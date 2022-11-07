News
Marco Rubio eyes possible Republican-led Senate after midterm elections
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., explained what to expect from a Republican Senate if his political party takes over the chamber after Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Appearing on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy,” Rubio said what one would reasonably expect with a Republican majority in the Senate under a Democratic president.
“I think the first thing you can reasonably expect and demand is that we prevent bad things from happening. The Senate has that role to play, a body that was designed in our constitutional system to prevent bad things from happening to the country doesn’t happen. We have the power to do that in appointments, which only the Senate does, as you know, but also all these other laws. Every night we go to sleep worried that Joe Manchin will change his mind. on the filibuster, and we’re going to have a federal takeover of the election, we’re going to have to wrap up the Supreme Court, so we can prevent bad things from happening,” Rubio said.
He added plans to increase oversight of federal agencies such as the IRS and the Department of Homeland Security. With a potential majority, Rubio also hoped those actions could sway more moderate Senate Democrats.
“If we have a big enough win across the country, you hope that would send a message especially to Senate Democrats running for office in 2024, that the American people don’t support some of these wild leftist ideas that they And maybe the self-preservation instinct kicks in, and they’ll join us in drilling and producing more American oil, and taking crime seriously, keeping the feds out of our schools and enforce our immigration laws,” Rubio said.
During the segment, Rubio criticized her Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, for her stance on crime, especially since she was a police officer.
“She was a police officer, she should have known. Instead, when she arrived in Washington, she immediately began to turn her back on law enforcement officers here in the state of Florida and all over the country,” Rubio said.
He said: ‘As a congresswoman, when they were burning down towns and burning down police cruisers in the summer of 2020, she called the riots a beautiful sight, she said the way Minneapolis went after it was very thoughtful She voted to get rid of qualified immunity. She wanted to get rid of it, so you can prosecute individual cops, and she turned her back on law enforcement. And she actually lent her voice. , she lent her law enforcement the credibility that she still had at the time to those who were talking about things like defunding the police so I think it’s even worse what she did .
Rubio also took the time to implore Republican voters in Florida to vote in this impactful election.
“I took this opportunity to remind everyone here in Florida that, you know Tuesday is the last day, if you haven’t voted early at this point, if you haven’t mailed your ballot by correspondence, you have to show up on Tuesday and you have to vote. And that’s important. If we get out, we’re going to win this race. The only thing that I think can save the Democrats here in Florida from top to bottom is that “It’s if Republicans decide to stay home because they see the polls and think it’s not competitive anymore. Then they would make it competitive by not running,” Rubio said.
Untagged Twitter parody accounts risk permanent suspension
In this photo illustration an image of Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen and the twitter logo on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkiye on October 06, 2022.
Muhammed Selim Korkutata | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
After several celebrity-verified and blue-check Twitter users changed their accounts to emulate the social network’s new owner, Elon Musk, he called for a quick change in policy enforcement.
Musk wrote on Sunday that, going forward, Twitter will now permanently suspend impersonators’ accounts without warning if they are not clearly labeled as parody.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter seemed to change his mind about permanent bans and wrote:
“Go forwardany Twitter account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended
Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a requirement to register for Twitter Blue.
Any name change will result in the temporary loss of the verified tick.”
In May, after agreeing to buy Twitter, Musk opposed lifetime bans and said he would reverse one on Donald Trump. Twitter had banned the former president following the January 6, 2021 uprising on the US Capitol, over concerns that Trump’s tweets could incite further violence. Trump said he would not return to Twitter.
Before Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on October 28, the social network specified rules that users “may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, or use a false identity in a way that disrupts others’ experience on Twitter “.
The company previously required that users engaged in parody “stand out in BOTH his account name and biography.”
Twitter previously said it would take one of three actions in response to copycats, including: “profile moderation”, “temporary suspension” or “permanent suspension”. The platform would not typically move to a permanent ban on a user’s account for impersonation before Musk’s takeover.
As of Sunday evening, Twitter had yet to update its terms of service to reflect Musk’s direction.
