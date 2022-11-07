Lafc Celebrates Mls Cup Championship With Fans – Orange County Register

The Rodriguez family joins the celebration of Los Angeles Soccer Club’s inaugural MLS Cup championship outside Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Yazmin Islas joins the celebration with his four sons of the Los Angeles Football Club’s inaugural MLS Cup championship outside Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Members of the Los Angeles Football Club squad arrive for their inaugural MLS Cup championship celebration outside Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

Yazmin Islas joins the celebration with his four sons of the Los Angeles Football Club’s inaugural MLS Cup championship outside Banc of California Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Axel Koester, Contributing Photographer)

To the winners go the parking lot. And the aisle of Christmas trees. And the MLS Cup.

The day after more than 20,000 Los Angelenos descended on Exposition Park by foot, transit and carpool to watch an MLS Cup classic between their beloved Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union , nearly 5,000 returned on Sunday, filling the parking lots that surrounded Banc de California Stadium which had been reserved for USC football 24 hours earlier.

Saturated in black and gold, Christmas Tree Lane, the lawn outside the stadium that is usually buzzing with LAFC fans on game days, was surrounded by two huge replica MLS Cup trophies as the crowd celebrated the the team’s first championship.

Mariachi Las Catrinas, an all-female mariachi band from the Boyle Heights neighborhood that performed regularly before games, serenaded the crowd to kick off the festivities as the sun descended behind the stage while the LA Memorial Coliseum was quiet background.

Led by independent supporters group ‘3252’, a pair of double-decker buses circled as players popped champagne bottles and passed around the trophies they won in 2022 – the club’s second supporters’ shield, the Western Conference title and, of course, the MLS Cup after a stunning game that ended 3-3 before LAFC won on penalties.

“Our mantra from day one has been to unite the World City through the World Game,” said LAFC owner-manager Larry Berg. “And I know we live in a divided time, but the sense of community and diversity in our games means everything to us. Our supporters have always been the heart of our club. We have the best fans in the world and we couldn’t have done this without you. Literally, this championship is for you.

Berg called head coach Steve Cherundolo “the true Coach of the Year”, an award that ultimately went to Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin.

“LAFC is not one person or a small group of people,” said Cherundolo, who set a record for most wins in his first year (21) before winning the MLS Cup. “Thank you after a rocky start I have to say. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for making me part of your family. I like to thank the players for believing in us as staff.

Four players were unable to participate.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, hailed as a hero after undergoing successful surgery on Sunday to repair the broken right leg he suffered late in the championship game, was honored with his jersey hanging on the stage.

The 28-year-old Canadian national team player was shown via FaceTime and the crowd chanted his name as his wife, Cristina Dagenais, read a statement on his behalf.

“Guys, we did it!” she read. “This one’s for you Los Angeles. And that’s just the beginning. »

Ecuador’s LAFC trio – Sebastian Mendez, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, who assisted on the last goal in MLS history (Gareth Bale’s 128th-minute equalizer) – were busy preparing to join their national team for the next World Cup.

MLS Cup Most Valuable Player John McCarthy, who replaced Crepeau in goal, was still on top of his perfect penalty shootout performance. The Philadelphia native danced, cursed and showed off his MVP award.

“If my voice is lost, it’s because I (expletive) partied so much last night,” said McCarthy, whom Berg called “our Rudy” in a tribute to the iconic Irish underdog from Our Lady Fighting.

McCarthy wasn’t the only person on stage or watching from Christmas Tree Lane who could have said that.

John Thorrington, LAFC’s head of football operations and co-chairman, was also raspy.

“This is one of many hopefully we can celebrate together,” Thorrington said while wearing an In-N-Out Burgers t-shirt. “We went to a club. We knew it was a city of champions. We have already seen it. And now LAFC is a champion in this city. You deserve it. Let’s go.”

Cheering fans showed off freshly inked tattoos that commemorated the club’s first MLS championship.

Others asked for more.

Concacaf then! they shouted.

Before lifting the trophy to chants of his last name, LAFC captain Carlos Vela recalled the day in 2017 he arrived in Los Angeles bringing hopes of winning championships – something he had never done before in a club. Vela took the 2020 squad to a Concacaf Champions League Final but fell short.

In 2023, for supporters and opponents alike, LAFC will be seen as one of the top contenders to win the important regional tournament.

“It took us five years,” Vela said in Spanish, holding hands with her son Romeo. “Sorry, it took so long. But here is the (expletive) Cup. The best is yet to come. This is the first of a long series.”