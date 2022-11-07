Blockchain
Holding FTT And BNB? It Might Be Time For You To Get Out
Cryptocurrencies such as BNB and FTT have been seeing some downside in the last 24 hours. This follows an eventful weekend that has culminated in what has been a clear intention of crypto exchange Binance to begin dumping its FTT holdings. As a result, there is expected to be a reaction from both FTT and BNB when the exchange completes the dumping of its billion-dollar holdings in FTT.
Binance Pulls Out Of FTT
Social media was lit afire when Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that the crypto exchange had decided to liquidate its FTT position. Now, Binance had been an incubator for the FTX exchange and when the exchange exited, it had received $2.1 billion in stablecoins and FTT tokens, which Binance has held until now.
However, according to CZ, the crypto exchange has decided that it is going to sell off its FTT holdings following recent “revelations”. Binance had already begun its sell-offs with almost $600 million worth of FTT tokens that were moved to the exchange to be sold.
CZ explained that they were actually looking at ways to sell the tokens while minimizing the impact on the market. The CEO said that the exchange usually just holds tokens that they get, but it had decided to go this way with FTT following what can only be speculated to be glaring red flags about the token or the FTX exchange.
It is no surprise that Binance is choosing to play it safe this time around. The Terra collapse had actually cost the exchange billions of dollars because it held through the worst of it. The exchange’s $2.2 billion worth of LUNA tokens was only worth a couple of hundred dollars once the network collapsed.
Retaliation Against BNB?
As CZ mentioned in his tweet, the crypto exchange actually holds tokens so it doesn’t seem like they were taking action against competitors. With the selling of its FTT tokens, there is no doubt that this is how it will come off, especially after the offer for FTX to buy the tokens from Binance at a value of $22 per token was reportedly turned down.
Given this, it is expected that FTX would likely retaliate towards the exchange by selling off any BNB tokens that it holds. A development such as this could see both digital assets suffer massive declines in price, which is already being witnessed at this point.
At the time of this writing, FTT and BNB are both down 1.85% and 5.01% respectively in the last 24 hours. As the saying goes, “When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers”, retail investors will likely bear the brunt of the war between these two giants.
For many, this has signaled an exit point while watching the battle unfold from afar. If it turns into a full-blown war of both exchanges trying to undermine the other, then it will likely be the trigger that pushes the crypto market below its current cycle lows.
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
- ETH’s price needs to stay above $1,500 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1,700.
- ETH’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1,700, where the price could face resistance.
- ETH’s price remains strong, holding key support on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The crypto market had a good run in the previous week as the price of Ethereum (ETH) leveled up to the expectations of many holding out for the price to continue in its uptrend as many traders looked with so much hope of the price rallying to a region of $1,700 with no sign of Ethereum (ETH) slowing down with a possible rally to $2,000. The crypto market has seen some relief across all assets, but the new week holds mixed feelings, with Ethereum (ETH) dropping toward its key support. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The previous week saw many altcoins produced over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope is returning to the crypto space.
The new week hasn’t kicked in like the last as most altcoins have begun to look shaky, dropping off from their weekly highs, including the price of ETH suffering a minor price retracement back to a region of $1,550 just above its key support area of $1,500 after the price of ETH has shown strength breaking above $1,500 and holding up pretty well.
After having a weekly close above $1,500, the price of ETH still looks good despite dropping from its high of $1,680 recently, with so much hype for ETH to rally back to the region of $2,000.
The price of ETH needs to hold above $1,500 for the price to have a chance of a rally to the region of $1,700 and possibly to a high of $2,000; if the price of ETH fails to hold $1,500, we could see price retesting weekly support of $1,400-$1,300.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,680.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,400-$1,300.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continues to look strong as the price could be set to rally to a high of $1,700 after bulls keep pushing higher in the chart.
The price of ETH trades at $1,590 after suffering a minor setback in the price of ETH; the price trades above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for ETH’s price on the daily timeframe could be poised for a major breakout if prices close above $1,650 after facing rejection to trend higher.
Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,680.
Daily support for the ETH price – $1,450-$1,400.
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin funding rates have now hit a 6-month high, something that could lead to a long squeeze in the market.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Currently Have A Highly Positive Value
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding rates have surged up to the highest for the last six months.
The “funding rate” is an indicator that measures the periodic fee that traders in the Bitcoin futures market have to pay each other.
When the value of this metric is greater than zero, it means long traders are paying shorts to hold onto their positions right now. Such a trend shows a bullish sentiment is more dominant in the market currently.
On the other hand, the funding rate being positive suggests there are more shorts in the market at the moment as they are paying a fee to the longs.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin funding rates over the year 2022 so far:
The value of the metric seems to have spiked up over the past day | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin funding rate is positive right now, and has been on the rise in recent days.
During the past day, the indicator has hit its highest value for the last six months, suggesting there are a large amount of longs open in the futures market right now.
The last time such high values of the metric were observed was back in May, shortly after which the price of the crypto crashed from nearly $40k all the way down to $30k.
A “long squeeze” took place in the market then. A squeeze is an event where a large amount of rapid liquidations take place in an overleveraged environment.
