Lions hand Aaron Rodgers, Packers fifth straight loss
Aaron Rodgers’ three interceptions, including two in the red zone, doomed the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Detroit won the game, 15-9.
Rodgers had two interceptions in the first half — one for safety Kirby Joseph and the other for rookie Aidan Hutchinson. He would throw a second at Joseph in the second half, adding to the attacking woes encountered during the match.
The reigning two-time MVP was 23 for 43 with 291 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. The wide receiver finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. The score came in the third quarter and cut the deficit to two points after a missed two-point attempt.
Jared Goff would follow the Packers touchdown with his own practice. He ran a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.
AARON RODGERS OF THE PACKERS EXPRESSES FRUSTRATION ON THE SIDELINE AS QUARTERBACK HAS A ROUGH START TO THE GAME
Goff was 14 for 26 with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns. The other touchdown pass came in the first quarter for Shane Zylstra. He also had an interception for Jaire Alexander.
Jamaal Williams had 81 yards rushing against his former team. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with four catches for 55 yards.
The Packers have now lost five in a row. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Rodgers’ two red-zone interceptions were the first time he had done so in a game of his career. It’s the first time Rodgers has led the Packers to five straight losses since 2008.
Detroit went 2-6 this season.
Apple warns that China’s Covid restrictions are hurting iPhone production
After a Covid outbreak at a Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China, some workers opted to go home. In the photo, the shuttles of October 30, 2022.
CGV | Getty Images
Apple said in a statement on Sunday that it had temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production due to Covid-19 restrictions at its main iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. China.
The plant, operated by Foxconn, is operating at “significantly reduced capacity”, Apple said. He warned that he would ship fewer units and that customers would experience longer wait times when ordering devices.
Apple’s warning raises the possibility that it will sell fewer iPhones in the December quarter as it struggles to manufacture enough to meet demand. It had previously reported slowing growth in the December quarter last month.
He said he continues to see strong demand for the affected models, which are more expensive than other iPhone models and start at $999 and $1,099.
Last week, China ordered shutdowns in Zhengzhou, where Apple does the majority of its iPhone production. The factory in China has been struggling with employees fleeing the factory due to its policies and Covid outbreaks, according to Reuters.
China continues to pursue a “zero-Covid” policy that requires facilities like the iPhone facility in Zhengzhou to operate in “closed loops,” where workers isolate themselves in dormitories and work in factories separate from the outside world.
It currently takes 31 days to receive an iPhone 14 Pro if ordered from Apple’s website, which is longer than the 2-day average for cheaper iPhone models, the company said on Sunday. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford in Gucci for their red carpet debut
Rise and shine…and walk the red carpet.
Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5.
For their first red carpet appearance together, Billie and Jesse both rocked head-to-toe Gucci looks with “The Bad Guy” singer wearing a skin-tight crop top with a long skirt with a lace-trimmed slit, a floor-length dress, a platform slide, sheer gloves and an eye mask on top of her head, all of which were monogrammed in the luxury brand’s house print. As for the neighborhood leader, he wore a silky loungewear ensemble, comprising a button-up shirt and trousers in the same print, complete with a pair of Gucci slippers.
Complementing their sleep styles, the couple wrapped themselves in an oversized Gucci blanket with the same pattern.
Russia pretends to withdraw from Kherson to draw Kyiv forces into fight, says Ukrainian military official
The Russians are creating the illusion of withdrawing from Kherson to lure Ukrainian forces into street fighting in the key southern city, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said on Saturday.
“Russian troops are trying to convince everyone that they are withdrawing, but at the same time we are seeing objective evidence that they are staying,” Humeniuk said in an interview with Ukrainian media.
“There are military units that were based there, and a lot of military equipment is stationed there, and their battle positions are also defined there. The battle positions that were fixed on the left bank will be used to support the positions combat on the right bank.
CNN has not independently verified Humeniuk’s claims.
“We understand that the Russians are trying to create the illusion of not being there in order to lure Ukrainian forces into nearby settlements, and settlements are usually the site of fierce street fighting,” she said.
“That’s why we know, we see and we predict what kind of narrative they’re trying to feed us, and we build our own strategy accordingly,” Humeniuk noted.
