HONG KONG — An award-winning Hong Kong journalist lost her appeal on Monday against her conviction for making false statements while obtaining information for her investigation into a violent attack during widespread protests in 2019.
Hong Kong court upholds conviction of veteran journalist
The previous decision sparked outrage among local media professionals over the decline in press freedom in the city. Choy – who was fined 6,000 Hong Kong dollars ($765) on two counts of misrepresentation – called it a “very dark day for all journalists in Hong Kong” at the era.
High Court Judge Alex Lee upheld the verdict in a written judgment.
“I don’t deny that the caller was trying to get the information with good intentions. But as the magistrate had pointed out, in terms of sentencing, having good intentions is not justification,” Lee said.
Choy’s co-produced story, titled “7.21 Who Owns the Truth”, won the Chinese-Language Documentary Award at the Human Rights Press Awards in 2021. The jury hailed it as “a classic of investigative reporting” that had chased “the smallest clues, questioning the powerful without fear or favor.
In the months since the journalist’s sentencing, two news outlets – Apple Daily and Stand News – have been forced to close during an ongoing crackdown on dissent following 2019 protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese control in 1997.
Some of the top executives of the two outlets were also prosecuted. Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai faces collusion charges under a sweeping national security law enacted in 2020. A trial for two former Stand News editors charged under a law on colonial-era sedition that was increasingly used to stifle critical voices is ongoing.
Hong Kong fell more than 60 places to 148th place in the latest Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index published in May.
What Imran Khan’s assassination attempt means for Pakistani politics
The shooting of Imran Khan has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan. PA
The assassination attempt on Imran Khan on November 3 has ushered Pakistan into a new phase of political instability, with an increased likelihood of further political violence.
Imran accused Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah Khan and Major General Faisal of orchestrating the attack. He demanded that these three people be removed from their posts immediately. Failing to act, he communicated by Asad Umersenior official of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would lead to protests across the country, and “things would not continue as they have been”.
PTI’s Asad Umer said that two days ago he contacted Imran about threats to his security. But Imran said, “We are engaged in jihad and we only have to trust Allah at this point.” Based on this equivalence of the so-called “long march” with “jihad”, the PTI issued a call for demonstrations begin after prayer on Friday, November 4.
The Pakistani government responded by condemning the assassination attempt. But Minister Rana Sanaullah also told PTI: “It is (a) law of nature: those who light the fire can also burn in it. The national government also demanded that “the Punjab government form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the attack.”
Others have raised questions about the security given to the former prime minister in Punjab province, where a PTI government is in power.
Conspiracy theories about the shooting also abound, including claims on social media that the attack was orchestrated by PTI to build support for Imran. Just days ago, the former international cricketer turned politician launched a second march in five months to haqiqi azadi (true freedom).
Others accuse ‘external powers’ of fomenting instability following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping and rekindled the momentum of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). ).
Then there is the admission reported by the alleged assassin that he was motivated by religious fervor, as Imran’s march kept playing music even during prayer calls.
Recalling the motives on which Mumtaz Qadri assassinated then-Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, this explanation, with all its inconsistencies, places the attempt outside the realm of political machinations.
The reaction among Imran’s supporters was swift. There were protests in all provinces of the country, with people chanting that the attack had “crossed the red line” and that they would lay down their lives for Imran.
This outpouring of support for Imran and anger towards the government has catapulted the country into further instability, with a now very uncertain future.
In the past, instability could have been brought under control by Pakistan’s military, which has traditionally acted as the guardian of law and order in the country.
During Pakistan’s 75 years of existence, the military has directly or indirectly intervened in politics when the country experienced instability.
Even though his intervention was not approved, politicians and society generally remained complacent and managed to work within the framework set by the military.
But in contemporary Pakistan, given the scale of political and social polarization that has descended to a level unprecedented in the country’s history, the military may not be able to play this role. Already, army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that the army will remain neutral.
Even if instability persists and the military decides to intervene, the reaction of Imran’s supporters would be very different from how people have reacted to previous military interventions. Imran’s assassination attempt removed much of the people’s self-imposed censorship.
As people demonstrated outside the Corps Commander’s office in Peshawar, others were recorded chanting that the uniform is the cause of terrorism and hooliganism. In the past, such comments were openly made only by the Pashtoon Tahhafuz Movement (movement for the protection of Pashtoons).
But now such comments also hint at the recent killing in Kenya of Pakistani journalist Ashraf Sharif, who had been a vocal critic of the military’s involvement in politics.
It has been claimed that the murder was orchestrated with the direct involvement of the military – a claim that prompted the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to give a press conference to refute the claims.
Such expressions of anger and open opposition to the military leadership would suggest that the military would avoid direct interference.
One possible avenue could be to impose governorship rule on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but even that is unlikely to alter the anger felt by Imran’s supporters.
Pakistan is rapidly moving into uncharted political terrain.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Fareed asks climate scientist about ‘surprising good news’
Fareed asks climate scientist about ‘surprising good news’
CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asks climate scientist and author Katharine Hayhoe where we stand today compared to climate change predictions made 20 years ago.
Apple warns iPhone shipments will be delayed due to Covid restrictions at Foxconn factory | Apple
Apple said it expects lower-than-expected iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments as Covid-19 restrictions temporarily disrupt production at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China .
“The facility is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity,” the iPhone maker said in a statement. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
Reuters reported in October that production of Apple iPhones could drop 30% at one of the world’s biggest factories next month due to tightening Covid restrictions in China.
Its main factory in Zhengzhou, central China, which employs around 200,000 people, has been rocked by dissatisfaction with strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, with many workers fleeing the site.
Separately, Taiwan-based Foxconn, Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major factory in Zhengzhou, China, which had been hit by the restrictions. of Covid-19, and revised down its outlook for the fourth quarter.
The production impact comes amid a traditionally busy period for electronics makers ahead of the holiday season, which is also prime time for consumer goods sellers like Apple.
Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou, which employs around 200,000 people, produces the majority of Apple’s new phones, including the new iPhone 14.
Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone in central China said from noon Wednesday it was placing the 415 sq km industrial park that hosts the factory under the ‘static management’ lockdown level. the lowest in China until noon on November 9.
An official statement said residents of the area, about 26 km southeast of Zhengzhou, were not allowed to leave their homes and had to undergo a PCR test once a day. Public transport services are suspended and only approved vehicles are allowed on the roads. Other measures include closing non-essential offices, businesses and services.
The statement said any violation of the rules would be “severely dealt with” by the police and urged people to cooperate to “win victory in this district’s fight against the epidemic”.
In late October, workers were filmed fleeing the site after complaining about their treatment and arrangements via social media. Nearby towns have drawn up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns, to prevent the spread of the virus.
With Reuters
Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III lead Seahawks to gutsy road win over Cardinals
Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 109 yards and two scores, and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) lost four of five.
The Cardinals gained momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. That capped off a 13-game, 75-yard drive.
The Seahawks extended their lead to 24-14 midway through the fourth on another impressive drive. Smith led a 13-game, 81-yard walk that ended when Walker ran for a 1-yard score.
Walker — a second-round pick from Michigan State — has averaged more than 100 rushing yards over the past five games.
Seattle has fired Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.
Arizona scored a late touchdown to go 24-21, but Seattle immediately responded with a 51-yard gain on a pass from Smith to Noah Fant, who caught the short throw and rumbled down the right sideline . Four plays later, Walker ran for a 5-yard score.
The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game streak to divisional opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Collins gave the Cardinals some hope in the third quarter with his dynamic 6 pick. Smith threw a short pass down the right side that was aimed at Walker, but Collins lost a block and jumped into the path of the throw, ripping the ball in the air and running towards the end zone.
But like all season, the Cardinals have been hurt by their own mistakes. They were called for 12 penalties and were plagued with missed passes and sloppy snaps.
The Seahawks led 10-7 at halftime. They took the lead early in the second quarter when Smith found DK Metcalf for a 4-yard touchdown. The Seahawks took a break in the previous game when cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. dropped a potential interception.
The Cardinals looked like they could score late in the first half, but Murray fumbled in a run when Seattle’s Ryan Neal hit the ball from behind. The Seahawks recovered.
It was Seattle’s 16th forced fumble of the season, which leads the NFL.
Murray hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Hopkins made it to the end zone untouched thanks to a block from running back James Conner, who had missed the previous three games with a rib injury.
It was the first time this season the Cardinals had scored a touchdown on their first possession and it was their first touchdown in the first quarter.
INJURIES
Seahawks: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin) and S Joey Blount (quad) were among the inactives. … LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) was helped off the field in the second half and did not return.
Cardinals: C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Max Garcia (shoulder) and LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle) were among the inactives. … RG Will Hernandez (chest) left the game in the first quarter.
NEXT
Seahawks: Travel to Munich, Germany, where they will face Tampa Bay next Sunday.
Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.
The Masked Singer: TV Heartthrob and NFL Star are sent packing
Grab your pogs and put on your best flannel shirt—The Masked Singer brought things back in time.
On the Nov. 6 episode of the singing competition series, mystery celebrity contestants were tasked with celebrating ’90s music with performances that could have given even the dustiest Tamogatchi signs of life.
Stand up first Morse debuts a rendition of “Two Princes” by spin doctorswhich was preceded by a set of clues that included screaming fans at a local mall, a cat named Jenny, and the hint that Walrus was responsible for a wildly popular TV catchphrase.
Next, The milkshakeThe clue package included peach pits, orange juice, an ice cream sundae and references to Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. Afterwards, Milkshake wowed the crowd with her performance Mister Mix-a-Lot“Jump on it”.
To finish, the lambs– a trio of singers in costumes inspired by Little Bo Peep – returned to the stage after making progress in the October 26 episode. Their new cue was a wrap and a clapperboard, followed by a performance of “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette.
News
‘F***ing amazing’ – Granit Xhaka in impassioned post-match interview as Arsenal return to top of Premier League table after 1-0 win at Chelsea
Granit Xhaka has sworn on live TV after Arsenal beat Chelsea to return top of the Premier League.
The Gunners were jubilant at Stamford Bridge as they won 1-0 in difficult conditions.
Gabriel scored the game’s only goal and there were brilliant scenes after the final whistle as the players celebrated with the visiting supporters.
The Switzerland international spoke to BT Sport on the pitch after the full-time whistle, with away fans chanting in unison: ‘We have Granit Xhaka’.
To which the former Borussia Mönchengladbach ace said: “You see the atmosphere, it was amazing.”
After a quick rebuke from Des Kelly, a laughing Xhaka added, “You can see the atmosphere, it’s amazing.
“From start to finish I think we deserved to win today, we were by far, much, much the better team today.
“We are so happy that everything is going well at the moment, we are sticking to everything the coaches tell us, and these are the results.
“Listen, after the season nobody asks you how you win in November or December or January, so we try to get as many points as possible and then see where we end up.”
Xhaka was involved in a small fight with Trevoh Chalobah and Mateo Kovacic towards the end.
Of this incident, he added: “Of course the derby of these two teams has a great history. It’s football and sometimes you need stuff like that.
Arsenal now climb back to the top of the table, relegating Man City to first place.
They needed a late penalty to grab the three points against Fulham and Xhaka admitted they had been a bit lucky.
He said: “A bit of luck for them. If you play over 60 minutes with one less, I think you deserve to win.
