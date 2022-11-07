News
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Breaks With Hollywood To Endorse Rick Caruso For Mayor Of Los Angeles – Democratic ‘Machine’ ‘Failing In This City’
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos broke with other left-leaning Hollywood elites to endorse Rick Caruso (D) for mayor of Los Angeles, calling Karen Bass (D) a ‘poor’ choice for a city mired in The problems.
In a recent online ad in The Hollywood ReporterTed Sarandos wrote a letter to his “Los Angeles friends” in which he declared his support for Rick Caruso, the real estate billionaire and former Republican who campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate.
“The entire Democratic Party Machine has aligned itself with a candidate who is part of the very system that is bringing this city down,” he wrote. “They are wrong. I choose to ignore club member recommendations for a club member and vote for better leadership. I encourage you to do the same.”
Sarandos cited several issues motivating his decision to back Caruso: rampant homelessness, skyrocketing crime, dwindling law enforcement, and city corruption. He also described Caruso as “the Democrat I’ve been waiting for, one with a plan and a track record of accomplishing impossible tasks in California and Los Angeles.”
“The city is at an inflection point. This election is the most important in memory,” Sarandos wrote.
Sarandos’ endorsement represents a seismic shock to the Hollywood left, which has lined up almost unanimously behind far-left representative Karen Bass (D-CA). While Bass has won endorsements from Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, she is currently tied with Caruso in the polls, suggesting a biting finish on Tuesday at the midpoint.
As Breitbart News reported, Caruso now leads Bass 39.8% to 36.8%, which is within the 4.9% margin of error of the poll by J. Wallin Opinion Research.
Last year, Sarandos’ mother-in-law, Jacqueline Avant – the wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant – was killed in a home burglary in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Crime in Los Angeles has skyrocketed over the past two years under the leadership of Democrats, particularly George Soros-backed district attorney George Gascón, who has pledged to pass so-called ‘justice reform’ criminal, which included refusing to prosecute a range of crimes such as trespassing, resisting arrest, drug possession and criminal threats.
As a result, homicides in the city of Los Angeles reached their highest level in 15 years in 2021, the first year of Gascón’s tenure as county DA.
Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have any advice? Contact me at [email protected]
Breitbart News
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday:
Tyreek Hill is a red-zone option
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who had his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season Sunday with seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the second quarter, which gives him his red-zone threat credentials. The reception was Hill’s third touchdown of the season. His previous touchdowns were 48 and 60 yards, both against Baltimore. Hill, a 5-foot-10, 191-pound ball of muscle and speed, has been targeted all over the field in almost every instance, and now defenses have to have a bit more awareness in the red zone looking for Hill. — Chris Perkins
Cedrick Wilson is an option. Period.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson has seen his role on the team steadily increasing. He had a 14-yard reception in the second quarter Sunday and ended with two receptions for 23 yards. Wilson entered the game with two receptions for 20 yards, with both catches coming against the New York Jets. Wilson started getting regular playing time two games ago as the punt returner. Wide receiver River Cracraft has missed the past two games, opening opportunities for others. Last week it was undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders.
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr fits in nicely
Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. had a nice debut with nine carries for 51 yards and three receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. He had a 10-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to give the Dolphins a 35-25 lead. He got his first carry on a 4-yard gain on first-and-10 from the 14-yard line in the second quarter. He also caught a pass for a 4-yard gain that also included a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. Wilson had a key block on a 22-yard completion on the first play of the third quarter, protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from a possible sack or hit. He followed that with a 28-yard carry on the next play. The Dolphins finished with 77 yards on the ground. Miami entered the game 28th in the league at 88.1 yards per game.
Special teams come through. And then they didn’t come through
Special teams can make game-changing plays. We saw it in the second quarter. And then we saw special teams sputter later in the second quarter. As for the good stuff, linebacker Jaelan Phillips broke through from the right side to block a punt that fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a 25-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. It marked the first time in a while special teams contributed a game-changing play. And, yes, that includes the infamous butt punt against Buffalo. As for the bad stuff, kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left shortly before halftime. It was his only miss of the season inside of 50 yards. He was 11 of 11 inside 50 yards and 19 of 20 on extra point attempts.