According to Humeniuk, the Russians are moving their elite units and officers to the left bank of the Dnieper, leaving those on the right bank no way to escape or evacuate. “They are leaving the right bank units to fight until their last breath,” she said.
A bit of context: It has been difficult to determine the exact situation on the ground in Kherson this week.
A senior Moscow-appointed official remarked on Thursday that Russian troops would “most likely” withdraw from their positions in the southern city. Ukrainian officials suggested from the start that the statement could be a trap.
Russia evacuated citizens from the city. Moscow describes the move as vital for public safety. Kyiv compared the evacuations to forced relocation.
A resident last month described the situation in Kherson as tense, with people “emotionally drained”, empty streets from mid-afternoon and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.
College volleyball: No. 9 Gophers tip host Illinois in five sets
Ninth-ranked Minnesota beat Illinois in five sets, 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13, in a Big Ten volleyball match Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall in Champaign, Ill.
Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 19 kills, and Jenna Wenaas added 14 kills and nine digs as the Gophers improved to 15-7 overall, 10-4 Big Ten. Melani Shaffmaster had 43 assists and 18 digs, and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 13 digs.
It Minnesota’s second five-set match this season (1-1). Brooke Mosher and Raina Terry led Illinois with 21 kills.
‘Frustrated’ Cristiano Ronaldo receives yellow card after ‘Greco-Roman struggle’ with Tyrone Mings, while Lisandro Martinez avoids punishment for elbowing Leon Bailey in Manchester United’s defeat at Aston Villa
Manchester United suffered a setback when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, but at least they finished the game with 11 men.
Shortly after Jacob Ramsey made it 3-1 alongside Unai Emery, a scrum broke out in the Aston Villa box with Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings becoming entangled.
The replays saw the Man United star throw the Villa defender to the ground in a move that wouldn’t have been out of place at the Olympics, talkSPORT’s Perry Groves suggested.
“Ronaldo is frustrated he just had a Greco-Roman wrestling with Tyrone Mings,” Groves said in a commentary for talkSPORT.
“He received a yellow card for that, Tyrone Mings did nothing wrong at all, he held on.”
Moments later, Ronaldo’s teammate Lisandro Martinez then launched into his own argy-bargy after elbowing Leon Bailey in the stomach.
“Then Lisandro Martinez got three elbows in the stomach from Leon Bailey, he was lucky to get away with it without a yellow card,” Groves added.
“Man United are very frustrated, he looks disjointed, this performance for Man United has been like a Ralf Rangnick performance. There is no cohesion.
“Erik ten Hag should have made substitutions earlier [than the 65 minute]. Tactically, Unai Emery won this battle as from the start of the second half he basically went 4-4-2. Two banks of four, see if Man United were able to break them and they didn’t. »
Villa got off to a fast start in what was Emery’s first game in charge with Bailey and Lucas Digne drawing them 2-0 down in the opening 11 minutes.
An own goal from Ramsey on the stroke of half time saw the Red Devils come back, but Ramsey scored from the right side in the 49th minute to secure the victory for Villa.
Jets defense gets five sacks on Josh Allen, Gang Green wins 20-17 in upset win against Bills
After last week’s five-point disappointing loss to the Patriots, the Jets were hoping to head into next week’s bye on a positive note.
But Gang Green would have to defeat a Buffalo Bills team that many experts consider the best team in the NFL at the halfway point of the year.
The Jets were 12.5-point home underdogs in Sunday’s affair, but someone forgot to tell the team that.
Jets (6-3) upset the Bills (6-2) 20-17 on a cloudy, off-and-on rainy 75-degree day at MetLife Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.
“I know a lot of people are going to be surprised,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I don’t think there’s a person surprised in that locker room.
“It was a hard-fought game, it’s a damn good football team, a well-coached football team over there. They have championship aspirations, but I don’t think there’s a guy in that locker room that didn’t think we could win.”
After throwing three interceptions against the Patriots, Zach Wilson had an efficient day as he completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
Gang Green’s rushing attack also played a huge role in the victory as the team registered 174 yards on the ground. Michael Carter led the way with 76 yards and a touchdown run on 12 carries.
Wilson was criticized all week by people in the national media, local reporters and even former NFL players. But he outdueled the front-runner for the 2022 NFL MVP.
