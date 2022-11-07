Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Newsletter Sign-Up
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
They did it again. The Dolphins are mastering the art of winning close games, especially on the road where they’ve defeated Baltimore (42-38) and Detroit (31-27) by four points apiece. Tua Tagovailoa was outstanding and the blocked punt was clutch. The defense did its thing at the end for a fairly complete victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer
After many of their early victories through the Sunday night one over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 were spearheaded by the defense, the Dolphins are now consistently showing they can win the shootouts. They’ve done it back-to-back weeks with Tua Tagovailoa’s duel with Justin Fields following last week’s 31-27 win in Detroit. Even then, it came down to two late stops for the Miami defense as Tagovailoa missed a couple of targets on key passes that could’ve put the Bears away.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The Dolphins are 6-3, but with a defense that has allowed at least 27 points a game in every road contest this season. A couple home games against losing teams should set up the playoffs as a near-certainty, but the defense is concerning.
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
Tua Tagovailoa with arguably the best game of his career. Hit the wide-open guys. Used the mobility he has well to escape or to open sightlines. Threw the ball away instead of into the hands of defenders. Got a couple deep pass interferences. So good. Dolphins did what they had to against the Lions and Bears, penciled in as wins all year long. Dolphins got a gift non-pass interference call to make the offense’s stagnancy at the end a footnote.
Local police confirmed Sunday that authorities are investigating “suspicious items” sent to the office building that houses the campaign headquarters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The Phoenix Police Department declined to provide further details to The Washington Times, but reports indicate a white powdery substance was found in packages received by Ms Lake’s office.
The Lake campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump-backed Republican is in a fierce battle for governor against Democrat Katie Hobbs in what is seen as a toss-up.
Last week, Ms Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign headquarters was robbed by a 36-year-old Portuguese man who is illegally in the United States. She initially blamed Ms Lake’s rhetoric for inciting the break-in.
The incidents come amid heightened threats against officials across the country ahead of Election Day, including last month’s brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Last March, the US Senate approved a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. So why did the clocks roll back again this weekend?
The Sunshine Protection Act has stalled in the House, where it is expected to pass before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk. While most lawmakers and Americans, according to an AP poll last year, would prefer not to change the clocks twice a year, the controversy lies in whether the clock should become permanent – l standard time or summer time.
While Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the bill to make DST permanent last year, the bill has bipartisan support – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is one of the eighteen co-sponsors of the bill.
“Studies have shown that year-round DST will improve our economy, change our energy use, and improve our physical and mental health,” Markey said.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) was first introduced in the United States during the summers of World Wars I and II in an effort to save energy, following similar practices adopted by countries Europeans, but only during wars. The federal government imposed DST nationwide in 1966.
But even year-round daylight saving time isn’t a new idea – in 1974, then-President Richard Nixon signed into law permanent daylight saving time in a bid to extend the winter sunshine and alleviate an ongoing gas shortage. However, the ensuing winter morning darkness proved so unpopular that eight months later President Ford struck down the legislation.
Today, the data does not make it possible to know whether or not permanent daylight saving time saves energy. The US Department of Energy concluded in a 2008 study that DST reduces total US electricity consumption by 0.05%. But a separate study from the same year by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that while electricity consumption decreased due to daylight saving time, energy consumption for heating and cooling increased. Other studies have concluded that how DST affects energy use is often unclear, contradictory, or location-specific.
Sleep experts, however, tell another side of the story. In May, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) released a statement saying that while it supports permanent year-round weather, it opposes the Sunshine Protection Act. Instead, they support permanent standard time, “which evidence has shown is the best option for the health of American citizens,” the statement read.
A 2020 study by the AASM found that standard time better aligns with natural human circadian rhythms, leading to a decreased risk of “adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and strokes.” the road”.
Massachusetts researcher Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of Baystate Health’s regional sleep program, agrees with supporting permanent standard time over daylight saving time.
“Daylight saving time shifts the clock one hour so we get later sunrises and sunsets. But unfortunately our bodies don’t follow clock time, they follow daytime. sunshine,” she told MassLive, noting that while daylight saving time extends light toward the end of the day, it takes away morning sunlight when she says humans need it most. Sleep Advisor here details the importance of sunlight in the morning – it helps you sleep better at night.
From late December to early January of this year, the sun rises in Boston at 7:13 a.m. If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, the sun will not rise until around 8:13 a.m., while it will set around 5:20 p.m. instead. at 4:20 p.m. The first sunset of this year will arrive at 4:11 p.m. in early December.
Even a one hour difference in our sleep due to the time change can have adverse effects on the body. A 2014 study from the University of Michigan reported that on Monday after “losing” an hour of sleep, hospitals see a 24% increase in heart attack visits and a 21% decrease in heart attack visits on Monday. the day after our “earning” an hour.
A recent neurological study on sleep found that daylight saving time sleep disturbances most affect people like teenagers and people who work early in the morning, who are disproportionately members of poor communities and minority.
Congress has until the end of this calendar year to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, although it has not been a current priority. If this year’s session ends without a vote, it can be reintroduced by the Senate in January.
Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of Activision is under scrutiny from regulators – and some insiders at the game studio behind ‘Call of Duty’ fear the Xbox maker is actually doing blow up the deal, The Post has learned.
Antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and European Union are all reviewing the proposed deal, which would see Microsoft buy Activision for $95 per share.
Activision shares soared above $82 when the takeover was announced in January, but have since fallen below $73 on Thursday, indicating growing investor skepticism about the pending deal.
Some insiders and analysts said Microsoft — which has enjoyed better relations with regulators in recent years compared to rivals like Meta and Google — probably didn’t expect this level of scrutiny from authorities. The mounting pressure has left the companies at odds behind the scenes, sources familiar with the situation have said, even as Activision and Microsoft publicly make brave faces and insist the deal will be done.
At issue are the promises — or lack of promises — that Microsoft is offering to antitrust regulators and gaming rivals like PlayStation maker Sony, which has strongly opposed the deal.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has publicly stated that the company plans to continue releasing Activision’s popular “Call of Duty” series on PlayStation, as well as potentially bringing it to other consoles such as Nintendo. Switch.
But Microsoft has refused to offer EU regulators legal remedies ahead of a full-scale investigation that could start on Nov. 8, Reuters reported last week. Microsoft had the option of offering the EU so-called behavioral remedies, such as a formal promise to keep “Call of Duty on PlayStation”, but refused to do so. The company could still do this later in a full-scale investigation.
Activision, led by Bobby Kotick, would prefer that Microsoft now take a more dovish stance with regulators because the game maker’s shareholders will be paid whether or not Microsoft makes any concessions, Activision insiders and analysts have said.
“If you’re Activision, you want Microsoft to give everything free forever,” a hedge fund analyst closely following the deal told The Post. “But that obviously destroys the economy of the deal.”
Some analysts and critics say the option to keep Activision games exclusively on Xbox is a big part of the deal’s appeal for Microsoft, despite the company’s claims about keeping ‘Call of Duty’ available on PlayStation. . While giving public assurances is one thing, being legally bound to drop exclusives could be a deal breaker, sources said.
“Microsoft’s decision to buy Activision is about exclusivity,” Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, told The Post. “If giving up exclusivity is one of the required concessions, Microsoft is going to have to think long and hard about whether it’s still the right deal.”
“Microsoft is not buying this asset so other companies can use Activision games to the same extent,” Ives added. “It all comes down to what concessions are.”
MoffettNathanson research analyst Clay Griffin also said, “Microsoft cannot be forced to agree to draconian terms.”
If the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority or the US Federal Trade Commission cancel the deal, Microsoft will have to pay Activision a $3 billion severance fee – a relative drop for the tech giant of $1.7 trillion.
In a statement to The Post, an Activision spokesperson said, “We very much value our close working relationship with Microsoft. We are confident in the agreement and its progress, and we know that Microsoft is working diligently to make it happen. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Still, Microsoft is legally obligated to do its best to get the deal done — and Activision could sue the Xbox maker if it believes the Satya Nadella-led company deliberately blew up the takeover.
While Activision’s newest “Call of Duty” has so far been the best-selling game in franchise history, Barron reported, the collapse of the deal could still pose a financial threat to the company.
Activision shares were trading around 10% below their current price before the Microsoft deal was announced in January – and the company was reeling from a massive alleged sexual misconduct scandal.
Meanwhile, Microsoft shares have fallen more than 35% so far in 2022 amid soaring inflation and interest rates, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has also dropped by about the same amount.
Republican General Don Bolduc remained ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the latest poll for the New Hampshire Senate seat, according to a Wick Insights poll on Sunday.
The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for the U.S. Senate were held today, who would you most likely vote for – Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still unsure who to vote for, please select undecided.
