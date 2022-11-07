Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Jack Dorsey slams ‘tweet tracking’ in Twitter exchange with Elon Musk
Jack Dorsey slams Twitter for quietly tracking devices users share on Twitter during the exchange with Elon Musk – who says the platform he acquired is like ‘angry birds’ with too many groups’ who are fighting internally”
- Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices on which users share tweets.
- Dorsey called the feature “a step backwards”, but noted that it was added last year before Elon Musk took over the company.
- His comments came during a tweet with Musk, leading Musk to say the company was in the throes of infighting and liken it to “Angry Birds.”
Dorsey pointed out that all information after the ‘?’ in tweet urls was not needed to share a tweet
Dorsey pointed out that URLs on tweets include a line of code that isn’t necessary to share tweets.
‘Nothing needed after?’ he wrote, referring to the question mark in the tweet URLs.
Twitter sleuths like user Joshua Steinman have determined that the lines of code that follow the question mark in URLs are unique to the specific device the tweet was shared from.
The feature lets Twitter know where any shared tweet comes from, even if the person posting the tweet is doing so from an account not associated with their name.
In his tweet Sunday night, Dorsey appeared to raise his eyebrows at the feature.
“These follow-up additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards,” he wrote.
As Dorsey pointed out, users can bypass device tracking by deleting any information after the ‘?’ in a tweet URL before sending it.
Twitter user Joshua Steinman has posted a detailed analysis of how he determined Twitter was tracking devices via shared tweet URLs.
Minutes before tweeting about Twitter’s tweet share tracker, Dorsey asked Musk directly about his intentions to improve the accuracy of information available on Twitter.
“Twitter must become by far the most accurate source of information on the world,” Musk tweeted. “It is our mission.”
‘Precise for whom?’ Dorsey replied
Musk then said he wanted accuracy to be encouraged by Twitter users themselves and pointed to the Community Notes feature as the way to do that.
When Dorsey replied saying he thought the old name was better, Musk said “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.”
‘Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name!’ he added. ‘Too many bird groups are fighting internally on Twitter. Angry Birds.’
Senior White House official held undisclosed talks with Russia – WSJ – RT
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reportedly tried to avoid risk of escalation over Ukraine
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has had behind-the-scenes contacts with senior Russian officials in an effort to reduce the risks of a broader conflict over Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing his sources.
According to US and allied officials interviewed by the newspaper, Sullivan has been in contact with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and with Nikolay Patrushev, who heads Russia’s Security Council. The purpose of the talks was “to guard against the risk of escalation and keep communication channels open” rather than discussing a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, officials told the Wall Street Journal.
WSJ sources declined to provide details on when the negotiations took place or whether they were productive.
US officials said Sullivan insisted on keeping an open line of communication with Russia, unlike other senior White House officials, who believe engagement with Moscow will not be fruitful at this stage.
WSJ sources say Sullivan has not only played a leading role in coordinating Washington’s policies on the Ukraine conflict, but has also been involved in diplomatic efforts, traveling to Kyiv last week to meet with the president. Ukrainian Vladimir Zelensky.
During the talks, the US national security adviser urged Ukrainian leaders to publicly signal that they are ready to resolve the conflict, a US official told the outlet. According to the WSJ and previous media reports, Washington is not insisting that kyiv return to the negotiating table, but wants it to show the world that it is trying to end hostilities.
In late September, Sullivan said the United States had warned “very high levels” of the Russian leadership that Moscow would face “catastrophic consequences” should it use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
His comments came after Putin vowed that Russia would use “all means available” to defend its people and its territory, a statement that Washington and its NATO allies interpreted as a veiled threat to deploy nuclear weapons. However, several senior Russian officials have insisted that Moscow is not threatening anyone with its nuclear arsenal.
Taxation is a blunt instrument, says IATA chief Willie Walsh
The aviation industry needs more carrots and less sticks to become more sustainable, according to the director general of the International Air Transport Association.
Speaking at CNBC’s Sustainable Futures Forum on Friday, Willie Walsh was asked whether subsidies and tax breaks to encourage investment in cleaner energy were more efficient than businesses or consumers. taxed for emitting higher levels of carbon.
“Quite honestly, all the evidence we have shows that the carrot is much more effective than the stick,” Walsh replied.
Expanding on his point, Walsh went on to describe taxation as “a very brutal instrument – in many cases, in fact, it would make our industry less efficient.”
