North Korea promises ‘resolute’ response to US-South Korea military drills

Seoul:
North Korea’s military said on Monday that recent military exercises between South Korea and the United States were an “open provocation and a dangerous war exercise”, and it responded with measures simulating the strike of their bases airlines and their warplanes, state media KCNA said.
North Korea last week tested several missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells in the sea, as South Korea and the United States conducted drills six-day flights until Saturday.
The Northern Army said the “Vigilant Storm” drills were an “open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating tension” and “a dangerous exercise in warfare of a very aggressive nature”.
The North’s military said it carried out activities simulating various attacks on its airbases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to “crush the enemies’ lingering war hysteria”.
It confirmed the firing of two apparently nuclear-capable “strategic” cruise missiles on November 2 at waters off Ulsan, the southeastern coastal city home to a nuclear power plant and large industrial parks.
Operations also included launching two “tactical ballistic missiles loaded with cluster warheads”, testing a “special functional warhead crippling the enemy’s operations command system” and a “total combat sortie” involving 500 fighter planes.
The North Korean People’s Army (KPA) General Staff accused Seoul and Washington of provoking a “more volatile confrontation” and pledged to counter their maneuvers with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures.” “.
“The more persistently the provocative military actions of the enemies continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them,” he said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Delhi’s air quality rated “very poor”
ndtv
Weeks after expressing optimism about the global economy and its business, Apple warned on Sunday that sales would fall short of expectations as a key iPhone factory in China was shuttered by an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The abrupt change in its business outlook is the latest reminder of the risks of the company’s concentrated manufacturing supply chain in China. Once a task force that gave Apple the flexibility to have legions of employees launch iPhones to meet global demand, its reliance on China has become a liability as the country’s commitment to a policy zero Covid-19 led him to lock down towns, businesses and factories.
In mid-October, Apple’s biggest iPhone maker, Foxconn, shut down the main factory in Zhengzhou as coronavirus cases surged. Foxconn closed the facility to the outside world and locked about 200,000 workers inside its grounds. iPhone production continued at “significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement Sunday. The company added that its production issues will mean customers will face longer wait times between purchase and delivery of its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said in its statement.
The shutdown is the second to affect Apple this year. It lost about $4 billion in iPad and Mac sales in the spring and summer after factories outside Shanghai were closed to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Apple’s setback comes amid a larger downturn in the outlook for the tech industry. Shares of Alphabet, Amazon and Meta have fallen this year amid an economic downturn that has dented e-commerce and advertising sales. Apple’s stock price fell but avoided steep declines from its peers largely because it continued to generate strong trading results.
China’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 has been promoted by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. The country’s leaders remained committed to this policy following Mr. Xi’s election to a third term.
Apple’s presence in China is so big that locals call Zhengzhou “iPhone City.” At full capacity, the Foxconn factory was capable of producing 500,000 iPhones a day. It is the largest iPhone factory, which accounts for more than half of Apple’s annual sales.
“That’s what Apple feared,” said CCS Insight technology analyst Wayne Lam. “China is not letting go of this zero Covid policy, and that is going to have a big impact because these high-end phones were the last area of the smartphone market that was in demand.”
After Foxconn locked down its factory in Zhengzhou, some factory workers fled the factory and started walking back to their homes across the countryside. Images and videos of their leak have spread on social media. Leo Lin, a 29-year-old factory worker who spoke to The New York Times last week, said many workers panicked as quarantine facilities began to overflow.
Foxconn responded by offering workers an additional $14 a day to continue working. He then increased those payments to $55 a day.
Apple has started to diversify its supply chain away from China, moving production of some iPhones to India and other products to Vietnam. But the company still relies on China to produce more than 90% of the iPhones it sells, analysts said.
The diversification push is “clearly not fast enough,” Lam said.
nytimes
A shirtless man has been tasered and arrested in one of Australia’s biggest nightclub districts after a police officer spotted him on the roof of a moving car.
A Queensland police officer arrested the young man who was riding on top of the car on Wickham St in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane’s famous nightlife district.
Footage captured by a witness and shared on Reddit on Monday showed the man beginning to lie down as the car drove past the officer before the vehicle came to a stop.
The officer ordered the man off the roof of the car and pulled out his taser.
