “Of course the derby of these two teams has a great history. It’s football and sometimes you need stuff like that.
Arsenal now climb back to the top of the table, relegating Man City to first place.
They needed a late penalty to grab the three points against Fulham and Xhaka admitted they had been a bit lucky.
He said: “A bit of luck for them. If you play over 60 minutes with one less, I think you deserve to win.
Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Bengals edge Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hung high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “keep calm and let Joe cook.”
The message was surely a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers.
Joe Mixon had his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead and headed for a 42 rout -21 from the Panthers on Sunday.
Mixon, who entered the game with three touchdowns all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short runs and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.
The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrific Monday night loss to AFC North rival Cleveland to pounce on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.
“To come here today and have full play and pass protection when my number was called and then deliver for my teammates, Burrow and the receivers, and be able to hit the right holes and do whatever it takes to have a complete game bro, I mean you can’t ask for much better,” Mixon said.
Cincinnati allowed PJ Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing the former XFL quarterback to the bench in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second.
Meanwhile, Mixon, who came in with zero 100-yard games this season, had 113 rushing yards at halftime. A revamped offensive line that has been criticized for failing to open the run game pushed around the Panthers defense.
“The big players want the ball,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon, who had seen his role reduced this season. “He’s a captain. He handled this case very well. A lot of these guys know that sometimes their number doesn’t get called that much and then there’s a match that’s going to hit them right in the face like this.
Mixon also caught four passes for 58 yards. He had gained just 27 yards on eight carries in the 32-13 loss to the Browns.
Mixon became the first NFL player with 150+ yards and four or more scrimmage touchdowns in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.
Burrow was 5-for-5 for 69 yards on the Bengals’ first drive, the biggest being a 35-yard catch-and-run from Mixon against Carolina’s 18. Three plays later, Mixon scored a 2-yard touchdown.
Mixon’s 29-yard fumble was the big play on the Bengals’ next goal run, which ended with a 1-yard dive by Burrow.
After Carolina’s third straight out, Burrow completed a nine-play, 69-yard drive that ended with Mixon’s second rushing touchdown. After linebacker Germaine Pratt knocked out Walker, it took five plays for Cincinnati to swallow 42 yards and push the lead to 28-0.
A Jessie Bates interception gave the Bengals another short field. Burrow finished the drive with his pass to Mixon, who added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter before resting.
“A full game for us, the first full game of the year,” Burrow said.
Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the second half and the Panthers closed the score with 1:29 left.
“We couldn’t do anything offensively and we couldn’t get off the field defensively,” said Steve Wilks, who was named Carolina’s interim coach when Matt Rhule was fired last month. “It’s on me.”
MORE MIXON
Mixon, a sixth-year veteran, topped his previous best day by two touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns and caught an assist on October 4, 2020 against Jacksonville.
MORE CHANGES AT QB?
Walker got his fourth straight start for the Panthers against Mayfield, but fell flat. The Panthers’ other QB, Sam Darnold, is healthy and ready to return from injured reserve. He hasn’t played this year due to a sprained ankle, but is likely to be active this week.
INJURIES
Panthers: DE Brian Burns left in the first quarter with a neck injury. … DT Derrick Brown was ruled out in the third quarter due to illness.
Bengals: RB Chris Evans was ruled out in the first quarter with a knee injury. … S Dax Hill suffered a right shoulder injury and was forfeited in the third quarter.
NEXT
Panthers: NFC South host rival Atlanta on Thursday night.
Bengals: After a week off, play in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati is 0-3 against opponents AFC North, including a Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) drives past Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, right, for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
The Cincinnati Bengals defense celebrates an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to head coach Zac Taylor during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, November 6, 2022 , in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 companies set to launch IPOs (public issuance) in the coming week
New Delhi:
The primary market continues to be busy with four companies, including Archean Chemical Industries and Five Star Business Finance, set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week to collectively raise around Rs 5,000 crore.
The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are – Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy Services.
It came after four companies launched their first stock sales last week. Of these, two IPOs – snacks and sweets maker Bikaji Foods International and Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand – are currently underway.
The IPOs of Archean Chemical and Five Star Business will open for public subscription on November 9 and close on November 11, while those of Kaynes Technology and Inox Green are set to begin on November 10 and 11 respectively, according to the red herring. . Prospectus (HRP).
So far in 2022, up to 26 companies have launched their IPOs to raise over Rs 48,000 crore. In 2021, 63 IPOs had mopped up more than Rs 1.19 lakh crore, data with exchanges showed.
According to market experts, secondary market volatility has led to a weak IPO market in 2022.
The IPO of non-bank lender Five Star Business Finance is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of shares in the amount of Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders and promoter group entities.
The SFO will see the sale of shares in the amount of Rs 166.74 crore by SCI Investments V, Rs 719.41 crore by Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, Rs 12.08 crore by Matrix Partners India Investments II Extension LLC, Rs 361.44 crore by Norwest Venture Partners X- Maurice and Rs 700.31 crore by TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd.
The Chennai-based company has set a price range of 450 to 474 rupees per share. NBFC is backed by investors such as TPG, Matrix Partners, Norwest Ventures, Sequoia and KKR.
