Joey Logano wins second NASCAR Cup title with season finale win at Phoenix
Joey Logano dominated the NASCAR Cup Series championship race in Phoenix en route to a victory and his second career Cup Series title.
Logano led most of the race and outlasted contenders Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott.
Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says
An avatar of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks during the Meta Connect virtual event in New York, U.S., Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Parent Facebook Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as early as Wednesday, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, according to the report, and the move would mark the first major workforce reduction in Meta’s history. At the end of September, the company said it had more than 87,000 employees.
A Meta spokesperson declined to comment and referred CNBC to Zuckerberg’s comments on the company’s latest earnings call last month.
“In 2023, we will focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas,” Zuckerberg said at the time. “This means that some teams will grow significantly, but most other teams will either remain stable or shrink over the next year. Overall, we expect to end 2023 with roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today.”
Meta shares have fallen 73% this year, falling to their lowest level since early 2016, and the social media giant is now the worst performer in the S&P 500 in 2022.
— CNBC’s Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report.
The Jets have closed the gap in the AFC East after victory over Bills
After the Jets played the Bills last January, coach Robert Saleh said the team needed to close the gap in the AFC East.
On Sunday, mission accomplished as Gang Green shocked everyone in their 20-17 victory against the Bills.
Following last week’s disappointing loss to the Patriots, the Jets entered the game against the Bills 12.5-point underdogs. David beating Goliath victories don’t happen much in the NFL, but the Jets win against a Bills team who are considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl is as close as it gets.
Even at 5-3 before the game, the Jets had naysayers saying they defeated quarterbacks like Jacoby Brissett, Skyler Thompson and Brett Rypien. But the Jets not only contained a Bills offense that was No. 1 in the league, but they made Josh Allen look like an average NFL quarterback.
“Anytime we can get a win in the division, it’s huge,” Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. “We wanted to prove something this week and we did that and big win.
“Huge win for us.”
It was a huge win indeed for the Jets. Not only are the Jets just a half-game out of first place in the AFC East, but they will remain in playoff contention as the team will be on a bye next week. The Jets entered the weekend fifth in the AFC in terms of seeding and they will remain there for at least another week.
The most significant difference this season has been Gang Green’s defense. Last season, the Jets had the worst defense in the NFL as they allowed 397.6 yards per game. Coming into the weekend, the Jets ranked sixth in total defense [311.4 yards per game] and 11th in points allowed [19.9].
Sunday, Saleh and his staff put on a masterclass on how to contain the best offense in football. The Jets sacked Josh Allen five times as he completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
Quite simply, the Jets outcoached Bills coach Sean McDermott and his coaching staff, as they didn’t make enough adjustments to pick up the win. This is a game the Jets wouldn’t have belonged in a year ago, more or less actually win it down the stretch.
Last offseason, the Jets added D.J. Reed and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at cornerback and the two players already are the best tandem in the NFL. Also, getting Carl Lawson back from injury and Quinnen Williams playing at an All-Pro level certainly would help any defense.
“We have some good players,” Saleh said. “Knock on wood, our d-line is healthy, playing a relentless style of football. Our secondary — DJ and Ahmad, got beat on that first play on that double move, but he still stayed poised and kept himself in the game.
“He wasn’t even phased by it. Our safeties — Jordan [Whitehead], had a chance at another one today, our second pick of the day. I feel like the communication has been so good and the precision with which we’re playing in the backend has been so much better than a year ago.
“When you mix in that rush and coverage and obviously Brick (Jeff Ulbrich), I’m going to go overboard for Brick and his staff. The amount of work they’ve been putting in and the amount of conversations to try to put these guys in the best positions possible. Just collectively, just everybody, Joe Douglas bringing in great players, players executing at a high level. coaches doing their best coaching.”
The Jets defense didn’t make the biggest statement of Sunday, it was made by quarterback Zach Wilson. After hearing all the criticism from media members and talking heads on television this week, Wilson out-dueled arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Allen.
Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He did turn the ball over on a strip sack by Von Miller, but that was one of the few mistakes Wilson made the entire game.
That was a massive change from last week when Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 22-17 loss to the Patriots. New England capitalized on Wilson’s mistakes as it scored 10 points off turnovers, which was the difference in a close game.
Throughout his ups and downs, the Jets have continued to place faith in Wilson, as they believe he is the team’s quarterback of the future. Since returning from his meniscus injury last month, Wilson has led Gang Green to a 5-1 record in his six starts this season.
His numbers won’t blow anyone away, as Wilson has thrown for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. But he is providing what the Jets need right now, as they have a good enough running game and defense to qualify for the postseason. If Wilson can continue to take care of the ball and play boring football, the Jets could win double-digit games for the first time since 2015.
For Wilson and the Jets, they’re just continuing to take it one game at a time as he said before the week started that they had the players to win a game like this. But winning a game against a Super Bowl favorite is something the team will enjoy through the bye week.
“No one in our locker room is sitting there saying, ‘We won that game against a backup quarterback,” Wilson said. “A win’s a win and they’re hard to come by in this league and we know the confidence that we have and I think the greatest part is nobody in that locker room cares what anybody says outside of here.
“If anybody mattered outside of here, they’d be coaches, or they’d be players. Nobody cares, Everyone is relying on each other. We’re locked in and everyone’s just working on getting better and improving.”
Coy Gibbs, co-owner of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing, dies at 49
—
Coy Gibbs, co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, son of team patriarch Joe Gibbs and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, has died aged 49, the racing team announced.
“It is with great sadness that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said via Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Joe Gibbs lost his other son, JD Gibbs, in 2019. He died, also at age 49, after a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, according to NASCAR.
Coy Gibb’s cause of death was not announced, but he died just hours after his 20-year-old son Ty Gibbs won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race.
Coy Gibbs spoke to the media about his son’s race on Saturday, after a contentious week.
“Watching him today, yeah, just to see his determination,” NASCAR quoted him as saying.
“I think he has skills and is determined. It definitely made me proud. I think that made my wife – we were both proud, just because he just hammered and did his job. If he wants to do this for a living, he will learn to do this,” he added.
Coy Gibbs joined his father’s team after finishing a college football career at Stanford University, according to NASCAR. Both Coy and JD Gibbs worked in the front office at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Coy Gibbs also raced for the team, according to NASCAR.
News of Coy Gibbs’ death left the NASCAR world stunned on the day of the final race of the season. A minute of silence was held in his memory before the start of the race.
Ty Gibbs, who was scheduled to drive the #23 car at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix Raceway championship in Avondale, Arizona, was replaced by driver Daniel Hemric hours before the race, with his 23XI Racing team citing “a family emergency as the cause.
Denny Hamlin, one of Joe Gibbs Racing’s most successful drivers tweeted“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and run for the name on our chest.”
NASCAR President and CEO Jim France said in a statement, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I send my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.
This story is developing.
Dave Hyde: There’s more to come, but Tua and Dolphins offense deliver again in win over Bears
Well, we’ve reached a fun milestone around these new-look Miami Dolphins.
Their offense was electric again in beating Chicago, 35-32, on Sunday.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns and hasn’t thrown an interception in the three games since returning from concussion protocol.
Receiver Tyreek Hill surpassed 1,000 yards receiving Sunday, and had his fifth game over 100 yards in just the ninth game of the season.
Even newcomer Jeff Wilson Jr., who hadn’t scored a touchdown this year while with San Francisco, scored a touchdown in his first Dolphins game, diving as Tagovailoa said, in that “Reggie Bush pose.”
All those big numbers and defining moments and no one seemed to notice too hard. No one sees the fun enough. That’s the milestone, too.
It’s like after years of watching offenses shake and cough like a bad engine people somehow think a 30-point day is an expected part of a Dolphins ticket, like Zac Brown singing, “I’ve got my toes in the water,” or Morgan Freeman’s character dropping a line of wisdom.
Oh, it hasn’t reached the ho-and-hum stage to scoring just quite yet. Tagovailoa, for instance, was asked about being in a game where Chicago answered their scores to the final drives.
“We were playing 60 minute and, offensively, we weren’t looking at the scoreboard,” he said. “Every time we got the ball, we wanted to score.”
He was then asked about the state of the playing field considering he slipped a couple of times. And then about his first big miss of the day, on fourth down in the fourth quarter to tight end Durham Smythe on the doorstep of a game-cementing touchdown.
“I’ve got to do better,” he said.
Sure, that play mattered. But here’s the point: This is fun to watch. The Dolphins (6-3) had six red-zone trips Sunday on drives of 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. It’s telling, too, that after a season after the Dolphins couldn’t even name their offensive coordinator that coach Mike McDaniel’s X’s and O’s have receivers running free all day.
Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, meanwhile, had trouble finding anyone open. Sure, he then just tucked the ball and ran. And ran. He had 178 yards rushing — and only 123 yards passing — in lighting up the scoreboard.
This hometown point is the Dolphins defense hasn’t traveled well this year: 38 points allowed at Baltimore, 27 at Cincinnati, 40 at the New York Jets (admittedly not all the defense’s doing), 27 at Detroit and now 32 at Chicago.
If you want to say that’s not good enough, I’m with you. There’s a late-1980s feel to this for older Dolphins fans, of Dan Marino’s offense only able to take a team so far. But there’s time for this defense to emerge.
If you also want to say dragging a couple of bad defenses like Detroit and Chicago up and down the field the past two weeks isn’t the measuring stick, I’m with you there, too. The offense didn’t close out Sunday’s win as Tagovailoa missed a couple passes.
But that league-worst Detroit defense the Dolphins torched last week? Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers put up only nine points against it on Sunday.
Chicago defense, too, isn’t exactly the Monsters of the Midway after losing two key players to trades. But the bottom line is the Dolphins won again on the road. Buffalo lost on the road to the New York Jets on Sunday to make the AFC East race interesting as the page flips to the second half of the season.
If the Dolphins make the playoffs, the defense must improve and the trade for Bradley Chubb has to show something more than it did with one tackle on Sunday. But it’s clear this passing game will pace the way.
This team scored more than 30 points in consecutive games the past two weeks for the first time since 2016. McDaniel has delivered the offense he talked about last spring, the one built on Tagovailoa’s accuracy and receiving speed, the one that seemingly has open receivers all game long on some Sundays.
Like this latest one in Chicago.
“We’ll look at the films and then get ready for … who do we play against?” Tagovailoa said afterward.
Cleveland, he was told.
“And then we’ll move on to the Browns,” he said. “Sorry, I legit forgot.”
One big game at a time, right? They aren’t going to score like this every Sunday. They can’t. But the way they’ve moved the scoreboard of late gives this defense time to find some answers — and shouldn’t be ho-hummed like it’s been around for years.
Where China is aiming its diplomacy after the Communist Party Congress — RT World News
Beijing’s flurry of diplomatic activity shows willingness to strengthen regional ties and prevent US-imposed isolation
By Timur Fomenkopolitical analyst
Since the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, China has been on a diplomatic streak. In the past week alone, he has hosted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the leader of Vietnam and Germany’s Olaf Scholz, while sending his Deputy Prime Minister to Singapore, where 19 bilateral agreements have been signed. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan then followed.
The Party Congress is China’s most important political event, where Beijing determines its agenda and sets the direction for the following year. It is therefore natural that many things are “on hold” until the end of the meeting.
Then, immediately after, the call to action follows, and on the international stage, China has a lot of work to do and a lot of catching up to do. The more pressing issue is the US drive to demonize Beijing and contain its rise, and building coalitions of countries determined to do just that.
We’ve seen the ‘Quad’, the ‘Indo-Pacific Framework’, AUKUS, ‘Partners for a blue Pacific’ – the list goes on. Washington has also imposed unprecedented levels of sanctions on Chinese technology in an effort to curb its domestic development.
China is under pressure. But violence has never been in Beijing’s foreign policy playbook. Instead, he prefers to go on the diplomatic offensive, and that’s what he’s doing here. China’s goal is not to fight with the United States, but to indirectly undermine Washington’s goals through a charm offensive against countries it deems important.
And these countries – including Germany, Singapore, Vietnam, Pakistan and Tanzania – are key to China’s agenda in various ways.
First, China wants to keep Europe on board, especially at a time when the United States is pushing the continent to take sides against Beijing. He wants to keep economic ties open and prevent decoupling. Germany, as the largest and most influential state in the EU, is essential to this effort. The government in Berlin and the country’s business leaders have a common interest in this, and Scholz’s visit to Beijing was undertaken despite overwhelming opposition from US-linked media and think tanks.