Secondary gets new face
Safety Elijiah Campbell got playing time Sunday, giving the secondary yet another look as it truly goes by game-by-game matchups. For example, last week safety Jevon Holland was down in the box for much of the game with rookie Verone McKinley III deep. Against the Bears, Campbell played lots in the box leaving Jevon Holland as the single deep safety. The Dolphins, who started cornerbacks Xavier Howard and Kader Kohou along with Holland and Campbell at safeties, also used Keion Crossen and safety Eric Rowe, who was surprisingly inactive last week. In the previous few games the Dolphins used defensive backs such as safeties Clayton Fejedelem and cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel extensively.
Dolphins OK not scoring first
Sunday marked the sixth time Dolphins opponents scored first this season. The Dolphins were 3-2 in such instances entering Sunday’s game. Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, the New York Jets, Detroit and Chicago all scored first. The Dolphins lost Cincinnati and the Jets. The Dolphins scored first against New England, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, only losing to Minnesota.
Penalties were brought under control
Remember last week when TV cameras caught coach Mike McDaniel turn to someone on the sideline and said something along the lines of “Get those penalties fixed!”? Well, someone got them fixed. Yeah, perhaps Crossen grabbed wide receiver Chase Claypool by the waist on a crucial third down pass play at the Dolphins’ 22-yard line that wasn’t called a penalty. But the Dolphins ended with just three penalties for 38 yards. Crossen was called for a 28-yard pass interference penalty in the first quarter. Left tackle Terron Armstead was flagged for illegal player downfield, wiping out a modest 7-yard Trent Sheffield completion. The Dolphins were flagged for illegal participation late in the second quarter at the Chicago 18-yard line when they broke the huddle with 12 men. But overall it was a good showing in that regard.
Chubb moves from side to side
New Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb moved from right to left on the defensive front, lining up across from left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Riley Reiff. Chubb had some close calls and near misses getting to quarterback Justin Fields. The big one was in the fourth quarter when Fields broke free for a 13-yard gain on third-and-7 from the Bears’ 29-yard line. Chubb ended with one tackle.
Running quarterbacks are problematic
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had 15 carries for 178 yards to establish a NFL record for regular season rushing yards by a quarterback in a game. The previous record was 173 yards by Atlanta’s Michael Vick against Minnesota on Dec. 1, 2002. The Dolphins have allowed the longest two touchdown carries by quarterbacks this season. Fields broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had a 79-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins. Miami’s run defense entered the game sixth at 100.6 yards allowed per game. The Dolphins hadn’t allowed a team 100 yard rushing since the New York Jets totaled 135 five games ago.
Tua was sharp. Again.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another precision-passing performance, going 21 of 30 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and a 135.7 passer rating. The one flaw was throwing short to tight end Durham Smythe on fourth-and-1 from the Bears’ 15-yard line with 7:50 remaining and the Dolphins protecting a 35-32 lead. He had red-zone touchdown pass to Hill, Wilson and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa made good decisions, including running out of bounds once and throwing balls away at least three times (to the ire of Bears fans in the fourth quarter who thought it should have been intentional grounding), including once in the red zone. You could say Tagovailoa misfired on a fourth-and-6 pass to tight end Mike Gesicki but in reality Gesicki was well-covered and the completion probably didn’t have a chance of happening, so the blame on Tagovailoa is minimal. The offense’s four touchdowns approached the season best of six established against Baltimore.
The Tyreek meter
With Hill at 1,104 receiving yards for the season, he needs only 286 the rest of the year to set the club record (1,389 by Mark Clayton in 1984) and 861 to break the NFL record (1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012). To break Clayton’s record, Hill must average 35.8 yards a game the rest of the way. To break it in the same 16-game frame as Clayton had, he would need 40.9 yards per. To break Johnson’s mark, he would require 107.7 yards a game, and 123.0 to break it on a 16-game frame. — Steve Svekis
Did defenses get spooked from blitzing after Tyreek Hill’s first touchdown of the season?
In Week 2, on the fourth-quarter play in Baltimore where Tyreek Hill blew past the Ravens secondary and hauled in his 48-yard touchdown pass, making it 35-28 Ravens, Baltimore had blitzed two from the left side — the direction where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made the most hay during his career. However, Hill was streaking down the middle of the field. While that blitz got ample push, and would have been effectively in Tagovailoa’s face if he were throwing to the left half of the field, it was picked up enough to keep him clean as he surveyed the landscape in Hill’s direction and let it fly. Up to that point, defenses had blitzed the Dolphins quarterback 29 times in his first 80 dropback (36.3%). But since the Ravens’ game-turning, unsuccessful six-man rush, Tagovailoa had faced 16 extra-man rushes in Miami’s 119 dropbacks (13.4%), entering the Bears game (giving him a cumulative 22.6% blitz rate for his first six games). The percentage shrunk against the Bears, with the unofficial count being four blitzes in Tagovailoa’s 31 dropbacks (12.9%). By comparison, these are the blitz rates against some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks through Week 8: Lamar Jackson, 95 blitzes in 272 dropbacks (34.9%); Jalen Hurts, 85 in 254 (33.5); Geno Smith, 82 in 281 (29.2); Patrick Mahomes, 82 in 290 (28.3); Josh Allen, 77 in 302 (25.5); Justin Herbert, 68 in 328 (20.7); Joe Burrow, 50 in 347 (14.4). So, at that line of demarcation, Tua went from the most-blitzed quarterback in the NFL with at least his 199 dropbacks to, after that game-turning bomb to Hill, the least.
The Dolphins club-record-long road win streak against the Bears continues on, likely into a fifth decade
The Dolphins haven’t lost to the Bears at Soldier Field since 1988. The next-longest span without a loss at the home stadium of a given team has been against the Rams franchise, a 2001 defeat in St. Louis. Interestingly, the Rams are the team with the longest drought of winning a game in South Florida, last beating the Dolphins in the Orange Bowl in 1976. The last year the Dolphins lost a game at the home stadium of a given NFL team:
1988: Bears; 2001: Rams; 2007: Eagles, Commanders; 2009: Falcons; 2012: Cardinals, 49ers; 2013: Saints; 2014: Lions; 2015: Jaguars, Chargers; 2016: Seahawks; 2017: Ravens, Panthers, Chiefs; 2018: Packers, Texans, Colts, Vikings; 2019: Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers; 2020: Broncos, Patriots; 2021: Bills, Raiders, Buccaneers, Titans; 2022: Bengals, Jets.
The Patriots’ win over the Colts made history for the AFC East
The AFC East has all of its teams with a winning record going into Week 10 for the first time in its 57-year history.
This would not be the first time the Dolphins haven’t had a first-rounder in consecutive drafts
After the Bradley Chubb trade, 2023 is on track to be the fourth time in Dolphins history where they haven’t had a first-round pick for consecutive seasons. The 2022-23 span would join 2002-03, 1999-2000 and 1970-71 in that realm. Yes, Miami — partly because of getting Ricky Williams — had one first-rounder in a five-draft span, and the first-rounder was a 26th pick at that (DB Jamar Fletcher in 2001).
Not that it is easy, but…
The Dolphins’ tally against running quarterbacks this season is unsightly. Justin Fields (15 runs for 178 yards), Lamar Jackson (nine for 119) and Josh Allen has (eight for 47) jaunted for 344 yards on 32 carries (10.8 yards a run).
Duke Riley had a play that may be forgotten, but it was big
Justin Fields had been running roughshod on Miami, and on the Bears’ final possession, the Chicago quarterback sprinted right with designs on getting yet another running first down, but the linebacker Riley set the sharpest of edges on him and forced him out of bounds for a 2-yard sack. It set up a third-and-10, and two plays later, the Dolphins had won the game. Big, big play.
On deck: Cleveland Browns, Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday 1 p.m.
