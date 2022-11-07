Allison Crookshank and her family were in a car accident near Seattle that threw their new puppy, Penny Moo, out the window.
Model Gigi Hadid deletes Twitter: ‘A cesspool of hate’
Model Gigi Hadid has deleted her Twitter account following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying it has become a “sinkhole of hate”.
Hadid announced her exit from Twitter on Saturday in an Instagram story to her 76.2 million followers, denouncing the platform for what it has become of late.
“This is increasingly becoming a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote.
Hadid added that she feels “only sorry to the fans” she’s “loved to connect with for a decade” on Twitter, adding that it’s no longer “a safe place for anyone, nor a platform. form that will do more good than harm”. She then shared a screenshot of a tweet from Shannon Raj Singh claiming that “the entire human rights team has been removed from the company”.
“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter: the entire human rights team was removed from the company,” Singh tweeted. “I am extremely proud of the work we have done to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, to protect those at risk in conflicts and global crises, including in Ethiopia, in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and to advocate for the needs of those at particular risk of human rights abuse due to their presence on social media, such as journalists and human rights defenders”.
— Shannon Raj Singh (@ShannonRSingh) November 4, 2022
Hadid had more than 10,536,819 followers before leaving Twitter.
According to Daily maildata firm Bot Sentinel recently reported that Twitter “may have lost over a million users since Musk bought the tech company for $44 billion, indicating that some users have been suspended by the company and that others may have been deactivated in protest.”
Several left-wing celebrities, from Debra Messing and Mark Ruffalo to Tea Leoni, Shonda Rhimes and Alex Winter, have all pledged to quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.
“Twitter has seen an exodus of Hollywood elites after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week,” Breitbart News reported. “Among the quitters are Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni, NBC’s It’s us producer Ken Olin, Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman, and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter.
It’s official: Carlos Correa has opted out of his Twins contract
Carlos Correa is officially a free agent.
According to the Major League Baseball Players Association, the star shortstop exercised his player option, as he had previously indicated he would do, and opted out of the final two seasons of his pact with the Twins and hitting the free-agent market for the second straight offseason search of a long-term deal.
This has been the expected move since the day the now 28-year-old shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a deal with the Twins in March.
Correa have publicly expressed interest in extending their relationship past the 2022 season, but retaining Correa’s services will come at a cost — and the Twins will have competition. Re-signing Correa would require them to dole out a contract that would far exceed anything they’ve ever given out.
“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it,” Correa said in late September. “If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”
Correa’s three-year, $105.3 million deal is the heftiest free agent contract in franchise history, and the Twins only wound up paying a third of it — $35.1 million.
In his final interview before the regular season ended, Correa, who hit .291 with a 140 OPS+, was a Gold Glove finalist and led the team in Wins Above Replacement, gushed about the organization, but also made it clear he wasn’t about to take a discount just because he enjoyed his time in the Twin Cities.
“I love this team. I love this organization. My wife loves it here, loves it in Minnesota,” Correa said in early October. “ … But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game and we can get into some serious conversations.”
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey followed that up the next week by repeatedly saying the Twins would be “creative,” in their conversations with Correa and his agent, Scott Boras, and they would see where it would take them.
And last month, team owner Jim Pohlad told the Pioneer Press’s Charley Walters that he was “totally on board with (Correa) coming back.”
“I love the guy. He’s a huge asset and benefit to the team,” Pohlad told the Pioneer Press. “But I don’t know how it’s going to go.”
When dogs go missing, this army of thousands in Seattle is on the case
“We thought Penny Moo was gone forever,” she said.
Then local volunteers who monitor the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook group page got involved.
The group has more than 34,000 members and a 92% success rate in reuniting people with lost dogs (and sometimes cats), said Lily Burns, who volunteers about 16 hours a day as a Facebook moderator. of the group.
“About 30 people post stories about missing dogs every day, and we review every single one of them,” she said. “If there’s a dog out there that needs help, that’s where my heart is. We are doing everything we can to help bring them together.
In the case of Penny Moo, about three years ago, volunteers got involved when a stranger told Crookshank about the lost dogs Facebook page hours after her car accident.
Bullies made fun of his shoes. His friend, 12, bought him a new pair with his own allowance.
After their car was towed away, first responders dropped Crookshank, her husband and their three children off at a grocery store so they could arrange for someone to pick them up and drive them home.
“We were worried about Penny Moo and it was getting dark,” Crookshank said.
While washing dishes in the store’s restroom, Crookshank said she told another customer what had happened to their pup.
The woman said she should immediately post information about Penny Moo on the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook page.
“She said they’d send people looking for her, and I remember thinking, ‘This is crazy, how are they going to find her?’ “, said Crookshank.
