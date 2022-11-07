News
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Governor Kathy Hochul over NYC crime: ‘We don’t feel safe’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed Governor Kathy Hochul on crime and her plans to address it in New York City during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, insisting New Yorkers don’t feel safe.
After Hochul touted getting guns off New York’s streets and partnering with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ruhle interrupted and pointed out that people don’t feel good about crime in New York City.
“Okay, I’ll cut you off then. Here’s the thing. We don’t feel safe. You might be working very closely with Mayor Adams, you might have spent a lot of money. But I’m walked into my pharmacy, and everything is locked out because of shoplifters. I don’t go on the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town. So you might have done these things, but right now we’re not feeling well. Where we might be worried San Francisco,” Rühle said.
Hochul argued that New York would never become San Francisco and said homicides and shootings had dropped “dramatically” starting in 2021. Hochul also said crime was a problem across the United States.
LEE ZELDIN, GOVERNOR. KATHY HOCHUL DUKE IT OUT ON CRIME IN FOUCHING DEBATE AMID VIOLENCE IN NEW YORK
“It doesn’t matter what happens in other cities or other states. The reason people don’t feel safe in New York is why they start saying, can Kathy Hochul be the one? good governor? Right? No matter what happens in Pennsylvania or San Francisco, you have to get the votes of New Yorkers and security is a major issue for us,” Ruhle said.
Hochul said she understood those concerns and took the subway that morning.
“I understand the feeling of anxiety. And that’s why part of it is getting seriously ill people off the subway. Because you don’t know if they’re going to have an episode. Something happens, they push someone. It’s the fear of the unknown. We have to get them out of there, we’re doing it right now. Cameras, when you’re on a subway, perpetrators now know they’re being watched, there’s has a record. It’s going to start having a comeback effect,” Hochul said.
Hochul had previously suggested that voter concerns about crime and safety in some states were part of a GOP “conspiracy.”
KATHY HOCHUL AND ERIC ADAMS INCREASE POLICE IN NYC SUBWAY WEEKS BEFORE ELECTION DAY
“They are master manipulators,” Hochul said, referring to Republicans. “They’ve got this conspiracy all over America trying to convince people that in Democratic states they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not just election deniers, they’re election deniers. data,” she said.
She said Democratic cities and states were “safer”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
His Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, has made crime the focus of his gubernatorial campaign.
Zeldin tweeted a photo from the New York Post’s front page on Friday, which showed a homeless man with 25 prior arrests was charged with raping a jogger in New York’s West Village, and told his followers to “vote as if your life depended on it.”
Fox
News
Job growth gives Democrats battling inflation a lifeline ahead of Election Day
The final jobs report ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections gave President Biden a slim lifeline for a closing campaign argument, but it was likely too little, too late to allay voter concerns. regarding historically high inflation and wage erosion.
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, better than Wall Street analysts expected. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7% from a five-decade low of 3.5%.
It was the last major economic report before the election, and the unpopular Mr Biden seized on it as proof that his policies are mostly working. He said the data “shows our recovery remains strong.”
“With jobs now being added every month of my presidency…one thing is clear: While comments from Republican leaders seem to indicate they are entrenched in a recession, the U.S. economy continues to grow and create jobs,” said the president.
Republicans called it the worst jobs report of the year, coming on top of high inflation in four decades that peaked at 9.1% in June and eased slightly to 8.2% in September .
“The Biden agenda has taken a toll on families trying to get by,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said. “Lower real wages, higher taxes and spiraling inflation have made it harder for Americans to move forward. Voters will send a clear message that they are fed up with the Democrats’ radical agenda.
SEE ALSO: Trump questions Pennsylvania election, warns Democrats ‘cheating’ Oz and Mastriano
Prices have remained high despite six consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Higher prices for groceries, gasoline and other consumer goods have squeezed family budgets for at least 18 months.
Average hourly wages rose 0.4% in October, from 0.3% in September, the Labor Department reported. While profits rose 4.7% from a year earlier, it was still down from September figures, the report said. This signals that wage growth is still offset by higher inflation rates for the average worker.
Although he praised the jobs numbers, Mr Biden acknowledged that inflation remains the “major economic challenge” facing his administration.
“Let me be clear. We’re going to do what it takes to bring inflation down. But as long as I’m president, I won’t buy into the argument that the problem is that too many Americans are getting good jobs. “, he said in a statement.
During the election campaign, Mr Biden has largely focused on threats to democracy and election deniers rather than kitchen table issues, drawing criticism from Republicans.
“That’s not what the American people are concerned about right now,” McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is what the Democrats are: they are inflation deniers. They are crime deniers. They are education deniers.
SEE ALSO: Biden ‘gets a rap bum’ for Democrats’ potential poor midterm performance, says DCCC chairman
Republicans were reminding voters that when Mr. Biden took office in January 2021, inflation was 1.4% and the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.39. The nationwide average gas price is now $3.78 a gallon, they said, and real wages have fallen at the fastest rate in 40 years.
“We have discouraged fossil fuels. We all want to switch to renewable energy. And of course it’s a very smart thing to do, but it has to be a transition. This administration has gone all or nothing,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “That’s why it costs twice as much to fill your gas tank, your fuel oil, your energy prices.”
The Republican Governors Association also said October hiring was the weakest monthly growth in nearly two years.
“As the country grapples with month after month of persistently high inflation, American workers are steadily losing faith in the ability of Joe Biden and the Democrats to rein in the struggling economy,” said Jesse Hunt, director of group communications. “With the economy and the cost-of-living crisis on the minds of every voter, the Biden administration and the Democratic governors who backed their policies will feel the effects of their failures at the polls.”
Inflation is voters’ most pressing concern, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. The survey found that 36% of Americans said inflation was their top concern, up 9 percentage points from the same poll in August.
Many economists have said the October jobs report shows the U.S. economy is still not in recession, despite two straight quarters of economic contraction in the first half. The economy grew 2.6% in the third quarter.
• Ramsey Touchberry contributed to this report.
washingtontimes
News
Open since 1986, Khyber Pass Cafe of St. Paul has closed
After serving St. Paul since 1986, Khyber Pass Cafe has closed.
The popular Afghan restaurant on Grand Avenue in St. Paul took to its Facebook page at facebook.com/khyberpasscafe to thank its customers and neighbors:
“We thank you for your gracious presence and support over the years, especially during the Covid period, when you sustained us with your take out orders. You have made us feel so lucky, appreciating our culture through food and so much more, connecting on a human level.”
From our archives: Back in 1996, Kathie Jenkins — our former food editor and restaurant critic — reviewed Khyber Pass Cafe.
Commenters expressed surprise and sadness at the closure, as well as gratitude for the service, with one fan even creating a “Khyber Pass” playlist on YouTube to process the closure.
Some of the comments included these:
“We were so happy that we were able to enjoy another meal with you tonight. We have so enjoyed your food and hospitality over the years and wish you the best in the next chapter!”
“Where in the world will I ever get lamb chops as good as yours!”
“Oh no no no! I love your food, beautiful restaurant interior, and lovely owners!”
“We have loved being nourished by your food. Our children wish you were family – aunt and uncle.”
“We are bereft.”
The restaurant opened in 1986 and later relocated from St. Clair Avenue to 1571 Grand Ave. Its last day of business was Saturday. No reason was given for the closure; instead, the focus was on the journey:
“Dear friends and neighbors, it’s been such a beautiful journey. From when we first started 37 years ago until now,” the post read. “We are so grateful for having had the chance to connect with you by welcoming you in our space …
“You have made us feel so lucky, appreciating our culture through food and so much more, connecting on a human level … Thank you to every single one of you and a special thank you to all the great musicians who graced our space and shared their talent. It has been a soulful journey and we are grateful, forever.”
News
Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys mourns the death of his “little brother” Aaron Carter
Nick Carter of the “Backstreet Boys” has broken his silence just a day after his younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home.
In a moving Instagram post, the 42-year-old wrote, “My heart was broken today. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded.”
Fox News Digital confirmed from a source on Saturday that Carter had died at the age of 34. Deputy Alejandra Parra, a spokeswoman for the LA County Sheriff’s Information Office, told Fox News Digital that the sheriff’s department responded to a call for medical help. at 11:58 a.m. from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive, confirmed to be Carter’s residence.
Law enforcement found a deceased person at the scene but did not confirm it was Carter.
MUSICIAN AARON CARTER DEAD AT 34
CELEBRITIES REACT TO THE DEATH OF SINGER-ACTOR AARON CARTER
Nick continued: “I always held out hope that he would one day find a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is, addiction and mental illness are the real bad guys here.”
Aaron Carter has faced a plethora of legal and personal issues throughout his career.
In 2019, Nick and his sister Angel, Aaron’s twin, filed a restraining order against the child star, who shot to fame with the singles “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party.”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
The ‘Backstreet Boys’ singer wrote at the time, “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we had to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of the increasingly alarming behavior of Aaron and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we had no choice but to take every step possible to protect ourselves and our family.”
Nick finally got the restraining order. He continued: “We love our brother and really hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm happens to him or he falls on someone else.”
In his Instagram post on Sunday, along with several photos of the two brothers from their childhood, Nick wrote, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. Love you Chizz, now you have the chance to finally have a little peace you could ever find here on earth…God, please take care of my little brother.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Aaron is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with Melanie Martin.
Fox News’ Ashley Hume contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Obi Toppin: Angry exchange with assistant coach ‘got me going’
According to Obi Toppin, the angry exchange with assistant coach Rick Brunson in Philadelphia is not only water under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, it was the spark to the power forward’s best quarter of the season.
Brunson and Toppin got into an argument during a timeout of the Knicks’ comeback victory Friday night over the Sixers. Although the TV cameras didn’t catch the moment, a witness said there was at least one expletive during the exchange and the pair required physical separation.
Toppin said Brunson’s contention was about effort — acknowledging there were “a little bit of extra words” involved — and the message worked.
“He looked at me and told me to play harder. And I was like, ‘I got you,’” Toppin said. “But I had to step it up and he made it known I had to step up. Then it happened in the second half.”
Toppin dropped 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, playing effectively alongside Julius Randle for the first time this season in a significant stretch. The Knicks recovered from 12 points down and Toppin hat-tipped his assistant.
“That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball. Competitive,” Toppin said. “You see what happened when he did that. It got me going. He knows that about me. Me and him will always have love for each other. Nothing serious.”
Brunson and Toppin have a prior relationship that helps smooth over such quarrels. Not long after COVID-19 hit and basketball around the country paused, Brunson trained Toppin in Dajuan Wagner’s gym in South Jersey.
That was also during the pre-draft process and the Knicks liked the intel enough to pick Toppin eighth overall in 2020.
“Don’t take it personally,” Toppin said. “Like [by Saturday night], it was like the argument never happened. That’s family. I love Rick to death.”
Tom Thibodeau, no stranger to fiery drama after coaching Jimmy Butler, Kevin Garnett and Charles Oakley, labeled the Brunson-Toppin exchange as, “Just normal NBA stuff. Heat of the battle.”
Toppin wasn’t as effective alongside Randle during Saturday’s loss to the Celtics, a defeat defined by Boston’s franchise-record 27 3-pointers. Toppin finished with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, and the Knicks (4-5) were outscored by 22 points in his 15 minutes.
Thibodeau, who has been resistant to play Toppin and Randle together because he feels more comfortable with a traditional rim-protecting center, may feel compelled to experiment with it further over the next few games.
Mitchell Robinson, the starting center, is out at least a week with a sprained knee, an injury that often keeps players shelved a month or longer.
“Obviously the pace of the game is much faster [with Toppin and Randle as the frontcourt], so that’s a big plus,” Thibodeau said after Saturday’s defeat. “I want to see the film. I just didn’t think our defense with any group was what it needed to be. But I do like it. I like what it gives us.”
News
Wizards’ Deni Avdija, Only Jewish NBA Player, Opens Up About Kyrie Irving: ‘There Have To Be Consequences’
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is said to be the only Jewish player in the NBA and on Friday night he broke his silence on the Kyrie Irving saga.
Irving has been suspended for at least five games and should have met a number of prerequisites to return to speaking as he did not initially issue an adequate apology for sharing a film on his social media account that promotes anti-Semitic misinformation.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
Brooklyn suspended Irving before their game against the Wizards. Avdija, who is from Israel, spoke about the situation.
“[Irving] is a model, he is a great player. I think that he [made] a mistake. But you must understand that it gives [an] example for people. People look up to him,” he said via the New York Post.
LEBRON JAMES SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON KYRIE IRVING, SAYS HE ‘HAS HARMED A LOT OF PEOPLE’
“You can think whatever you want, you can do whatever you want. I don’t think it’s fair to go out in public and publish it, and let the little kids who follow you see it, and the generation coming to think like Because that’s not true. And I don’t think that’s right. I hope he’s sorry for what he said.
“I think there have to be consequences for the actions that a player [does]. I don’t know the punishment given by the league, but I think you have to know that there is no place for words like that.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Irving apologized after being officially suspended. His relationship with Nike was also terminated.
Fox
News
Hilary Duff pays tribute to her ex Aaron Carter after his death at 34
Aaron seemed to harbor feelings for Hilary long after they split. In March 2014, two months after the how i met your father the star announced her breakup with her first husband Mike ComrieAaron tweeted a photo of herself and wrote, “Don’t be that dumb asshole who loses the love of your life forever…Like me…”
He added: “I will spend the rest of my life trying to improve myself to get back to her. I don’t care what any of you think.”
The following October, Hilary was asked about Watch what’s happening live about Aaron “declaring his love” for her. “That’s…ugh! I don’t know,” she replied. “I don’t know what to say about that! It was so many years ago. I literally haven’t seen it since…so, it’s uncomfortable.”
Reminiscing about their teenage romance, Hilary added that Aaron “was very sweet…when I was 13”.
In December 2014, Aaron shared a photo on Instagram of himself catching up with Hilary on his episode of Lizzie McGuire. “Merry Christmas Lizzie McGuire. #IWantCandy #AaronCarter #Flashback,” he wrote in his post, adding, “Never really watched this before.”
In 2015, Hilary was asked again about her thoughts on her ex’s social media posts about her. “The fact that he contacted social media? It’s ridiculous ! ” she said Cosmopolitan. “But then people do it all the time.”
Entertainment
