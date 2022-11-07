Joe Biden says John Fetterman will help ban ‘assault weapons’

Political leaders on both sides of the aisle made their closing arguments to voters on Sunday two days before the hotly contested U.S. midterm elections, with several prominent Democrats casting the election as a referendum on U.S. democracy.

Republicans, meanwhile, backtracked saying they had better fix Americans’ economic problems and repeatedly insisted their rivals were ill-equipped to help voters despite Democratic rhetoric that the GOP was responsible for the political division of the country.

“The issues are about the economy,” Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union. “All countries in the world have gone through a difficult time coming out of this pandemic.”

“The question [that] voters need to ask is: Who do you trust to have staff members see them, who is going to advocate for them, Social Security and Medicare? »

Klobuchar also warned that a right turn could spell danger for this country. She noted that many Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2020 election – and said the shadow of Donald Trump “hangs” over key states.

“These candidates are throwing the truth out the window – they are breaking the rule of law and they are laughing at political violence,” Klobuchar said. “Whether you’re a Democrat, Independent or Moderate Republican, democracy is on the ballot and it’s time to vote for democracy.”

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker expressed similar sentiments. “There is a lot at stake and we have to remember after what we saw on January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should elect people who believe in our democracy, who believe in our traditions and who ultimately want to unite people and no split them,” Booker said on ABC’s This Week.

Referring in part to the attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he added: “There is a culture of contempt in this country. You see election workers receiving more and more threats. You see judges receiving more and more threats. Heck, you even see members of Congress – like we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi.

“Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats really threaten who we are as a people.”

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn on Fox News Sunday defended earlier comments that the climate in the United States had similarities to Germany in the early 1930s. the House pointed to denying election results and establishing means for state executives to nullify election results, as well as calling the press “the enemy of the people.”

Clyburn insisted he didn’t think people were wrong if they didn’t vote Democrat. Rather, the error involved voting for people trying to sow skepticism about the validity of the elections.

“If they don’t vote against the Holocaust deniers. If they don’t vote against liars, people who lie know damn well they’re lying, we all know they’re lying,” Clyburn said. “So if they’re lying, they’re denying, they’re trying to suppress, they’re trying to nullify the votes – vote against this madness.”

In a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters his party better represented their economic interests. Youngkin also touched on cultural talking points, citing the bogeyman of rising crime.

“Americans are hurting right now and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because I’ve spent a lot of time with them, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues,” Youngkin said. “Americans sit around their tables at night and they worry about inflation and they worry about crime and they worry about their schools and they worry about the border.

“Republicans have clear common sense solutions to all of this,” Youngkin also said, without detailing any of those purported solutions.

The intensely ideological politics of both parties ahead of Tuesday speaks of a potentially decisive outcome for the future of the nation. The party that controls Congress often loses its majority in midterm elections. So a Republican majority at this point in Joe Biden’s presidency wouldn’t be shocking historically.

However, any dramatic political change in the current climate could fan the flames of unrest and pessimism in a country increasingly divided over issues such as voting, gun control, race, reproductive freedom. and LGBTQ+ rights.

And, as political violence and conspiracy theories abound, Trump’s divisive politics may once again reign supreme, especially as he may soon declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, it remains unclear whether politicians will be able to guide meaningful legislative solutions to these issues. Major legislation will likely require bipartisan cooperation, which seems unlikely in a bitterly partisan political climate.

On NBC’s Meet The Press, host Chuck Todd asked Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott, “What’s the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president’s office that you actually think he would sign?”

Scott did little more than toe the party line, saying, “I think the problem we have to deal with is inflation. We have to figure out how to spend our money wisely, so that this inflation does not continue. I think we have to do everything we can to bring that crime rate down, so I think we have to look at that. We have to secure the border.