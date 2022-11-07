News
Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escapes Probation Center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to murdering a man she says raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving his probationary sentence.
Pieper Lewis was seen exiting the Fresh Start Women’s Center building in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, and at some point that day her GPS monitor was cut off, according to a probation violation report .
A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report called for his pending trial to be revoked and his original sentence to be imposed, KCCI reported. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors had called the probation sentence she was given in September merciful for a teenager who had suffered horrific abuse, although some questioned the $150,000 restitution she was ordered to pay. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $560,000 to cover restitution and pay for his other needs.
Polk County Judge David Porter told Lewis his probation sentence “was the second chance you asked for. You don’t get a third,” reported the Des Moines Register.
Had Lewis successfully completed five years of closely supervised probation, his prison term would have been overturned.
Lewis pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, who is married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
Heat’s Jimmy Butler poised to return for matchup with Trail Blazers
Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to practice Sunday and is poised to play against the Trail Blazers on Monday.
The Miami forward has missed the Heat’s past two games with left hip tightness, with the team going 1-1 in his absence.
“I think it’s good for us to be able to compete and have legitimate chances to win games while he was out,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But yeah he gives you a great emotional boost when he’s back. It was good to have him running around. He looked fully healthy to all of us. We’ll get him ready for tomorrow night.”
Butler has played in eight games, and averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.
Herro questionable
Guard Tyler Herro is questionable for Monday’s game due to a left ankle sprain.
Miami’s fourth-year guard got a full day of work in during the Heat’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, playing more than 38 minutes and scoring 29 points.
So far this season, Herro is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Jovic ready to prove himself
Rookie Nikola Jovic made his NBA debut less than two weeks ago, but he’s already had to miss a game due to injury.
The Heat’s first-round pick did not travel with the team due to a nose injury he suffered in one-on-one practice, and he stayed in Miami to avoid flying with the injury. Jovic said he caught an elbow from Dru Smith during live play.
“One of our guys went for the layup, just hit me with an elbow,” Jovic said. “Nothing special, just live play. He didn’t do it on purpose.”
Spoelstra said if Miami’s game against Indiana was at home, Jovic likely would have been able to play.
“He was probably a little frustrated, confused why he couldn’t jump on a flight and meet us in Indiana,” Spoelstra said.
Watching the game from afar was frustrating for the rookie, who has played in three games so far this season.
“I want to be with the team,” Jovic said. “Thank God it was only one game. … Not being with the team is weird, especially being home while they’re all the way there. It was hard on me to watch it. Even though I don’t play that much, just being on the bench, just trying to help them as much as I can.”
In his limited time in the league, Jovic is averaging 7.3 minutes and 2.0 points.
“I’m happy because I’m in the NBA, especially because I got some playing time in three games. Just improving every day. I’m looking better, and when I get a chance, I’ll just do what I can to help us win.”
Oladipo, Yurtseven still out
Guard Victor Oladipo and forward Omer Yurtseven were both listed as out for Monday’s game.
Oladipo has not taken the court this season due to left knee tendinosis. Yurtseven has not played either due to a left ankle impingement.
Aaron Carter’s Biggest Fear Was Not Living Long Enough
A heartbreaking interview in which Aaron Carter says his greatest fear was dying too young has resurfaced following his tragic death on November 5 at age 34.
During a 2017 appearance on “The Doctors,” Dr. Travis Stork asked the “Aaron’s Party” singer what his “biggest fear” was.
“Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my biggest fear,” the former child star replied.
Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron was asked if he was worried about overdosing after his sister Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.
“I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin,” he said at the time.
“I had to kiss her directly on the cheek and I kept kissing her. It was a scary thing.
He continued: “My family knows – before I did ‘The Doctors’ – that I was on Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know there is no happy ending to any of these drugs.
Carter was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six, referring to the son he shared with Melanie Martin.
The recurring couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.
However, the singer – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.
As recently as September, the ‘I Want Candy’ hitmaker revealed he had “voluntarily” enrolled in an outpatient program at a rehabilitation center in a bid to regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince.
"Oh god…how original," Radziwill – who starred in Bravo…
Martin, who was pictured sobbing outside Aaron’s house, shared a TikTok video of herself crying in her car, shortly after the tragic news broke.
“We are still coming to terms with this sad reality,” she later said in a statement. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”
Aaron’s former girlfriend, Hilary Duff, also offered her condolences to his family.
“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the 35-year-old “Lizzie McGuire” alum wrote in a touching tribute.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”
Week 9 updates: Justin Fields throws for 2 TDs, but Chicago Bears trail Miami Dolphins 21-17 at halftime
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins.
Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS).
Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Dolphins lead Bears 21-17
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the final seconds of the first half, but Miami leads the Bears 21-17 at halftime.
The Bears offense operated smoothly in the first half, but the Dolphins answered every single time — except for that miss.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.
After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins lead to 21-17 with two minutes to play, the Dolphins marched to the Bears’ 11-yard line before the defense came up with the stop.
The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the only attempted punt of the half.
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel scooped up the football and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
The Bears briefly had a 10-7 lead. With Phillips chasing him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet cruised into the end zone with help from a block from Equanimeous St. Brown.
But the Dolphins easily answered again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins got to the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called for roughing the passer following Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for a 3-0 lead.
Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yarder — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. That got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped for no gain, Fields threw incomplete in the end zone at Mooney and Fields scrambled for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick.
The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard scoring run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-2 and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.
Vildor injured his ankle on the play, and the Bears classified him as questionable to return.
Inactives announced
Bears wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.
Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, was not on the injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and had eight special-teams plays against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool is expected to get limited snaps on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis — who doubles as a returner — active.
Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones muffed two punts, but Jones returned one kickoff against the Cowboys.
Also inactive for the Bears are offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson.
For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Dolphins game — plus our Week 9 predictions
- Column: Bears say they’re prioritizing winning after trading key players. But there are 3 developmental moves they should make soon.
Concussion discussion
Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Read the full story here.
Eye on the future
The NFL, once built on cliches, platitudes and coach-speak, needs to modernize its morsels of motto.
Winning isn’t everything, it’s having a high draft pick. The sport of Vince Lombardi has become the haven of Stephen Ross, and the Bears are clearly in one of those organizational overhauls under GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.
Here are three ideas for the Bears to implement with the focus on player development and growth as Poles, Eberflus and their staffs evaluate what pieces will fit for next season.
Read the full story here.
Fallout from the Roquan Smith trade
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he caught wind of the staggering news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson froze.
For the second consecutive week the Bears had dealt away a respected team leader, playmaker and well-liked teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, felt like an uppercut to the jaw after a Week 7 punch to the gut.
“You can be good one day and the next day it can be harder on you,” Johnson said. “There’s really no clear-cut way to process the loss.”
By Wednesday morning, the emotional dip for Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to take Quinn’s captain role last weekend, came to the team’s walk-through and was taken aback by the silence.
“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.
Read the full story here.
Joe Biden says John Fetterman will help ban ‘assault weapons’
President Joe Biden used a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday to urge voters to back John Fetterman (D), promising the U.S. Senate nominee would help him win a ban on “assault weapons.”
Biden said, “But here’s the thing: Public safety is why John entered public service in the first place. Oz won’t do anything for guns. But John Fetterman will veto – with your votes, John Fetterman will be in the Senate and can help me add one more thing – what I did when I was a senator: ban assault weapons.
He continued, “Ban them! Ban them. Ban them. They have no place in America.
Biden has criticized many types of firearms, hinting at or outright pushing various bans since taking office as president.
For example, on September 19, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Biden said the continued sale of “semi-automatic weapons is bizarre.”
He suggested “there is no reason” to own firearms like AR-15s, AK-47s, etc.
Biden ridiculed legitimate gun owners Friday night during a fundraiser with Democratic elites in California.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022
On May 30, 2022, Breitbart pointed out that Biden claimed that a 9mm bullet “will blow the lung out of the body.”
Biden also placed 9mm pistols in the “large caliber weapons” category.
On July 21, 2021, during his first year in office, Biden talked about banning 9mm guns. He said: “The idea that you need a weapon that can fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 rounds with this weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or a rifle, is ridiculous. I continue to push to eliminate the sale of these things.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. AWR Hawkins holds a doctorate in military history with a focus on the Vietnam War (Brownwater Navy), the United States Navy since its inception, the Civil War, and early modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Contact him directly at [email protected]
Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins game at Bears; Robert Jones starts in Chicago homecoming
The debut of the Miami Dolphins’ new pass-rushing tandem with Jaelan Phillips opposite Bradley Chubb, who was recently traded for from the Denver Broncos, is officially on.
Phillips was active against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after popping up on the injury report Friday as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Phillips got to work with Chubb for the first time after the Dolphins traded for the one-time Pro Bowl edge defender with a package that included their one remaining first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 draft.
The two started opposite each other in the Dolphins’ front and mostly worked that way, but they were also seen lining up on the same side.
Also available and starting for Miami after entering questionable was left tackle Terron Armstead, who had an Achilles injury accompany the nagging toe ailment he’s had since Week 1 on his injury listing.
After being a surprise scratch from last week’s lineup against the Detroit Lions, veteran safety Eric Rowe was active against Chicago. He started at strong safety, playing in the box with Jevon Holland returning to his normal free safety post.
