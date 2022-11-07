News
Joe Biden says John Fetterman will help ban ‘assault weapons’
President Joe Biden used a speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday to urge voters to back John Fetterman (D), promising the U.S. Senate nominee would help him win a ban on “assault weapons.”
Biden said, “But here’s the thing: Public safety is why John entered public service in the first place. Oz won’t do anything for guns. But John Fetterman will veto – with your votes, John Fetterman will be in the Senate and can help me add one more thing – what I did when I was a senator: ban assault weapons.
He continued, “Ban them! Ban them. Ban them. They have no place in America.
Biden has criticized many types of firearms, hinting at or outright pushing various bans since taking office as president.
For example, on September 19, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Biden said the continued sale of “semi-automatic weapons is bizarre.”
He suggested “there is no reason” to own firearms like AR-15s, AK-47s, etc.
Biden ridiculed legitimate gun owners Friday night during a fundraiser with Democratic elites in California.
On May 30, 2022, Breitbart pointed out that Biden claimed that a 9mm bullet “will blow the lung out of the body.”
Biden also placed 9mm pistols in the “large caliber weapons” category.
On July 21, 2021, during his first year in office, Biden talked about banning 9mm guns. He said: “The idea that you need a weapon that can fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 rounds with this weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or a rifle, is ridiculous. I continue to push to eliminate the sale of these things.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News.
Jaelan Phillips, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins game at Bears; Robert Jones starts in Chicago homecoming
The debut of the Miami Dolphins’ new pass-rushing tandem with Jaelan Phillips opposite Bradley Chubb, who was recently traded for from the Denver Broncos, is officially on.
Phillips was active against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after popping up on the injury report Friday as questionable with a quadriceps injury.
Phillips got to work with Chubb for the first time after the Dolphins traded for the one-time Pro Bowl edge defender with a package that included their one remaining first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 draft.
The two started opposite each other in the Dolphins’ front and mostly worked that way, but they were also seen lining up on the same side.
Also available and starting for Miami after entering questionable was left tackle Terron Armstead, who had an Achilles injury accompany the nagging toe ailment he’s had since Week 1 on his injury listing.
After being a surprise scratch from last week’s lineup against the Detroit Lions, veteran safety Eric Rowe was active against Chicago. He started at strong safety, playing in the box with Jevon Holland returning to his normal free safety post.
Rowe was questionable with a hip injury, but the Dolphins passing up on signing undrafted rookie Verone McKinley from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday indicated Rowe was in line to get playing time with starting safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season.
Dolphins rookie tight end Tanner Conner was also active after entering questionable with his knee injury.
Miami inactives were offensive lineman Austin Jackson, wide receiver River Cracraft, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Cracraft was already ruled out Friday due to illness. Jackson entered doubtful with ankle and calf injuries. The Dolphins elevated offensive tackle Kion Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s game for offensive line depth.
The Bears inactives were wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive back Lamar Jackson.
Robert Jones starts in hometown
Dolphins second-year offensive lineman Robert Jones made his second career start on Sunday, and did it in a Chicago homecoming.
Jones started at left guard for Miami, which has starter Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve for a knee injury sustained last week in Detroit.
“I’ve got a lot of family and friends coming,” Jones said Friday. “It’s amazing to be able to go back and play where I grew up at and get my first start there this year. Just go out there and put on for my city and help the team win.”
Jones played one year of high school football before a journey that took him through junior college, Middle Tennessee State and making it onto Miami’s active roster last season as an undrafted rookie. He had one start at right tackle as a rookie in the 2021 season’s finale against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
Republicans and Democrats make final arguments as midterm elections loom | 2022 US Midterm Elections
Political leaders on both sides of the aisle made their closing arguments to voters on Sunday two days before the hotly contested U.S. midterm elections, with several prominent Democrats casting the election as a referendum on U.S. democracy.
Republicans, meanwhile, backtracked saying they had better fix Americans’ economic problems and repeatedly insisted their rivals were ill-equipped to help voters despite Democratic rhetoric that the GOP was responsible for the political division of the country.
“The issues are about the economy,” Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union. “All countries in the world have gone through a difficult time coming out of this pandemic.”
“The question [that] voters need to ask is: Who do you trust to have staff members see them, who is going to advocate for them, Social Security and Medicare? »
Klobuchar also warned that a right turn could spell danger for this country. She noted that many Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2020 election – and said the shadow of Donald Trump “hangs” over key states.
“These candidates are throwing the truth out the window – they are breaking the rule of law and they are laughing at political violence,” Klobuchar said. “Whether you’re a Democrat, Independent or Moderate Republican, democracy is on the ballot and it’s time to vote for democracy.”
New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker expressed similar sentiments. “There is a lot at stake and we have to remember after what we saw on January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should elect people who believe in our democracy, who believe in our traditions and who ultimately want to unite people and no split them,” Booker said on ABC’s This Week.
Referring in part to the attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he added: “There is a culture of contempt in this country. You see election workers receiving more and more threats. You see judges receiving more and more threats. Heck, you even see members of Congress – like we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi.
“Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats really threaten who we are as a people.”
South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn on Fox News Sunday defended earlier comments that the climate in the United States had similarities to Germany in the early 1930s. the House pointed to denying election results and establishing means for state executives to nullify election results, as well as calling the press “the enemy of the people.”
Clyburn insisted he didn’t think people were wrong if they didn’t vote Democrat. Rather, the error involved voting for people trying to sow skepticism about the validity of the elections.
“If they don’t vote against the Holocaust deniers. If they don’t vote against liars, people who lie know damn well they’re lying, we all know they’re lying,” Clyburn said. “So if they’re lying, they’re denying, they’re trying to suppress, they’re trying to nullify the votes – vote against this madness.”
In a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters his party better represented their economic interests. Youngkin also touched on cultural talking points, citing the bogeyman of rising crime.
“Americans are hurting right now and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because I’ve spent a lot of time with them, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues,” Youngkin said. “Americans sit around their tables at night and they worry about inflation and they worry about crime and they worry about their schools and they worry about the border.
“Republicans have clear common sense solutions to all of this,” Youngkin also said, without detailing any of those purported solutions.
The intensely ideological politics of both parties ahead of Tuesday speaks of a potentially decisive outcome for the future of the nation. The party that controls Congress often loses its majority in midterm elections. So a Republican majority at this point in Joe Biden’s presidency wouldn’t be shocking historically.
However, any dramatic political change in the current climate could fan the flames of unrest and pessimism in a country increasingly divided over issues such as voting, gun control, race, reproductive freedom. and LGBTQ+ rights.
And, as political violence and conspiracy theories abound, Trump’s divisive politics may once again reign supreme, especially as he may soon declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, it remains unclear whether politicians will be able to guide meaningful legislative solutions to these issues. Major legislation will likely require bipartisan cooperation, which seems unlikely in a bitterly partisan political climate.
On NBC’s Meet The Press, host Chuck Todd asked Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott, “What’s the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president’s office that you actually think he would sign?”
Scott did little more than toe the party line, saying, “I think the problem we have to deal with is inflation. We have to figure out how to spend our money wisely, so that this inflation does not continue. I think we have to do everything we can to bring that crime rate down, so I think we have to look at that. We have to secure the border.
theguardian
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Governor Kathy Hochul over NYC crime: ‘We don’t feel safe’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Governor Kathy Hochul on crime and her plans to address it in New York City during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, insisting New Yorkers don’t feel safe.
After Hochul touted getting guns off New York’s streets and partnering with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ruhle interrupted and pointed out that people don’t feel good about crime in New York City.
“Okay, I’ll cut you off then. Here’s the thing. We don’t feel safe. You might be working very closely with Mayor Adams, you might have spent a lot of money. But I’m walked into my pharmacy, and everything is locked out because of shoplifters. I don’t go on the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town. So you might have done these things, but right now we’re not feeling well. Where we might be worried San Francisco,” Rühle said.
Hochul argued that New York would never become San Francisco and said homicides and shootings had dropped “dramatically” starting in 2021. Hochul also said crime was a problem across the United States.
LEE ZELDIN, GOVERNOR. KATHY HOCHUL DUKE IT OUT ON CRIME IN FOUCHING DEBATE AMID VIOLENCE IN NEW YORK
“It doesn’t matter what happens in other cities or other states. The reason people don’t feel safe in New York is why they start saying, can Kathy Hochul be the one? good governor? Right? No matter what happens in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you have to get the votes of New Yorkers and security is a major issue for us,” Ruhle said.
Hochul said she understood those concerns and took the subway that morning.
“I understand the feeling of anxiety. And that’s why part of it is getting seriously ill people off the subway. Because you don’t know if they’re going to have an episode. Something happens, they push someone. It’s the fear of the unknown. We have to get them out of there, we’re doing it right now. Cameras, when you’re on a subway, perpetrators now know they’re being watched, there’s has a record. It’s going to start having a comeback effect,” Hochul said.
Hochul had previously suggested that voter concerns about crime and safety in some states were part of a GOP “conspiracy.”
KATHY HOCHUL AND ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY
“They are master manipulators,” Hochul said, referring to Republicans. “They’ve got this conspiracy all over America trying to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re election deniers. data,” she said.
She said Democratic cities and states were “safer”.
His Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, has made crime the focus of his gubernatorial campaign.
Zeldin tweeted a photo from the New York Post’s front page on Friday, which showed a homeless man with 25 prior arrests was charged with raping a jogger in New York’s West Village, and told his followers to “vote as if your life depended on it.”
Job growth gives Democrats battling inflation a lifeline ahead of Election Day
The final jobs report ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections gave President Biden a slim lifeline for a closing campaign argument, but it was likely too little, too late to allay voter concerns. regarding historically high inflation and wage erosion.
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, better than Wall Street analysts expected. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% from a five-decade low of 3.5%.
It was the last major economic report before the election, and the unpopular Mr Biden seized on it as proof that his policies are mostly working. He said the data “shows our recovery remains strong.”
“With jobs now being added every month of my presidency…one thing is clear: While comments from Republican leaders seem to indicate they are entrenched in a recession, the U.S. economy continues to grow and create jobs,” said the president.
Republicans called it the worst jobs report of the year, coming on top of high inflation in four decades that peaked at 9.1% in June and eased slightly to 8.2% in September .
“The Biden agenda has taken a toll on families trying to get by,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said. “Lower real wages, higher taxes and spiraling inflation have made it harder for Americans to move forward. Voters will send a clear message that they are fed up with the Democrats’ radical agenda.
SEE ALSO: Trump questions Pennsylvania election, warns Democrats ‘cheating’ Oz and Mastriano
Prices have remained high despite six consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Higher prices for groceries, gasoline and other consumer goods have squeezed family budgets for at least 18 months.
Average hourly wages rose 0.4% in October, from 0.3% in September, the Labor Department reported. While profits rose 4.7% from a year earlier, it was still down from September figures, the report said. This signals that wage growth is still offset by higher inflation rates for the average worker.
Although he praised the jobs numbers, Mr Biden acknowledged that inflation remains the “major economic challenge” facing his administration.
“Let me be clear. We’re going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. But as long as I’m president, I won’t buy into the argument that the problem is that too many Americans are getting good jobs. “, he said in a statement.
During the election campaign, Mr Biden has largely focused on threats to democracy and election deniers rather than kitchen table issues, drawing criticism from Republicans.
“That’s not what the American people are concerned about right now,” McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is what the Democrats are: they are inflation deniers. They are crime deniers. They are education deniers.
SEE ALSO: Biden ‘gets a rap bum’ for Democrats’ potential poor midterm performance, says DCCC chairman
Republicans were reminding voters that when Mr. Biden took office in January 2021, inflation was 1.4% and the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.39. The nationwide average gas price is now $3.78 a gallon, they said, and real wages have fallen at the fastest rate in 40 years.
“We have discouraged fossil fuels. We all want to switch to renewable energy. And of course it’s a very smart thing to do, but it has to be a transition. This administration has gone all or nothing,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “That’s why it costs twice as much to fill your gas tank, your fuel oil, your energy prices.”
The Republican Governors Association also said October hiring was the weakest monthly growth in nearly two years.
“As the country grapples with month after month of persistently high inflation, American workers are steadily losing faith in the ability of Joe Biden and the Democrats to rein in the struggling economy,” said Jesse Hunt, director of group communications. “With the economy and the cost-of-living crisis on the minds of every voter, the Biden administration and the Democratic governors who backed their policies will feel the effects of their failures at the polls.”
Inflation is voters’ most pressing concern, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. The survey found that 36% of Americans said inflation was their top concern, up 9 percentage points from the same poll in August.
Many economists have said the October jobs report shows the U.S. economy is still not in recession, despite two straight quarters of economic contraction in the first half. The economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter.
• Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.
Open since 1986, Khyber Pass Cafe of St. Paul has closed
After serving St. Paul since 1986, Khyber Pass Cafe has closed.
The popular Afghan restaurant on Grand Avenue in St. Paul took to its Facebook page at facebook.com/khyberpasscafe to thank its customers and neighbors:
“We thank you for your gracious presence and support over the years, especially during the Covid period, when you sustained us with your take out orders. You have made us feel so lucky, appreciating our culture through food and so much more, connecting on a human level.”
From our archives: Back in 1996, Kathie Jenkins — our former food editor and restaurant critic — reviewed Khyber Pass Cafe.
Commenters expressed surprise and sadness at the closure, as well as gratitude for the service, with one fan even creating a “Khyber Pass” playlist on YouTube to process the closure.
Some of the comments included these:
“We were so happy that we were able to enjoy another meal with you tonight. We have so enjoyed your food and hospitality over the years and wish you the best in the next chapter!”
“Where in the world will I ever get lamb chops as good as yours!”
“Oh no no no! I love your food, beautiful restaurant interior, and lovely owners!”
“We have loved being nourished by your food. Our children wish you were family – aunt and uncle.”
“We are bereft.”
The restaurant opened in 1986 and later relocated from St. Clair Avenue to 1571 Grand Ave. Its last day of business was Saturday. No reason was given for the closure; instead, the focus was on the journey:
“Dear friends and neighbors, it’s been such a beautiful journey. From when we first started 37 years ago until now,” the post read. “We are so grateful for having had the chance to connect with you by welcoming you in our space …
“You have made us feel so lucky, appreciating our culture through food and so much more, connecting on a human level … Thank you to every single one of you and a special thank you to all the great musicians who graced our space and shared their talent. It has been a soulful journey and we are grateful, forever.”
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys mourns the death of his “little brother” Aaron Carter
Nick Carter of the “Backstreet Boys” has broken his silence just a day after his younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home.
In a moving Instagram post, the 42-year-old wrote, “My heart was broken today. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded.”
Fox News Digital confirmed from a source on Saturday that Carter had died at the age of 34. Deputy Alejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the LA County Sheriff’s Information Office, told Fox News Digital that the sheriff’s department responded to a call for medical help. at 11:58 a.m. from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, confirmed to be Carter’s residence.
Law enforcement found a deceased person at the scene but did not confirm it was Carter.
MUSICIAN AARON CARTER DEAD AT 34
CELEBRITIES REACT TO THE DEATH OF SINGER-ACTOR AARON CARTER
Nick continued: “I always held out hope that he would one day find a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is, addiction and mental illness are the real bad guys here.”
Aaron Carter has faced a plethora of legal and personal issues throughout his career.
In 2019, Nick and his sister Angel, Aaron’s twin, filed a restraining order against the child star, who shot to fame with the singles “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party.”
The ‘Backstreet Boys’ singer wrote at the time, “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we had to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of the increasingly alarming behavior of Aaron and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we had no choice but to take every step possible to protect ourselves and our family.”
Nick finally got the restraining order. He continued: “We love our brother and really hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm happens to him or he falls on someone else.”
In his Instagram post on Sunday, along with several photos of the two brothers from their childhood, Nick wrote, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. Love you Chizz, now you have the chance to finally have a little peace you could ever find here on earth…God, please take care of my little brother.”
Aaron is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with Melanie Martin.
Fox News’ Ashley Hume contributed to this report.