The IPO ofSpecialty marine chemical maker Archean Chemical consists of a new share issue totaling up to Rs 805 crore and an offer to sell (SFO) of up to 1.61 crore shares by the promoter and investors , including the India Resurgence Fund, a joint venture between the Piramal Group and Bain Capital.
Promoter Chemikas Specialty will sell 20 lakh of shares through OFS, while investors Piramal Natural Resources and India Resurgence Fund will each sell 38.35 lakh of shares. India Resurgence Fund II will divest 64.78 lakh shares.
The price range has been set at Rs 386-407 per share for the issue, which is expected to fetch Rs 1,462.3 crore at the high end of the range. The company plans to use the proceeds from the new issue for the repayment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it.
The initial sale of shares in Kaynes Technology, an integrated electronics manufacturing company that supports IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, includes a new equity issue worth Rs 530 crore and an OFS of up to 55 .85 lakh of shares by a promoter and an existing shareholder.
The SFO includes the sale of 20.84 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramesh Kunhikannan and 35 lakh equity shares by existing shareholder Freny Firoze Irani.
Merchant banking sources say the issue is expected to mop up more than Rs 850 crore.
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditures for its manufacturing facilities in Mysore and Manesar, and fund working capital requirements. In addition, the company plans to invest in its Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing branch to set up a new factory at Chamarajanagar in Karnataka.
The Rs 740 crore IPO of Inox Green, a branch of Inox Wind, includes a new issue and a sell offer of Rs 370 crore each. The issue will open on November 11 and end on November 15.
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to pay off debts and general corporate purposes.
The shares of the four companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum frustrated by collision with official but accepts apology
LANDOVER, Md. — Vikings safety Camryn Bynum thought he had a sure interception early in the second half Sunday against Washington. Instead, it turned out to be a Commanders touchdown.
On the second play of the third quarter in Minnesota’s 20-17 win at FedEx Field, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a long pass that Bynum was preparing to get under. Suddenly, back judge Steve Patrick banged into him near the goal line, and it was wide receiver Curtis Samuel who instead caught the ball and rolled into the end zone for a 49-yard catch and a 10-7 Washington lead.
“It was frustrating,’’ Bynum said. “I knew I could have helped the team with an interception but obviously he was back there and I don’t know where he came from. It’s just unfortunate, but he’s a part of the field, so it’s not like it’s against the rules.’’
Bynum said Patrick expressed his regret for what happened.
“He apologized, and I told him, ‘It’s football,’ ’’ Bynum said. “(I showed) forgiveness. He’s human. He makes mistakes and I can’t hold it to him. It’s part of the game, and I just had to go back out there. But we got the win.’’
NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson discussed the play after the game with a pool reporter. The play was reviewed to see if Samuel was touched before he crossed the goal line, but Anderson said the contact Patrick had with Bynum was not part of the review.
“I want to ensure you that all officials are working to not be contacted by the players. … It’s just one of those unfortunate things, out on the football field, occasionally officials do contact players,’’ Anderson said.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called the play “unfortunate” but was “proud of our team for overcoming it” and for overall playing well on defense. The Vikings had three sacks, two by edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
Dantzler injures ankle
Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler was knocked out of Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. O’Connell said he will have an MRI examination.
“That is one of those injuries it’s hard to give it a timetable on,’’ O’Connell said.
Dantzler was listed as questionable for the game due to a neck injury but started. After he was injured on a play in which he was penalized for an illegal low block, he was replaced for the remainder of the game by rookie Akayleb Evans.
“I felt like he really had an impact in there,’’ O’Connell said of Evans, who had a pass broken up and two tackles for loss. “And it seemed like he was incredibly comfortable in that moment.”
The Thielen 500
Adam Thielen’s first catch of the game gave him 500 for his career. He became just the third receiver in Minnesota history to reach that milestone, joining Cris Carter, who had 1,004 receptions, and Randy Moss, who had 587.
“That’s elite company and it says a lot about, not only Adam as a player, but Adam as a man,’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “You don’t do that on accident. … He’ll go down as one of the best Vikings of all time.”’
Thielen finished the game with three catches for 67 yards.
“Relief’ for Jefferson
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive. It was his first TD reception since Week 1.
“It was a relief,’’ he said. “Hitting The Griddy.”
Overall, Jefferson said his play “could be better.” He said that “two 50-50 balls” thrown to him “could have been touchdowns,’’ including one that former University of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste intercepted in the final minute of the first half.
Callie Grace O’Connell born
Leah O’Connell, Kevin’s wife, gave birth Friday night to a baby girl. The head coach said the couple’s fourth child was named Callie Grace.
“We thought a couple days earlier in the week we thought it might have been time,’’ O’Connell said. “But ended up being the right time was Friday evening. … She was unbelievable through her fourth delivery. I just feel so blessed having been there (at the hospital).”
Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs – NFL LIVE: Play-by-play action
Tennessee Titans 14-9 Kansas City Chiefs
Dailymail.com provides all the action and updates from Sunday Night Football, where the Tennessee Titans meet the Kansas City Chiefs.
