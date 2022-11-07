Model Gigi Hadid deletes Twitter: ‘A cesspool of hate’

Model Gigi Hadid has deleted her Twitter account following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying it has become a “sinkhole of hate”.

Hadid announced her exit from Twitter on Saturday in an Instagram story to her 76.2 million followers, denouncing the platform for what it has become of late.

“This is increasingly becoming a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote.

Hadid added that she feels “only sorry to the fans” she’s “loved to connect with for a decade” on Twitter, adding that it’s no longer “a safe place for anyone, nor a platform. form that will do more good than harm”. She then shared a screenshot of a tweet from Shannon Raj Singh claiming that “the entire human rights team has been removed from the company”.

“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter: the entire human rights team was removed from the company,” Singh tweeted. “I am extremely proud of the work we have done to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, to protect those at risk in conflicts and global crises, including in Ethiopia, in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and to advocate for the needs of those at particular risk of human rights abuse due to their presence on social media, such as journalists and human rights defenders”.

Hadid had more than 10,536,819 followers before leaving Twitter.

According to Daily maildata firm Bot Sentinel recently reported that Twitter “may have lost over a million users since Musk bought the tech company for $44 billion, indicating that some users have been suspended by the company and that others may have been deactivated in protest.”

Several left-wing celebrities, from Debra Messing and Mark Ruffalo to Tea Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Alex Winter, have all pledged to quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

“Twitter has seen an exodus of Hollywood elites after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week,” Breitbart News reported. “Among the quitters are Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni, NBC’s It’s us producer Ken Olin, Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter.