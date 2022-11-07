News
Nick Carter sobs as the Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter on stage
Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter.
During the street boysAt the November 6 concert at London’s O2 Arena, the singer was visually moved as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician on stage.
As seen in videos shared on social networksa large screen showed an in memoriam image of Aaron during a performance of the boy band’s latest single “No Place,” whose member Kevin Richardson explained “is very special to us because this song is about family”.
“Everyone here, we all grew up together,” the singer told the crowd, as Nick stood beside him in tears. “We’ve been through ups and downs and ups and downs. Thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love.”
He continued, “Tonight our hearts are a bit heavy. Because we lost a member of our family yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment on our show to acknowledge him.”
Entertainment
News
Gophers men’s basketball needs to build bridge between veterans and freshmen
Ben Johnson doesn’t characterize his second season as Gophers men’s basketball coach in terms of taking another step up a ladder.
For a second straight year, Minnesota has another revamped roster. After going 13-17 with 10 new players a year ago, the U has eight newcomers this season: a mix of three transfers and five freshmen.
“There is this gap,” Johnson said last week. “We have the upperclassmen, which I know what I’m going to get, then the young guys. If we can bridge that gap, then I think we will have a chance to continue to get better as a team.”
The Gophers have to go horizontal before they go vertical. The first chance to build that link comes in Monday’s season opener against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. at Williams Arena.
The four veterans have been named captains: lone returning starter Jamison Battle, an all-Big Ten caliber forward out for weeks after foot surgery on Oct. 28, and the three transfers. The headliner is forward Dawson Garcia (North Carolina); the cog is point guard Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State); and the role player is guard Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth).
When Division III St. Olaf took an early lead in the exhibition game last week, Samuels said their message to the young players was to calm down in the eventual 71-55 win.
“It’s trying to give the little nuggets to the young guys, so now they are not freshmen, but they’re freshmen, sophomore, juniors, seniors,” said Samuels, who was a captain at Dartmouth. “We kind of need them playing at that level.”
Minnesota went 4-16 in the Big Ten a year ago, finishing in a tie for last place in the 14-team conference. This year, Minnesota is picked to finish 12th, according to 28 media members in the annual Columbus Dispatch/The Athletic poll.
The Gophers started strong last year, wining their first seven nonconference games, including victories over Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. This year’s top nonconference game is at Virginia Tech during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28.
Minnesota’s opener is its first-ever matchup against Western Michigan, which Johnson said will be similar to playing Michigan State. After 19 seasons on the Spartans staff, new head coach Dwayne Stephens has brought that same physical, fast-paced, rebound-centric, man-to-man-defensive style to the Broncos.
“It’s a mini-Big Ten-type mentality game,” Johnson said. “It’s good. Again, our young guys have to get that early. It would do us no favors if we are playing teams where we are out there able to do whatever we want. I want us to be challenged from that physical standpoint. That is the biggest adjustment.”
For Minnesota to improve in Year 2 under Johnson, freshmen such as center Pharrel Payne, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph and guards Jaden Henley and Braeden Carrington will need to acclimate and contribute.
The adjustment period could be delayed for Carrington, who had a protective boot for an ankle injury that kept him out against St. Olaf. Garcia also missed the exhibition with a muscle strain.
In the tune-up game, Johnson wanted to challenge his team by drawing up a play on the white board and seeing if they could bring it out onto the court. “It’s all those uncomfortable situations that we need to be in,” Johnson. “Just get reps. We got to get reps.”
They need to engineer and then build that bridge.
News
Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage
For Tom Spehert, 72, of Greendale, Wis., the country is on the line in this midterm election.
Spehert, who hosted a canvas launch for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and the state party at his home on Saturday, told CNN he fears Democrats will lose crucial protection from Republicans if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses re-election on Tuesday or the Democrats lose control of the House and Senate.
“I mean, it’s, it’s important. Like in the state of Wisconsin, we’re lucky to have Governor Evers because the legislature is Republican and he was able to, you know, temper what they tried to do,” Spehert told Omar Jimenez. from CNN. “And the same thing will happen in Washington if we lose the Senate and we lose Congress, it will be the same thing. So it’s really important that we keep our majority.
Spehert, who met his wife while volunteering for his local Democratic party in the 1960s, said he was concerned about the threat of increased violent rhetoric in politics.
“Things are a lot more tense, okay? Some of the fun is gone, because we heard what happened to Nancy Pelosi’s husband, you know? he said.
“Although I have to say that over the years people always say, ‘How can you put these signs in front of your house’ and ‘Are you afraid to put stickers on your car? I just said if they want to destroy my house, they want to destroy my stickers, fine – it’s my right to do that,” he said.
The Wisconsin Democrat, who voted early, was excited to vote for Barnes, whom he has known for years.
“I’m an old white guy, okay, okay? End of the story. Mandela is the future of the party, we need to get the young people involved and he, you know, I just think he’s the guy. He’s young, he’s energetic, we have the same ideals and I’m behind him 100%,” Spehert told CNN.
Cnn
News
T.J. Hockenson makes immediate impact in Vikings’ win
LANDOVER, Md. — The Vikings wasted little time in unleashing their new weapon.
On the third play of Sunday’s 20-17 victory at Washington, quarterback Kirk Cousins found T.J. Hockenson across the middle for a 19-yard gain. It marked the longest catch this season by a Vikings tight end.
The Vikings acquired Hockenson from Detroit last Tuesday to replace Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a high ankle sprain on Oct. 30 against Arizona. But it was more than that. In three seasons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft has proven to be among the NFL’s best receiving tight ends, and the Vikings hoped Hockenson could help stretch the field.
He finished his Minnesota debut with a team-high nine catches for 70 yards. He also had an 18-yard grab, meaning he already has Minnesota’s two longest catches by a tight end this season.
“I can’t say enough about what T.J. Hockenson did this week to learn this system,” Cousins said. “It took me about four months to learn it; he did it in like four days. So, he’s kind of making me look bad. Not one time in the huddle did I feel like he was looking at me like he didn’t know what to do.”
Hockenson said Friday it had been a “whirlwind” since the trade, but he was ready on Sunday.
“My last four days, or whatever, has been incredible,” Hockenson said. “The guys in this locker room have been great, just accepted me and helped me throughout the process learning the offense. … It was definitely a grind of four days, but you know, I get to take a deep breath after a win like this.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell credited tight ends coach Brian Angelichio for helping get Hockenson ready.
“They spent a lot of time together. … We did not really dumb anything down,” O’Connell said. “We didn’t have a separate offense when T.J. was in there. I am amazed at how prepared he was to play. I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, his ability to retain a lot of information and then obviously the coaching by Brian to just get with him.”
Hockenson said he didn’t initially know how much he would play.
“I really tried my hardest this week to learn everything,’’ he said. “That’s kind of the standard I put on myself is to be a guy that if they needed me, I’d at least know what I was doing.”
Hockenson made the Pro Bowl after the 2020 season but endured a lot of losing in Detroit. When he was traded, the Lions were 1-6 before beating Green Bay on Sunday. Now he’s on a team that is 7-1.
“This is awesome,” said Hockenson, noting the many fans at Sunday’s game wearing purple. “These coaches and people, the community and everybody, just hearing the fans out there and how they travel. Walking out and they’re already yelling my name. This is pretty sweet, so I’m just really happy to be part of this organization.”
News
Musk delays Twitter subscription service until after midterm
Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.
After Musk halved the company’s payroll late last week – laying off thousands of people on Twitter – Washington watched anxiously for signs the platform was losing control over misinformation and content, especially with the elections so close. Musk himself added fuel to that fire when he tweeted a false story about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last weekend, a move that drew criticism and helped ward off critics. platform advertisers.
The tech billionaire has described himself as a ‘free speech absolutist’ even though he has tried to reassure nervous advertisers and users that the platform will not be inundated with hate speech and malicious content if it adopts a more liberal approach to moderation.
Musk has also been clear that he needs to find new ways for Twitter – a company that has rarely turned a profit – to make money. The massive layoffs and the establishment of a subscription service are all aimed at helping the debt-ridden company get back to a more stable financial footing.
Although Twitter’s verification program began well outside of politics – it was a response to a fake account claiming to be former baseball manager Tony La Russa – the system has become a curb on viral misinformation and a important filter in the American information ecosystem. . He has also faced criticism, often from right-wing populists, who deride “blue-checkists” as a cabal of elites trying to protect their status.
Politices
News
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins celebrates emotional win in first game back in Washington
LANDOVER, Md. — When the Vikings’ buses pulled up to FedEx Field on Sunday, quarterback Kirk Cousins got a bit emotional.
Cousins played for Washington from 2012-17 before signing with the Vikings in March 2018. He made his first trip to FedEx Field as a visiting player, and Minnesota defeated the Commanders 20-17.
“I just had a lot of really warm emotions and a lot of gratitude for the fact that I got to play here, that I had the privilege of being here for six years,’’ Cousins said. “As we pulled in with our buses, I could see that home-player parking lot where I remember walking out to meet my family and to see teammates and coaches.”
Cousins said it “caught me by surprise” since he had never entered the stadium on the visitor’s side.
Although Cousins was a visitor, it sometimes felt like a home game for him. After Greg Joseph put the Vikings up for good on a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, the many fans in attendance wearing purple began to chant, “You Like That?!”
In the locker room, when Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell handed Cousins a game ball, he made a speech to the team and yelled out the catch phrase that has become popular since he first uttered it in 2015 after a Washington win at FedEx Field.
The celebration didn’t stop there.
On the flight back to Minnesota, Cousins danced while wearing multiple chains that teammates had put around his neck. Cousins had gotten a fair bit of publicity for wearing tackle Christian Darrisaw’s chain during the flight home following an Oct. 2 win over New Orleans in London.
“We knew that this (game) was extra special for him,” Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said.
Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He started strong, had a lull in the middle of the game and finished strong.
On Minnesota’s opening drive, Cousins threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson for a 7-0 lead. The Vikings didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, a stretch that included Cousins being picked off in the end zone in the final minute of the first half by former University of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, who was covering Jefferson closely.
In the fourth quarter, Cousins brought the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit. They got a 25-yard field goal by Joseph, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Dalvin Cook and the game-winning field goal by Joseph. His first field goal was set up by a 47-yard pass from Cousins to Jefferson to the Washington 12.
Hit by Daron Payne on the play, Cousins was down on the field for about a half minute. He got up and left for one play, returning after backup Nick Mullens took his first snap of the season.
“I just couldn’t breath for a second,” Cousins said. “Got the wind knocked out of me.”
O’Connell made note of Cousins being “hit quite a bit” Sunday. He was sacked twice, and Washington was credited with 11 quarterback hits.
“He showed me what he’s showed me all year long,” said O’Connell, Washington’s quarterbacks coach from 2017-19. “I can tell you that his teammates were very excited when he received the final game ball in the locker room.”
And that’s when Cousins uttered his catch phrase.
“It’s special to be back and to win,” he said. “I guess those three words will follow me for the rest of my career and maybe my life.”
News
3 men sentenced to stand trial for fatally stabbing homeless man in Barrio Logan
Three men charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 64-year-old homeless man last year in Barrio Logan were ordered to stand trial last week.
San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston made the decision Friday, after three and a half days of testimony in a preliminary hearing for the defendants: Irvin Torres, 21; Angel Olea, 22 years old; and Andrew Juanillo, 24. They also face allegations that they killed Arturo Reyes on July 22, 2021, for the benefit of a gang.
Police allege that two days earlier, Reyes fatally stabbed 18-year-old Danilo Gudiel in Chicano Park.
Torres, Olea and Juanillo killed Reyes to avenge Gudiel’s death, according to police and prosecutors.
Two passers-by found Reyes badly injured on a National Avenue sidewalk near Sigsbee Street around 3 a.m. He had suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.
San Diego Police Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari testified that surveillance camera video obtained from a company appears to show the attack on Reyes. However, DeCesari and other investigators acknowledged that the footage was grainy and it was difficult to identify anyone in the video.
San Diego Police Detective Kevin Jankowski testified that Facebook messages between Olea and others indicate his gang members blamed him for Gudiel’s death because they felt he didn’t did not intervene in the attack.
“(It) is probably considered the highest form of dishonor,” in addition to cooperating with the police, Jankowski said.
In a series of messages to another Facebook user the day before Reyes died, Olea partly blamed Gudiel’s death on “that tramp”, and said he had a “mission” and that he would get justice.
Juanillo’s messages to Olea and Torres indicate that he was in Chicano Park an hour and a half before Reyes was killed and a half hour after the murder.
According to investigators’ testimony, they determined there was a connection between the two fatal stab wounds after learning that on the same day Gudiel was killed – shortly after – two men attacked Reyes in the middle of the street on Cesar Chavez Parkway near Chicano Park. .
An officer witnessed the attack and intervened. The attackers fled, but the officer spoke to Reyes, who said he was beaten at the park earlier in the day. Investigators came to believe that Reyes had a fight with Gudiel and fatally stabbed him.
Juanillo and Olea also face one count of assault for the alleged attack on Reyes the day Gudiel was killed.
California Daily Newspapers
Nick Carter sobs as the Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter on stage
Gophers men’s basketball needs to build bridge between veterans and freshmen
Election Day News, Polls and Full Midterm Coverage
T.J. Hockenson makes immediate impact in Vikings’ win
Musk delays Twitter subscription service until after midterm
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins celebrates emotional win in first game back in Washington
3 men sentenced to stand trial for fatally stabbing homeless man in Barrio Logan
Democrats turn to centrists in final hours as GOP bolsters base
North Korea promises ‘resolute’ response to US-South Korea military drills
Apple may run out of iPhones due to factory disruptions in China
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark