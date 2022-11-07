Teri Clark immediately recognized her daughter’s phone number when it appeared on her 911 dispatch screen last month.
North Korea says missile tests were practice to ‘ruthlessly’ hit key South Korean and US targets
North Korean military officials confirmed on Monday that their recent missile tests were aimed at hitting South Korean and American targets ‘ruthlessly’, as the East Asian country signals plans to attack bases military and operations command systems.
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has heightened geopolitical tensions by launching dozens of missiles seaward last week in defiance of recent US-South Korean air force drills. The DPRK’s missile tests have triggered evacuations in some Japanese and South Korean areas.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear response from (North Korea) that the more persistently the provocative military moves of the enemies continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them,” said North Korea’s General Staff. the military said in a statement carried by state media.
Korean People’s Army (KPA) military officials confirmed that one of the missiles tested had a special functional warhead responsible for “crippling the enemy’s operations command system”.
SOUTH KOREA BLURERS JETS AS NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES 180 BORDER FLIGHTS
The military announcement reflects Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of US and South Korean forces. The two countries issued a joint statement on Thursday, warning that any nuclear attack would potentially end Kim’s rule.
“Any nuclear attack against the United States or its allies and partners, including the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, is unacceptable and will bring about the end of the Kim regime,” South Korea’s defense minister said. Jong Sup Lee.
US AND SOUTH KOREA EXTEND AIR FORCE EXERCISES AFTER NORTH KOREA ICBM FIRES
The North Korean military did not mention any intention to strike the American mainland on Monday. Nearly all North Korean missiles fired in the past week were likely short-range, nuclear-capable weapons, experts say, putting U.S. military bases in South Korea within striking range.
“The KPA General Staff once again clarifies that it will continue to match all enemy anti-(North Korea) war exercises with sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures,” says a statement.
Military exercises have increased since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May. The conservative leader has pledged to take a tougher stance in the face of North Korean provocations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You seem arrogant and racist – POLITICO
Qatar’s foreign minister said Sunday that Western criticism of the country ahead of the World Cup was “arrogant” and “racist” as the upcoming tournament shines a light on Doha’s human rights record.
In an exclusive interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said European and Western countries believe Qatar is “not intellectually or culturally prepared to host a World Cup”.
“It is ironic that this tone is set in countries in Europe that call themselves liberal democracies. It honestly sounds very arrogant and very racist,” he said.
The foreign minister reiterated Doha’s complaints of ‘double standards’ towards the country, saying the German population is being ‘misinformed by government politicians’. He added that the German government appears to have “no problem” when it comes to energy cooperation with Qatar.
The foreign minister is the latest Qatari government official to go on the offensive against Western critics, after years of backfire on the country’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.
Regarding Qatar’s labor market reforms, the Foreign Minister said that “the government is committed to implementing the innovations”, adding that “there will be gaps, and we will work to fill them”. . It’s an ongoing process that never stops – and it won’t stop after the World Cup.”
Qatar has faced criticism since winning the tournament in 2010. Allegations of bribery and corruption have hampered the bidding process, and the country’s record on human rights and the treatment of migrant workers have been criticized by activists, The politicians and football associations.
Wall Street banker predicts dollar’s demise — RT Business News
The U.S. dollar, currently in its peak years, could lose its status as the world’s reserve currency, former Lehman Brothers executive Lawrence McDonald told the Sputnik news agency.
In an interview published Thursday, he said: “It will definitely happen. It’s not a short-term problem, maybe 20 to 30 years because the United States has so much wealth, we have a lot of military might, but there’s no doubt about it. The best dollar peak years are around here.
According to McDonald, who served as vice president of distressed debt and convertible securities trading at Lehman Brothers, the militarization of the SWIFT financial system could hurt the greenback’s dominance by pushing banks towards other substitutes. .
“The sanctions-SWIFT game should be used by the West once every 10 years, but they have used it against several countries”, he said. “Sanctions on Russia in a war, okay, that’s fine. From the United States’ perspective, the problem is that you’ve hit 10 different countries over the head with the sanctions map, so you’re forcing these countries to form a bloc against you. This is what is happening.
McDonald thinks that in two years the dollar will probably be much lower because countries and banks will look for ways to circumvent SWIFT.
The United States discredited the dollar by arming it – Putin
Last week, China’s charge d’affaires in Russia said the move to payments in national currencies is accelerating the process of global dedollarization.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that Washington’s sanctions policy is undermining confidence in the dollar. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that the United States had “discredited” his currency by arming it. According to him, the long reign of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency is threatened. Putin predicted that settlements in national currencies will gain momentum and gradually become dominant across the world.
TODAY IN HISTORY – Wilmington News Journal
Today is Monday, November 7, the 311th day of 2022. There are 54 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
To this date :
In 1940, Washington State’s first Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed “Galloping Gertie,” collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after it opened to traffic.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon won re-election in a landslide victory over Democrat George McGovern.
In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the gubernatorial race in Virginia, becoming the first elected black governor in United States history; David N. Dinkins was elected New York’s first black mayor.
In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV and was retiring. (Johnson would go on to play again, in the NBA and the Olympics.)
In 2011, a Los Angeles jury convicted Michael Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, of manslaughter for supplying a strong anesthetic implicated in the artist’s 2009 death. (Murray was sentenced to four years in prison ; he served two years and was released in October 2013.)
In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden was victorious over President Donald Trump as a win in Pennsylvania pushed Biden above the Electoral College’s 270-vote threshold; the victory followed more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a flurry of mail-in ballots. Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action over the counting of the ballots. Chanting “It’s not over!” and “Stop the Stealing,” Trump supporters protested outside state capitols across the country, echoing Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats won by fraud.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Barry Newman turns 84. Singer Johnny Rivers is 80 years old. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 79 years old. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 70. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 65 years old. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 52 years old. Rock singer Lorde is 26 years old.
$45 million jury award for alleged abuse by Malibu school assistant
The family of two non-verbal twins won a $45 million judgment against the Santa Monica-Malibu school system after they sued for alleged physical abuse by a teacher’s aide who they said used disinfectant on the hands to inflict pain on autistic children.
The school system declined to comment on the details of the civil case, but wondered whether to appeal the size of the judgment or the verdict itself.
The teacher’s aide, Galit Gottlieb, also declined to comment, on the advice of lawyers representing the school system. District officials would not say if she is currently employed by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
The district hired Gottlieb as a para-educator in 2016 to help students with special needs, and she has worked with other students since the time of the allegations, according to district officials. District officials said they received no further complaints about Gottlieb, either before or after she worked with the twins.
After a teacher reported the alleged abuse to authorities in January 2018, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted a wellness check at the home of Charles and Nadine Wong, the twins’ parents, but did not not charged or arrested Gottlieb, district officials told The Times. . Contacted Thursday, the sheriff’s department confirmed that a medical check-up was performed on February 1, 2018, but could not immediately provide additional information.
The verdict is equal to 23% of the district’s general fund budget of $196 million. Although the district has insurance coverage, officials said the magnitude of the verdict could ultimately affect the school system, which has about 9,000 students and operates 18 elementary, middle and high schools and learning centers. .
In its verdict form, released this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury found that 11 district employees “should have suspected child abuse or neglect” and “did not immediately report their suspicions of child abuse or neglect.” child abuse or neglect” at the county’s Department of Children and Families. Services. Moreover, the jury found that this breach “was a substantial factor of prejudice”.
School employees are required by law to report suspected abuse and may be subject to prosecution if they fail to do so.
The jury also found that Gottlieb intended to threaten and hurt the children with behavior they deemed “outrageous”. The jury did not find that Gottlieb intended to inflict “emotional distress”.
Compensation for damages will help the family and deter schools in the district and elsewhere from engaging in similar conduct, said Omar Qureshi, who represented the Wongs.
“Compensation for damages will help the twins meet their future care needs and let this school district know that child abuse should never be covered up,” Qureshi said.
District Superintendent Ben Drati said school officials take the alleged abuse and the welfare of children with special needs seriously.
“We are committed to ensuring that nothing like what has been claimed here can ever happen in the future,” Drati said. “We must always examine our shortcomings, but we are also determined to protect the well-being of thousands of our future students and to ensure that an unduly punitive reward cannot affect the quality of education for an entire generation. .”
Attorney David German, who is also representing the family, said the district’s response to the verdict “shows complete disregard for the safety of the children.” They say the verdict was unsupported by the facts, but community members of the jury separately concluded that 11 district employees failed to report alleged cases of child abuse when any reasonable person in their position would have done it.
The incidents at the center of the case occurred over a four-month period in the fall of 2017, when the Wongs said they noticed a deterioration in their sons’ behavior, according to court documents. The boys had become more aggressive towards them, their teachers and their therapists, the parents said.
The boys, who have a form of non-verbal autism, were seven at the time, and the Wongs said they had made progress: attending birthday and Halloween costume parties, socializing with parents and friends and interact with other children at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School in Malibu.
The complaint alleged that Gottlieb, who had been assigned as an aide to the twins, used inappropriate methods to control their behavior in class and on the bus to and from school. Those methods included twisting their arms and putting hand sanitizer on the twins’ dry, cracked hands, knowing it would cause them pain, according to court documents.
A few employees saw Gottlieb use the sanitizer as punishment or brandish the sanitizer in a threatening manner, scaring the boys into submission, according to court documents. District employees were concerned about Gottlieb’s alleged actions and discussed it among themselves or even reported their suspicions to supervisors, but no one reported it to the county or law enforcement until early 2018. according to court documents.
A bus driver first alerted the Wongs to his own concerns about how the twins were being treated, Charles Wong said.
“What upset me the most about this was not just that the abuse happened,” Wong said after the verdict, “but the school knew about it and they covered it up. people knew about it for months without telling us.
In documents filed with the court, the district disputed whether hand sanitizer had ever been used in a punitive manner. The district also argued that there were possibly three documented incidents in which Gottlieb allegedly held the sanitizer in a threatening manner. The district also disputed the account of the bus driver who had expressed concerns about the alleged use of unnecessary restraints and physical violence.
The Wongs said that during the deputy’s eventual wellness check, they were shown a report that a teacher had filed in January.
The Wongs said their children have yet to recover, requiring a transfer to a private school in the San Fernando Valley that specializes in helping children with autism. The Wongs said transportation services had recently been cut for the family because school drivers were unable to handle their behavior.
Judgment money should be used to provide for the children’s ongoing education and health needs.
The lawsuit was filed in 2019 against the District, Gottlieb and six other District employees. The trial, which ended in October, lasted four weeks and took place at Stanley Mosk’s courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.
21 Osho Quotes In Hindi For Spiritual Growth & Happiness
Osho was an Indian mystic and philosopher who has left behind some of the most powerful quotations on spiritual growth and happiness in the modern world. This article contains excerpts of Osho quotations in Hindi that can inspire you to transform your life, as well as an English translation of each quote to help you understand its true meaning. Osho said that these Osho Quotes In Hindi are like spiritual energy capsules that will help you live in the present moment and be happier with yourself and others around you, no matter how hectic life may be.
Osho Quotes In Hindi For Spiritual Growth And Happiness
1. Osho Quotations In Hindi
सवाल ये नहीं है कि कितना सीखा जा सकता हैं बल्कि
सवाल ये है कि कितना भुलाया जा सकता है।
2. Osho Quotes In Hindi
लोग प्यार को अँधा कहते हैं,
क्योंकि वो जानते ही नहीं कि प्यार क्या है।
मेरी नजर में प्यार की ही आँखें हैं बाकि सब अंधे हैं।
3. Quotes Of Osho In Hindi
लोग दुख से बचने के लिए सुख से बचते हैं और
मृत्यु से बचने के लिए जिंदगी से बचते हैं।
4. Love Relationship Osho Quotes In Hindi On Love
मित्रता शुद्धतम प्रेम है,
ये प्रेम का सर्वोच्च रूप है,
जहाँ कुछ भी नहीं माँगा जाता ,
कोई शर्त नहीं होती,
जहाँ बस देने में आनंद आता है।
5. Happiness Osho Quotes In Hindi
सच्चा प्यार ख़ुशी बांटने जैसा ही है,
ये बदले में कुछ नहीं मांगता और
न ही किसी चीज की उम्मीद करता है।
6. Osho Quotations In Hindi
बुद्धि कभी भी एक सीमा में रहने से नही बढती,
बुद्धि तो प्रयोगों से बढती है।
और बुद्धि हमेशा चुनौतियों को अपनाने से ही बढती है।
7. Osho Quotes In Hindi
उस रास्ते पर मत चलो जिसपर डर तुम्हें ले जाए,
बल्कि उस रास्ते पर चलो जिसपर प्रेम ले जाए,
उस रास्ते पर चलो जिसपर ख़ुशी तुम्हें ले जाए।
8. Quotes Of Osho In Hindi
अधिक से अधिक भोले, कम ज्ञानी और बच्चों की तरह बनिए,
जीवन को मजे के रूप में लीजिए
क्योंकि वास्तविकता में यही जीवन है।
9. Osho Quotations In Hindi
सफाई देने में और स्पष्ट करने में
अपना कीमती समय बर्बाद ना करें,
लोग वहीं सुनते हैं, जों सुनना चाहते हैं।
10. Osho Quotes In Hindi
मुद्दा ये नहीं कि मरने के बाद जीवन है या नहीं
बल्कि मुद्दा ये है कि मरने के पहले क्या आप जिन्दा भी हो?
