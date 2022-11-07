New development site will bring hundreds of homes to Woodbury

A new development project would add hundreds of housing units to the area near Dale Road and Pioneer Drive in Woodbury.

If approved, the project known as Westwind Residential Development will consist of roughly 251 single-family residential units, 144 townhouse units, and 51 villa lofts, according to a news release from the city of Woodbury.

The nearly 130-acre site is currently used for crops and pasture for horses. The development will require a roadway network, stormwater infrastructure and municipal sewer and water systems.

Maplewood Development, a Minneapolis-based land development company, is headlining the project, in partnership with Lennar Homes.

Pending City Council approval, the project could begin as soon as this winter or spring, according to Woodbury Assistant Community Development Director Eric Searles. He said the project is likely to take up to six years to complete based on future market demands.

Woodbury is one of Minnesota’s fastest growing cities. The Westwind Residential Development is one of 16 active residential projects in Woodbury, according to Searles. There are 12 commercial projects currently underway within the city.

Mario Cocchiarella, the CEO and owner of Maplewood Development, said that the company currently has several other developments already underway in Woodbury including AirLake North, East Pointe, Spancil Hill, Dundalk Green, and Summerlin.

The city has invited the public to comment on the environmental assessment worksheet through Thursday, Nov. 10. Contact Jennifer McLoughlin, senior environmental resources coordinator, at 651-714-3522 or [email protected]