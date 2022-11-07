North Korea says missile tests were practice to ‘ruthlessly’ hit key South Korean and US targets

The family of two non-verbal twins won a $45 million judgment against the Santa Monica-Malibu school system after they sued for alleged physical abuse by a teacher’s aide who they said used disinfectant on the hands to inflict pain on autistic children.

The school system declined to comment on the details of the civil case, but wondered whether to appeal the size of the judgment or the verdict itself.

The teacher’s aide, Galit Gottlieb, also declined to comment, on the advice of lawyers representing the school system. District officials would not say if she is currently employed by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

The district hired Gottlieb as a para-educator in 2016 to help students with special needs, and she has worked with other students since the time of the allegations, according to district officials. District officials said they received no further complaints about Gottlieb, either before or after she worked with the twins.

After a teacher reported the alleged abuse to authorities in January 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted a wellness check at the home of Charles and Nadine Wong, the twins’ parents, but did not not charged or arrested Gottlieb, district officials told The Times. . Contacted Thursday, the sheriff’s department confirmed that a medical check-up was performed on February 1, 2018, but could not immediately provide additional information.

The verdict is equal to 23% of the district’s general fund budget of $196 million. Although the district has insurance coverage, officials said the magnitude of the verdict could ultimately affect the school system, which has about 9,000 students and operates 18 elementary, middle and high schools and learning centers. .

In its verdict form, released this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that 11 district employees “should have suspected child abuse or neglect” and “did not immediately report their suspicions of child abuse or neglect.” child abuse or neglect” at the county’s Department of Children and Families. Services. Moreover, the jury found that this breach “was a substantial factor of prejudice”.

School employees are required by law to report suspected abuse and may be subject to prosecution if they fail to do so.

The jury also found that Gottlieb intended to threaten and hurt the children with behavior they deemed “outrageous”. The jury did not find that Gottlieb intended to inflict “emotional distress”.

Compensation for damages will help the family and deter schools in the district and elsewhere from engaging in similar conduct, said Omar Qureshi, who represented the Wongs.

“Compensation for damages will help the twins meet their future care needs and let this school district know that child abuse should never be covered up,” Qureshi said.

District Superintendent Ben Drati said school officials take the alleged abuse and the welfare of children with special needs seriously.

“We are committed to ensuring that nothing like what has been claimed here can ever happen in the future,” Drati said. “We must always examine our shortcomings, but we are also determined to protect the well-being of thousands of our future students and to ensure that an unduly punitive reward cannot affect the quality of education for an entire generation. .”

Attorney David German, who is also representing the family, said the district’s response to the verdict “shows complete disregard for the safety of the children.” They say the verdict was unsupported by the facts, but community members of the jury separately concluded that 11 district employees failed to report alleged cases of child abuse when any reasonable person in their position would have done it.

The incidents at the center of the case occurred over a four-month period in the fall of 2017, when the Wongs said they noticed a deterioration in their sons’ behavior, according to court documents. The boys had become more aggressive towards them, their teachers and their therapists, the parents said.

The boys, who have a form of non-verbal autism, were seven at the time, and the Wongs said they had made progress: attending birthday and Halloween costume parties, socializing with parents and friends and interact with other children at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School in Malibu.

The complaint alleged that Gottlieb, who had been assigned as an aide to the twins, used inappropriate methods to control their behavior in class and on the bus to and from school. Those methods included twisting their arms and putting hand sanitizer on the twins’ dry, cracked hands, knowing it would cause them pain, according to court documents.

A few employees saw Gottlieb use the sanitizer as punishment or brandish the sanitizer in a threatening manner, scaring the boys into submission, according to court documents. District employees were concerned about Gottlieb’s alleged actions and discussed it among themselves or even reported their suspicions to supervisors, but no one reported it to the county or law enforcement until early 2018. according to court documents.

A bus driver first alerted the Wongs to his own concerns about how the twins were being treated, Charles Wong said.

“What upset me the most about this was not just that the abuse happened,” Wong said after the verdict, “but the school knew about it and they covered it up. people knew about it for months without telling us.

In documents filed with the court, the district disputed whether hand sanitizer had ever been used in a punitive manner. The district also argued that there were possibly three documented incidents in which Gottlieb allegedly held the sanitizer in a threatening manner. The district also disputed the account of the bus driver who had expressed concerns about the alleged use of unnecessary restraints and physical violence.

The Wongs said that during the deputy’s eventual wellness check, they were shown a report that a teacher had filed in January.

The Wongs said their children have yet to recover, requiring a transfer to a private school in the San Fernando Valley that specializes in helping children with autism. The Wongs said transportation services had recently been cut for the family because school drivers were unable to handle their behavior.

Judgment money should be used to provide for the children’s ongoing education and health needs.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 against the District, Gottlieb and six other District employees. The trial, which ended in October, lasted four weeks and took place at Stanley Mosk’s courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.