Magic gained another lesson the hard way in heartbreaking loss to Kings

Press play to listen to this article

Kyiv — There is a nuclear threat hanging over Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s atomic saber-thrusts range from President Vladimir Putin’s threat to defend illegally annexed Ukrainian territory “by all available means”, to former President Dmitry Medvedev’s increasingly lopsided comments and (false) hints from Moscow that Ukraine is developing a nuclear “dirty bomb”. – something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia is preparing for a so-called false flag attack.

For many Ukrainians, these are far from empty words and the country is preparing.

The Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation in downtown Kyiv has a bomb shelter in the parking lot under the building to protect staff from conventional Russian attacks and another for use in the event of a nuclear attack.

“The second shelter is equipped accordingly. It has a supply of medicine, food, drinking and distilled water, flashlights and batteries,” said TV star Serhiy Prytula, who heads the eponymous foundation.

“[Predicting the actions of] Russian military and political leadership is always difficult if you use normal logic. We were very unhappy to have this neighbor. That is why anything related to a nuclear threat should be taken very seriously, as a real threat, and prepared accordingly,” he said.

The language coming out of Moscow is worrying.

Earlier this month, Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Kyiv’s aim to regain all of its lost territory “is a threat to the existence of our state and a dismemberment of today’s Russia”, which he said was a “direct reason” to implement Russia’s nuclear deterrent.

The Russian army is in retreat in Ukraine and triggering a nuclear weapon could be seen as a desperate measure by the Kremlin to force a halt to the war.

Kyiv’s reaction to Medvedev was swift.

A rescuer from the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry attends a drill in the city of Zaporizhzhia on August 17, 2022, in case of a possible nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant | Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, called its nuclear threats “an act of suicide”, saying: “Russia will finally become enemy number one for the whole world.”

Even China, an ally of Russia, warns of the danger of using nuclear weapons. Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said, “Nuclear weapons cannot be used, nuclear war cannot be waged.”

US President Joe Biden told Putin it would be an “incredibly grave mistake” to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

hug

These international warnings do not prevent Ukrainians from preparing for the worst.

Authorities in the Kyiv region have hundreds of shelters that could be used in the event of a nuclear attack.

“The last eight months have taught us that anything can happen. As a manager, I am preparing for the worst-case scenario, but I hope everything will be fine,” Oleksii Kuleba, head of the capital region’s military administration, told local media.

Kuleba said the shelters are underground, have ventilation, two entrances and should be equipped by November 15 with radio sets – which Ukrainian authorities say could be the only means of communication after an attack. nuclear.

Ukrainian government bodies also recently issued detailed instructions – based on the country’s experience with the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 – on what to do in the event of a nuclear strike.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov | Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

“The use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is considered unlikely, and the main purpose of these threats is to scare Ukrainians and the world and force us to make concessions, and our partners to weaken their support to Ukraine,” the instructions say, which then add: “At the same time, Ukrainians must have a plan of action in case of emergency situations: the use of nuclear weapons, a ‘dirty bomb’ or in the event of an accident at a nuclear power plant.

The instructions detail everything from not looking at the explosion – “when you notice lightning in the sky (or its reflection), do not look in that direction under any circumstances” – to covering your ears to avoid damage from a shock wave and remove clothing that has been exposed to radiation. “Run to safety as soon as you can recover and when the shock wave from the use of nuclear weapons has passed,” they say.

In early October, the capital’s administration said the city had enough potassium iodide tablets – a drug to help prevent the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine – to distribute to medical institutions and family physicians “in the event of a radiological threat or radiological emergency”. .”

“If an evacuation is necessary, potassium iodide will be distributed at evacuation points to members of the public who have been exposed to the radiation area, in accordance with the recommendations of medical professionals,” the administration added. .

Meanwhile, many Kyiv residents are taking their own preventative measures.

Kristina Riabchyna, a sustainable stylist living in Kyiv and originally from Donetsk, bought iodine tablets from a local pharmacy.

“I really want to believe there won’t be a nuclear attack. But unfortunately, we have this unbearable neighbor, so we have no choice but to believe that this absurd thing might in fact be possible,” she said.

“Buying potassium iodide was probably a way to cope with fear,” Riabchyna added. “What I mean is I did what I could at this point, for my safety and that of my loved ones, I haven’t ignored the danger and that means I can continue to live my life. But it goes without saying that I understand that it is not a countermeasure that will save us if this threat becomes a reality.

Mykhailo, 49, and his mother in the air-raid shelter of a school where they stayed for almost two months on June 4, 2022 in Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine | Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

Foreigners in Kyiv take similar measures.

In recent weeks, staff working for an EU-funded project – they asked that the project not be identified – received detailed instructions on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack or the use of a dirty bomb – a conventional bomb containing radioactive material.

“Nuclear explosions can cause significant damage and casualties from blast, heat and radiation, but you can take steps to try to mitigate the impact,” the instructions say, recommending that “if you are warned of an imminent attack, immediately enter the nearest building, ideally underground, and move away from the windows.

Instructions then explain how to clean up radioactive fallout, how an electromagnetic pulse can damage electronic equipment, and listen to advice on possible evacuation.

If the attack is a tactical nuclear strike on the front lines away from Kyiv, then, “The only course of action for our Kyiv-based personnel in such a case is to jump into cars and be at the border [with Poland] within hours,” said an EU national with the program, speaking on condition that he not be identified.

Frontline Ukrainian troops have been given potassium iodine tablets and also given training on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack – although spokespersons for the Ministry of Defense and the army did not specify what those instructions were.

For Prytula, the charity boss, the danger of a nuclear attack won’t end anytime soon.

“The threat of a nuclear weapon being used against Ukraine, or indeed any other country in the world, will be real as long as the Russian Federation exists,” he said.