Forty-nine percent chose General Bolduc, while 48 percent chose Hassan, including the undecided. Without the undecided, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.
The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from Nov. 2-5 with a 3.6% margin of error.
Sunday’s poll comes as General Bolduc gained as much as 13 points in six weeks over Hassan, who failed to maintain the incumbent’s coveted 50% threshold.
A University of Suffolk /boston globe polling five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was reduced to seven points (52-45%) in an Oct. 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed that Bolduc had tied the race (45-45%), with 7% undecided.
November’s third poll showed Bolduc widen his lead to almost two points with 3.2% undecided after a Tuesday poll in Saint Anselm showed him leading by one.
RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast Tuesday for a GOP recovery. Politics updated its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democrat to a “punch.”
General Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the final days of the race came despite being overrun by $9 million, according to third-quarter totals.
Democrats seem panicked at the prospect of losing the granite state they once thought was secure. On Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate PAC paid Hassan $1.2 million in emergency aid. Over the past two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.
The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably canceled funding for the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging General Bolduc.
While Hassan collected tons of money from lobbyists, General Bolduc refused to accept lobbyists’ money. “She is bought and paid for. She won’t work for you,” General Bolduc said. Breitbart News Saturday.
“I was asked to come to the table after winning the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit down with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not. . And you know, of course, that means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what motivates me,” General Bolduc continued.
“I’m not motivated by money. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I want to be beholden to Granite Staters and go to work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
A 15-year-old Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist escaped on Friday, violating probation she was sentenced to serve in a correctional facility after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to reports.
Pieper Lewis, who is now 18, could face two decades behind bars after this alleged probation violation. Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, the Des Moines Register newspaper reported.
Lewis pleaded guilty to intentional homicide and intentional injury to fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in a fit of rage in June 2020. Lewis said Brooks, 37, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the newspaper.
Prosecutors and police have not denied that Lewis was trafficked and sexually assaulted. The prosecution argued that Brooks was asleep when he was stabbed and that he did not pose a danger to Lewis at the time.
Unlike dozens of other U.S. states, Iowa has no law granting victims of trafficking even a minimal level of criminal immunity. In September, Judge David M Porter sentenced Lewis to five years probation, to be served in a women’s correctional facility, the Register reported.
The sentence was handed down as a deferred judgment, meaning that if Lewis violated any of the terms of her probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges, the newspaper added. After his alleged escape, probation authorities reportedly called for Lewis’ deferred judgment to be revoked and his “original sentence” imposed.
Lewis’ alleged escape happened around 6 a.m. local time on Friday. Someone opened a door at the women’s correctional facility, which set off an alarm. A duty officer at the facility allegedly saw Lewis leave, the record said.
Probation authorities also claimed in a report that Lewis’ GPS monitor was cut on Friday. They also reported that Lewis was cited for various offences, such as failing to take a direct bus route back to the facility, and they said there were four hours that she had not not taken into account for a period of three weeks.
Lewis’ sentence has sparked controversy not only because she was a victim of human trafficking. The court also ruled that she should pay Brooks’ family $150,000 restitution. Porter said “this court has no other option” because of an Iowa state law that mandates restitution in such cases.
Donors to a GoFundMe campaign have contributed enough money to pay for the restitution so she doesn’t have to. “I’m excited about the prospect of taking that burden off Pieper,” said campaign organizer Leland Schipper, one of Lewis’s former teachers. “A child who has been raped, under no circumstances, should owe money to the family of the rapist.”
The Cincinnati Bengals came out hot from the gates against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their Week 9 game.
The Bengals scored 35 points in the first half against the Panthers, including 28 in the second quarter alone, and all of the touchdowns came on the offensive side of the ball.
Burrow was 18 for 23 with 169 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Joe Mixon scored three rushing touchdowns and caught Burrow’s touchdown pass. Mixon added 113 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 58 yards on four catches for Cincinnati.
The Bengals had 311 total yards on seven drives, and the Panthers entered halftime with just over 30 total yards on six offensive possessions.
Panthers quarterback PJ Walker was 3-for-10 with just nine passing yards and two interceptions. D’Onta Foreman had seven rushing yards on three carries. Carolina also had six penalties for 45 yards in the first half and never reached the red zone.
Cincinnati entered the game 4-4 after a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
The Panthers lost in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons last week. They were 2-6 at the start of the game.
