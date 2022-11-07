Msnbc'S Stephanie Ruhle Clashes With Governor Kathy Hochul Over Nyc Crime: 'We Don'T Feel Safe'

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Governor Kathy Hochul on crime and her plans to address it in New York City during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, insisting New Yorkers don’t feel safe.

After Hochul touted getting guns off New York’s streets and partnering with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ruhle interrupted and pointed out that people don’t feel good about crime in New York City.

“Okay, I’ll cut you off then. Here’s the thing. We don’t feel safe. You might be working very closely with Mayor Adams, you might have spent a lot of money. But I’m walked into my pharmacy, and everything is locked out because of shoplifters. I don’t go on the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town. So you might have done these things, but right now we’re not feeling well. Where we might be worried San Francisco,” Rühle said.

Hochul argued that New York would never become San Francisco and said homicides and shootings had dropped “dramatically” starting in 2021. Hochul also said crime was a problem across the United States.

LEE ZELDIN, GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL DUKE IT OUT ON CRIME IN DEBATE AMID VIOLENCE IN NEW YORK

“It doesn’t matter what happens in other cities or other states. The reason people don’t feel safe in New York is why they start saying, can Kathy Hochul be the one? good governor? Right? No matter what happens in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you have to get the votes of New Yorkers and security is a major issue for us,” Ruhle said.

Hochul said she understood those concerns and took the subway that morning.

“I understand the feeling of anxiety. And that’s why part of it is getting seriously ill people off the subway. Because you don’t know if they’re going to have an episode. Something happens, they push someone. It’s the fear of the unknown. We have to get them out of there, we’re doing it right now. Cameras, when you’re on a subway, perpetrators now know they’re being watched, there’s has a record. It’s going to start having a comeback effect,” Hochul said.

Hochul had previously suggested that voter concerns about crime and safety in some states were part of a GOP “conspiracy.”

KATHY HOCHUL AND ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY

“They are master manipulators,” Hochul said, referring to Republicans. “They’ve got this conspiracy all over America trying to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re election deniers. data,” she said.

She said Democratic cities and states were “safer”.

His Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, has made crime the focus of his gubernatorial campaign.

Zeldin tweeted a photo from the New York Post’s front page on Friday, which showed a homeless man with 25 prior arrests was charged with raping a jogger in New York’s West Village, and told his followers to “vote as if your life depended on it.”