A shirtless man arrested for running over a moving car (above) on Wickham St in Fortitude Valley has been tasered and arrested
She repeatedly shouted at the man “get down or you’ll get tasered”.
Initially, the man obeyed and sat on the ground, then got up and started walking away waving his arms.
The officer quickly followed him and tasered him, knocking him to the ground.
The man tried to get up but the officer yelled at him to “lie down” and stopped him.
Witnesses in the video could be heard applauding the officer and mocking the man.
A Queensland police officer tasered the man (above) after he refused to listen to orders and began to walk away from her
Many commenters under the video said the man looked drunk and called him out for his dangerous behavior.
“He could have seriously injured himself or others,” one person wrote.
“These are not sober decisions,” said another.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Police for comment.
dailymail us
patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ win over the Colts
Patriots bully Colts with 9 sacks, blocked punt and 6 pick in dominating home win
The two biggest plays of Sunday’s game that led to the only touchdowns in New England’s 26-3 win over Indianapolis both came from Jonathan Jones.
The first came with an element of surprise, when the Patriots lined up as if planning to return a punt, but charged forward as soon as the ball was broken.
Jones, darting from the outside, dived for the ball just in time and sent it back, where it landed just yards from the Indianapolis end zone and was picked up by Brendan Schooler. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Jones’ timing on the play was perfect.
“We dialed in early enough to chase them at the start of the punt,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it was a rematch from last year, but it was kind of on our radar chasing them in special teams.”
From there, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only had to move the ball three yards with a short pass to Rhamondre Stevenson to score.
Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who posted three of the Patriots’ nine sacks, said the impact of the plays was felt not only by the Patriots’ defense but also by the Colts’ offense.
“Special teams, man, it’s a change of momentum,” Uche said. “[You get] something like that, then you put points on the board, then it deflates the offense. Those big plays we had on special teams definitely changed the game for us.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Jones put the game away with a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown on an overturned ball.
Those two plays provided a 14-point swing on a day when the offense only reached the end zone once. All in all, it was a great day for Jones, Belichick said.
“Jon’s interception was a good catch, another hard catch, a low ball,” Belichick said. “I came with that and got some good blocks there, and you’re not going to catch Jon from behind. Once he saw some space, it was all over. So those were big games for us. It’s 14 points which are kind of bonus points which are hard to rely on before entering the game. But when you get them, it makes a big difference in the final score.
Jones first made his mark with the Patriots on special teams after signing as an undrafted free agent from Auburn in 2016.
And while he’s since established himself as a starter on defense, he’s shown his impact on special teams can still be huge for New England.
“Jon had a lot of good games for us. Jon is one of our best players,” Belichick said.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
Boston
Green Bay Packers fan Lil Wayne wasn’t happy with the Packers’ loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The 40-year-old rapper declared the Packers season over in a tweet who read “RIP to the season that we should have gotten rid of 12 before the season.”
“12” refers to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had one of his worst games with 23 for 43, including 291 yards, a touchdown and three picks. Two of those interceptions came in the end zone, including a pass under fourth base that ended up in the hands of rookie Aidan Hutchinson.
The Packers lost 15-9 to their division rivals and fell to 3-6 after their fifth straight loss, their worst start to the season since 2005, in which they went 4-12.
Their next two games are at home, but against the Cowboys and Titans, both of whom have had strong starts to the season so far.
The Packers still have a shot at a wildcard berth, but will have to turn the season around if it means a third straight playoff appearance for Green Bay.
New York Post
President Joe Biden ignored the plight of angel families on November 1, failing to mark the “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens” that was first declared by former President Trump.
In October 2020, then-President Trump issued a presidential proclamation to honor American citizens killed by illegal aliens. As in 2021, Biden again skipped the day and instead focused on campaigning with Florida Democrats Val Demings and Charlie Crist.
Meanwhile, Trump hosted Angel Mom Sabine Durden Coulter at Mar-a-Lago to talk about illegal immigration and its impact on American families like his. Durden Coulter’s son Dominic was killed in 2012 by illegal alien Juan Zacarias Tzun – a twice convicted drunk driver who officials in California’s sanctuary state failed to deport.
Earlier this year, Durden was suspended from Twitter for speaking out about illegal immigration.
Biden’s insistence on ignoring the Angel Families, relatives of those killed by illegal aliens, comes as his administration has sought to dismantle the protective support network imposed by Trump.
In 2017, Trump established the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) to help angel families navigate their cases as they navigate their way through criminal court. . In 2020, the VOICE hotline received around 700 calls from victims asking for help.
Last year, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) got rid of the VOICE office to set up the Engagement and Victim Services Line (VESL) to help undocumented aliens. Biden’s VESL hotline will help US victims but also provide services to illegal aliens seeking U and T visas.
As Breitbart News exclusively reported, Biden’s DHS has worked closely with Open Borders groups — with ties to billionaire George Soros — to alert them that illegal foreign customers can take advantage of the hotline. VESL and obtain visas if they claim to be victims of crime.
WPTV News
A growing number of House and Senate Republicans have signed Rep. Ted Budd’s (R-NC) “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act,” which was previously endorsed by Trump. The legislation would give Angel Families the right to sue a sanctuary jurisdiction if it helped protect an illegal alien suspect from arrest and deportation by ICE.
Budd’s legislation now has 31 cosponsors, while accompanying legislation in the Senate, introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), now has 15 cosponsors.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens every year.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
The super-rich emit greenhouse gases at a level equivalent to the whole of France from their investments in carbon-intensive companies, according to an analysis published on the occasion of the opening of the COP27 talks on the UN climate in Egypt.
Looking at the carbon impact of the investments of 125 billionaires, the research found they held a collective $2.4 billion stake in 183 companies. On average, each billionaire’s investment emissions produced 3 million tonnes of CO2 per year; a million times more than the average emissions of 2.76 tons of CO2 for people living in the bottom 90% of incomes. In total, the 125 members of the super-rich emitted 393 million tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to the emissions of France, which has 67 million inhabitants.
The Oxfam report called for regulation of investment by the very wealthy and a wealth tax with a high rate of top-up on investment in polluting industries.
Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, said: “We need Cop27 to expose and change the role big business and their wealthy investors are playing in profiting from the pollution that is driving the climate crisis. world. It is those in low-income countries who have contributed the least to its cause who are suffering the most, as we are seeing with the devastating drought in East Africa and the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.
Investments were held in the consumer, energy and materials industries, with an average of 14% of their investments in polluting industries, such as fossil fuels and cement. There was only one renewable energy company in the sample. Studies show that 50-70% of the emissions of the super rich come from their investments.
The researchers did the math starting with a list of the 220 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg’s August 2022 Billionaires List. They worked with a data provider to identify what percentage of each company was owned by the billionaires and perimeter 1 and 2 emissions from these companies. The researchers used Bloomberg’s analysis for detailed breakdowns of billionaires’ sources of wealth to calculate the percentage of each company owned by billionaires. They excluded billionaires holding less than 10% of a company’s shares. The research was limited because it relied on data that the companies publish themselves, which is often not externally verified.
“Each of these billionaires would each have to fly around the world nearly 16 million times in a private jet to create the same emissions,” the report says – adding that nearly four million people would have to go vegan to offset each other’s emissions. billionaires. .
Some of the super-rich analyzed have attempted to have positive impacts to tackle the climate crisis. They pointed to Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire owner of sportswear brand Patagonia, who has put ownership of the company in trust to benefit environmental efforts and said “The Earth is our sole shareholder.”
Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has taken a large stake in Australian energy company AGL to prevent it from continuing to operate coal-fired power plants for another two decades, the report said.
But Oxfam researchers said these activism efforts were very limited in the sample of the super-rich.
The charity has estimated that imposing a wealth tax on the world’s super-rich could raise $1.4 billion a year, which could help developing countries hardest hit by the climate crisis. to adapt, deal with loss and damage and make a just transition to renewable energy.
It also recommends significantly higher tax rates for investments in polluting industries; and calls on governments to act to ensure that investments in the extraction and use of new fossil fuels and in highly polluting industries are strictly regulated and banned in many cases.
“We need governments to tackle this problem urgently by publishing emissions figures for the wealthiest people, regulating investors and companies to reduce carbon emissions and taxing wealth and investments. pollutants. They cannot be allowed to hide or whitewash,” Sriskandarajah said.
“The role of the super-rich in climate change overload is rarely discussed. This must change. These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid bear a huge responsibility for the degradation of the climate. They have evaded responsibility for too long.
theguardian