The Browns, who looked very impressive in hammering the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, will be coming back from a week off. Jacoby Brissett, the Dolphins backup quarterback last season, had a 133.7 passer rating against the Bengals, tacking on a key rushing touchdown. He also is 10 for 11 in gaining at least 1 yard in third- or fourth-and-1 situations. On the flip side, he has absorbed 11 of his season’s 16 sacks the past three games. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett — arguably the best edge player in the NFL — has caught fire since escaping grievous injury in a one-car wreck after Week 3 — piling up 4.5 sacks as part of his 21 pressures the past three games, adding in four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Additionally, edge bookend Jadeveon Clowney is expected back starting after the break.
()
News
The West sees no other choice but to continue to support Ukraine
Washington and its allies see little prospect of a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine, given the high stakes for Moscow and Kyiv, and the fact that both sides believe they can win, Western diplomats say.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its members say they are determined to continue to provide economic and military assistance to Ukraine as it struggles to roll back gains made by Russian forces and punish Moscow with sanctions for his attack on his little neighbour.
wsj
News
Dolphins edge Bears as QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields comes down to late stops
It was a duel between two hot-shot young quarterbacks that came down to the defensive stops at the end.
As Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields matched each other stride for stride, the defenses that looked like they couldn’t stop either quarterback stood up at the end. The Miami Dolphins held on late to edge the Chicago Bears, 35-32, on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
It has been a season of threes in the first nine games for Miami (6-3). The team is now on a three-game winning streak, which it also started the year with, with a three-game losing streak sandwiched in the middle.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns, following up what many called the best game of his career the week prior in a win at Detroit.
Fields, the second-year Bears signal-caller had 123 yards passing with three touchdowns, plus a whopping 178 yards rushing and a long score on the ground.
The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came through once again for Miami. Hill had seven catches for 143 yards, and Waddle went for 85 yards on his five receptions. Each scored a touchdown.
The Dolphins, leading 35-32, had a nearly costly sequence in the fourth quarter where they burned two timeouts ahead of third-and-2 and then fourth-and-1 and turned the ball over on downs. Tagovailoa threw incomplete into the ground with tight end Durham Smythe open in the flat for the conversion.
The Miami defense, though, after all the trouble it had getting Fields down, came up with a critical sack of Fields from Melvin Ingram to lead to a stop.
Tagovailoa then misfired again on a vital third-and-11 where Waddle had separation on Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but he underthrew it, allowing Johnson to come up with the deflection.
On Chicago’s final chance, Fields threw to Equanimeous St. Brown on fourth down, but they couldn’t connect. It was kneel-downs from there for Tagovailoa.
After failing to extend their lead at the end of the half due to some questionable clock management and a missed field goal, the Dolphins breezed right through the Chicago defense on the opening possession of the second half.
Chunk plays of 22 yards on a pass to Hill, Jeff Wilson runs of 28 and 7 yards and, finally, an 18-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle got Miami into the end zone in four plays and 75 yards.
But the Bears responded quickly with Fields flashing his exceptional open-field running ability for a 61-yard touchdown, the longest quarterback run in Chicago’s long history. The Bears made it a 3-point game, 28-25, early in the third quarter after a successful two-point conversion.
Wilson Jr., the new Miami running back, scored his first touchdown in his new colors with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, diving for the end zone for a 10-yard receiving score. Chicago again answered with tight end Cole Kmet’s second receiving touchdown, a 4-yard score.
The Dolphins’ lone first-half possession that didn’t result in points came when kicker Jason Sanders hooked a 29-yard field goal attempt wide left before halftime.
Miami scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on special teams in the first half.
Jaelan Phillips blocked a Chicago punt with his chest, and fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel took it 25 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Tagovailoa found Hill on a quick out for a 3-yard touchdown, and Raheem Mostert punched in a 1-yard rushing score.
Mostert’s touchdown on Miami’s first offensive series was assisted by a 32-yard defensive pass interference that Hill drew against Chicago’s Kindle Vildor. The Dolphins also committed a long pass interference on their first defensive series with Keion Crossen called for a 28-yard penalty covering new Bears receiver Chase Claypool, but Chicago settled for a field goal.
