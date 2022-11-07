News
Massachusetts museum returns sacred artifacts to Sioux tribes
Barre, Mass. — About 150 artifacts considered sacred by the Lakota Sioux peoples are being returned to them after being stored in a small museum in Massachusetts for more than a century.
Members of the Oglala Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes traveled from South Dakota to take custody of weapons, pipes, moccasins and clothing, including several items believed to have a direct connection to the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 in South Dakota.
They had been held by the Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts, about 74 miles west of Boston. A public ceremony was held Saturday inside the gymnasium of a nearby elementary school that included prayers from Lakota representatives. The artifacts will be officially handed over in a private ceremony.
“Ever since that Wounded Knee massacre happened, genocides have been instilled in our blood,” said Surrounded Bear, 20, who traveled to Barre from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, according to the Boston Globe. . “And for us, bringing these artifacts back is a step towards healing. It is a step in the right direction. »
The ceremony marked the culmination of decades-long repatriation efforts.
“It’s always been important to me to return them,” said Ann Meilus, chair of the Founders Museum board of trustees. “I think the museum will be remembered for being on the right side of history for the return of these items.”
The returned items represent only a tiny fraction of the estimated 870,000 Native American artifacts — including nearly 110,000 human remains — in the possession of the nation’s most prestigious colleges, museums and even the federal government. They are supposed to be returned to the tribes under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990.
Museum officials said that as a private institution that does not receive federal funding, the institution is not subject to NAGPRA, but the return of items from its collection belonging to indigenous tribes is the good thing to do.
Over 200 men, women, children and elderly people were killed in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Congress issued a formal apology to the Sioux Nation a century later for one of the country’s worst Native American massacres.
The Barre Museum acquired its Aboriginal collection from Frank Root, a traveling shoe salesman who collected the items on his travels during the 19th century, and once staged a road show that rivaled the extravagances of PT Barnum, according to the museum officials.
Wendell Yellow Bull, a descendant of Wounded Knee victim Joseph Horn Cloud, said the items would be stored at Oglala Lakota College until tribal leaders decide what to do with them.
The items returned to the Sioux people have all been authenticated by multiple experts, including tribal experts. The museum also has other native artifacts that are not believed to have originated with the Sioux.
Dolphins edge Bears in QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields as Miami wins third straight
It was a duel between two hot-shot young quarterbacks that came down to the defensive stops at the end.
As Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields matched each other stride for stride, the defenses that looked like they couldn’t stop either quarterback stood up. The Miami Dolphins held on late to edge the Chicago Bears, 35-32, on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
It has been a season of threes in the first nine games for Miami (6-3). The team is now on a three-game winning streak, which it also started the year with, with a three-game losing streak sandwiched in the middle.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns, following up what many called the best game of his career the week prior in a win at Detroit. Miami is now 6-0 this season in games Tagovailoa starts and finishes and has won 12 of the last 13 such cases dating back to last season.
Fields, the second-year Bears signal-caller, had 123 yards passing with three touchdowns, plus a whopping 178 yards rushing and a long score on the ground. Fields’ rushing total was an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular-season game.
The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came through once again for Miami. Hill had seven catches for 143 yards, and Waddle went for 85 yards on his five receptions. Each scored a touchdown.
The Dolphins, leading 35-32, had a nearly costly sequence in the fourth quarter where they burned two timeouts ahead of third-and-2 and then fourth-and-1 and turned the ball over on downs. Tagovailoa threw incomplete into the ground with tight end Durham Smythe open in the flat for the conversion.
The Miami defense, though, after all the trouble it had getting Fields down, came up with a critical sack of Fields from Melvin Ingram to lead to a stop.
Tagovailoa then misfired again on a vital third-and-11 where Waddle had separation on Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but he underthrew it, allowing Johnson to come up with the deflection.
On Chicago’s final chance, Fields threw to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down, but they couldn’t connect. It was kneel-downs from there for Tagovailoa.
After failing to extend their lead at the end of the half due to some questionable clock management and a missed field goal, the Dolphins breezed right through the Chicago defense on the opening possession of the second half.
Chunk plays of 22 yards on a pass to Hill, Jeff Wilson runs of 28 and 7 yards and, finally, an 18-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle got Miami into the end zone in four plays and 75 yards.