The decision by “Chief Twit”, as he jokingly called himself, has sparked controversy and consternation, in part because Musk presents himself as a free speech absolutist.
Last week, he gunned down activists, including civil rights leaders who called on advertisers to stop spending on Twitter until Musk proves the company can deliver on its promises of trust and security under his watch. direction.
When Musk showed up at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on October 27, online trolls and zealots attacked the social network, polluting it with a flood of racist epithets and other hate speech. Researchers said Twitter took appropriate action in response, but should have anticipated and tried to prevent the raid.
Verification changes
After that gauntlet, Musk implemented deep downsizing at Twitter, laying off around 3,700 people across all departments, including layoffs from content moderation and other trust and safety experts. A major focus for him is overhauling the subscription product and platform verification system.
Verification, in the form of a blue check, was once reserved for public figures like politicians and celebrities who were highly susceptible to being impersonated by bad actors. Now Musk plans to make a verification mark available to anyone who pays $7.99 per month for Twitter Blue, a subscription product.
The verification changes have inspired an outpouring of mockery and impersonation from those who believe it will make it harder, rather than help, for Twitter users to find good information and authentic accounts on the platform. .
The account of one of the comedians who impersonated Musk over the weekend, Kathy Griffin, was suspended on Sunday. She changed her display name to Elon Musk and her profile picture to look like his, then wrote in a tweet: “After long heated discussions with the women in my life, I have decided that to vote blue for their choice was only fair (They are also hot women, by the way)”
Actor Rich Sommer, known for his role as Harry Crane in AMC’s ‘Mad Men’, has also had his account suspended after he changed his display name and profile picture to impersonate Musk.
Pretending to speak as Musk on Twitter, Sommer joked on Friday, “I’m in over my head. Can 44 billion of you tweet $1 each on Twitter to me?” Later, he added, more searingly, “Okay, time to use plan B since they’re keeping me on Twitter. Does anyone know any advertisers who are, like, kind of ‘in ‘racism NO ACTUAL RACISTS!! just people who are, you know, curious about what (racism) it’s all about.”
Twitter and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation as to whether Sommer and Griffin were permanently banned.
Others impersonating Musk include actress Valerie Bertinelli, who changed her display name to Elon Musk on Saturday and then posted tweets urging her followers to vote for Democratic candidates.
“I Love You, America” comedian, writer and host Sarah Silverman also changed her display name and avatar photo to look like Elon Musk’s. She then appeared to speak in Musk’s voice, writing in a youthful crack, “I’m a free speech absolutist and I eat doody for breakfast everyday.”
Bertinelli changed his profile before Twitter took apparent action against his account. She wrote on Sunday morning: “Okey-dokey I had a blast and I think I made my point. I’m just not a ‘trendy’ girl. Never been, never wanna be. Happy Sunday everyone! xo”
Silverman remained on the platform, only returning to using her own photo and display name after her account was locked by Twitter. In a message to his 12 million listed fans and subscribers on Sunday, Silverman wrote, “1) 9 days ago, 2) yesterday 3) today. We’re having fun,” attaching three images.
One image referenced a promise Musk made to his followers on Oct. 28, writing that “comedy is now legal on Twitter,” just after buying the platform. The others showed his prank tweet, and that it triggered a restriction.
Musk has defended himself against critics who see his new enforcement directive as running counter to the free speech values he upholds on Sunday. He wrote, “My commitment to free speech even extends to not banning the account following my plane, even if it’s a direct risk to personal safety.”
Student Jack Sweeney created a Twitter account using publicly available data that automatically updates to show where Musk’s frequent flights are on his private jet. Musk lobbied Sweeney and even offered to pay him to remove the flight tracker, but he stay on twitter even now.
On Sunday, after calling for a ban on copycats without a parody label, Musk also tried to distract from free speech. He wrote, “Twitter must become by far the most accurate source of information in the world. This is our mission.”