Second, Singapore. Lion City may be small, but it is a critical financial and technology center in Southeast Asia that is an indispensable partner for China. He is friendly with the United States, but also sees China in a positive light. Among the 19 bilateral agreements signed this week, some related to technology. Singapore is very influential in keeping Southeast Asia and the rest of the region open to China.
Third, Vietnam. As a neighbor of China and a communist state, the relationship with Hanoi is very important. It’s also complicated. The two sides have a huge territorial dispute over the South China Sea, and Vietnamese popular sentiment is overwhelmingly unfavorable to China. It is not surprising that the United States sees him as a potential quasi-ally in trying to contain Beijing.
However, the Vietnamese leader’s willingness to come immediately after the party conference indicates that due to his ideology, Hanoi is always willing to give his blessing to the Chinese political system, which he cannot replicate with the United States. . Vietnam does not want to be strategically dominated by China, but ultimately cannot really trust the United States either. History does not lie. Maintaining Vietnam’s neutrality is therefore an important point for Beijing.
Fourth, Pakistan. Due to geography, Pakistan is one of China’s most strategic partners, as it offers a route from China itself to the western Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, the Sea Red and therefore, by extension, Europe. This is precisely why the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) strives to maximize the country’s infrastructure to make it an economic route for China, thwarting any potential attempt to impose a naval embargo around its periphery and circumvent India.
Not surprisingly, during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing, the focus was on CPEC and the re-engagement of both parties in this regard. It should be noted that Sharif is subtly more pro-Western than his predecessor, Imran Khan, which means China must keep Pakistan motivated as the country grapples with fiscal and humanitarian crises.
Finally, Tanzania. Unlike other parties, the United States does not make serious efforts to win over African countries against China because the continent is not a priority and most of its aid and development promises are hollow. China, meanwhile, is choosing to make a point of inviting African leaders to Beijing to demonstrate its close ties and longstanding solidarity with the continent. African countries find in China an audience that they do not find in the West. By holding these meetings, Xi Jinping will aim to continue promoting favorable trade and investment relations with Tanzania to uphold the message of shared development and “South-South” relations.
In conclusion, China is stepping up its diplomatic game. The United States wants to tighten the noose of containment, and Beijing believes the best way out is to keep as many countries on board as possible and deepen its economic and trade integration with them. This is why China’s most important neighbors – Singapore, Vietnam and Pakistan – as well as its most critical partner in Europe – Germany – were first and most important on the agenda. To conclude, China has also demonstrated that it continues to prioritize relations with African countries, something the West is neglecting.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Conte asks Spurs fans for ‘time and patience’ after boos in Liverpool loss | Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has hit back at Tottenham fans for booing his team at half-time during their side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.
Spurs were forced to count the cost of another slow start after an impressive second-half comeback failed to equalize late on. Two goals from Mohamed Salah were enough for Liverpool to secure their first away win of the season, but Conte was not unhappy with his side’s performance. The Italian argued Spurs deserved a point and he said their fans need to understand that their team is a work in progress.
“First of all, I think we have to show our fans great respect at all times because they are our fans,” Conte said. “They pay for their tickets. At the same time, if you ask me if I was happy or disappointed, yes.
“I keep repeating since the start of the season that we have just started a process and I think after a year we have made a lot of improvements. If anyone thinks we are already ready to win , I have to be honest and tell you that it will be really, really difficult because when you start a process you need time and patience.
“If you understand that, everyone is fine. Otherwise, we can lose the passion, the enthusiasm. I can’t promise trophies to our fans right now. I continue to ask for time and patience because I have the experience to do so. We are far from the other teams that are used to winning. If we understand this, it will be good. Everyone wants to win, I’m the first but it takes time and patience.
Spurs, who lost third place to Newcastle, found hope thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. But Liverpool, who are seven points behind Conte’s side, dug deep for the points.
“We had to keep fighting,” said Jürgen Klopp. “We did this. We like that. People who know us know that if you want to win an away game, that’s a normal way to do it. It’s a completely normal game for us. We drew twice against Tottenham last season, so winning here is incredibly difficult. We must show this attitude and this commitment to defend. We have to show that we are not hit too hard when we concede a goal.
