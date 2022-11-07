Hong Kong court upholds conviction of veteran journalist

The shooting of Imran Khan has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan. PA

The assassination attempt on Imran Khan on November 3 has ushered Pakistan into a new phase of political instability, with an increased likelihood of further political violence.

Imran accused Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah Khan and Major General Faisal of orchestrating the attack. He demanded that these three people be removed from their posts immediately. Failing to act, he communicated by Asad Umersenior official of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would lead to protests across the country, and “things would not continue as they have been”.

PTI’s Asad Umer said that two days ago he contacted Imran about threats to his security. But Imran said, “We are engaged in jihad and we only have to trust Allah at this point.” Based on this equivalence of the so-called “long march” with “jihad”, the PTI issued a call for demonstrations begin after prayer on Friday, November 4.

The Pakistani government responded by condemning the assassination attempt. But Minister Rana Sanaullah also told PTI: “It is (a) law of nature: those who light the fire can also burn in it. The national government also demanded that “the Punjab government form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the attack.”

Others have raised questions about the security given to the former prime minister in Punjab province, where a PTI government is in power.

Conspiracy theories about the shooting also abound, including claims on social media that the attack was orchestrated by PTI to build support for Imran. Just days ago, the former international cricketer turned politician launched a second march in five months to haqiqi azadi (true freedom).

Others accuse ‘external powers’ of fomenting instability following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping and rekindled the momentum of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). ).

Then there is the admission reported by the alleged assassin that he was motivated by religious fervor, as Imran’s march kept playing music even during prayer calls.

Recalling the motives on which Mumtaz Qadri assassinated then-Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, this explanation, with all its inconsistencies, places the attempt outside the realm of political machinations.

The reaction among Imran’s supporters was swift. There were protests in all provinces of the country, with people chanting that the attack had “crossed the red line” and that they would lay down their lives for Imran.

This outpouring of support for Imran and anger towards the government has catapulted the country into further instability, with a now very uncertain future.

In the past, instability could have been brought under control by Pakistan’s military, which has traditionally acted as the guardian of law and order in the country.

During Pakistan’s 75 years of existence, the military has directly or indirectly intervened in politics when the country experienced instability.

Even though his intervention was not approved, politicians and society generally remained complacent and managed to work within the framework set by the military.

But in contemporary Pakistan, given the scale of political and social polarization that has descended to a level unprecedented in the country’s history, the military may not be able to play this role. Already, army chief of staff Qamar Javed Bajwa has asserted that the army will remain neutral.

Even if instability persists and the military decides to intervene, the reaction of Imran’s supporters would be very different from how people have reacted to previous military interventions. Imran’s assassination attempt removed much of the people’s self-imposed censorship.

As people demonstrated outside the Corps Commander’s office in Peshawar, others were recorded chanting that the uniform is the cause of terrorism and hooliganism. In the past, such comments were openly made only by the Pashtoon Tahhafuz Movement (movement for the protection of Pashtoons).

But now such comments also hint at the recent killing in Kenya of Pakistani journalist Ashraf Sharif, who had been a vocal critic of the military’s involvement in politics.

It has been claimed that the murder was orchestrated with the direct involvement of the military – a claim that prompted the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to give a press conference to refute the claims.

Such expressions of anger and open opposition to the military leadership would suggest that the military would avoid direct interference.

One possible avenue could be to impose governorship rule on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but even that is unlikely to alter the anger felt by Imran’s supporters.

Pakistan is rapidly moving into uncharted political terrain.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