Hundreds of People in Metro Atlanta Walk to Find a Cure for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – From start to finish, there was nothing but love, support and hope at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease.
For Harriet Watson and her family, it was more than just a walk. Her brother was diagnosed when he was only 50 years old.
“I hated when he didn’t remember a lot of things, certain family members he didn’t remember,” she said.
They were among more than 2,000 attendees, many of whom shared stories of how they watched the spirits of loved ones slowly decline.
“First they lose the fact that their loved one doesn’t know who they are, then after that it’s real death,” said Laura Aranda, of Greenwood Place Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Spencer Graves’ mother was just 55 when she was diagnosed.
“My mom actually handed the car keys to my dad and said, ‘If it’s true if that’s what’s happening, I don’t want to drive anymore,’” he said.
Participants held flowers of different colors, each corresponding to their relationship with Alzheimer’s disease, whether as a caregiver, an ally in the fight, a person battling the disease or of a person who has lost someone. Atlanta News First was a proud media sponsor, with anchor Brooks Baptiste hosting and sharing his own experience.
“In my grandfather’s case, there wasn’t really a conversation about how he was slowly but surely declining,” Baptiste said.
Baptiste hopes that events like this can raise awareness of this debilitating disease and raise funds for research.
“Something specific that we see in the black community … people don’t want to take on this challenge that really plagues our community,” he said.
Organizers said this year’s walk and fundraiser was a success.
“We raised $521,000 and some changes,” said Amy Richardson, senior director of development, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter.
The organization hopes to keep that momentum going as researchers race to find better treatment options and, ultimately, a cure.
The Russian Gas Habit Europe Can’t Give Up: LNG – POLITICO
Press play to listen to this article
European leaders have boasted of having reduced their dependence on Russian gas since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. But that’s only part of the truth.
While natural gas supplies delivered by pipeline have fallen dramatically this year, imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to the EU have increased by 46% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022 , according to figures from the European Commission.
For EU countries, the risk is that the growing use of maritime LNG from Russia will put Europe at the mercy of a new wave of gas blackmail from Putin in 2023, just as the bloc seeks to fill up its gas reserves for the winter.
It is a source of pride for EU officials that countries have reduced their purchases of Russian fossil fuels since the start of the war, as leaders tried to downgrade Kremlin finances. “We need to cut Russia’s revenue, which Putin is using to fund his atrocious war in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in September.
And while pipeline supply cuts have been drastic – a combination of Russia limiting flows on pipelines and EU countries diversifying their imports – Europe’s small LNG trade with Russia tells a story. different story.
Statistics shared with POLITICO by the Commission show that between January and September 2022, EU countries imported 16.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian LNG, compared to 11.3 bcm in the same period the last year.
The increase in LNG imports is small compared to the huge drop in Russian gas pipeline imports, which halved from 105.7 bcm in the first nine months of last year to 54, 2 billion m3 in the same period this year, according to Commission figures. But the rise in LNG runs counter to EU rhetoric and is not without inherent risks, energy market analysts said.
France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium were the top importers of Russian LNG in 2022, according to analysis by energy market monitoring group Montel, with a third of Russian LNG shipments to the Europe to France and almost a quarter to Spain.
Most of the Russian LNG arriving in Europe comes from energy company Novatek, which operates the Yamal LNG terminal in northwest Siberia, of which French energy giant TotalEnergies is a minority shareholder. Some European countries have long-term agreements to import LNG that still have several years to run.
Unlike the majority Russian state company Gazprom, which has a monopoly on gas pipeline exports, Novatek is an independent company but has “shareholders”. [who] are close to the Kremlin, which can strongly influence its operations,” according to an analysis published by the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.
Only two countries in Europe – the UK and Lithuania – have completely stopped Russian LNG imports.
Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a global researcher at Columbia, said it was “very convenient for everyone to turn a blind eye to Russian LNG flows” to Europe.
In economic terms, Corbeau said, it “made sense” for Europe to continue importing LNG from Russia for the time being. Eliminating Russian LNG from the EU market would mean that European countries would buy more LNG from elsewhere in the world, driving up prices for poorer countries in Asia.