“I don’t think it would stop the number of planes flying, it would certainly reduce the number of people flying in planes,” he added. “And that would be a stupid thing to do.”
“What we need to do is ensure our planes are fuller rather than less full, and provide incentives to produce sustainable aviation fuels that will have a real impact on aviation’s environmental footprint. .”
The European Union is currently considering revising its directive on energy taxation. Among other things, this would lead to taxation of marine and aviation fuels.
Net zero goals
In October 2021, IATA member airlines passed a resolution “committing them to achieve net zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050”.
As a crucial cog in the global economy, conversations about aviation and its effects on the environment will no doubt take place at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Indeed, despite its importance, aviation has been described by the World Wide Fund for Nature as “one of the fastest growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change. “.
The WWF also claims that air travel is “currently the most carbon-intensive activity an individual can do”.
During his appearance at the Sustainable Future Forum, IATA’s Walsh was asked how difficult it is for the airline industry to decarbonize compared to others.
“It’s very difficult…we’re about 2.4% of man-made CO2 today,” he said.
“We recognize, however, that as other industries decarbonise – and for many of them there are relatively simple routes to decarbonisation – our contribution will increase, as we will continue to rely on jet fuel to power our planes” , he added.
“Now technology will provide solutions but…we are not ready to depend on something being developed in the future, we recognize that we have to do something now.”
“So for us, key to our goal is using sustainable aviation fuels – the science is proven there.”
“What we need to do is turn what are very low levels of sustainable fuel production into widespread availability.”
This, Walsh argued, represented a real opportunity not just for the industry, but “for countries around the world to start producing sustainable jet fuel.”
Such a decision “would solve environmental problems but… would also create jobs”.
The general idea behind sustainable aviation fuels is that they can be used to reduce an aircraft’s emissions.
In terms of content, the aircraft manufacturer Airbus described SAF as being “made from renewable raw materials”. It is stated that the most common raw materials “are cultured or utilized cooking oils and animal fats”.
There are strong concerns among some that an increase in SAF use could, among other things, lead to significant deforestation and create pressure on crops essential for food production, an issue Walsh addressed earlier this year.
Back at the Sustainable Future Forum, Walsh struck an optimistic tone about the future prospects for his sector, while acknowledging that there was still work to be done.
“I think the fact that we’ve committed to net zero by 2050 is important, but demonstrating that we have a credible path to … net zero is just as important,” he said.
“And people are starting to recognize that through sustainable aviation fuels and other initiatives…we can achieve that clear goal.”
Jennifer Lawrence Suggests Her Pro-Trump Parents Think Nazis Are Good Guys
Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her struggle to forgive her parents for supporting President Donald Trump, accusing them of disagreeing with her even on whether Nazis are ‘bad guys’ in recent years .
In an interview with vanity loungeJennifer Lawrence initially hesitated when asked if she had reconciled with her parents over their political views.
“Yeah, I mean…. No, there have been certain things, under the Trump presidency, there are certain things that have happened over the last five years that are unforgivable,” she told the magazine. “And it was wild. It’s crazy to disagree about things you thought you’d never be…there’s no way we’ll disagree on that in 2021. White supremacy. Attack on the Capitol. The Nazis being the bad guys. Or simply, science. I do not know.”
When asked if her parents had forgiven her for being totally anti-Trump, the Oscar-winning actress replied, “I don’t know. I don’t really know.
Jennifer Lawrence has publicly expressed her hatred of anything Trump-related. She spread the false accusation that President Trump has refused to condemn white supremacy, saying “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”
During his presidency, Trump publicly condemned white supremacy on several occasions, including in the aftermath of the 2017 Charlottesville riots.
In 2020, she posted a video of herself wildly celebrating Joe Biden’s election victory.
Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to Biden’s victory pic.twitter.com/hoNAjylcRl
— abs (@adorevalkyrae) November 7, 2020
More recently, she spoke to vogue about the political division in his immediate family.
“I’ve worked so hard for the last five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: it’s different. The information they get is different. Their life is different,” she said. told the magazine, “I tried to get over it, and I just can’t. I can’t.”
The crazy way the Swiss come home from work shocks tourists
Depending on where you live in the world, most people drive, bus or train home from work, but not those who live in the Swiss city of Basel.
There, the locals simply float down the Rhine to return home.
Basically, they just put their things in a dry bag, jump in the water and they…float.
“You won’t believe this, but in Switzerland some people commute from home to work by river,” shocked TikTok user Nick said in a viral clip.