In a long squeeze, a sharp swing downwards in the price (when funding rates are positive) liquidates a large number of long contracts, which only amplifies this downswing further.
This amplified plunge then liquidates even more contracts, and so on. In this way, liquidations can cascade together and make the price take a sharp plummet.
As the Bitcoin funding rates are at high positive values currently, a long squeeze is a possibility, given that the price observes a sharp enough decrease.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, up 1% in the last week.
Core Scientific Announces October Updates
• Operating approximately 243,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers
• Produced 1,295 self-mined bitcoins
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for October 2022.
Data Centers
As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 243,000 ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing a total of 24.4 EH/s. The Company’s Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota data center facilities continue to operate at capacity. The Company has completed 287 MW of its data center build out in Texas.
Self-Mining
Core Scientific’s self-mining operations produced 1,295 bitcoins in October. As of October month end, the Company operates approximately 143,000 self-mining servers accounting for approximately 59% of the Company’s total fleet and representing a self-mining hashrate of 14.4 EH/s.
Colocation Services
In addition to its self-mining fleet, as of October 31, 2022, Core Scientific provided data center colocation services, technology and operating support for approximately 100,000 customer-owned ASIC servers. As of October month end, colocation services accounted for approximately 41% of the Company’s total fleet.
Bitcoin Sales and Liquidity
During the month of October, the Company sold 2,285 bitcoins at an average price of $19,639 per bitcoin for total proceeds of approximately $44.8 million. As of October 31, 2022, the Company held 62 bitcoins and approximately $32 million in cash.
Grid Support
In the month of October, the Company powered down its Texas and other data center operations on several occasions. Curtailments in October totaled 5,125 megawatt hours. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.
ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC
Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain computing data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain computing data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the next few quarters. Core Scientific’s proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http://www.corescientific.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND EXPLANATORY NOTES
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company’s ability to scale and grow its business, meet its 2022 operating plan, source clean and renewable energy, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, future estimates of revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA, total debt, free cash flow, liquidity and future financing availability, future estimates of computing capacity and operating capacity, future demand for colocation capacity, future estimate of hashrate (including mix of self-mining and colocation) and operating gigawatts, future projects in construction or negotiation and future expectations of operation location, orders for miners and critical infrastructure, future estimates of self-mining capacity, the public float of the Company’s shares, future infrastructure additions and their operational capacity, and operating capacity and site features of the Company’s operations and planned operations in Texas and Oklahoma. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, and if any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Month over month comparisons are based on the combined results of Core Scientific and its acquired entities and are unaudited.
Core Scientific provides this and any future similar unaudited updates to provide shareholders with visibility into the Company’s results and progress toward previously announced capacity and operational projections.
Binance Is Giving Away $1 Million To Football Fans All Over The World
Binance, sensing the worldwide vigor for soccer, has announced a new online challenge in which participants have the chance to win a variety of incredible prizes, including over $1,000,000 in tokens, limited-edition NFTs, and premium club experiences like player meet-and-greets and training ground tours.
Launching on November 7th, Binance’s “Football Fever 2022” aims to unite a global community of sports and football enthusiasts.
Participants show their team spirit by predicting the outcomes of forthcoming matches and obtaining their free NFT Passports. The NFT Passport will be available for users to claim beginning on November 7; the dates for rooting for their favorite team are November 11 through December 18.
The game is the first of its kind to use blockchain technology to create a Web3 fan experience, and in addition to the potential to win prizes, players are also rewarded with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and high-end, cash-can’t-buy opportunities at exclusive clubs like S.S. Lazio, FC Porto, Santos FC, and Formula 1 racing team; BWT Alpine F1® Team. Bonuses and multipliers in the games are also available to new users and holders of Binance Fan Tokens.
If you want to join in the fun, all you have to do is visit Binance.com or download the Binance app. If you’re new to Binance but still want to give the game a try, you may sign up for three free guesses in the daily challenge. If you already have a Binance account and your NFT Passport is activated, you can play every day.
“Fans around the world will be tuning in to watch this historic tournament and we’re thrilled to be able to make those celebrations even more memorable,” said Lisa He, Head of NFT and Fan Tokens at Binance. “Not only is this a great way to feel a part of the action and have some fun, players have the chance to win incredible prizes, totally unique experiences, and collectible NFTs. To make this experience even more special and allow fans to celebrate it with others, fans can also invite others to the game and challenge them to enjoy the fun together.”
Follow Binance on Instagram at @binancefantoken, and on Twitter at @BinanceFanToken, and use the hashtag #BFF2022 to keep up to date with all the newest happenings. See [ANNOUNCEMENT LINK] for all promotion information. Check out the Binance Fan Token website for registration and more details.
*Provided that participants are eligible and have successfully completed ID verification (KYC). *Reward claims need users to complete Identity Verification (KYC).
Users Flee FTX? Exchange Sees 47% Drop In On-Chain Balance
The crypto industry is witnessing a new war between exchange giants FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Binance-led Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Over the past week, rumors emerged about the former exchange becoming insolvent and holding an illiquid balance sheet.
The Binance CEO seems to be fulling speculations. During the weekend, CZ expressed concerns about “recent revelations” around FTX. In 2021, Binance invested FTX and received around $2 billion in BUSD, and the Bankman-Fried supported token FTT.
Now, Binance will sell its FTT tokens and liquidate any participation and equity in its competitor. The decision was controversial as CZ constantly speaks about different actors working together to grow the crypto industry. This time is different for the executive, via Twitter CZ wrote:
Regarding any speculation as to whether this is a move against a competitor, it is not. Our industry is in it’s nascency and every time a project publicly fails it hurts every user and every platform (…).
Running The FTX Bank
Despite CZ’s statement, the decision is considered part of a “Bank Run,” when many customers withdraw their money from a financial institution leading to insolvency, against the Bankman-Fried led FTX. So far, the strategy is working.
Data from Dune Analytics indicates that the 24 hours NetFlow for FTX is negative. In other words, people withdraw their tokens more than they deposit them. The platform has seen a negative $26 million in Netflow.
As seen in the chart below, stablecoin USDC dominated the Netflow. This metric trended to the downside with the rumors of insolvency. On higher timeframes, the Bank Run worsens with FTX recording -$86 million weekly Netflows and -$230 million in 30 days.
In the meantime, Binance began its attack on FTT. The token has been following the general sentiment in the market, but now it’s experiencing further selling pressure.
In this context, when Binance takes the short side of the trade in a crypto bear market, who will bet against them taking the long side? FTT seems poised for further losses in the coming months.
We will try to do so in a way that minimizes market impact. Due to market conditions and limited liquidity, we expect this will take a few months to complete. 2/4
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 6, 2022
Sam Bankman-Fried Clears The Air
Via Twitter, Sam Bankman-Fried addressed recent events claiming that a competitor is trying to attack them with “false rumors.” In that sense, the executive assured his followers that FTX is “fine” and solvent. Bankman-Fried wrote:
FTX has enough to cover all client holdings. We don’t invest client assets (even in treasuries). We have been processing all withdrawals, and will continue to be. It’s heavily regulated, even when that slows us down. We have GAAP audits, with > $1b excess cash. We have a long history of safeguarding client assets, and that remains true today.
Bankman-Fried called on CZ to work on a compromise and try to “work together for the ecosystem.” Binance is yet to reply, but CZ seems adamant in his position.
Solana Plunges 12% – Is FTX Selling Its SOL To Defend FTT?
Amidst the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX, there is currently one big loser, Solana (SOL). While the FTT token is at the center of discussions for many market observers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced to sell all FTT tokens, SOL is seeing a massive -12% drop in price over the last 24 hours.
Even the FTT token is currently posting a loss of just under -3%. So what is driving the SOL sell-off ? Just a few days ago, SOL experienced a massive price spike after Google announced the launch of a Solana validator.
Early Monday morning, SOL fell from its one-month high of $38.78, which it reached on Saturday, to $30.74 on Binance. At press time, the SOL token was trading at $31.34. Today’s sell-off has thus wiped out all gains following the Google news and is now trading -8% on a weekly basis.
Solana A Victim Of The FTX Drama?
The Ethereum community, most notably Eric Conner, core dev of Ethereum and co-founder of EthHub were quick to denounce the supposed “Ethereum killer”. Conner stated via Twitter that it’s “funny as hell” to see the alleged “FTX/Alamada/Solana scam” unfold after two years.
It’s so fucking hilarious watching you all realize the FTX/Alamada/Solana scam 2 years after most of us called it out and got lambasted for doing so.
— eric.eth (@econoar) November 7, 2022
But words of warning for Solana investors are not only coming from the ETH community. User are wondering if an possible impending FTX implosion will have a cascading effect on SOL.
Pay attention to #Solana , ftx will have to sell to cover expenses. If they are having issues
— the BERG (@ADAMBERGMANshow) November 7, 2022
It was recently revealed that Solana (SOL) tokens are among the more significant assets on FTX’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried was an early investor in Solana and has drummed up support for Solana several times in the past.
The exchange owns about $3.37 billion in cryptocurrencies, with a large amount being SOL tokens: $292 million in “unlocked SOL”, $863 million in “locked SOL,” and $41 million in “SOL collateral”.
The total of about $1.2 billion in SOL tokens could be a means for FTX to get liquidity and defend the price of the FTT token, which is also the main pillar on FTX’s balance sheet. However, little is currently known about putative SOL selling by FTX. However, the sole relationship between FTX and Solana could be a major drag on the SOL price at the moment.
Thus, pure speculation could also be behind the current SOL dilemma. Backdrop is, as described at the beginning, that FTX has a deep connection with SOL. If there is a prolonged bank run, there is at least a very high probability that the Solana token will also take a big hit.
But, if Bankman-Fried is dumping SOL, it’s definitely not the only altcoin. As on-chain analysts note, other tokens are also affected of the selling pressure by FTX. These coins include CHZ, LOOM, SHIB, LINK, and DYDX.