But the Bears responded quickly with Fields flashing his exceptional open-field running ability for a 61-yard touchdown, the longest quarterback run in Chicago’s long history. The Bears made it a 3-point game, 28-25, early in the third quarter after a successful two-point conversion.
Wilson Jr., the new Miami running back, scored his first touchdown in his new colors with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, diving for the end zone for a 10-yard receiving score. Chicago again answered with tight end Cole Kmet’s second receiving touchdown, a 4-yard score.
The Dolphins’ lone first-half possession that didn’t result in points came when kicker Jason Sanders hooked a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left before halftime.
Miami scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on special teams in the first half.
Jaelan Phillips blocked a Chicago punt with his chest, and fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel took it 25 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Tagovailoa found Hill on a quick out for a 3-yard touchdown, and Raheem Mostert punched in a 1-yard rushing score.
Mostert’s touchdown on Miami’s first offensive series was assisted by a 32-yard defensive pass interference that Hill drew against Chicago’s Kindle Vildor. The Dolphins also committed a long pass interference on their first defensive series with Keion Crossen called for a 28-yard penalty covering new Bears receiver Chase Claypool, but Chicago settled for a field goal.
The Bears had leading receiver Darnell Mooney beat Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first half, and early in the second quarter, Kmet scored his first touchdown, 18 yards on a throw to the flat.
The Dolphins, after back-to-back road games in the NFC North, now stay home through the end of November. They have the Cleveland Browns next, followed by their bye week and the Houston Texans on Nov. 27.
This story will be updated.
This Election Day, Make Every Democrat Pay Who Hurt Our Children’s Education
As the pandemic progresses in our rearview mirror, some voices want everyone to just move on.
We will do it. But not quite yet.
Election Day on Tuesday is the first real opportunity to hold accountable all the people who have caused so much harm to everyone, in all of society – but to children in particular.
Writing in The Atlantic, Emily Oster called for a “pandemic amnesty”, arguing that “reasonable people – people who care about children and teachers – have argued on both sides of the reopening debate”.
It’s just not true. Those who opposed the reopening of schools were neither reasonable, as no real evidence could persuade them that schools were largely safe and did not care about children.
At the top of the list of people deserving blame for the academic destruction that we are now uncovering is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten. She treated our public schools like her personal fiefdom, and the Democrats let her off the hook.
That last part is so important. Anti-child interest groups could not have hurt children the way teachers unions have without the support of elected Democrats. They kept the schools closed, and we will feel the repercussions for years. These politicians chose Weingarten over the kids, and there’s no guarantee they won’t do it again.
There were real bad guys from the pandemic, and none of those bad guys apologized or repented in any way. So Oster’s “amnesty” for those who have been so wrong for years is simply not possible.
What is possible is electoral punishment. Every Democrat who listened to Weingarten as if she were some kind of authority and not just a thug using a calamity to collect wealth for her members should be held accountable on Tuesday. Every politician who called for lockdowns after spring 2020, when we knew their uselessness and damage, must be rejected.
Every elected official who imposed masks on children while pooping the scars it would invariably cause must go. As recently as last month, children in New York who had not received the COVID vaccine could not participate in sports. Whoever supported this barbaric targeting of children must be held accountable.
Oster’s article was a very timely reminder of what happened to our children. It raised all the feelings of rage over the damage done to our children. To forgive without anyone taking responsibility or apologizing? No.
On Election Day, parents should bring the anger they’ve felt for two years into the voting booth and blame those responsible. Every Democratic governor who closed schools or claimed it was outside his sphere of influence (a lie) must go.
But it doesn’t end on Tuesday. As every parent knows, punishment doesn’t work without accountability. If the Republicans manage to win the House and the Senate, they must hold hearings. The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that reading and math scores fell. We can’t just move on while our children continue to struggle like this.
Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said in February 2021 that schools could not open unless President Joe Biden’s spending plan is passed. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky — on orders from the White House — allowed Weingarten to develop school-opening policies. All of this needs to be investigated and recorded so that we never listen to any of these people again and take action to prevent them from gaining power.
It starts with voting against all Democrats from top to bottom. Do it for the kids.
Mets, Edwin Diaz agree to 5-year, $102 million contract: reports
A day after the World Series ended, the Mets wasted no time spending big money on the best closer in baseball.
Star closer Diaz and the New York Mets are in agreement on a five-year, $102 million contract, according to reports. The contract includes a full no-trade clause.
The deal is the largest contract ever for a reliever. It also includes a team option for 2028, which would make the contract six years, $122 million.
Diaz had a 1.31 ERA last season for the Mets. He recorded 32 saves and struck out 118 batters out of 235 he faced.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Breaks With Hollywood To Endorse Rick Caruso For Mayor Of Los Angeles – Democratic ‘Machine’ ‘Failing In This City’
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos broke with other left-leaning Hollywood elites to endorse Rick Caruso (D) for mayor of Los Angeles, calling Karen Bass (D) a ‘poor’ choice for a city mired in The problems.
In a recent online ad in The Hollywood ReporterTed Sarandos wrote a letter to his “Los Angeles friends” in which he declared his support for Rick Caruso, the real estate billionaire and former Republican who campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate.
“The entire Democratic Party Machine has aligned itself with a candidate who is part of the very system that is bringing this city down,” he wrote. “They are wrong. I choose to ignore club member recommendations for a club member and vote for better leadership. I encourage you to do the same.”
Sarandos cited several issues motivating his decision to back Caruso: rampant homelessness, skyrocketing crime, dwindling law enforcement, and city corruption. He also described Caruso as “the Democrat I’ve been waiting for, one with a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles.”
“The city is at an inflection point. This election is the most important in memory,” Sarandos wrote.
Sarandos’ endorsement represents a seismic shock to the Hollywood left, which has lined up almost unanimously behind far-left representative Karen Bass (D-CA). While Bass has won endorsements from Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, she is currently tied with Caruso in the polls, suggesting a biting finish on Tuesday at the midpoint.
As Breitbart News reported, Caruso now leads Bass 39.8% to 36.8%, which is within the 4.9% margin of error of the poll by J. Wallin Opinion Research.
Last year, Sarandos’ mother-in-law, Jacqueline Avant – the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant – was killed in a home burglary in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Crime in Los Angeles has skyrocketed over the past two years under the leadership of Democrats, particularly George Soros-backed district attorney George Gascón, who has pledged to pass so-called ‘justice reform’ criminal, which included refusing to prosecute a range of crimes such as trespassing, resisting arrest, drug possession and criminal threats.
As a result, homicides in the city of Los Angeles reached their highest level in 15 years in 2021, the first year of Gascón’s tenure as county DA.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday:
Tyreek Hill is a red-zone option
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season Sunday with seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, which gives him his red-zone threat credentials. The reception was Hill’s third touchdown of the season. His previous touchdowns were 48 and 60 yards, both against Baltimore. Hill, a 5-foot-10, 191-pound ball of muscle and speed, has been targeted all over the field in almost every instance, and now defenses have to have a bit more awareness in the red zone looking for Hill. — Chris Perkins
Cedrick Wilson is an option. Period.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has seen his role on the team steadily increasing. He had a 14-yard reception in the second quarter Sunday and ended with two receptions for 23 yards. Wilson entered the game with two receptions for 20 yards, with both catches coming against the New York Jets. Wilson started getting regular playing time two games ago as the punt returner. Wide receiver River Cracraft has missed the past two games, opening opportunities for others. Last week it was undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders.
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr fits in nicely
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had a nice debut with nine carries for 51 yards and three receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. He had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to give the Dolphins a 35-25 lead. He got his first carry on a 4-yard gain on first-and-10 from the 14-yard line in the second quarter. He also caught a pass for a 4-yard gain that also included a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. Wilson had a key block on a 22-yard completion on the first play of the third quarter, protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from a possible sack or hit. He followed that with a 28-yard carry on the next play. The Dolphins finished with 77 yards on the ground. Miami entered the game 28th in the league at 88.1 yards per game.
Special teams come through. And then they didn’t come through
Special teams can make game-changing plays. We saw it in the second quarter. And then we saw special teams sputter later in the second quarter. As for the good stuff, linebacker Jaelan Phillips broke through from the right side to block a punt that fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a 25-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. It marked the first time in a while special teams contributed a game-changing play. And, yes, that includes the infamous butt punt against Buffalo. As for the bad stuff, kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left shortly before halftime. It was his only miss of the season inside of 50 yards. He was 11 of 11 inside 50 yards and 19 of 20 on extra point attempts.