“They use the current to bring them home from work. They exercise, they soak up the sun, and they pretty much enjoy a good life.
The activity takes place in the Swiss city of Basel and has also been a huge tourist attraction.
“[It’s] my favorite thing to do in Basel, Switzerland,” travel blogger Alexa said in a clip during a recent trip to the scenic destination.
“Everyone has a dry bag called a ‘wicklefisch’. It is shaped like a fish to store your belongings and before work, after work, adults, children, dogs, everyone goes down the Rhine as the current is strong. It’s so much fun,” she said.
There would be small cabins specially set up as changing rooms near the river with Alexa explaining that there are also a few showers and toilets along the route.
“Basically, you have to go back to where you are going. Some people use it as ‘transport’ to get from point A to point B,” she added.
Many could not believe the unusual mode of transport.
“Can you imagine! You leave work with your friends and you all live in the same neighborhood and you’re just like, ‘Hey, let’s swim home’,” one TikTok user commented.
“It sounds like a fairy tale,” added another.
However, as “magical” as it sounds to some, others have found it a hassle.
“Imagine having the worst day at work and having to swim home,” one person joked.
“Imagine getting fired and being like, ‘Damn, I have to go home now,’” another added.
Although it looks peaceful and “relaxing”, one traveler noted that the Rhine is a big, powerful river and you need to feel comfortable in the water before trying it.
“As long as you’re a competent swimmer, you should be good,” Desiree, a Norwegian travel blogger, wrote on her blog.
“I have to say it might be one of the coolest and funniest things I’ve ever done in a city in Europe.”
But, she shared some tips.
“Know again where you will leave the river. You have to plan this because it takes a while to get to the side,” she recommended.
“Swim to the right of the river, as boats and even ferries use the left side.
“I feel 100% OK. Please don’t do this if you’re feeling sick, hungover and (it should go without saying, but I’m going to say it anyway) please. please, please, please don’t do this if you’re drunk,” she warned, adding swimming with someone else too, “just in case something happens “.
The left “brainwashed” my generation
New Hampshire Republican Karoline Leavitt is vying to become the youngest woman in history to be elected to Congress and spoke during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday on how his age was a determining factor in his decision to run for office.
Leavitt, who turned 25 in August, said she sees a need for conservative voices of her generation “to break through the noise” and reach the younger bloc of voters, who she says are “undergoing brainwashed by the left every day”.
“That’s one of the reasons I felt compelled to run in the first place is to reach out to my generation of voters, Gen Z, brainwashed millennial Americans. by the left every day through the media, Hollywood, big tech, etc.,” Leavitt said. “We desperately need young, energetic, conservative voices from our side of the aisle to break through the noise and change the direction of the country.”
Listen:
Leavitt added, “This generation is the most influential voting bloc in America today, so we have a lot of work to do if we’re going to win an election and save our country, and that’s exactly what I’m doing here in New Hampshire and us will win on Tuesday.
Leavitt, a former deputy White House press secretary to Trump, is in a competitive congressional battle against incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) in New Hampshire’s First District. While Pappas has held a slim single-digit lead in the race for several weeks, the latest public poll, conducted by Saint Anselm College, found Leavitt six points ahead of his Democratic challenger.
Leavitt pointed to Pappas’ voting record as his greatest weakness, calling it “atrocious.” Pappas, she said, “created and enabled” the various crises facing the country, including four decades of high inflation, which polls show is the number one concern of Americans.
“He walks, talks, acts like he’s a moderate Democrat and comes across as a bipartisan problem solver – that was his catchphrase – and I hit it in our debate the other night. ‘You’re not not a problem solver. You are a problem maker and you are one of the most partisan members of the US Congress,” Leavitt said.
Pappas is running in a district that former President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 and narrowly lost in 2020, but the swing district Democrat has indeed not once deviated from the Democratic party this Congress. Pappas voted on President Joe Biden’s agenda 100% of the time, according to analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
“When Chris Pappas was tasked with voting for families like mine – less government, less taxes – he was chosen [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, more government, higher taxes with every vote for the past two years,” Leavitt said. “He voted to strip qualified immunity from our law enforcement after promising them he wouldn’t. They’re all backing me in this race now because he pretty much broke every promise he made. Voters are fed up.
‘Era-marking scandal’: Ireland revisits ‘Gubu’ murders 40 years later | Ireland
NOTo a single adjective could do justice to the events that shook Ireland in July and August 1982, thus the taoiseach of the time, Charles Haughey, used four of them: “grotesque, incredible, bizarre and unprecedented”. An acronym was soon born: Gubu.
That summer, Malcolm MacArthur, a bow-tie and tie-loving socialite, bludgeoned a young woman to death, killed a farmer with his own shotgun and attempted to rob a retired US diplomat, sparking a huge hunt. to the man.
Police tracked MacArthur to the Dublin apartment of then Attorney General Patrick Connolly, who had hosted the fugitive as a guest, unaware of his crimes. After the police took MacArthur away, Connolly flew to London to catch a Concorde flight to New York for a vacation.
Haughey was left trying to explain the matter in a chaotic press conference in which he unwittingly gave birth to the new acronym and undermined his government, which faltered and finally fell on November 4, 1982.
Forty years later, the saga and its bizarre aftermath have once again shaken Ireland. A seven-part Irish Times podcast, Gubu, topped the charts in Ireland this summer, while another seven-part podcast, Obscene: the Dublin Scandal, narrated by actor Adrian Dunbar, launched in September on the BBC. Both cover the anniversaries of the crimes and the political convulsions that followed.
Irish Twitter users have suggested the acronym be dusted off and applied to British political unrest.
“I can’t think of a story that was more sensational. You had this extraordinary series of murders and then the jaw-dropping revelation that the prime suspect was found at the home of the state’s top law enforcement official,” said Harry McGee, who presented and produces the Irish Times podcast. “What surprised me was that there were also a very large number of younger listeners, most of whom were born several years after the events.”
Haughey’s reputation for intrigue fueled conspiracy theories that unsettled his government, though in this case the taoiseach was beyond reproach, McGee said. “But that acronym followed him like a stray dog for the rest of his career. Scandal defined the entire era.
The podcasts debunk several myths, including that the state has concealed an underground pedophile ring in the upper echelons of Irish society.
The case inspired John Banville’s 1989 novel The Book of Evidence, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.
In some ways, the drama is still playing out. MacArthur, released in 2012 after 30 years in prison, appears at Dublin cafes and book launches.
It was haunting to see the murderer so unchanged, as if frozen, author and commentator Fintan O’Toole told the BBC podcast. “It was as if this character had disappeared and returned as he was. It’s a kind of strange, ghostly presence that he always has in Dublin.
Another contributor said he confronted MacArthur in a cafe: “I went and said, ‘You murdered my best friend’s daughter’. He looked up at me, then looked down and didn’t tell me. never recognized anything.
MacArthur declined interview requests, saying that as a condition of his bail he cannot discuss his crimes.
What drove him remains an enigma. The only son of wealthy landowners, his parents had a toxic marriage and he grew up alone. He studied in the United States, then returned to Ireland in the 1970s, a tweedy, gruff figure who never worked, lived off his heritage and frequented fashionable bars.
He had a child with his girlfriend, Brenda Little, and it was through her that he met Connolly. In early 1982 the couple moved to Spain, but MacArthur’s inheritance was spent; he was broke. He returned to Dublin alone, intending to steal a car and a gun to rob banks, believing the police would blame the IRA.
Described by some as a whimsical and others as amoral, MacArthur stalked bathers in Phoenix Park on July 22. He forced a young nurse, Bridie Gargan, into his car and beat her savagely with a hammer. He drove off and abandoned the car, leaving Gargan mortally wounded.
Two days later he took a bus to County Offaly to meet a farmer, Dónal Dunne, who had advertised the sale of a shotgun. MacArthur shot Dunne in the head and drove off with his car, and the shotgun, back to Dublin.
On August 4, he visited Harry Bieling, a retired American diplomat living in Dalkey, an affluent suburb of Dublin. Brandishing the weapon, MacArthur demanded £1,000. Bieling managed to flee, prompting MacArthur to move into Connolly’s apartment next door, who agreed to take him in.
The guest had taxis deliver bottles of Perrier water, as well as copies of The Irish Times and Private Eye – all paid into Connolly’s account. He also accompanied the Attorney General to an All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park.
With clues scattered across town, the manhunt quickly ended. On August 13, detectives arrested MacArthur. He confessed to everything, saying he couldn’t cope with his dwindling finances. “It all comes down to money,” he said.
As for Connolly, his fate was sealed as he was called home after just one night in New York, to resign. Haughey’s government collapsed a few months later.