Rowe was questionable with a hip injury, but the Dolphins passing up on signing undrafted rookie Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday indicated Rowe was in line to get playing time with starting safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season.
Dolphins rookie tight end Tanner Conner was also active after entering questionable with his knee injury.
Miami inactives were offensive lineman Austin Jackson, wide receiver River Cracraft, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Cracraft was already ruled out Friday due to illness. Jackson entered doubtful with ankle and calf injuries. The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game for offensive line depth.
The Bears inactives were wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
Robert Jones starts in hometown
Dolphins second-year offensive lineman Robert Jones made his second career start on Sunday, and did it in a Chicago homecoming.
Jones started at left guard for Miami, which has starter Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve for a knee injury sustained last week in Detroit.
“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming,” Jones said Friday. “It’s amazing to be able to go back and play where I grew up at and get my first start there this year. Just go out there and put on for my city and help the team win.”
Jones played one year of high school football before a journey that took him through junior college, Middle Tennessee State and making it onto Miami’s active roster last season as an undrafted rookie. He had one start at right tackle as a rookie in the 2021 season’s finale against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
Republicans and Democrats make final arguments as midterm elections loom | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Political leaders on both sides of the aisle made their closing arguments to voters on Sunday two days before the hotly contested U.S. midterm elections, with several prominent Democrats casting the election as a referendum on U.S. democracy.
Republicans, meanwhile, backtracked saying they had better fix Americans’ economic problems and repeatedly insisted their rivals were ill-equipped to help voters despite Democratic rhetoric that the GOP was responsible for the political division of the country.
“The issues are about the economy,” Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union. “All countries in the world have gone through a difficult time coming out of this pandemic.”
“The question [that] voters need to ask is: Who do you trust to have staff members see them, who is going to advocate for them, Social Security and Medicare? »
Klobuchar also warned that a right turn could spell danger for this country. She noted that many Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2020 election – and said the shadow of Donald Trump “hangs” over key states.
“These candidates are throwing the truth out the window – they are breaking the rule of law and they are laughing at political violence,” Klobuchar said. “Whether you’re a Democrat, Independent or Moderate Republican, democracy is on the ballot and it’s time to vote for democracy.”
New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker expressed similar sentiments. “There is a lot at stake and we have to remember after what we saw on January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should elect people who believe in our democracy, who believe in our traditions and who ultimately want to unite people and no split them,” Booker said on ABC’s This Week.
Referring in part to the attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he added: “There is a culture of contempt in this country. You see election workers receiving more and more threats. You see judges receiving more and more threats. Heck, you even see members of Congress – like we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi.
“Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats really threaten who we are as a people.”
South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn on Fox News Sunday defended earlier comments that the climate in the United States had similarities to Germany in the early 1930s. the House pointed to denying election results and establishing means for state executives to nullify election results, as well as calling the press “the enemy of the people.”
Clyburn insisted he didn’t think people were wrong if they didn’t vote Democrat. Rather, the error involved voting for people trying to sow skepticism about the validity of the elections.
“If they don’t vote against the Holocaust deniers. If they don’t vote against liars, people who lie know damn well they’re lying, we all know they’re lying,” Clyburn said. “So if they’re lying, they’re denying, they’re trying to suppress, they’re trying to nullify the votes – vote against this madness.”
In a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters his party better represented their economic interests. Youngkin also touched on cultural talking points, citing the bogeyman of rising crime.
“Americans are hurting right now and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because I’ve spent a lot of time with them, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues,” Youngkin said. “Americans sit around their tables at night and they worry about inflation and they worry about crime and they worry about their schools and they worry about the border.
“Republicans have clear common sense solutions to all of this,” Youngkin also said, without detailing any of those purported solutions.
The intensely ideological politics of both parties ahead of Tuesday speaks of a potentially decisive outcome for the future of the nation. The party that controls Congress often loses its majority in midterm elections. So a Republican majority at this point in Joe Biden’s presidency wouldn’t be shocking historically.
However, any dramatic political change in the current climate could fan the flames of unrest and pessimism in a country increasingly divided over issues such as voting, gun control, race, reproductive freedom. and LGBTQ+ rights.
And, as political violence and conspiracy theories abound, Trump’s divisive politics may once again reign supreme, especially as he may soon declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, it remains unclear whether politicians will be able to guide meaningful legislative solutions to these issues. Major legislation will likely require bipartisan cooperation, which seems unlikely in a bitterly partisan political climate.
On NBC’s Meet The Press, host Chuck Todd asked Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott, “What’s the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president’s office that you actually think he would sign?”
Scott did little more than toe the party line, saying, “I think the problem we have to deal with is inflation. We have to figure out how to spend our money wisely, so that this inflation does not continue. I think we have to do everything we can to bring that crime rate down, so I think we have to look at that. We have to secure the border.
