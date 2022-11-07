Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Miami Dolphins offense kept cooking. The special teams stepped up. The defense? Well …
Their 35-32 win at Chicago means they’re 6-3 now. They’re alive for the AFC East title with Buffalo losing Sunday.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the Game: This was a game of who blinked and Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a perfect strike from Justin Fields on fourth down that would’ve given the Bears a first down with 1:25 left and still going for the win. It was that kind of offensive day as the score showed. The Dolphins got the ball and the win.
2. Stat of the game: Six red-zone trips by the Dolphins. They were four-of-six on those (Chicago was three-of-four), but the fact they had six trips tells how dominant the Dolphins offense was much of the day. There was only one short one, as the drives into the read zone were: 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. Tua completed 21 of 30 passs for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Up until the final two drives, his offense was unstoppable.
3. There was only one way for Chicago to win and it was Justin Fields going one-on-11 against the Dolphins defense and winning. He almost did, too. He might not be a dynamic passer, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards. But he ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown. His offense frustrated the Dolphins defense, too, and since this is a Dolphins blog we’ll skip Fields right now and talk of this defense. A week ago in Detroit, it couldn’t stop the Lions in the first half before shutting them out the second half. There was a repeat of the first half against Chicago, but not the second half. The Bears kept scoring. And scoring. And even a big trade …
4. Sunday seemed a perfect setting for Bradley Chubb to make his debut after Tuesday’s trade to the Dolphins. Chicago, after all, entered Sunday ranked last in the league in sacks surrendered. They gave up 31 sacks in the first eight games. New England and Dallas got four each the previous two weeks. So … where was Chubb most of the day? Or this Dolphins pass rush? Melvin Ingram had a sack in the fourth quarter and Chubb flushed Fields out of the pocket on third-and-18 earlier in the fourth quarter for an incompletion. But there wasn’t much pressure. Former Dolphins great Kim Bokamper said on the WQAM radio broadcast the Dolphins flashed the “53 Defense” early, evidently getting on board to the 50th Anniversary of the Perfect Season (cue my book on that season, “Still Perfect.”) It’s more likely defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is figuring how to use his newest toy in edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at opposite ends at times (Phillips seemed to line up on the wide side). Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram line up on one side together. Out of the various looks here was the constant factor: Little pressure. Chubb finished with one tackle.
5. The trade last week paid instant dividends on Sunday? The one for Jeff Wilson Jr. The former San Francisco running back fit right into this offense run by his former offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel to the point he was the primary back by the second half. Wilson outran a Chicago linebacker into the flat to turn in a 10-yard touchdown pass. He was the Dolphins leading rusher with seven carries for 47 yards (long of 23 yards) through three quarters and two catches for 23 yards. He had more impact in his opening game than the man he replaced, Chase Edmonds, had all season. If this is who he is, it’s a well-used fifth-round pick in the trade.
6. It was a 39-yard reception in the second quarter that put Tyreek Hill over 1,000 yards for the season, but even that number doesn’t measure his full impact. On Sunday’s first series, Hill blew by Chicago’s secondary into the end zone and only a defensive pass interference prevented a touchdown. It resulted in a 32-yard gain on the penalty. Wouldn’t Rule No. 1 in playing the Dolphins be not to let Hill and Jaylen Waddle get behind you? Evidently that’s tougher than even the defenses think. Waddle got deep in the fourth quarter and created a 47-yard pass interference play. Just those two plays agained 79 yards in penalties. For the game, Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and Hill had eight catches for 85 yards.
7. How about that, the special teams made a game-pivoting play. Pick a category and the Dolphins special teams hasn’t excelled. Kickoff returns? Thirty-first. Punt returns? 31st. Detroit even pulled a fake punt last week in what seemed the latest of special-teams plays against them. So it meant something Sunday when Jaelan Phillips put in a strong rush and got a textbook blocked punt in the second quarter. Andrew Van Ginkel picked it up at the Chicago 25 and returned it for a touchdown. Blocked punts are rare – it was only the fourth one of the NFL season. Van Ginkel’s return was also the longest in team history, surpassing Mark Higgs (Mark Higgs?) return of 19 yards in 1990. But …
8. With the chance to go up 24-17 just before half, Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal. Sanders entered the game ranked 25th with a 78.6 percentage. For context, Sanders was 11-for-11 on kicks inside the 50 before Sunday and 0-for-3 on 50 yards or more. So this was his first miss inside the 50 on the season, and it was an ugly miss from the 29. Put this in the bin of plays the Dolphins have gotten away without costing them. Tua’s four dropped interceptions against Pittsurgh are in there. McDaniel’s going for it on fourth down rather than kick the two-score field goal against Pittsburgh are, too. Maybe fortune is smiling on this team?