Secondary gets new face
Safety Elijiah Campbell got playing time Sunday, giving the secondary yet another look as it truly goes by game-by-game matchups. For example, last week safety Jevon Holland was down in the box for much of the game with rookie Verone McKinley III deep. Against the Bears, Campbell played lots in the box leaving Jevon Holland as the single deep safety. The Dolphins, who started cornerbacks Xavier Howard and Kader Kohou along with Holland and Campbell at safeties, also used Keion Crossen and safety Eric Rowe, who was surprisingly inactive last week. In the previous few games the Dolphins used defensive backs such as safeties Clayton Fejedelem and cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel extensively.
Dolphins OK not scoring first
Sunday marked the sixth time Dolphins opponents scored first this season. The Dolphins were 3-2 in such instances entering Sunday’s game. Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, the New York Jets, Detroit and Chicago all scored first. The Dolphins lost Cincinnati and the Jets. The Dolphins scored first against New England, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, only losing to Minnesota.
Penalties were brought under control
Remember last week when TV cameras caught coach Mike McDaniel turn to someone on the sideline and said something along the lines of “Get those penalties fixed!”? Well, someone got them fixed. Yeah, perhaps Crossen grabbed wide receiver Chase Claypool by the waist on a crucial third down pass play at the Dolphins’ 22-yard line that wasn’t called a penalty. But the Dolphins ended with just three penalties for 38 yards. Crossen was called for a 28-yard pass interference penalty in the first quarter. Left tackle Terron Armstead was flagged for illegal player downfield, wiping out a modest 7-yard Trent Sheffield completion. The Dolphins were flagged for illegal participation late in the second quarter at the Chicago 18-yard line when they broke the huddle with 12 men. But overall it was a good showing in that regard.
Chubb moves from side to side
New Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb moved from right to left on the defensive front, lining up across from left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Riley Reiff. Chubb had some close calls and near misses getting to quarterback Justin Fields. The big one was in the fourth quarter when Fields broke free for a 13-yard gain on third-and-7 from the Bears’ 29-yard line. Chubb ended with one tackle.
Running quarterbacks are problematic
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had 15 carries for 178 yards to establish a NFL record for regular season rushing yards by a quarterback in a game. The previous record was 173 yards by Atlanta’s Michael Vick against Minnesota on Dec. 1, 2002. The Dolphins have allowed the longest two touchdown carries by quarterbacks this season. Fields broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had a 79-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins. Miami’s run defense entered the game sixth at 100.6 yards allowed per game. The Dolphins hadn’t allowed a team 100 yard rushing since the New York Jets totaled 135 five games ago.
Tua was sharp. Again.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another precision-passing performance, going 21 of 30 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and a 135.7 passer rating. The one flaw was throwing short to tight end Durham Smythe on fourth-and-1 from the Bears’ 15-yard line with 7:50 remaining and the Dolphins protecting a 35-32 lead. He had red-zone touchdown pass to Hill, Wilson and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa made good decisions, including running out of bounds once and throwing balls away at least three times (to the ire of Bears fans in the fourth quarter who thought it should have been intentional grounding), including once in the red zone. You could say Tagovailoa misfired on a fourth-and-6 pass to tight end Mike Gesicki but in reality Gesicki was well-covered and the completion probably didn’t have a chance of happening, so the blame on Tagovailoa is minimal. The offense’s four touchdowns approached the season best of six established against Baltimore.
The Tyreek meter
With Hill at 1,104 receiving yards for the season, he needs only 286 the rest of the year to set the club record (1,389 by Mark Clayton in 1984) and 861 to break the NFL record (1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012). To break Clayton’s record, Hill must average 35.8 yards a game the rest of the way. To break it in the same 16-game frame as Clayton had, he would need 40.9 yards per. To break Johnson’s mark, he would require 107.7 yards a game, and 123.0 to break it on a 16-game frame. — Steve Svekis
Did defenses get spooked from blitzing after Tyreek Hill’s first touchdown of the season?