The Bears had leading receiver Darnell Mooney beat Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first half, and early in the second quarter, Kmet scored his first touchdown, 18 yards on a throw to the flat.
The Dolphins, after back-to-back road games in the NFC North, now stay home through the end of November. They have the Cleveland Browns next, followed by their bye week and the Houston Texans on Nov. 27.
This story will be updated.
()
News
England and Wales among 10 FAs urging Fifa to respect Qatari workers’ rights | World Cup 2022
Ten European footballing nations, including England and Wales, have broken ranks to demand that Fifa fulfill its promises of a positive legacy for workers’ rights in Qatar.
The countries have publicly called on Fifa to intervene on two issues that it has ‘committed to several times to respect’ but which currently remain unmet: a permanent center for workers’ rights in Qatar and an employment fund. compensation for migrant workers and their families. It comes days after Fifa President Gianni Infantino wrote to all World Cup qualifiers asking them to put ‘politics’ aside and ‘let football take center stage’.
In its statement, the group acknowledges that Qatar is not alone in having “problems and challenges”, a point raised by Infantino in his letter, and recognizes that progress has been made. However, the group goes on to call for a more conscientious attempt to bring about human rights change in the country.
“We recognize and welcome, as we have done in the past, that significant progress has been made by Qatar, particularly with regard to the rights of migrant workers, with the impact of legislative changes demonstrated in recent reports of the International Labor Organization,” reads the statement.
“We welcome the assurances given by the Qatari government and Fifa regarding the safety, security and inclusion of all fans traveling to the World Cup, including LGBTQ+ fans.”
“However, embracing diversity and tolerance also means supporting human rights. Human rights are universal and apply everywhere. We will continue to sustain the momentum for positive and progressive change and will continue to advocate for a successful outcome and take stock of the two key outstanding issues that we have been discussing with FIFA for a long time.
“Fifa has repeatedly pledged to provide concrete answers to these issues – the migrant worker compensation fund and the concept of a migrant worker center to be established in Doha – and we will continue to press for such answers are provided.”
Although written in diplomatic language, the statement refers to Infantino’s letter and will be interpreted as a direct attack on the chairman of the game’s ultimate governing body. It also suggests, however, that the group of European countries misses of global allies in their attempts to put pressure on Fifa.
Alongside the FA’s Mark Bullingham and Welsh FA’s Noel Mooney, the statement was signed by leaders of football’s governing bodies in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, in Sweden and Switzerland.
The statement concludes: “We believe in the power of football to make new, positive and credible contributions to progressive and lasting change in the world.”
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Sunday called the country’s critics “arrogant”. When asked in an interview with Sky News whether players should stay out of politics, he said ‘sport should never be politicized’ and added: ‘What kind of message do they send to their own audience if they criticize and preach from a distance? What about their own problems in their countries, that they close their eyes and now want to preach to the world.
“Honestly, not me or the Qatari people only, but there are many people around the world who see this as a feeling of arrogance. A feeling of people who cannot accept that a small country in the Middle East has winning the bid to host the World Cup. That’s the whole story.”
theguardian
News
Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago
The Miami Dolphins offense kept cooking. The special teams stepped up. The defense? Well …
Their 35-32 win at Chicago means they’re 6-3 now. They’re alive for the AFC East title with Buffalo losing Sunday.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the Game: This was a game of who blinked and Chicago receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped a perfect strike from Justin Fields on fourth down that would’ve given the Bears a first down with 1:25 left and still going for the win. It was that kind of offensive day as the score showed. The Dolphins got the ball and the win.
2. Stat of the game: Six red-zone trips by the Dolphins. They were four-of-six on those (Chicago was three-of-four), but the fact they had six trips tells how dominant the Dolphins offense was much of the day. There was only one short one, as the drives into the read zone were: 75, 75, 64, 75, 20 and 68 yards. Tua completed 21 of 30 passs for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Up until the final two drives, his offense was unstoppable.
3. There was only one way for Chicago to win and it was Justin Fields going one-on-11 against the Dolphins defense and winning. He almost did, too. He might not be a dynamic passer, completing 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards. But he ran for 178 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown. His offense frustrated the Dolphins defense, too, and since this is a Dolphins blog we’ll skip Fields right now and talk of this defense. A week ago in Detroit, it couldn’t stop the Lions in the first half before shutting them out the second half. There was a repeat of the first half against Chicago, but not the second half. The Bears kept scoring. And scoring. And even a big trade …
4. Sunday seemed a perfect setting for Bradley Chubb to make his debut after Tuesday’s trade to the Dolphins. Chicago, after all, entered Sunday ranked last in the league in sacks surrendered. They gave up 31 sacks in the first eight games. New England and Dallas got four each the previous two weeks. So … where was Chubb most of the day? Or this Dolphins pass rush? Melvin Ingram had a sack in the fourth quarter and Chubb flushed Fields out of the pocket on third-and-18 earlier in the fourth quarter for an incompletion. But there wasn’t much pressure. Former Dolphins great Kim Bokamper said on the WQAM radio broadcast the Dolphins flashed the “53 Defense” early, evidently getting on board to the 50th Anniversary of the Perfect Season (cue my book on that season, “Still Perfect.”) It’s more likely defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is figuring how to use his newest toy in edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at opposite ends at times (Phillips seemed to line up on the wide side). Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram line up on one side together. Out of the various looks here was the constant factor: Little pressure. Chubb finished with one tackle.
5. The trade last week paid instant dividends on Sunday? The one for Jeff Wilson Jr. The former San Francisco running back fit right into this offense run by his former offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel to the point he was the primary back by the second half. Wilson outran a Chicago linebacker into the flat to turn in a 10-yard touchdown pass. He was the Dolphins leading rusher with seven carries for 47 yards (long of 23 yards) through three quarters and two catches for 23 yards. He had more impact in his opening game than the man he replaced, Chase Edmonds, had all season. If this is who he is, it’s a well-used fifth-round pick in the trade.
6. It was a 39-yard reception in the second quarter that put Tyreek Hill over 1,000 yards for the season, but even that number doesn’t measure his full impact. On Sunday’s first series, Hill blew by Chicago’s secondary into the end zone and only a defensive pass interference prevented a touchdown. It resulted in a 32-yard gain on the penalty. Wouldn’t Rule No. 1 in playing the Dolphins be not to let Hill and Jaylen Waddle get behind you? Evidently that’s tougher than even the defenses think. Waddle got deep in the fourth quarter and created a 47-yard pass interference play. Just those two plays agained 79 yards in penalties. For the game, Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and Hill had eight catches for 85 yards.
7. How about that, the special teams made a game-pivoting play. Pick a category and the Dolphins special teams hasn’t excelled. Kickoff returns? Thirty-first. Punt returns? 31st. Detroit even pulled a fake punt last week in what seemed the latest of special-teams plays against them. So it meant something Sunday when Jaelan Phillips put in a strong rush and got a textbook blocked punt in the second quarter. Andrew Van Ginkel picked it up at the Chicago 25 and returned it for a touchdown. Blocked punts are rare – it was only the fourth one of the NFL season. Van Ginkel’s return was also the longest in team history, surpassing Mark Higgs (Mark Higgs?) return of 19 yards in 1990. But …
8. With the chance to go up 24-17 just before half, Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal. Sanders entered the game ranked 25th with a 78.6 percentage. For context, Sanders was 11-for-11 on kicks inside the 50 before Sunday and 0-for-3 on 50 yards or more. So this was his first miss inside the 50 on the season, and it was an ugly miss from the 29. Put this in the bin of plays the Dolphins have gotten away without costing them. Tua’s four dropped interceptions against Pittsurgh are in there. McDaniel’s going for it on fourth down rather than kick the two-score field goal against Pittsburgh are, too. Maybe fortune is smiling on this team?
