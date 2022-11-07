Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death at 34





“Someone’s crime was that his hair was blowing in the wind. Someone’s crime is to be brave and outspoken.

These words could cost the life of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi. In any other country, he could have easily rapped about the daily issues facing his countrymen without consequence.

But because he lives in Iran, Salehi’s destiny is quite different.

The 32-year-old underground dissident rapper was violently arrested last Saturday along with two of his friends, his uncle said, and now faces charges of crimes carrying the death penalty, according to Iranian state media.

As many as 14,000 people in Iran have been arrested, including journalists, activists, lawyers and educators, in the protests that have rocked the country since September, according to a senior United Nations official.

The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died on September 16 after being detained by ‘morals police’ and taken to a ‘re-education centre’, allegedly for not wearing her hijab. properly.

“I woke up at two in the morning to a phone call from a friend of Toomaj’s saying ‘our whereabouts have been leaked,’” Salehi’s uncle, Eghbal Eghbali, told CNN in an interview. “Since then we have been worried about what happened to Toomaj.”

Eghbali said he found out from Salehi’s friends later that morning that around 50 people had raided his nephew’s residence in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in southwestern Iran.

The rapper is accused “of propaganda activities against the government, cooperating with hostile governments and forming illegal groups with the aim of creating insecurity in the country”, IRNA said, citing the judiciary of the province of Isfahan.

Salehi’s uncle said his nephew is currently being held in a prison in the city of Isfahan and has information that he was tortured. Salehi is a resident of Shahin Shahr, about 20 km north of Isfahan.

“We still don’t know anything about Toomaj’s condition. The family tried very hard to even hear his voice, but no one gave us any information about Toomaj,” he said. “We don’t even know if Toomaj and his friends are alive or not.”

Salehi’s friends who were arrested with him over the weekend, boxing champion Mohammad Reza Nikraftar and kickboxer Najaf Abu Ali, have also not been heard from since, Eghbali said.

“The accused played a key role in creating, inciting and abetting the riots in Isfahan province and in the city of Shahin Shahr,” a spokesman for the judiciary in the province of Isfahan said. ‘Isfahan, Seyyed Mohammad Mousavian, according to IRNA.

Following his arrest, a short video clip of what appears to be Salehi blindfolded appeared on the state-backed news agency, the Young Journalists Club (YJC). Salehi appears to be under pressure to express remorse for the remarks he made on social media.

Salehi’s uncle insisted the man in the video was not his nephew, adding that the government had political goals in releasing the short clip. Eghbali also rejects the government’s claim that his nephew was on the run when he was arrested.

“Absolutely not,” Eghbali said. “Because where Toomaj used to live or where we are in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, we have almost no way to access the border. This is a very nonsensical assertion. Anyone familiar with the geography of Iran will not believe such a claim.

Since the nationwide protests began in mid-September, Salehi, who IRNA said was also arrested in September 2021, has been calling on Iranians to demonstrate against the government.

“None of us have different colored blood,” Salehi posted on Instagram. “Remember our incredible union and do not allow them to create a division between us, in this bloody and sad paradise.”

Salehi, who is of Bakhtiari ethnicity himself, has long rapped about Iran’s multi-ethnic makeup, encouraging unity among Iranians of different ethnic backgrounds.

“Stay with us, we’ve been by your side for years,” Salehi raps in his song “Meydoone jang” which translates to “The Battlefield.”

“It’s not enough to be rebellious, we have revolutionary roots. Arab, Assyrian, Armenian, Turkmen, Mazandari, Sistani, Baloch, Talysh, Tatar, Azeri, Kurdish, Gilaki, Lor, Farsi and Qashqai, we are the unity of rivers: we are the sea.

Days before his arrest, Salehi posted videos of himself alongside protesters in the streets on Instagram. Since then, his fans, Iranians from the diaspora, but also musicians and activists, have been calling for his release.

“A lot of rappers came out and supported him,” Iranian rapper, songwriter and activist Erfan Paydar told CNN. “Toomaj’s courage to demonstrate in the streets encouraged others to come out and speak out and made people think ‘if he’s ready to come out and he’s not afraid then maybe we don’t shouldn’t be “.”

Paydar said Salehi recently shared a message with his trusted friends which was to be released in case of arrest. “You will advance according to my operation. You are my most trusted person,” the post read.

“The priority is with students and workers, you will cover all calls to demonstrate, you will not support any party or group, do not write much about prisoners unless their condition worsens and they are not have no voice Focus on offense, not defense.

Security forces arrested several musicians and artists, including two other rappers involved in the protests – Emad Ghavidel from Rasht and Kurdish rapper Saman Yasin from Kermanshah.

Ghavidel was released on bail and described in an Instagram post how he was tortured and had his teeth knocked out. Yasin was subjected to severe mental and physical torture while in custody, according to Hengaw, and sentenced to death in a show trial.

“Toomaj’s mother was a political prisoner,” Salehi’s uncle, who lives in Germany, told CNN. “She passed away a long time ago… if my sister was still alive, she would become the voice of Toomaj. Just as I am the voice of Toomaj. The same as many who are on the street [in Iran] are the voice of Toomaj.

Since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, protesters across Iran have coalesced around a series of grievances with the regime. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have intensified their efforts to end the uprising. Around 1,000 people have been charged in Tehran province for their alleged involvement in the protests, the official IRNA news agency reported last week.

The trials of the defendants will be heard in public in the coming days, IRNA said, quoting Ali Al-Qasi Mehr, chief judge of Tehran province.

Iranian media said last weekend that the trials of several protesters had started the previous week.