She posted a photo of Penny Moo and details of where she went missing on the page. Within minutes, volunteers were out looking for her dog, she said.
When night fell and the search party returned home, Crookshank and his children made “missing dog” posters.
They never had to publish them.
The next morning, Crookshank received a call from James Branson, the band’s founder.
“He said, ‘I can see your dog – she’s about 50 yards ahead of me,’ Crookshank recalled. “He had found her under an overpass, about 50 yards from the scene of the crash.
He made a wrong turn and saw a house on fire. He saved 4 siblings.
Branson put her on speaker phone so she could call Penny Moo and lure her out.
It’s one of the techniques used by volunteers to prevent lost dogs from becoming more frightened and confused and running away from rescuers, he said.
“She heard my voice and she ran towards him,” Crookshank said, becoming emotional. “I can’t say how grateful I am.”
“Jim thought, ‘If I was that dog, where would I go? What would I do?’ ” she added. “What he did was incredibly kind. I think about what he did for us and Penny Moo every day.
Branson, 61, said he decided to start the Lost Dogs of King County Facebook page in 2014 because he noticed a similar group in Snohomish County, Wash. the chance to reunite lost pets with their families.
Branson also runs the Useless Bay Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that helps find homes for stray dogs. He uses two of his own dogs, Wakomu and Tino, to help find lost dogs and cats in often wooded and remote areas.
“Happy reunions are rewarding for dogs, cats and people,” he said. “That’s what keeps me going. And I also like working with my dogs, it’s my family.
Most dogs can be found within days, Branson noted, but some searches are trickier. He remembers a dog named Bonnie who evaded capture for seven years until someone spotted her and posted a picture on Facebook.
“When they contacted me I realized it was Bonnie and we were finally able to get her back and reunite her with her family,” he said. “She went home and plopped down by the fire and was just glad to be back.”
Burns said she was inspired to join Lost Dogs of King County after one of her dogs, Zoey, slipped out of her harness and ran away a few years ago.
“I freaked out and ran screaming for her – I did everything you’re not supposed to do,” she said, explaining that frantic screaming is likely to cause a dog to run away or hide.
Zoey was found near her apartment building less than 30 minutes later, but Burns said the stress of the moment inspired her to join the Lost Dogs group and look for ways to stop the dogs from going missing, like the use of a secure harness during walks.
For the first time in 6,000 years, a bison has been born in the wild in the UK
“I can relate to people freaking out about their dog, because I’ve been there,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is chase or call your dog because it causes him to run and he could be hit by traffic.”
“It obviously goes against human nature, but that’s the key,” Burns said, noting that volunteers who spot lost dogs during searches often sit facing the dog to avoid eye contact and use treats to gently entice them.
Brett Kilty of Sammamish, Washington, learned these techniques while searching for his lost mixed pit bull, Jynx, for five days.
Kilty and his family had just landed at the airport for a Christmas vacation in Hawaii last year when he received a text from the person watching Jynx that she was missing. Someone had apparently left a door open and she had escaped.
Kilty, 46, immediately drove home to look for the dog while his wife and two children tried to enjoy their vacation, he said.
“Someone told me about the Lost Dogs group, so I posted her picture and people started looking for her,” he said. “The snow was falling and I was really worried, especially as time went on.”
Burns and other volunteers helped post flyers on Jynx for several miles and finally, on Christmas Eve, Kilty’s cell phone rang.
“A woman who saw one of the posters told me her cat was sitting on the tractor and wouldn’t get off because a dog was crouching underneath,” Kilty said. “She recognized the dog as Jynx. She had been found eight miles from where she had disappeared.
On Christmas Eve, Kilty phoned his family in Hawaii and told them the good news.
“It was the best present ever,” he said. “I was so impressed with everyone’s dedication to finding our dog. They’re on it 24/7, 365 days a year. They don’t give up.”
Kilty missed his Hawaiian respite, but he’s okay with that.
“I briefly enjoyed the airport, and now we’re proud to have a GPS collar for Jynx,” he said. “I see a lot of family vacations down the road in our future.”
Aurora Culpo accuses ex-husband Mikey Bortone of cheating
There’s nothing quite like a sister’s tough love.
Aurora Culpo33, is forced to break bad news to her sisters Olivier30 and Sophie Culpo25 years old, in this exclusive preview of TLC’s Nov. 7 series premiere The Culpo sisters.
“I have to tell you guys something,” Aurora says as the trio mingle in the kitchen. “Me and Mike [Bortone] grapple with what marriage means to both of us. I guess we have different ideas.”
Aurora questions, “How can I explain this?” and just decides to let it all out.
