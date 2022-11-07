Jets game delayed due to camera malfunction

An attendee walks past the Ukraine booth at the Web Summit 2022 technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP | Getty Images

LISBON, PORTUGAL — As the war in Ukraine rages on, the country’s tech entrepreneurs are trying to stay positive. “I don’t think there’s anything in the world that can kill our ability to earn and our ability to work or anything,” Valery Krasovsky, CEO and co-founder of Sigma Software, told CNBC. sidelines of the Web Summit technology conference. in Lisbon. Sigma, which has 2,000 employees based in Ukraine, has equipped its offices with diesel generators and Starlink internet terminals to allow employees to continue working amid Russian bombardment of critical energy infrastructure. “Nothing could happen that would prevent us from doing business, even under these conditions,” he added. Sigma was one of 59 Ukrainian start-ups that took part in the event last week. Ukraine had a notable presence at the Web Summit, where it sought support from the global tech community to bolster its fight against Russia. In 2021, Ukraine had a small booth at Web Summit, Krasovsky said. This year it had a much bigger stand, illuminated in yellow and blue. He was surrounded by a stream of visitors, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska – accompanied by armed guards as she walked through the room – among them.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (right) and First Lady Olena Zelenska (center) attend Ukraine’s booth at Web Summit 2022. Rita Franca | Nurphoto | Getty Images

On the opening night, Zelenska gave an impassioned speech calling on entrepreneurs and tech investors to help her country. “You are the force that moves the world,” Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told a packed house on Tuesday. While Russia uses technology to “terrorize”, the international community has “technology that can help, not destroy”, she added. Russia called its invasion a “special military operation”. For Ukraine, however, this is an unprovoked land grab aimed at undermining its sovereignty.

Rebuilding with technology

Ukrainian officials and entrepreneurs said the technology would be key to helping the country rebuild after the Russian invasion. Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine in February and the war has decimated the country’s economy. Its gross domestic product has shrunk 30% so far this year, according to economy ministry figures. The World Bank estimates that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will contract by 45% for the whole of 2022. “The people of Kyiv and some other cities, they’re building, they’re doing business, they’re always exporting,” Dima Shvets, CEO and co-founder of Ukrainian social media startup Reface, told CNBC. Shvets runs Reface remotely from London, where he lives with his wife and four-year-old daughter. About half of its nearly 200-person team continues to work in Ukraine. When the shelling begins, people use the basement of the Ukrainian Reface outpost as a place to hide. Reface rented a hotel for 50 people in western Ukraine with separate electricity infrastructure so they could continue to work safely, Shvets said. He tried to “organically” relocate the workers to Portugal, he added – but convincing them to leave was difficult. “People have homes, families in Ukraine,” he said. In an interview with CNBC’s Karen Tso, Ukraine’s first lady said it’s “impossible to underestimate” the role of technology in Ukraine.

“In this situation, it’s hard to talk about sustainability, technology, progress, because we’re just trying to hold on and live our lives as normally as possible,” Zelenska said. “Nevertheless, we have a lot of startups, and I hope all the ideas presented at this summit can push us to victory.” As winter approaches, however, Ukraine will need more than just IT investments to weather the difficult months ahead. Widespread power outages lasting several hours were reported across the country. About 40% of Ukraine’s energy system has been destroyed, according to the government. “Ukraine needs more weapons, more military assistance,” Zelenska said, specifically calling for air defense missiles.

The capital is coming

Ukraine’s IT industry generated $2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, a 28% year-on-year increase despite the devastation caused by the Russian invasion. The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, including tech professionals. Many joined overseas roles. Once the fighting is over, it is hoped that these workers will return. Some companies are increasingly hiring in Ukraine in the bet that the country’s tech industry will emerge stronger after the end of the war. Two months ago, Lithuanian VPN software company Nord Security opened an office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The company plans to hire 100 people there, according to CEO Tom Okman. “We think it’s time to rebuild Ukraine and we think the talent there is tremendous,” Okman told CNBC. He noted that Ukraine is home to thousands of skilled software programmers and engineers. “Just think of the number of American companies that use IT outsourcing” in Ukraine, he said. Several founders of billion-dollar “unicorns” hail from Ukraine, including Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko from Grammarly and Dmitriy Zaporozhets from GitLab. Google , Samsung and Amazon also have research and development centers in the country.