In Week 2, on the fourth-quarter play in Baltimore where Tyreek Hill blew past the Ravens secondary and hauled in his 48-yard touchdown pass, making it 35-28 Ravens, Baltimore had blitzed two from the left side — the direction where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made the most hay during his career. However, Hill was streaking down the middle of the field. While that blitz got ample push, and would have been effectively in Tagovailoa’s face if he were throwing to the left half of the field, it was picked up enough to keep him clean as he surveyed the landscape in Hill’s direction and let it fly. Up to that point, defenses had blitzed the Dolphins quarterback 29 times in his first 80 dropback (36.3%). But since the Ravens’ game-turning, unsuccessful six-man rush, Tagovailoa had faced 16 extra-man rushes in Miami’s 119 dropbacks (13.4%), entering the Bears game (giving him a cumulative 22.6% blitz rate for his first six games). The percentage shrunk against the Bears, with the unofficial count being four blitzes in Tagovailoa’s 31 dropbacks (12.9%). By comparison, these are the blitz rates against some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks through Week 8: Lamar Jackson, 95 blitzes in 272 dropbacks (34.9%); Jalen Hurts, 85 in 254 (33.5); Geno Smith, 82 in 281 (29.2); Patrick Mahomes, 82 in 290 (28.3); Josh Allen, 77 in 302 (25.5); Justin Herbert, 68 in 328 (20.7); Joe Burrow, 50 in 347 (14.4). So, at that line of demarcation, Tua went from the most-blitzed quarterback in the NFL with at least his 199 dropbacks to, after that game-turning bomb to Hill, the least.
The Dolphins club-record-long road win streak against the Bears continues on, likely into a fifth decade
The Dolphins haven’t lost to the Bears at Soldier Field since 1988. The next-longest span without a loss at the home stadium of a given team has been against the Rams franchise, a 2001 defeat in St. Louis. Interestingly, the Rams are the team with the longest drought of winning a game in South Florida, last beating the Dolphins in the Orange Bowl in 1976. The last year the Dolphins lost a game at the home stadium of a given NFL team:
1988: Bears; 2001: Rams; 2007: Eagles, Commanders; 2009: Falcons; 2012: Cardinals, 49ers; 2013: Saints; 2014: Lions; 2015: Jaguars, Chargers; 2016: Seahawks; 2017: Ravens, Panthers, Chiefs; 2018: Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings; 2019: Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers; 2020: Broncos, Patriots; 2021: Bills, Raiders, Buccaneers, Titans; 2022: Bengals, Jets.
The Patriots’ win over the Colts made history for the AFC East
The AFC East has all of its teams with a winning record going into Week 10 for the first time in its 57-year history.
This would not be the first time the Dolphins haven’t had a first-rounder in consecutive drafts
After the Bradley Chubb trade, 2023 is on track to be the fourth time in Dolphins history where they haven’t had a first-round pick for consecutive seasons. The 2022-23 span would join 2002-03, 1999-2000 and 1970-71 in that realm. Yes, Miami — partly because of getting Ricky Williams — had one first-rounder in a five-draft span, and the first-rounder was a 26th pick at that (DB Jamar Fletcher in 2001).
Not that it is easy, but…
The Dolphins’ tally against running quarterbacks this season is unsightly. Justin Fields (15 runs for 178 yards), Lamar Jackson (nine for 119) and Josh Allen has (eight for 47) jaunted for 344 yards on 32 carries (10.8 yards a run).
Duke Riley had a play that may be forgotten, but it was big
Justin Fields had been running roughshod on Miami, and on the Bears’ final possession, the Chicago quarterback sprinted right with designs on getting yet another running first down, but the linebacker Riley set the sharpest of edges on him and forced him out of bounds for a 2-yard sack. It set up a third-and-10, and two plays later, the Dolphins had won the game. Big, big play.
On deck: Cleveland Browns, Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday 1 p.m.
The Browns, who looked very impressive in hammering the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be coming back from a week off. Jacoby Brissett, the Dolphins backup quarterback last season, had a 133.7 passer rating against the Bengals, tacking on a key rushing touchdown. He also is 10 for 11 in gaining at least 1 yard in third- or fourth-and-1 situations. On the flip side, he has absorbed 11 of his season’s 16 sacks the past three games. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett — arguably the best edge player in the NFL — has caught fire since escaping grievous injury in a one-car wreck after Week 3 — piling up 4.5 sacks as part of his 21 pressures the past three games, adding in four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Additionally, edge bookend Jadeveon Clowney is expected back starting after the break.
The West sees no other choice but to continue to support Ukraine
Washington and its allies see little prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, given the high stakes for Moscow and Kyiv, and the fact that both sides believe they can win, Western diplomats say.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its members say they are determined to continue to provide economic and military assistance to Ukraine as it struggles to roll back gains made by Russian forces and punish Moscow with sanctions for his attack on his little neighbour.