“I get a DM on Instagram from someone saying, ‘You should know your husband is cheating on you’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Aurora said. by confronting him about it and one thing led to another and he finally admitted it. And then he ended up admitting it had happened once before.”
Aurora explains that the situation is complicated because she set up a very specific parameter for their relationship when it was just in its infancy.
News
Chris Pratt mourns the death of an Electric State crew member
Chris Pratt honors a member of The Electrical condition family.
“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning,” the 43-year-old actor, currently in production on the Netflix film, wrote on Instagram Stories on November 5. “Reminder to hold your loved ones close.”
The name of the deceased has yet to be shared publicly.
The official Instagram accounts of the Russo Brothers, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russoand their studio AGBO also mourned the passing of the team member.
“electrical condition The production family lost a valued member of the production team yesterday,” read the messages on Nov. 5. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our team like family. And this is devastating news for all of us…”
A source close to Netflix said Deadline the crew member was killed in a staggered “after hours” car crash in Georgia, where electrical condition is being filmed on November 4.
“Production was halted today,” the source told the outlet on Nov. 4, “and the cast and crew have been given guidance.”
Philadelphia election official says more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected ‘create a truly unfair disenfranchisement’
An election official in Philadelphia said Monday that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected due to incorrect information, missing dates or missing secret envelopes “create a truly unfair disenfranchisement for thousands of voters”.
Philadelphia City Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm over the ballots on Saturday after the state Supreme Court earlier in the week barred local election officials from counting ballots ballot with missing or incorrect dates on the return envelope.
Deely told “CNN This Morning” on Monday that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision that comes so close to Election Day “further reinforces people’s distrust in the process and it’s a real tragedy for Pennsylvania voters.” .
Deeley released the names of affected voters and urged them to take immediate action to obtain replacement ballots.
Officials say the number of at-risk ballots will increase as more are returned.
On Sunday, Allegheny County also released two lists of voters, totaling more than 1,000, who returned absentee and absentee ballots with no date or with an incorrect date, as defined by the ordinance of the Supreme Court.
A highly competitive U.S. Senate race that could decide control of the chamber is on the ballot in this key state, along with a closely watched contest for governor.
“I am extremely disappointed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision regarding undated and incorrectly dated ballots,” Deeley said in a statement Saturday. “Handwritten dates are not important and the absence of such a date should not be a reason to disenfranchise a voter.”
Currently, more than 1,800 of the ballots reported by Philadelphia authorities do not have the required dates.
Philadelphia election officials said their city hall office would be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to help voters resolve the issue.
Although election officials are working to make amends to those whose ballots were rejected, Deeley said Monday that a large number of ballots were submitted weeks ago and now people “could be out of town or unavailable to enter”.
Allegheny County voters can cast their ballots at the County Office Building in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday and Tuesday.
Pennsylvania’s requirement that voters sign and provide a handwritten date on their ballot return envelope has been the subject of litigation for months. And on Friday, several Pennsylvania groups, including the state branches of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, filed a lawsuit in federal court, challenging the state’s plan not to count ballots. undated.
The lawsuit calls a missing or incorrect date “a meaningless technicality” and argues that rejecting a ballot on these grounds violates federal civil rights law.
China reacts to British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan — RT World News
Beijing urges London to respect its sovereignty and abide by one-China policy
Britain should stop encouraging pro-independence forces in Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry has warned, after the UK announced its trade policy minister would visit the island this week.
“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian insisted on Monday.
“We urge the British side to respect China’s sovereignty, uphold the one-China principle…and stop sending the wrong signals to separatist forces for Taiwan independence,” he said. he added. he said.
Zhao also had a message for the authorities in Taipei, saying that their attempts to “collusion with outside forces seeking independence is doomed to failure.”
Earlier on Monday, London announced that Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands would travel to Taiwan for a two-day visit, to meet the island’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, and co-host the 25th talks. trade between the UK and Taiwan.
“Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK’s commitment to strengthening the UK-Taiwan trade relationship. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade supported by a rules-based global trading system,” the UK Department for International Trade said in a statement.
Britain has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains economic cooperation with the island and has a de facto embassy in Taipei. According to Hands’ office, the £8 billion ($9.1 billion) business partnership between the parties has grown by 14% over the past two years.
Beijing strongly opposes direct contact between foreign nations and Taiwan, which has been self-governing since 1949 but has never officially declared independence from China.
Tensions around Taiwan have remained high since August, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei despite warnings from Chinese authorities. Beijing responded by launching large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and imposing trade restrictions on the island.
UK reveals conditions for ‘healthy partnership’ with China
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said last month that Beijing would “continue to fight for peaceful reunification with Taiwan”, but added that he “will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the right to take all necessary measures.”