“The prices would be stratospheric and it would be extremely bad not only for Europe but also for many countries which could not afford [LNG]said Raven.
But she added that increasing imports of Russian LNG increased the potential for “Russia to use LNG as a geopolitical weapon” – just as it did with the pipeline. Putin could potentially block exports to “unfriendly” countries while continuing to provide a lifeline of gas to poorer states in Asia suffering from severe energy shortages.
Such a move could have consequences for the EU in 2023, amid fresh warnings from the International Energy Agency that Europe could face a gas supply shortfall of up to 30 bcm. during next summer’s storage season.
Svitlana Romanko, director of the Ukrainian campaign group Razom We Stand, which is pushing for a full EU embargo on Russian fossil fuels, said there was a clear moral case for abandoning Russian LNG imports.
“While the EU talks harshly about sanctions and embargoes, the reality is that very little is being done to reduce LNG imports,” Romanko said. “Europe must act now and stop this absurd and counterproductive funding of the Russian war machine.”
A driver crashes into the storefront of the Vons store in University City after being asked to leave
A driver rammed a vehicle into a Vons storefront in University City on Sunday, about 20 minutes after being kicked out of the store, San Diego police said.
It was unclear why the driver was asked to leave the business on Regents Road near Arriba Street, police officer John Buttle said. The driver – a man believed to be in his 40s – left after crashing into the building.
As of 9:30 p.m., police had not located the driver.
Police say the crash happened around 5:10 p.m. A Vons employee told OnScene TV the man crashed into the storefront, put his vehicle into reverse and backed up, then slammed into the store a second time.
The man was in an SUV, the employee said. Buttle said it was a van.
“The first time it happened we thought it might have been an accident,” the employee said. He added that he and others approached to see if the driver needed medical attention, “but then (the driver) pulled out and kicked the door down one more time.”
No injuries were reported.
The driver then took off, heading for Regents Road, Buttle said.
The Vons employee said the driver didn’t seem angry or “motivated.”
“He seemed oddly lucid, actually,” he said.
The employee said a surveillance camera near the front doors likely captured the crash.
Chrysostomos II, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus, dies at 81
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Cyprus, whose forays into the country’s complex politics and finances have inflamed supporters and critics alike, has died. He was 81 years old.
The state-owned Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation announced his death on Monday.
Chrysostomos had suffered from liver cancer and spent his last days at church headquarters in the capital.
Orange County buses to run Monday despite maintenance workers strike
Orange County buses will be back in service Monday amid a strike by maintenance workers to get voters to the polls, according to transit agency officials.
About 100,000 bus drivers across Orange County were stranded Thursday after maintenance workers called a strike amid stalled union negotiations with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA).
On Sunday night, the union announced it would lift its pickets on Monday and Tuesday so bus riders could go to the polls on Election Day, according to City News Service. Passengers have been advised to expect delays.
If there is no contractual agreement by Wednesday, the union will likely strike the picket lines again, halting bus service again, said Eric Jimenez, secretary-treasurer of Local 952. of the Teamsters, to City News Service.
“We hope there will be no more service interruptions and that we can resolve this issue without affecting the people who rely on OC Bus to get to work, school and other important destinations” , OCTA President Mark A. Murphy, also the mayor of Orange, said in a statement.
The union representing about 150 mechanics, machinists and service technicians accused OCTA of backing out of negotiations, and the transportation agency said it was offering maintenance workers a contract that would offer wage increases and a reduction health care costs. OCTA and union members spoke on Saturday and Sunday, Jimenez said.
OCTA and the Teamsters have been in negotiations since May, and a strike was averted in October after Governor Gavin Newsom reached out to both sides and urged them to continue negotiations. But the health care negotiations seemed to continue to be a pivotal point for both sides.
OCTA buses travel approximately 50 routes across the county and serve approximately 100,000 daily passengers.
City News Service contributed to this report.
