Iowa teenager who killed alleged rapist escapes custody | Iowa

A 15-year-old Iowa sex trafficking victim who killed her alleged rapist escaped on Friday, violating probation she was sentenced to serve in a correctional facility after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to reports.

Pieper Lewis, who is now 18, could face two decades behind bars after this alleged probation violation. Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest, the Des Moines Register newspaper reported.

Lewis pleaded guilty to intentional homicide and intentional injury to fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in a fit of rage in June 2020. Lewis said Brooks, 37, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors and police have not denied that Lewis was trafficked and sexually assaulted. The prosecution argued that Brooks was asleep when he was stabbed and that he did not pose a danger to Lewis at the time.

Unlike dozens of other U.S. states, Iowa has no law granting victims of trafficking even a minimal level of criminal immunity. In September, Judge David M Porter sentenced Lewis to five years probation, to be served in a women’s correctional facility, the Register reported.

The sentence was handed down as a deferred judgment, meaning that if Lewis violated any of the terms of her probation, she could face up to 20 years in prison for the charges, the newspaper added. After his alleged escape, probation authorities reportedly called for Lewis’ deferred judgment to be revoked and his “original sentence” imposed.

Lewis’ alleged escape happened around 6 a.m. local time on Friday. Someone opened a door at the women’s correctional facility, which set off an alarm. A duty officer at the facility allegedly saw Lewis leave, the record said.

Probation authorities also claimed in a report that Lewis’ GPS monitor was cut on Friday. They also reported that Lewis was cited for various offences, such as failing to take a direct bus route back to the facility, and they said there were four hours that she had not not taken into account for a period of three weeks.

Lewis’ sentence has sparked controversy not only because she was a victim of human trafficking. The court also ruled that she should pay Brooks’ family $150,000 restitution. Porter said “this court has no other option” because of an Iowa state law that mandates restitution in such cases.

Donors to a GoFundMe campaign have contributed enough money to pay for the restitution so she doesn’t have to. “I’m excited about the prospect of taking that burden off Pieper,” said campaign organizer Leland Schipper, one of Lewis’s former teachers. “A child who has been raped, under no circumstances, should owe money to the family of the rapist.”