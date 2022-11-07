News
LAFC celebrates MLS Cup championship with fans – Orange County Register
To the winners go the parking lot. And the aisle of Christmas trees. And the MLS Cup.
The day after more than 20,000 Los Angelenos descended on Exposition Park by foot, transit and carpool to watch an MLS Cup classic between their beloved Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union , nearly 5,000 returned on Sunday, filling the parking lots that surrounded Banc de California Stadium which had been reserved for USC football 24 hours earlier.
Saturated in black and gold, Christmas Tree Lane, the lawn outside the stadium that is usually buzzing with LAFC fans on game days, was surrounded by two huge replica MLS Cup trophies as the crowd celebrated the the team’s first championship.
Mariachi Las Catrinas, an all-female mariachi band from the Boyle Heights neighborhood that performed regularly before games, serenaded the crowd to kick off the festivities as the sun descended behind the stage while the LA Memorial Coliseum was quiet background.
Led by independent supporters group ‘3252’, a pair of double-decker buses circled as players popped champagne bottles and passed around the trophies they won in 2022 – the club’s second supporters’ shield, the Western Conference title and, of course, the MLS Cup after a stunning game that ended 3-3 before LAFC won on penalties.
“Our mantra from day one has been to unite the World City through the World Game,” said LAFC owner-manager Larry Berg. “And I know we live in a divided time, but the sense of community and diversity in our games means everything to us. Our supporters have always been the heart of our club. We have the best fans in the world and we couldn’t have done this without you. Literally, this championship is for you.
Berg called head coach Steve Cherundolo “the true Coach of the Year”, an award that ultimately went to Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin.
“LAFC is not one person or a small group of people,” said Cherundolo, who set a record for most wins in his first year (21) before winning the MLS Cup. “Thank you after a rocky start I have to say. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for making me part of your family. I like to thank the players for believing in us as staff.
Four players were unable to participate.
Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, hailed as a hero after undergoing successful surgery on Sunday to repair the broken right leg he suffered late in the championship game, was honored with his jersey hanging on the stage.
The 28-year-old Canadian national team player was shown via FaceTime and the crowd chanted his name as his wife, Cristina Dagenais, read a statement on his behalf.
“Guys, we did it!” she read. “This one’s for you Los Angeles. And that’s just the beginning. »
Ecuador’s LAFC trio – Sebastian Mendez, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, who assisted on the last goal in MLS history (Gareth Bale’s 128th-minute equalizer) – were busy preparing to join their national team for the next World Cup.
MLS Cup Most Valuable Player John McCarthy, who replaced Crepeau in goal, was still on top of his perfect penalty shootout performance. The Philadelphia native danced, cursed and showed off his MVP award.
“If my voice is lost, it’s because I (expletive) partied so much last night,” said McCarthy, whom Berg called “our Rudy” in a tribute to the iconic Irish underdog from Our Lady Fighting.
McCarthy wasn’t the only person on stage or watching from Christmas Tree Lane who could have said that.
John Thorrington, LAFC’s head of football operations and co-chairman, was also raspy.
“This is one of many hopefully we can celebrate together,” Thorrington said while wearing an In-N-Out Burgers t-shirt. “We went to a club. We knew it was a city of champions. We have already seen it. And now LAFC is a champion in this city. You deserve it. Let’s go.”
Cheering fans showed off freshly inked tattoos that commemorated the club’s first MLS championship.
Others asked for more.
Concacaf then! they shouted.
Before lifting the trophy to chants of his last name, LAFC captain Carlos Vela recalled the day in 2017 he arrived in Los Angeles bringing hopes of winning championships – something he had never done before in a club. Vela took the 2020 squad to a Concacaf Champions League Final but fell short.
In 2023, for supporters and opponents alike, LAFC will be seen as one of the top contenders to win the important regional tournament.
“It took us five years,” Vela said in Spanish, holding hands with her son Romeo. “Sorry, it took so long. But here is the (expletive) Cup. The best is yet to come. This is the first of a long series.”
Billie Jean King’s ‘pet peeve’ is Wimbledon’s ‘awful’ white uniform politics
—
Clothes aren’t just items to keep you warm or cool – they also indicate status, show challenge, and even relieve anxieties.
For tennis legend Billie Jean King, clothing allows female tennis players to express their individuality through color and print – a right she and the embryo of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) have fought for in the 1970s when white was ubiquitous as the color of sport.
Wimbledon still uses this rigid all-white dress code – first put in place to camouflage sweat stains. Today, it also helps the SW19 Grand Slam retain a sense of uniqueness from the Australian Open, French Open and US Open, but it also limits player individuality .
More pressing, for menstruating players, it creates concerns about whether blood is visible on white clothing.
“My generation, we always worried because we wore white all the time,” King told CNN’s Amanda Davies. “And it’s what you wear underneath that’s important for your period.
“And we always check if we show. You get uptight about it because the first thing we are is artists and you want everything you wear to be flawless, to look great. We are artists. We bring it to people.
At Wimbledon this year, campaigners called on tournament organizers to relax its strict dress code, gathering at SW19 with signs reading “About Bloody Time” and “Address the dress code”.
It followed comments made by several women including the former Olympic champion Monique Puig and Australian tennis player Daria Saville who spoke of the “mental stress” caused by the all-white dress code and the resulting “jump periods”.
Manufacturers are beginning to develop solutions, although the Wimbledon dress code remains, with Adidas telling BBC Sport it has proven its women’s training products.
“You feel like you can breathe and don’t have to check everything every minute when you sit down and switch sides,” King adds, referring to wearing dark clothes underneath.
“So at least that was brought to the fore, which I think is important to have a discussion.”
Along with the all-white policy creating anxieties for players during their spell, King points out that it can be difficult for fans trying to distinguish between players on the pitch.
“Nothing is worse in sport than when you turn on the television and two players are wearing the same uniform or the same outfits. It’s horrible. Nobody knows which is which.
“He’s one of my pet peeves, I’ve been screaming for years. Have you ever seen a sport where people wear the same outfit on each side? »
CNN asked Wimbledon for comment but, at press time, had not received a response.
The disappearance of the taboo surrounding menstruation testifies to the progress made by women’s sport in recent years, a fight that King has fought for 50 years.
Two years ago, the Federation Cup – the flagship international competition in women’s tennis in which players compete as part of their national teams – changed its name to Billie Jean Cup King to honor her, and now the great female tennis player uses clothing to showcase female champions. of this year’s event with a “winner’s jacket” designed by renowned fashion designer Tory Burch.
Inspired by the tradition of the famous “green jacket” worn by the winner of The Masters golf tournament each year, Burch designed a blue jacket for the winners of the Billie Jean King Cup in hopes that it will eventually become as iconic as its predecessor. .
Every stitch, every seam and every inch of fabric is imbued with symbolism.
His color, “Billie Blue,” was chosen “because King has worn blue many times throughout his incredible career,” Burch explains.
Most famously, King stepped onto the court to play Bobby Riggs in 1973’s “Battle of the Sexes” wearing a blue and mint green dress, buttoned down the front and embellished with rhinestone detailing.
Her shoes were also blue, deliberately chosen to match her dress, stand out on yet-unreleased color TV, and subvert gender stereotypes.
“The shoes and the color, everything is very important to me,” says King. “I always try to have meaning in what I wear.”
Since that pivotal moment when King beat Riggs 6-4 6-3 6-3 in front of an estimated global TV audience of 90 million, gender equality inside and outside of sport has progressed, well only sometimes hesitantly, stumbling backwards or sideways a few steps.
That same year, the US Open became the first of the Grand Slam tournaments to offer equal prize money to men and women, while the US Supreme Court granted women the right to an abortion in Roe against Wade, although that decision was overturned in June.
“Every generation they get further and further away from the early days of combat,” King says. “I think history is so important because the more you know about history, the more you know about yourself.”
King hopes the current generation of female tennis stars, those who wear her specially designed jacket as Billie Jean King Cup winners, will pick up the slack.
“But the most important thing about [history] does that help you shape the future and that’s what I want these young women to do. It is their job now to step up, direct and shape the future.
And inside the jacket, to remind the Billie Jean King Cup champions of the “fight” and their place in it, is a message from King herself.
“Congratulations on winning the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup,” King reads aloud. “As a member of the first team to win the Federation Cup in 1963, I dreamed of sharing this title with women like you.
“Tory Burch shares my passion for tennis and female empowerment. We designed the Blue Billie Champion Jacket to symbolize your incredible victory and how far women in sport have come. Together we can make equality a reality. Billie Jean King, be bold.
