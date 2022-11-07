Lake’s office receives suspicious white powder and threatening messages

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office received two envelopes containing “suspicious white power” and “abusive messages”, prompting the FBI to be called, according to DailyMail.com.

The FBI and police were called and were at one of Lake’s campaign offices from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, after a staff member received two envelopes containing “suspicious white powder” and “messages threatening”. The campaign is considering an “attack”, according to DailyMail.

The report explained that Lake’s campaign believes it was a “terrorist attack, trying to intimidate Kari and campaign staff.”

A DailyMail source familiar with the campaign also told the publication that one of the staff ‘opened an envelope containing suspicious white powder and contained a letter containing a bunch of vulgarities and ramblings about Kari’. adding that the employee noticed there was another package “exactly like the first one she opened and she reported it”.

A hazmat team and the bomb squad responded to the office, and the FBI reportedly took the “suspicious” substance for analysis.

The Phoenix Police Department has confirmed to the DailyMail that there are suspicious packages and they will investigate.

Sergeant Phil Krynsky told the DailyMail:

Officers responded to a call from property found in an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items inside the mail. Additional resources have been called in to collect the items and secure the area… No injuries have been reported and the investigation remains active.

Lake is in a close race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor.

Last month, it was reported that someone broke into Hobbs’ campaign office. Immediately afterwards, the Hobbs campaign released a statement suggesting, without any evidence, that Lake had something to do with the burglary. However, after an investigation, an illegal alien was eventually charged with breaking into Hobbs’ campaign office.

Remember when @katiehobbs accused me of orchestrating a Watergate-style burglary at his campaign office? Well, turns out he was a repeat offender here in our country illegally. RETWEET THIS. People need to know. pic.twitter.com/tf1k2UJRFZ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.