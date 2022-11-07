Is it a good time to buy a fallen angel like Zomato?

Newsletter Sign-Up
“When we were born, the odds were over 30 to 1 against being born in the United States. Just winning that part of the lottery was a huge plus. We wouldn’t be worth anything in Afghanistan.”
These are the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett when asked about the role of luck in investing and life. Although I don’t agree more with what he said, Buffett was born in 1930 and grew up in the 1950s which, coincidentally, were America’s best years.
Okay, let’s move on to 2021…
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, when asked about India’s outlook, said, “I predict the 21st century will be the Indian century.”
That’s quite a statement when it comes from one of the richest people on the planet. Normally, when talking about the time of a country, people assign it a decade. Just like the decade from 2000 to 2010 belonged to China.
However, with statements like the 21st century belonging to India is quite promising.
India as a country is said to disappoint both optimists and pessimists. But if you look at the performance of the benchmark stock indices – Nifty and Sensex – only the pessimists will be disappointed.
With global markets near 52-week lows and reeling from inflation, Indian stock markets are 3% off all-time highs.
It doesn’t matter that foreign investors are selling. Retail investors through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are pumping around Rs 130 billion every month into Indian stocks
Whether you’ve invested in large caps or bought good quality mid and small cap stocks, the majority of investors have created disproportionate wealth in the past 2 years.
However, there is an exception to this. What if you got swayed, followed the fads, and ended up investing in “Hot Tech IPOs” in 2021?
Value Destruction in New Age Technology IPOs
For starters, everything about these new-era tech initial public offerings (IPOs) as far as valuations were concerned was wrong.
How can Zomato, a loss-making company that burns through cash every year, have a market capitalization of Rs 1.4 trillion at its peak? At the same time, Jubilant Foods, which sells huge profit-making Dominos pizza, was trading at half Zomato’s valuation.
How can India’s largest IPO, Paytm, which has one of the most complex business models and tries to do everything at once, be valued at Rs 1.4 trillion?
If your starting point was wrong, I’m sure the result probably won’t be noticeably different.
Anyway, in life and investing as they say, the past is over. Post-mortem analysis has no value. What is important is to learn from your mistakes.
The question to ask is should you buy a stock like Zomato today?
The answer is yes and no.
The reason I say this is that it depends on who you are.
Let me explain…
Trader versus investor
If you are a long-term investor, my answer is no.
If your investing style is fundamental analysis only and you calculate company value using valuation methods, then my answer is no. It is extremely difficult to estimate future cash flows when management itself does not know when it will break even.
However, in stock markets, there are no permanent views on stocks (unless they have poor corporate governance).
Valuations and earnings are the kings and queens of the market. A stock at price ‘X’ will be overvalued while the same stock at 0.5X will become attractive.
As they say, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. The same goes for valuations which are relative.
So if you are a trader and have the courage to take risks, the answer could be yes.
Let’s look at it from another point of view. Unfortunately, many of us have fixed ideas about certain stocks and an approach to investing.
Let’s look at Zomato from a purely pricing perspective.
63% drop in market capitalization
Zomato’s market capitalization, at its peak, was Rs 1.4 trillion. Currently, Zomato’s market cap has fallen by 63% to Rs 0.5 trillion.
While many people will try to project when Zomato will be profitable, forecast profitability for the next 10 years, and try to assign intrinsic value, believe me, it’s futile.
Let’s look at it logically instead. A year ago Zomato with much worse finances was available at a market cap of Rs 1.4 trillion whereas today that same Zomato with better finances (less money is burned) is available with a 60% discount.
Insider Risk and Pre-IPO Funds Selling as Past Foreclosure Expires Zomato
The expiry of the pre-IPO foreclosure resulted in a massive oversupply at Zomato. This was responsible for the fierce fall.
To add to that, early investors like PE Moore fund and Uber, exited Zomato altogether, leading to a massive supply, bringing the stock down to an all-time low.
With major private equity funds exiting Zomato and their sale being absorbed by domestic mutual funds, oversupply risk does not exist for Zomato unlike many of its new platform-listed peers and of technology.
Improved management commentary
With the reduction in cash burn each quarter due to improved financial performance, things are looking much better than expected.
In fact, management guided to breakeven Adjusted EBITDA by the end of FY23. In fact, the food delivery business broke even on this metric in the quarter of June 2022 itself.
Long story short, while Zomato was an untouchable last year, down 65% with better fundamentals today, it’s worth exploring for those with an extremely high risk appetite.
After all, in stock markets, Risk hain to Ishq hain.
India cannot be developed until it is corruption-free: Union Bank
Illinois voters have big decisions to make in this election as the state’s gubernatorial seat is up for vote, along with several other state and local races, as well as the workers’ rights amendment. at the top of the poll.
After polls close Tuesday night on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago will broadcast the results live on the NBC Chicago app and NBCChicago.com.
In addition to the Illinois election results online, NBC Chicago will host a special election live from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday on the app, website, and our streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, which can be found on Peacock, Roku or Samsung TV.
Here’s how to see Chicago NBC News on Peacock:
Here’s how to watch Chicago NBC News on Roku:
Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following hotspots:
Special election coverage continues throughout the night on NBC 5 on television, as well as on digital platforms.
To find out who won the biggest races in Illinois, open your NBC Chicago app and turn on push notifications.
For a full list of results, see the NBC Chicago app and website homepages at the close of polls.
President Biden stepped up his pitch to black voters on the final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s midterm elections, trying to sway a key part of the electorate.
Mr. Biden will record an interview with nationally broadcast radio host and comedian Willie Moore Jr. on Monday to discuss his administration’s commitment to the black community.
On Sunday, Mr Biden recorded an interview with the Reverend Al Sharpton which will air on Monday afternoon.
Democrats must mobilize black voters amid tight House and Senate races.
In the 2020 presidential election, Mr Biden won black support with 92% of the vote. Black voters were key to Mr. Biden becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.
However, a recent poll suggests Democrats may not be able to count on the support of black voters as they did in 2020.
A Wall Street Journal poll in late October found that 17% of black voters said they would choose a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat, more than double the 8% who supported former President Donald Trump during of the 2020 presidential election. In the 2018 midterm elections, GOP candidates also got about 8% of the black vote, according to AP VoteCast data.
A record 28 black candidates are running on the Republican side this year, according to the Republican National Committee in Congress.
While that likely helped the GOP select a few black voters, some say it embittered the Democratic Party over economic hardship. A recent survey by TheGrio TV network and website and KFF (the Kaiser Family Foundation) found that 73% of black voters named economic concerns as the biggest issue in this year’s election. This includes 32% of respondents who said inflation was one of their top issues.
Black youth in Massachusetts are more than four times more likely to be physically arrested by police than to receive a court summons for an alleged offense, compared to their white peers, according to a recent report by the Juvenile Justice Police and Data Board. of State. Latino youths, meanwhile, were almost three times more likely to be physically arrested than white youths.
The report’s authors noted that while the number of youths going through the state’s juvenile justice system has declined “significantly” over the past four years — the result of statutory and agency-led reforms — disparities in the number young people of color coming into contact with the system remains “globally stubbornly high.”
According to the report, between 2017 and 2021, there was a 50% drop in complaint requests, but this drop did not reverse the troubling racial disparities seen in the system.
The report suggests that, to reduce disparities inside and outside the juvenile justice system, the state must focus on reducing the disproportionate way in which young people come into contact with the system – that an individual either physically arrested (a “custody” arrest) or brought in by way of a subpoena for an alleged offence.
“The disparities are greatest at the ‘front door’ of the system – the stage of arrest and filing for a misdemeanor complaint,” the report notes. “These early disparities are significant. Although Massachusetts has greatly increased its efforts in recent years to divert more and more young people entering the juvenile court system from progressing further through that system, initial contact with the police and with the justice system can still have adverse effects, which can last throughout their teenage years. and in adulthood.
So far, despite Massachusetts’ efforts to rely on a court summons for an alleged offense, there remains a patchwork use of physical arrests for black and Latino youth in the state, according to the report.