11. Happiness Osho Quotes In Hindi
कभी किसी चीज़ से भागिए मत,
उसे पूरी ईमानदारी से कीजिए।
फिर एक बिंदु आएगा,
शिखर जहाँ और कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता।
12. Love Relationship Osho Quotes In Hindi On Love
यदि आप किसी से प्यार करते हो तो उसे पूरा अपनाओ,
सारी खामिओं के साथ,
क्योंकि खामियाँ भी इंसान का एक हिस्सा हैं।
13. Quotes Of Osho In Hindi
अगर आपको कोई फूल पसंद है तो उसे तोड़े नहीं,
क्योंकि अगर आप उसे तोड़ते हो तो वो मुरझा जाता है।
इसलिए अगर आप किसी से प्यार करते हैं तो
उसे वैसे ही रहने दें।
14. Happiness Osho Quotes In Hindi
मनुष्य चाहें तो अपनों और दूसरों के लिए कांटा बन सकता है
और वो दूसरों और अपनों के लिए फूल भी बन सकता है।
15. Osho Quotations In Hindi
अगर आप सच देखना चाहते हैं तो
ना सहमती और ना असहमति में राय रखिये।
16. Osho Quotes In Hindi
आप जो है वही रहो कुछ बनने की कोशिश मत करे।
17. Love Relationship Osho Quotes In Hindi On Love
मैं प्यार करता हूं, क्योंकि मेरा प्यार किसी वस्तु पर निर्भर नहीं है। मेरा प्रेम, मेरे प्रेम में होने की अवस्था पर निर्भर है।
18. Quotes Of Osho In Hindi
किसी के जैसा बनने की कोशिश न करे, क्योंकि पहले से ही आप अनमोल है। आप में सुधार की कोई जरुरत नहीं है। आपको इसे जानने के लिए, अनुभव के लिए अपने पास आना होगा।
19. Osho Quotations In Hindi
ये ध्यान के गुण हैं, एक ध्यानी व्यक्ति के लिए जीवन एक खेल है। जीवन उसके लिए मौज़ है, जीवन एक लीला है, एक नाटक है। वह उसका आनन्द लेता है। वह गंभीर नहीं है। वह तनावमुक्त है।
20. Osho Quotes In Hindi
साहस अज्ञात के साथ एक प्रेम संबंध है।
21. Quotes Of Osho In Hindi
मेरा ध्यान सरल है। इसके लिए किसी तरह की जटिल प्रक्रिया की आवश्यकता नहीं है। यह आसान है। जैसे कोई गा रहा है। जैसे कोई नाच रहा है। जैसे कि कोई चुपचाप बैठा है।
These were some of the best Osho quotes in Hindi that we could find. We hope that they serve as a source of inspiration and help you on your journey to spiritual growth and happiness.
Dispatcher responds to teenage daughter’s 911 call during McDonald’s robbery
And so Clark answered her daughter’s 911 call the same way she had answered thousands of others for more than two decades.
“New Orleans 911, where is the emergency?”
It would be unlike any other crisis Clark has faced in his 24-year career – his teenage daughter begging to be saved from an armed robber as she cowers in a freezer with her colleagues from McDonald’s.
Tenia Hill, a junior in high school, attended classes at Eleanor McMain High School on October 17, a Monday. Then she put on her uniform and at 5 p.m. she went to McDonald’s where she worked part-time as a cashier.
Clark, 45, had started her shift at the Orleans Parish Communications District at 6:30 a.m. and, although she had to come down at 7 p.m., decided to work overtime.
The call came around 8 p.m.
“I would see her number pop up, and in my head, I’m like, ‘What’s she calling?’ ”
“Mom, can you please send a policeman to McDonald’s right away?” Tapeworm asked, according to an audio recording obtained by The Washington Post.
” Where ? Clark asked her.
A daughter grew concerned when her 80-year-old mother failed to text her Wordle score. A man was holding her hostage, police said.
Clark knew where his daughter was. Tenia had started working there a week earlier – her first “real” job, not counting her stints as a counselor at a summer camp. It had been, at least in part, Clark’s idea. Tenia wanted to go to driving school. Her mother agreed but, wanting to teach her daughter how to earn and save money to achieve a personal goal, she told her to work for it.
“I was trying to show him some responsibility,” Clark said.
The communication district’s computer system also informed Clark of where his daughter was calling from. Still, protocol required him to persuade the caller to confirm his location. Clark had done it with thousands of other panic stricken people, and she had done the same with her daughter.
That doesn’t mean she felt the same.
“I handled the call as I normally do with any other citizen calling,” Clark said, “but I knew it was my child. I was trying to stay calm.
It was an unexpected blessing for Tenia. Thinking her mother had already left work, Tenia said she didn’t think she had it when she called 911, but immediately recognized her voice. “I felt relieved and I felt calm from the comfort of my mom’s voice,” she said.
During the call, Tenia told her mother that a woman entered the McDonald’s and forced the half-dozen employees into the restaurant’s freezer. Clark said she would learn later that the thief had originally ordered Tenia and her co-workers down. Looking at each other, they first thought she was playing a prank on them. Then she pulled out a gun and said something like, “Do you think I’m playing?” before gathering them at the back, Tenia said.
From there, the teenager called 911.
“When my kid told me he was locked in the freezer, I guess the mom part of me freaked out, but the operator in me knew, ‘Damn, I gotta help my kid,’” he said. Clark.
“I had tears in my eyes, but I still had to do the job,” she added.
The call lasted three minutes and 45 seconds.
Over the years, Clark has calmed parents who watched their children bleed after being shot, gave CPR instructions to a mother trying to save her baby from choking to death, and mentored women fleeing husbands or physically abusive boyfriends they feared would kill them. In all of these situations, she said, her goal was to ward off or avert the panic so callers could give her the information she needed to send help.
On the night of October 17, Clark found herself doing double duty – trying to calm her daughter down while controlling her own terror.
After Clark sent the police and hung up, she went to see her shift supervisor. She told him that the caller who had just reported the theft was her daughter and that she had to leave. Clark rushed to McDonald’s, where the police were investigating. Officers recognized Clark, told him his daughter was fine, and let him know that Tenia would be out as soon as detectives finished questioning her.
“But I could see my child inside – hysterical, crying loudly,” Clark said.
Twenty to 30 minutes later, the police released her. Tapeworm came out and Clark held his daughter. That night, the high schooler had trouble sleeping, and when she fell asleep, nightmares plagued her, Clark said. Tenia said she was afraid to go back to work and Clark said she was afraid to let her. She hasn’t been back since the flight and doesn’t like going anywhere else in general.
“They took that innocence away from him,” Clark said.
The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to an email requesting updates on the case, but Clark said they did not notify her of any arrests.
Clark herself was shaken by what happened. She said she was considering retirement, but had been encouraged by colleagues insisting she was doing a great job.
More importantly, she said, mother and daughter comforted each other. They cried together, held each other. Tenia said they are closer now is that she has found refuge in the safety of the person she trusts the most.
“We really supported each other throughout the situation,” Tenia said.
His mother said pretty much the same thing. They struggle, but they struggle together.
“When she cries, I cry,” she said, adding, “I’m not well, but we’re surviving.”