9. Quick hits:
* Fields’ 61-yard TD run was the longest ever by a Chicago quarterback. Yes, that includes Sid Luckman and Bobby Douglas;
* The Patriots were winning, 16-3, at the 5-yard line and the New England crowd was booing. Tee-hee;
* Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions inside the Detroit 5-yard line against the defense Tua ripped apart last week. To be fair, every quarterback has ripped apart the Detroit defense until Green Bay;
* The New York Jets beating Buffalo is not just a big upset but keeps the AFC East race open.
10. Cleveland at Dolphins. Cleveland is in 3-5 limbo waiting for Deshaun Watson to return from his suspension. Let’s all thank Roger Goodell, for a lot of reasons, that Watson doesn’t return until the week after playing the Dolphins (against Houston). That means last year’s Dolphins back-up, Jacoby Brissett, starts for the Browns. Brissett is putting up back-up numbers: Seven touchdowns, five interceptions, 86.8 rating.
()
Republicans could be on the verge of capturing Florida’s Miami-Dade County in Tuesday’s midterm elections, toppling a county that hasn’t voted for a Republican governor in 20 years.
“Given the numbers, they could win it, absolutely,” Democratic state Senator Annette Taddeo told The New York Times on Saturday.
Taddeo’s fears of a Republican victory in Miami-Dade come as early voting data shows more registered Republicans have currently voted than registered Democrats, a potentially worrying sign for Democrats, who depend on getting of a lead on early votes ahead of a wave of Republic votes. on election day.
Republicans have also begun expressing optimism about their chances, with Lt. Gov. Jeanette M. Núñez declaring at a rally last month that the GOP will win Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8.
RELIABLE BLOCKS DEMS COUNT ON DID NOT MEET IN TEXAS EARLY VOTE
Such a result would give Democrats pause, just six years after Hillary Clinton beat former President Donald Trump in Florida’s most populous county by 29 percentage points in 2016. But Republicans have made inroads with the Hispanics over the ensuing years, with even narrow loss to Miami-Dade presenting a potential plan to expand that reach across the country.
“Republicans will feel emboldened and take it as a playbook and travel the country to communities in Nevada, California, Virginia and Pennsylvania,” Miami-based Democratic political consultant Christian Ulvert told The New York Times. “This should be a massive warning signal for Democratic leaders across the country.”
With Registered Democrats still outnumbering Registered Republicans in Miami-Dade County, pollsters find Republicans enjoying a big enthusiasm lead as they continue to make inroads with demographics that were previously reliably Democrats.
MID-TERM STUDY REVEALS MAINSTREAM MEDIA GAVE 87% MORE NEGATIVE COVERAGE TO REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS
“I know a ton of Jewish voters who were rock-solid Democrats and now vote Republican,” Evan Ross, a Democratic consultant who recently conducted a poll in Miami-Dade County, told The New York Times. “They feel the Democratic Party has not done enough to fight anti-Semitism from within.”
Republicans have also maintained a year-round presence in Miami-Dade County, with party leaders now hoping their years of effort can help turn the state’s most populous county red.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Republicans have played the long game in Florida, meeting Floridians wherever they are and taking no voter for granted,” GOP spokeswoman Julia Friedland told The New York Times.
“The DeSantis agenda means more freedom,” a DeSantis campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Miami-Dade County and the overwhelming majority of Floridians appreciate someone who has protected our freedoms, provided record tax relief, championed the rights of parents and made our streets safe. Governor DeSantis has delivered results for the Florida and the people clearly appreciate his leadership.”
Fox
The Chicago Bears defense — after struggling to slow down Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters — finally came up with stops on three consecutive drives.
But a Bears offense that had been humming most of the game couldn’t come up with a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 victory Sunday at Soldier Field.
Trailing by three points with 2 minutes, 50 seconds to play, the Bears’ drive stalled following two incomplete passes from quarterback Justin Fields. One deep shot went to new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was blanketed by cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jevon Holland. The fourth-down pass to Equanimeous St. Brown also was defended well.
Fields rushed for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game — and a touchdown and completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Hill caught seven passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 143 yards, and Waddle had five catches for 85 yards.
After the Dolphins led 21-17 at halftime, the Bears and Dolphins easily traded touchdowns to open the second half. Tagovailoa hit Waddle with an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap a four-play drive.
Fields responded on the next series by running 61 yards for a touchdown. Fields weaved among Dolphins defenders at the 45- and 50-yard lines and sped by missed tackles from Duke Riley and Keion Crossen. Darnell Mooney made a block in the red zone to help Fields get into the end zone.
Fields hit Trevon Wesco with a two-point conversion pass to cut the Dolphins’ lead to 28-25.
But on third-and-7 on the following drive, Tagovailoa hit Jeff Wilson Jr. with a 10-yard touchdown pass on the following drive to make it 35-25 Dolphins.
After the Bears defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-6 at their own 35-yard line, the Bears went 65 yards to score. Fields had runs of 14 and 17 yards on the drive and hit Cole Kmet for the tight end’s second touchdown of the day, a 4-yarder.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson was called for pass interference against Waddle on the next drive, costing the Bears 47 yards. But the Dolphins stalled on fourth-and-1 at the 14 when Tagovailoa’s pass to Durham Smythe fell out of reach.
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Here’s how the Week 9 game unfolded at Soldier Field.
Bears wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, was not on the injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and had eight special-teams plays against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool is expected to get limited snaps on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis — who doubles as a returner — active.
Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones muffed two punts, but Jones returned one kickoff against the Cowboys.
Also inactive for the Bears are offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson.
For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the final seconds of the first half, but Miami leads the Bears 21-17 at halftime.
The Bears offense operated smoothly in the first half, but the Dolphins answered every single time — except for that miss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.
After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins lead to 21-17 with two minutes to play, the Dolphins marched to the Bears’ 11-yard line before the defense came up with the stop.
The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the only attempted punt of the half.
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
The Bears briefly had a 10-7 lead. With Phillips chasing him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet cruised into the end zone with help from a block from Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Dolphins easily answered again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins got to the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called for roughing the passer following Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for a 3-0 lead.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yarder — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. That got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped for no gain, Fields threw incomplete in the end zone at Mooney and Fields scrambled for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick.
The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard scoring run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-2 and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.
Vildor injured his ankle on the play, and the Bears classified him as questionable to return.
()
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kendall County during severe weather Saturday, with the tornado moving before lifting off the ground in Kane County.
According to a damage survey conducted by NWS, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and touched down near Little Rock, Illinois. It then traveled nearly four miles northeast before lifting off from the ground near Big Rock.
Officials say the tornado reached a maximum width of 100 meters and was on the ground for about 3.7 miles in all.
No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the storm.
Officials say sporadic damage to trees and power lines was reported near Big Rock, with the tornado remaining on the ground for just under four minutes.
The tornado was part of a weather system that moved through the Chicago area on Saturday, causing extensive wind damage as gusts at times approached 60 miles per hour. High wind warnings were issued due to the storm, and the conditions caused hazardous travel conditions at airports and on area roads.
NBC Chicago
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
They did it again. The Dolphins are mastering the art of winning close games, especially on the road where they’ve defeated Baltimore (42-38) and Detroit (31-27) by four points apiece. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding and the blocked punt was clutch. The defense did its thing at the end for a fairly complete victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
After many of their early victories through the Sunday night one over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 were spearheaded by the defense, the Dolphins are now consistently showing they can win the shootouts. They’ve done it back-to-back weeks with Tua Tagovailoa’s duel with Justin Fields following last week’s 31-27 win in Detroit. Even then, it came down to two late stops for the Miami defense as Tagovailoa missed a couple of targets on key passes that could’ve put the Bears away.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins are 6-3, but with a defense that has allowed at least 27 points a game in every road contest this season. A couple home games against losing teams should set up the playoffs as a near-certainty, but the defense is concerning.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Tua Tagovailoa with arguably the best game of his career. Hit the wide-open guys. Used the mobility he has well to escape or to open sightlines. Threw the ball away instead of into the hands of defenders. Got a couple deep pass interferences. So good. Dolphins did what they had to against the Lions and Bears, penciled in as wins all year long. Dolphins got a gift non-pass interference call to make the offense’s stagnancy at the end a footnote.
This will be updated.
()
Local police confirmed Sunday that authorities are investigating “suspicious items” sent to the office building that houses the campaign headquarters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The Phoenix Police Department declined to provide further details to The Washington Times, but reports indicate a white powdery substance was found in packages received by Ms Lake’s office.
The Lake campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump-backed Republican is in a fierce battle for governor against Democrat Katie Hobbs in what is seen as a toss-up.
Last week, Ms Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign headquarters was robbed by a 36-year-old Portuguese man who is illegally in the United States. She initially blamed Ms Lake’s rhetoric for inciting the break-in.
The incidents come amid heightened threats against officials across the country ahead of Election Day, including last month’s brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
SEE ALSO: Herschel Walker flips the script and calls Biden ‘the biggest threat to democracy’
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Health
Last March, the US Senate approved a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. So why did the clocks roll back again this weekend?
The Sunshine Protection Act has stalled in the House, where it is expected to pass before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. While most lawmakers and Americans, according to an AP poll last year, would prefer not to change the clocks twice a year, the controversy lies in whether the clock should become permanent – l standard time or summer time.
While Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill to make DST permanent last year, the bill has bipartisan support – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is one of the eighteen co-sponsors of the bill.
“Studies have shown that year-round DST will improve our economy, change our energy use, and improve our physical and mental health,” Markey said.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) was first introduced in the United States during the summers of World Wars I and II in an effort to save energy, following similar practices adopted by countries Europeans, but only during wars. The federal government imposed DST nationwide in 1966.
But even year-round daylight saving time isn’t a new idea – in 1974, then-President Richard Nixon signed into law permanent daylight saving time in a bid to extend the winter sunshine and alleviate an ongoing gas shortage. However, the ensuing winter morning darkness proved so unpopular that eight months later President Ford struck down the legislation.
Today, the data does not make it possible to know whether or not permanent daylight saving time saves energy. The US Department of Energy concluded in a 2008 study that DST reduces total US electricity consumption by 0.05%. But a separate study from the same year by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that while electricity consumption decreased due to daylight saving time, energy consumption for heating and cooling increased. Other studies have concluded that how DST affects energy use is often unclear, contradictory, or location-specific.
Sleep experts, however, tell another side of the story. In May, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) released a statement saying that while it supports permanent year-round weather, it opposes the Sunshine Protection Act. Instead, they support permanent standard time, “which evidence has shown is the best option for the health of American citizens,” the statement read.
A 2020 study by the AASM found that standard time better aligns with natural human circadian rhythms, leading to a decreased risk of “adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and strokes.” the road”.
Massachusetts researcher Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of Baystate Health’s regional sleep program, agrees with supporting permanent standard time over daylight saving time.
“Daylight saving time shifts the clock one hour so we get later sunrises and sunsets. But unfortunately our bodies don’t follow clock time, they follow daytime. sunshine,” she told MassLive, noting that while daylight saving time extends light toward the end of the day, it takes away morning sunlight when she says humans need it most. Sleep Advisor here details the importance of sunlight in the morning – it helps you sleep better at night.
From late December to early January of this year, the sun rises in Boston at 7:13 a.m. If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, the sun will not rise until around 8:13 a.m., while it will set around 5:20 p.m. instead. at 4:20 p.m. The first sunset of this year will arrive at 4:11 p.m. in early December.
Even a one hour difference in our sleep due to the time change can have adverse effects on the body. A 2014 study from the University of Michigan reported that on Monday after “losing” an hour of sleep, hospitals see a 24% increase in heart attack visits and a 21% decrease in heart attack visits on Monday. the day after our “earning” an hour.
A recent neurological study on sleep found that daylight saving time sleep disturbances most affect people like teenagers and people who work early in the morning, who are disproportionately members of poor communities and minority.
Congress has until the end of this calendar year to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, although it has not been a current priority. If this year’s session ends without a vote, it can be reintroduced by the Senate in January.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data