In Massachusetts, 64% of youth (ages 12-17) are white, while 18% are Latino and 10% are black. Despite making up 64% of the state’s 12 to 17-year-old population, white youth accounted for just 35% of physical arrests for alleged offenses in 2021.
Black youth make up 23% of physical arrests, while Latino youth make up 28% of physical arrests.
“What we find is that black children are more likely to be arrested than to receive a summons, despite the fact that the law prefers summons as a method,” Leon Smith, executive director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice, who participated in Juvenile Justice. Justice Policy and Data Board, told GBH.
The report’s authors wrote that there is no single reason for disparities in the juvenile justice system, but rather a combination of factors that stem from both societal components and differences in how young people of color are processed.
The report included a handful of recommendations, ranging from steps to invest in prevention and alternatives to physical arrests, to collecting more data to identify “problem areas” and making improvements, to policy changes.
According to the GBH, the board’s report, which was released on Nov. 1, was mandated by a state penal reform bill approved in 2018.
The Maryland Sheriff’s Office said a 28-year-old man was suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, brother, mother and another man in a Maryland home before shooting himself.
LA PLATA, Md. — A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before shooting himself dead, authorities said on Saturday.
The five deceased were found inside the La Plata residence Friday afternoon when an unidentified owner arrived after work, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday after -midday.
According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said Andre Sales, 28, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another man who was inside, 23-year-old Jovon Watson from White Plains.
Sales, who lived in a different residence, later killed himself with a gun that was later recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two young children were initially missing, but were found shortly afterwards unharmed at another location, the sheriff’s office said. La Plata is approximately 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C.
Investigators and forensic personnel were still processing evidence on Saturday and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, according to the news release. The Baltimore Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to confirm each person’s cause of death.
Bloomsburg is considered a liberal point in a conservative area. But Mr Dyas-Gordon, whose mother is a canvasser, said after the 2016 election unknown people threatened him, even chasing him down the street. Removing the right to abortion, he said, “is not the last step in the trajectory – people want to keep different people in their place”.
Action Together, a local political group that sponsors canvassers, has held abortion rights rallies, and the crowds are almost all women, said Jessica Brittain, the group’s organizing director. A recent abortion storytelling event at Brewski’s bar, aimed at reducing stigma, was also found to be predominantly female.
Trying to engage men who support abortion rights on the issue has proven difficult, abortion rights campaigners said.
A week later, in the same bar, three local Protestant pastors, all men, hosted a public discussion on abortion as part of a series they called “Theology on Tap.” Abortion-rights pastors hoped it would be a chance to discuss the issue without confrontation. But while promoting the event, someone changed the title from “A Discussion of the Roe v. Wade Decision” to “Why Access to Abortion is Important.”
The new headline upset some conservative pastors in their local network. The bar owner, who is also the mayor of Bloomsburg, received a call saying that abortion abolitionists — those who want a total ban on abortions and criminal penalties for women who seek them — could disrupt the event.
About 35 people attended. The crowd was half male and about two-thirds of the attendees opposed abortion rights. They remained peaceful, but the mood was tense. Steve Hummel, the pastor of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, which supports abortion rights, spoke about his years of work as a paramedic responding to pregnant women in emergencies, especially those having pregnancies ectopic or miscarriages where an abortion was necessary to protect the health of the woman. .
Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as ‘Putin’s boss’ because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted on Monday he interfered in the US election and said he would continue to do so – confirming for the first time the accusations he has been rejecting for years.
“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Prigozhin said in remarks posted by his spokespersons on social media.
Prigozhin, a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been accused of carrying out a secret social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
They were indicted in 2018 as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.
In 2020, the Department of Justice decided to dismiss charges against two of the accused companies, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a lawsuit against a defendant company with no presence in the United States and with no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted, he would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.
Prigozhin had denied any involvement in election interference so far.
He also denied links to the Wagner mercenary force, but admitted in September to founding and funding it in 2014 and began speaking openly about his involvement in the war in Ukraine.