Wilson said he didn’t let the outside noise bother him.
“Of course, it feels good because of what we did,” Wilson said. “I don’t care what anyone says.
“I’ve done that my whole life, but it is a huge team win. We came out balled out, you saw what our defense did, the takeaways
“We showed the run game on that last drive. I’m excited about all three phases as that was pretty cool.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is considered one of the favorites for the MVP, struggled against the Jets defense. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. The Jets defense also sacked Allen five times.
Gang Green also shut down one of the best wide receivers in the league, Stefon Diggs. After his 42-yard catch in the first quarter, Diggs caught just four passes for 51 yards.
To begin the game, Braden Mann slipped on the opening kickoff as Bills cornerback Cam Lewis recovered on the team’s 45-yard line. Following a 42-yard pass play to Stefon Diggs, Jordan Whitehead intercepted a pass on the 14-yard-line.
Buffalo’s second drive of the afternoon went better than its first. The Bills drove 67 yards on 14 plays as Allen’s legs got the team into the end zone. An 11-yard run play by Allen set up a one-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 7-0 advantage.
The Jets got points on their second drive as well. A 15-yard pass play to Garrett Wilson, along with a facemask penalty against Jaquan Johnson on James Robinson helped the Jets get in field goal range as Greg Zuerlein cut Gang Green’s deficit to 7-3.
More than midway through the second quarter, the Bills again found the end zone after a Jets punt. Receptions of 14 and 17 yards by Diggs helped put Buffalo in Jets territory. On the 3rd and 2 on the Jets 36-yard line, Allen ran for a 36-yard touchdown, his second of the day as that extended the Bills lead to 14-3.
Before halftime, the Jets got into the end zone for the first time. A Wilson-to-Wilson connection for 24-yards put the Green and White into Bills’ territory. Then Carter’s 10-yard reception was followed up by a six-yard run, which cut the Bills’ lead to 14-10 at halftime.
Following the halftime break, the Jets received the ball and drove down the field to the Bills 22-yard-line before a 12-minute delay. The CBS sky cam at MetLife Stadium fell down on the field and the officials halted the game, which called boos from both Jets and Bills fans.
“I have never seen nothing like that,” Garrett Wilson said about the sky cam delay. “I was out there vibing and chilling and staying loose a little bit. The truth is when it is time to go out there, I’m going to be ready.”
Once the delay was over, the Jets offense couldn’t maintain the same momentum. On 3rd and 6, Wilson was stripped and sacked by Von Miller as A.J. Epenesa recovered as Buffalo took over on its 29.
However, the Jets would get the ball back two plays later as Sauce Gardner picked off Allen on the Bills 35-yard-line. Four plays later, Wilson found Robinson for a seven-yard touchdown reception that gave the Jets a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.
The Bills tied the game at 17-17 on the next drive as running back James Cook helped them get into Jets territory. Once Buffalo’s drive stalled, Tyler Bass settled for a 51-yard field goal, which tied the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Jets went to their running game, which paid dividends. Robinson’s 16-yard run along with Carter’s 17-yarder had the fans chanting “let’s go Jets” as they were deep into Bills territory. The grind-it-out attack took minutes off the clock. Wilson then connected with Denzel Mims on a crucial third down to move the chains.
After a stop on third down, the Jets kicked a 28-yard go-ahead field goal by Zuerlein gave them a 20-17 lead with 1:43 left.
“I think more than anything, it is just the first downs,” Carter said. “You stay on the field and you wear the defense down.
“Quarterback made good decisions, made throws when he had to make them. Guys up front were blocking their butt off.”
The Bills had one final chance to tie the game with less than two minutes left. Huff’s sack and strip left Buffalo a 4th and 21 situation on their 14. But a Allen pass to Gabe Davis was knocked away by Gardner and that gave the Jets the victory.
“As a defense, we played well,” John Franklin-Myers said. “We got turnovers, we get the quarterback down and the NFL knows that.
“Just another game and we have to do it the week after that and next game. At the end of the day, we have to go out there and prove it.”
The Jets will have a bye during Week 10 before returning to the field on Nov. 21 as they will play at the Patriots. Buffalo will return home next week as it will take on the Minnesota Vikings.
New York will head into its bye week just a half-game behind the Bills for first place.