UK’s first lithium refinery to be built to boost electric car industry | Automobile industry
Britain’s first lithium refinery is to be built in Teesside in a bid to bolster the UK’s electric car supply chain, despite uncertainty over the industry’s future.
Green Lithium, which is backed by commodities trading giant Trafigura, will build a £600million refinery for battery hardware at PD Ports’ Teesport, the UK’s fifth largest port.
Project backers aim to create 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and enough lithium hydroxide for 1 million electric vehicles each year when the plant is complete.
The move comes as confidence in plans to make the North East of England a hub for green jobs and the electric vehicle industry has been rocked by Britishvolt’s setbacks.
The battery company, which planned to develop a £3.8billion ‘gigafactory’, secured five weeks of emergency funding from commodities giant Glencore last week after preparing to appoint directors.
The government hopes to strengthen the supply chain for electric vehicles, ahead of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.
Lithium is an essential component of batteries and is one of a number of “critical minerals” used in technology, from cell phones to wind turbines.
Ministers expressed concern about the vulnerability of supply chains for critical minerals, including those supplied by China amid deteriorating political relations between China and the US and UK in recent years.
Countries from the UK to the US are trying to develop indigenous sources of minerals used in batteries, including Cornish Lithium in Redruth.
Pure lithium is not found in nature, so it is refined by evaporation of lithium-rich liquid brines or mined from hard rocks containing lithium-bearing minerals.
Nearly 90% of global lithium processing takes place in East Asia. Green Lithium plans to use a “low energy process” with renewable electricity and make the plant capable of using hydrogen and capturing carbon emissions.
Green Lithium said the refining process at Teesside will have an “80% lower carbon footprint than traditional processes currently used internationally”.
The company plans to officially commission the plant in 2025 and its construction will take three years, eventually creating 250 permanent jobs.
The plant will cost £600million to build. The project received £600,000 of government funding in April 2021 and separate discussions about state support for the planning phase are ongoing.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps visited the site on Monday. He said: “We are supporting companies, like Green Lithium here in Teesside, to develop new green industries across the UK, creating jobs and growth for decades to come.”
Shapps said the government was moving to “secure our critical mineral supply chains”. “We know that geopolitical threats and global events beyond our control can severely affect the supply of key components that could delay the rollout of electric vehicles in the UK,” he said.
Claire Blanchelande, head of lithium at Trafigura, said: “Green Lithium’s refinery will be one of the few to be ready by the middle of this decade when we see demand for electric vehicles increase very significantly in the UK. UK and Europe.
In June, Trafigura posted record first-half profits of $2.7bn (£2.4bn) after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused huge volatility in commodity markets raw.
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars
LOS ANGELES– Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the 2023 Oscars.
The 95th Academy Awards will mark the third time the award-winning late-night talk show host has hosted the awards ceremony. Kimmel previously hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.
“Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said via a press release. “Anyway, I’m grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone said no.”
This year’s Oscars telecast will be directed by Glenn Weiss, who will also produce the show with Ricky Kirshner. Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who is the executive producer and co-writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, will also serve as the show’s executive producer.
“We’re thrilled to have Jimmy pull off his hat trick on this world stage. We know he’ll be funny and up for anything!” Weiss and Kirshner said in a statement.
Kimmel’s return to animation follows Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes taking the lead at the 2022 Oscars as the show’s first all-female hosting trio.
The 2022 Oscars were filled with many historic wins, epic performances, and also featured one of the most talked about moments in the show’s history: the now infamous moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the show. The incident, for which Smith has since apologized, led to the academy banning the actor from attending any academy event or program, including the Oscars, for 10 years.
After Kimmel’s back-to-back hosting in 2017 and 2018, the Oscars went ahead without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Kimmel shared his approach to animation ahead of the 90th Academy Awards in 2018, saying he felt it was “almost necessary now” for comedians to tackle “serious subjects” in their material. In his monologue at the awards show, he talked about everything from Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement to the gender pay gap in Hollywood and the importance of celebrating and increasing diversity in filmmaking.
The 2023 Oscars will air Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC.
The Change in Continuity in Gujarat
Defying the conventional trend of anti-incumbency, the BJP is poised to win another term in Gujarat, closing in on the electoral record of the CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for more than three decades from 1977 to 2011. .
The ongoing saffron rule saga, according to voters, is attributed to three sets of factors: material delivery, governance and leadership. The first includes development measures such as round-the-clock electricity supply for every household, better road infrastructure, drinking water supply through Narmada canal in semi-arid and arid parts of Saurashtra region and Kutch, in addition to establishing basic school health and prathamik infrastructure across the state. . The central premise of governance hinges on the popular perception that under the rule of the BJP, the rule of the mafia and criminals has effectively come to an end. The latter always goes against the main opposition party, the Congress, because in general memory their reign is considered favorable to the mafia where, in cities like Ahmedabad, they were hostage to gangsters like Abdul Latif.
Furthermore, while the incumbent party faces a local leadership problem, a fact signified by the change of three chief ministers since 2014, from Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani to the incumbent Bhupendrabhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra’s unwavering charisma Modi remains the last asset the rudder side would employ to smooth out the rough ground.
Therefore, the BJP is comfortably positioned to achieve a bigger election victory than in 2017, as the main challenger, Congress, is on a continued downward spiral. In our field study in all 182 Assembly constituencies, conducted from August 5, 2022 to October 7, 2022, an overwhelming portion of traditional Congressional voters expressed their colossal loss of faith in the big old party’s ability to navigate the the political maze of Gujarat. It has been estimated that even after securing 77 out of 182 seats in 2017, the party not only failed to play the role of opposition, but instead began to defect to the ruling party, blurring the line between the incumbent and the anti-holder.
So this gave the new applicant in the state, the PAA, a much-needed entry point. The new entrant, as expected, used a combination of material and identity discourse, as promising written pledges to different sections of society, a movement that has different resonance in different localities and communities.
Contrary to the perception that AAP’s buzz is greatest in the business city of Surat which, by extension, as the wishful thinking has it, has significant traction in the Saurashtra region, our study found that the city and region remain the stronghold of the BJP. Rather, it is the tribal region, the proverbial space from Umargam to Ambaji, contiguous to the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the AAP has acquired maximum resonance. In there, the promise of 300 free electricity as well as the presentation of specific tribal issues like the implementation of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, anti-dam protests like the “Par-Tapi River Linkage Project -Narmada” in addition to opposing the proposed highway projects, convinced an overwhelming majority of tribals to abandon their favorite party, Congress, and warm to the aggressive overtures of the AAP.
Also Read: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP set to win easily with over 120 seats; The AAP nibbles the Congress, according to the PRACCIS survey
So it is not the charm of Patidar leaders like Gopal Italia or urban centers that give the new seeker a foothold, but rather rural tribal areas and leaders like Arjun Rathva and anti-BJP civil society activists who are working quietly but diligently on the ground and building up a perception advantage among voters. Here again, the main victim is the Congress party. Regarding the much-discussed Patidar factor, our study revealed that the community is solidly consolidated behind the BJP across the regions. Their sentiment is captured in the remark of an elderly Patidar respondent who said, “The Patidars have aam, Saam and Daam (numbers, social traction and money) who destroyed Congress KHAM – an anti-Patidar social coalition in the 1980s, made up of Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim, employed by veteran Congress leader and ex-CM Madhav Singh Solanki and then Congress President Zinabhai Darji, who together hold the unbeatable winning record of 149 seats out of 182 for Congress.
While the consolidation of the Patidars behind the BJP is an important factor helping the BJP to gain a greater margin of victory, there are areas of grave concern plaguing the saffron party. The most important of these happens to be the high inflation which has started to pinch low-income sections of the population whose daily income is not enough to cover expenses, despite government social protection schemes. Furthermore, instances of corruption at the lower level coupled with a sense of arrogance informing leaders and bureaucracies at the Tehsil and district levels alienates a portion of those voters who have been loyal to the incumbent party until the Prime Minister’s term in office. Minister Modi as Chief Minister. This section is likely to move to the PAA in the future, if the party manages to achieve even minimal electoral success.
Another change that may seem latent but which gains significance after the elections is the entry of the AAP, which may not win a significant number of seats this time around. However, even by a conservative estimate, the party is likely to achieve a double-digit percentage vote, a significant change in the state that has spurned any experience of having a third alternative in the past. This scenario would give the new claimant a polemic platform against the BJP to fight zealously for second place not only in Gujarat but nationally by portraying the Congress as incompetent and unable to become the anchor of the anti-BJP-ism pitch in the years to come.
Therefore, while the AAP factor may appear to help the BJP in Gujarat in the short term, but even with limited electoral success, the former has the potential to emerge as an itch factor for the saffron party in the long term. Therein lies the change in the continuity of Gujarat.
Sajjan Kumar is associated with PRACCIS, a research institution based in Delhi.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“I am the spirit of Glasgow” – POLITICO
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the COP27 climate conference in Egypt that the world needed to ‘double down’ on net zero instead of abandoning it because of Ukraine’s invasion by Russia.
“I am the spirit of Glasgow,” Johnson said on Monday, referring to the last COP conference, which was hosted under his leadership. At the meeting in the Scottish city, the international community reaffirmed its goal of becoming “net zero by mid-century”.
Johnson said that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “some people have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project has to be delayed and that we have to reopen the coal fields and get the hell out of the countryside “.
He insisted he was not one of them, saying: “Now is not the time to abandon the net zero campaign and turn our backs on renewables.” Instead, Johnson said, it’s time to “put the electric throttle to the ground.”
However, the former prime minister pledged his solidarity with Kyiv, calling the raging war a “Manichean struggle between good and evil”.
Johnson’s said he was speaking “in a purely supportive and footstep role” to newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is due to speak at the conference on Monday.
The recipe for black bean enfrijoladas by Thomasina Miers | Food
Enfrijoladas are enchiladas covered in a bean sauce and are typical of the Mexican region of Oaxaca; they’re also one of many ingenious ways to use up leftover corn tortillas. I love cooking beans from scratch, both for quality and affordability, but if you’re pressed for time, use canned ones instead. To go ahead, arrange the enfrijoladas in a casserole and, when you want to eat, cook them for half an hour, sprinkle with feta and pico de gallo, and serve.
Black bean enfrijoladas
The simple and bright salsa cuts through the rich black beans, while the feta adds a nice salty flavor. You can use 250 g of spinach instead of chard.
Soak Overnight
Preparation 20 mins
To cook 1-2 hours
Serves 4-6
45g of butter
2 white onionspeeled and sliced
1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons cider vinegar
180g chardstems and leaves separated, both chopped
Oil
10 x 12 cm corn tortillas
150g of fetacrumbled
250g of mozzarellatorn up
1 small bunch of corianderleaves picked and coarsely chopped
3-4 radishesvery thinly sliced
For the beans
6 large garlic clovespeeled, 2 mashed with the flat of a knife, 4 finely chopped
300g dried black beanssoaked overnight (or 2 x 400g canned black beans, drained and added after frying the onions)
½ star anise (or 1 teaspoon dried hoja santa)
Salt and black pepper
For the pico de gallo
1 small white onionpeeled
3 medium tomatoes
1 red pepper
Juice of 1 lime
Soak the beans overnight in cold water, then drain them, put them in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover at least 8cm. Add the two crushed garlic cloves and star anise, bring to a boil, lower the heat and cook for one to two hours, until tender (time will depend on how old the beans are); skim off any foam that rises to the surface during cooking. When the beans start to get soft, season with a heaped teaspoon of sea salt. Drain, reserving the broth.
When the beans are cooked, heat the butter in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and, when it foams gently, add the onion, the four finely chopped garlic cloves, the chard stalks, the bay leaf and the chipotle. Season well, then sweat gently, stirring often, for about 10 minutes, until tender.
Transfer half the onion mixture to a large bowl and add half the cooked beans (or drained canned beans, if using). Put the remaining cooked beans (or canned beans) into the remaining onion mixture in the pan, add 400ml of water (or bean cooking liquid) and the cider vinegar, then, to the Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth, loosening with more cooking liquid from the beans or water until it has the consistency of heavy cream. Adjust seasoning to taste and keep warm.
Put the reserved whole bean and onion mixture into a saucepan, heat gently so the beans hold their shape, then stir in the chard leaves and cook until wilted.
For the pico de gallo, finely chop the onions, tomatoes and chilli, and stir in the lime juice.
In a microwave or low heat oven, soften the tortillas for a minute, then dip each in the bean puree (that piece is messy, but trust me, it tastes amazing). Fill each tortilla with a layer of the whole bean mixture, a crumble of feta and a few tears of mozzarella. Fold the tortilla over to enclose the filling, place on plates and serve with more feta, pico de gallo, radish slices and a little cilantro.
The simple flex
Instead of filling the enfrijoladas with cheese, make a cashew cream with soaked cashews, chili, and fresh lime juice, and use that instead.