9. Quick hits:
* Fields’ 61-yard TD run was the longest ever by a Chicago quarterback. Yes, that includes Sid Luckman and Bobby Douglas;
* The Patriots were winning, 16-3, at the 5-yard line and the New England crowd was booing. Tee-hee;
* Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions inside the Detroit 5-yard line against the defense Tua ripped apart last week. To be fair, every quarterback has ripped apart the Detroit defense until Green Bay;
* The New York Jets beating Buffalo is not just a big upset but keeps the AFC East race open.
10. Cleveland at Dolphins. Cleveland is in 3-5 limbo waiting for Deshaun Watson to return from his suspension. Let’s all thank Roger Goodell, for a lot of reasons, that Watson doesn’t return until the week after playing the Dolphins (against Houston). That means last year’s Dolphins back-up, Jacoby Brissett, starts for the Browns. Brissett is putting up back-up numbers: Seven touchdowns, five interceptions, 86.8 rating.
()
News
GOP could win key Florida county for first time in two decades
Republicans could be on the verge of capturing Florida’s Miami-Dade County in Tuesday’s midterm elections, toppling a county that hasn’t voted for a Republican governor in 20 years.
“Given the numbers, they could win it, absolutely,” Democratic state Senator Annette Taddeo told The New York Times on Saturday.
Taddeo’s fears of a Republican victory in Miami-Dade come as early voting data shows more registered Republicans have currently voted than registered Democrats, a potentially worrying sign for Democrats, who depend on getting of a lead on early votes ahead of a wave of Republic votes. on election day.
Republicans have also begun expressing optimism about their chances, with Lt. Gov. Jeanette M. Núñez declaring at a rally last month that the GOP will win Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8.
RELIABLE BLOCKS DEMS COUNT ON DID NOT MEET IN TEXAS EARLY VOTE
Such a result would give Democrats pause, just six years after Hillary Clinton beat former President Donald Trump in Florida’s most populous county by 29 percentage points in 2016. But Republicans have made inroads with the Hispanics over the ensuing years, with even narrow loss to Miami-Dade presenting a potential plan to expand that reach across the country.
“Republicans will feel emboldened and take it as a playbook and travel the country to communities in Nevada, California, Virginia and Pennsylvania,” Miami-based Democratic political consultant Christian Ulvert told The New York Times. “This should be a massive warning signal for Democratic leaders across the country.”
With Registered Democrats still outnumbering Registered Republicans in Miami-Dade County, pollsters find Republicans enjoying a big enthusiasm lead as they continue to make inroads with demographics that were previously reliably Democrats.
MID-TERM STUDY REVEALS MAINSTREAM MEDIA GAVE 87% MORE NEGATIVE COVERAGE TO REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS
“I know a ton of Jewish voters who were rock-solid Democrats and now vote Republican,” Evan Ross, a Democratic consultant who recently conducted a poll in Miami-Dade County, told The New York Times. “They feel the Democratic Party has not done enough to fight anti-Semitism from within.”
Republicans have also maintained a year-round presence in Miami-Dade County, with party leaders now hoping their years of effort can help turn the state’s most populous county red.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Republicans have played the long game in Florida, meeting Floridians wherever they are and taking no voter for granted,” GOP spokeswoman Julia Friedland told The New York Times.
“The DeSantis agenda means more freedom,” a DeSantis campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Miami-Dade County and the overwhelming majority of Floridians appreciate someone who has protected our freedoms, provided record tax relief, championed the rights of parents and made our streets safe. Governor DeSantis has delivered results for the Florida and the people clearly appreciate his leadership.”
Fox
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Breaks With Hollywood To Endorse Rick Caruso For Mayor Of Los Angeles – Democratic ‘Machine’ ‘Failing In This City’
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears
The West sees no other choice but to continue to support Ukraine
Dolphins edge Bears as QB duel between Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields comes down to late stops
England and Wales among 10 FAs urging Fifa to respect Qatari workers’ rights | World Cup 2022
Hyde10: Offense keeps cooking, defense has issues — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 35-32 win in Chicago
GOP could win key Florida county for first time in two decades
Week 9 recap: QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in the Chicago Bears’ 35-32 loss to Miami Dolphins
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Kendall, Kane Counties on Saturday – NBC Chicago
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News4 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend