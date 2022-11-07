Blockchain
Mysterious ETH Whale Accumulated 133.53 Billion SHIB Coins in Just One Day
The Biggest ETH Whale purchased almost 133,533,637,671 (133.53B) SHIB thereby increasing its Shiba Inu holdings. The total worth of the SHIB coins is $1.60 million and was bought in just one day. As a smart act, the Whale scooped these huge Shiba Inu coins in three separate transactions. The recent report from Etherscan.io revealed the clear data of the Whale’s activity.
Further, the Shiba community is focusing on launching the Shibarium – Layer 2 solution. Due to this update, the price of SHIB coins are rising gradually. Thereby it is triggering the eagerness for all the users of how Shibarium will perform in the market. In addition, almost 3 trillion Shiba Inu is transacted from an anonymous wallet to the brand-new wallet. So the SHIB community is sharing that the new launch may be the reason for the bulk Shiba Inu move.
Bulk Transactions of Shiba Inu
More so, performing almost three transactions to buy SHIB coins, the Whale purchased around 33.33B SHIB in the first transaction. This biggest Whale used the Coinbase wallet for this purchase, in the last 23 hours. Surprisingly, the Whale continued to purchase and did the second and third transactions using the Binance wallets.
However, interacting with the Binance wallets, the Whale tagged the transaction name as “Binance 15” adding another 100.20B SHIB to its holdings which is worth $1.20 million. Additionally, the data of the third transaction is about 335.34B SHIB, worth $4.04 million in the last 1 hour.
Moreover, as the Shibarium launch is near, the Shiba Inu team officially invited Shiba Inu’s entire community to join and welcome the new Shibarium network. Thereby requesting the community to follow the Shibarium Network’s Twitter page for upcoming updates.
The lead developer of Shiba Inu team, Shytoshi Kusama is fully concentrating on the launch of Shibarium Layer 2 Solution. On the next step, the team is also working on the potential Beta launch as well. The users are awaiting for the new feature as the launch date is not revealed yet.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of SHIB is $0.000012 with a slight slip of 4.85% in the last 24 hours. As the crypto market is fluctuating drastically, there may be differences in the price. But after the launch of Shibarium, the value of SHIB will surge in the marketplace.
The ‘Retire Early with Digital Investing’ Financial Movement Modernizes Investing for Financial Freedom and Early Retirement – Profit Spotters
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Retire Early with Digital Investing (REDI), is a financial movement created by Profit Spotters to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing.
Digital investing is the process of using digital technologies to invest in digital assets, which are items of value that can be bought, sold, and stored digitally.
The term “digital asset” is most commonly used in reference to blockchain-based investments and assets like cryptocurrencies, tokens (governance, NFT, security, synthetic, and utility), staking, liquidity providing, perpetual contracts, and smart contracts, among others. However, digital audio, videos, books, websites, apps, data, and the like are also digital assets.
Digital investing provides numerous unique investment opportunities—such as crypto trading, staking, validating, liquidity providing, and more—that traditional investing doesn’t offer and that are more convenient and advantageous due to lower fees, higher yields, and higher potential for appreciation. Furthermore, there are fewer barriers to entry with digital investing versus traditional investing.
REDI focuses on using digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains. Additionally, REDI is flexible and inclusive—the effort and capital applied to digital investing are self-directed and adjustable according to one’s current and desired financial circumstances.
REDI Lifestyle
Overview of financial habits used by millionaires to attain financial freedom and early retirement via digital investing:
- Spending: spend prudently and apply the extra cash towards savings and digital investing.
- Saving: save via a high-yield savings account (HYSA) and a self-directed individual retirement account (SDIRA).
- Investing: apply extra cash towards digital investing to generate profits via active and passive income streams and capital gains.
MetaPlayerOne Announces Alpha Season of Its WEB3 Social Network – Pandora’s Box Has Opened
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Web3 social network platform MetaPlayerOne.app has announced the launch of its much awaited Alpha Season that will allow users to create their own DAOs and metaspaces along with all the tools for community management, automation, and monetization.
During Alpha Season, MetaPlayerOne is initially inviting top-reputed global influencers and NFT collection owners and helping them build their channels in the form of either DAOs or “metaspaces” (metaverse-inspired private virtual spaces), with their own branded token that they can distribute among their subscribers, while automating all aspects – creating DAOs, managing their governance, setting standards for DAO-to-DAO relations, etc. with zero coding within a few clicks.
The platform is an interactive junction where different DAOs and metaverses meet, share value, and interact through MP1 profiles that connects users to other crypto users, Web3 projects, DAOs, metaverses, etc.
During Alpha Season, users – GameFi projects, NFT collections, Web3 projects, and Influencers – will be able to access the Web3 monetization system that also includes the Watch-to-Earn engine. All promotional activities performed by individual channels – for instance crypto project promotions – will help them earn direct revenue, without having to share with the platform.
“The mission of the MetaPlayerOne is to establish a network of decentralized communities in the metaverse and beyond, to give everyday users the ability to launch a decentralized metaspace from scratch in a minute and allow seamless, hassle-free access to all other metaspaces in a decentralized manner according to the smart-contracted settings of the owners and DAOs. With this ability, the entire community is interconnected by token holding principle in the web and metaverse,” said Enzo Amur, 1x contributor of the MetaPlayerOne Project.
The Alpha Season presents a remarkable opportunity for first wave of users to exploit and leverage the features and functionalities of the platform and enjoy an unhindered experience of Web3. Users can register at https://alpha.metaplayerone.app.
About MetaPlayerOne (MP1)
MetaPlayerOne ( https://assets.metaplayerone.app/ ) is a decentralized networking platform specially designed for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) to manage community, support new meta projects, and develop metaverses. Through the MP1 profile, users can build Metaverses or create MetaSpaces for commercial purposes. The platform allows complete automation tools for creation of projects, management of communities, social networks, DAO-to-DAO relations in the web, real life and metaverse.
*Source: AETOSWire
Phosphorus Partners with Concept Data to Expand xIoT Attack Surface Management and Remediation in Europe
New partnership further broadens Phosphorus’s sales channels across the EMEA region
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a new distributor partnership for the European market with Concept Data, a leading IT and cybersecurity value-added distributor. The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions across the region.
With the Concept Data partnership, Phosphorus will significantly expand its global presence in the European Union, providing a critical xIoT security technology to businesses and critical industries amid a significant rise in geopolitical threats to the region. xIoT is coming under increasing threats as sophisticated attackers, including nation-states, exploit these devices to gain access to IT networks, achieve long-term persistence inside organizations, and carry out other disruptive attacks.
Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.
“Cyber threats are increasing throughout Europe, and it’s important for these organizations to take proactive steps now to reduce their attack surface and harden all endpoints, especially xIoT devices which are traditionally overlooked and unprotected,” said Brian Contos, Chief Security Officer at Phosphorus. “We look forward to working with Concept Data to expand our xIoT platform throughout this important economic region and to make sure enterprises and critical industries are well protected against both criminal and nation-state threats.”
“Phosphorus’s xIoT security platform is an important new addition to our solutions portfolio and will allow us to offer a more comprehensive protection for our customers’ networks, by securing critical xIoT endpoints which are normally overlooked,” said Krzysztof Andrian, CEO of Concept Data. “As a cybersecurity solutions provider, we see an increased demand in Poland and across Europe for critical infrastructure protection, particularly in manufacturing and other heavy industry sectors, and xIoT threat and attack prevention is an important part of this process. Phosphorus is the only comprehensive solution that can harden and defend xIoT devices from the variety of threats they now face.”
For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including S4x23.
ABOUT PHOSPHORUS
Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.
ABOUT CONCEPT DATA
Concept Data is a team of consultants with many years of experience in development and implementation of IT solutions that support business. The company’s key goal is to assist customers in effective enterprise management which complies with security standards and requirements. Concept Data carries out projects for customers from multiple sectors, including banking, insurance, telecommunications, energy and FMCG and offers IT solutions by the major and most reputable manufacturers from around the globe. www.conceptdata.eu LinkedIn
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 – Will XCN Hit $0.1 Soon?
- Bullish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.07271 to $0.15833.
- The XCN price will also reach $0.1 soon.
- Bearish XCN price prediction for 2022 is $0.04783.
In Chain (XCN) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about XCN to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Chain (XCN) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Chain (XCN) is $0.052440 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,535,533 at the time of writing. However, XCN has decreased to 1.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Chain (XCN) has a circulating supply of 21,482,880,980 XCN. Currently, XCN trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.
What is Chain (XCN)?
XCN is an Ethereum token that governs Chain Protocol and is used to vote on protocol improvements and various community-driven programs. Chain Protocol is a multi-asset, shared, and cryptographically secure ledger infrastructure, founded in 2014. XCN is also used for discounts, premium access, and as a payment method for commercial fees on Sequence and other Chain ecosystem products.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022
Chain (XCN) holds the 53rd position on CoinGecko right now. XCN price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Chain (XCN) laid out the Horizontal Channel pattern. Horizontal Channel pattern also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it. A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Chain (XCN) is at $0.05099. If the pattern continues, the price of XCN might reach the resistance level of $0.07052, and $0.09377. If the trend reverses, then the price of XCN may fall to $0.05851 and $0.04872.
Chain (XCN) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Chain (XCN).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Chain (XCN).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.07271
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.09483
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.11813
|Resistance Level 4
|$0.15833
|Support Level
|$0.04783
The charts show that XCN has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XCN might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.15833.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XCN might plummet to almost $0.04783, a bearish signal.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of XCN lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Chain (XCN) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the XCN price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend trend. Currently, XCN is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of XCN at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XCN is at a level of 39.91. This means that XCN is nearly an overslod state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Chain (XCN). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Chain (XCN). Currently, XCN lies in the range of 14.544, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Chain (XCN). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of XCN lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, XCN’s RSI is at 39.93, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of XCN with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chain (XCN).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH and XCN are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of XCN also increases or decreases respectively.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Chain (XCN) might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Chain (XCN) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, XCN might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2025
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, XCN will rally to hit $3.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2026
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, XCN would rally to hit $5.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2027
If Chain (XCN) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, XCN would rally to hit $7.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2028
If Chain (XCN) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, XCN would hit $9.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Chain (XCN), it would witness major spikes. XCN might hit $11 by 2029.
Chain (XCN) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Chain ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Chain (XCN) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Chain (XCN) might hit $13 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Chain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for XCN. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Chain (XCN) in 2022 is $0.15833. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Chain (XCN) for 2022 is $0.04783.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Chain ecosystem, the performance of Chain (XCN) might hit $0.1 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139 in the near future.
FAQ
XCN is an Ethereum token that governs Chain Protocol and used to vote on protocol improvements and various community driven programs. XCN is used to vote on protocol improvements and various community-driven programmes.
Chain (XCN) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include BiKuCoin, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, Huobi Global, MEXC.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Chain platform, Chain (XCN) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On May 27, 2022, XCN reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.184139.
Chain (XCN) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Chain in the past few months, XCN is considered a good investment in 2022.
Chain (XCN) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Chain (XCN) will hit $0.1 soon.
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023.
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $1 by2024.
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025.
Chain (XCN) price is expected to reach $5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Today’s Top 5 Crypto Gainers
- The cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.04T, down 1.86%.
- According to CMC, the top gainer is Polygon (MATIC).
The cryptocurrency market is down again this morning. It is currently trading at $1.04T, with a drop of 1.86%. However, Bitcoin is trading steadily around $20k, while Ethereum is trading above $15k. Even though both top coins are trading in red and the entire crypto market is facing a bearish market in the last 24 hours, the polygon (MATIC) is trending and has gained 3.48% at the time of writing. According to CMC, the gloomy market is taking place, and the top 5 gainers have been active for the past 24 hours.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a cryptocurrency and technology platform created to connect and grow Ethereum-compatible projects and blockchain. And Matic is the token that the Polygon Network governs and secures. At the time of writing, it is trading at $1.20, up 3.63% from the 24 hours, with a 24-hour market volume of $1.03B. There are also 8.73B MATIC in circulation. With a market capitalization of $10,478,699,818.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) virtual currency that does not have a central authority. The Litecoin network allows for instant, near-zero-cost payments to be made by individuals or institutions all over the world. It is currently trading at $71.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. In addition, there are 71 million LTC in circulation, with a market cap of $5 billion.
Cronos (CRO)
The first blockchain network to support DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse on top of both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems is Cronos. By giving developers the ability to instantly port applications and digital assets from other chains with low cost, high throughput, and quick finality, it seeks to dramatically expand the Web3 user base. CRO is currently trading at $0.1221, up 2.58%, and has a 24-hour trading volume of $80.34M. Additionally, there are 25.26 billion CRO in circulation with a $3 million market cap.
Chiliz (CHZ)
Chiliz (CHZ) is an Ethereum token that powers Socios.com, a platform that lets users trade tokens to show their support for professional sports teams. At the time of writing CHZ is trading $0.2743 and increased to 1.15% with the 24h market volume of $858.97M.With the circulating supply of 6.01B CHZ with a $1B market cap.
OKB (OKB)
OKB is the OKEx utility token that allows users to gain access to the cryptocurrency exchange’s unique features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, to grant users voting and governance access on the platform, and to reward users who hold OKB. OKB is currently trading at $22.08 with a 1.24% increase. The 24 trading volume is $35.34M, and there are 60 million OKB in circulation. according to CMC, with a market cap of $1 billion.
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.840 support zone. Polygon buyers pumped the price above $1.20 and there could be more upsides.
- MATIC price rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance levels against the US dollar.
- The price is trading well above $1.00 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise and might soon revisit the $1.50 resistance zone.
Polygon’s MATIC Price Rallies Steadily
After forming a base above the $0.800 level, polygon’s price started a fresh increase. MATIC price broke the $0.880 and $0.980 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.
There was a strong move above the $1.00 resistance and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). Finally, the price surged above the $1.20 resistance. A high was formed near $1.304 and the price recently started a downside correction, similar to bitcoin and ethereum.
There was a move below the $1.22 and $1.20 levels. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $0.838 swing low to $1.304 high.
However, matic bulls are active above the $1.15 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance at $1.22 on the 4-hours chart of the MATIC/USD pair. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $1.22 zone.
Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is forming near the $1.240 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $1.300 level. If there is an upside break above the $1.300 and $1.304 resistance levels, the price could start another strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $1.50 level.
Dips Limited in MATIC?
If MATIC price fails to continue higher above the $1.22 or $1.24 levels, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $1.150 level.
The main support is near the $1.060 level. A downside break below the $1.060 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.950 or the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). The next major support is near the $0.850 level.
Technical Indicators
4-hours MACD – The MACD for MATIC/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.
4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for MATIC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $1.15 and $1.060.
Major Resistance Levels – $1.22, $1.24 and $1.30.
