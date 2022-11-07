News
November snowfall promises a good start to the snow season at Lake Tahoe as the Bay Area prepares for wet weather
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — Jeffery Klick and his family prepare for the snow season, trying on snow boots for their trip to Tahoe at the Sports Basement in Walnut Creek.
Klick grew up snowboarding in Switzerland. But it will be the first time her two young children have gone skiing – and the first time Klick has been back in the snow since the pandemic.
“It’s really exciting. I’m trying to teach these guys a bit about the snow and the culture and the mountains, and being a bit more outdoors. I’m really excited to start,” says Klick .
Those looking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to build up huge crowds visiting Tahoe this season, says Kevin “Coop” Cooperwhich monitors activity around the Tahoe area.
MORE: Wet weather pattern expected in Bay Area next week; will help reduce the risk of fire
“I have a feeling we’ll see pre-pandemic visitor volume in the Lake Tahoe Basin in the winter. So that will be good for everyone in and around the area,” he said.
Tahoe kicks off November with solid snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts the big storm expected to begin Sunday could dump up to four feet of snow at the highest elevations. Cooper says an early snowfall means resorts may even open early.
“Historically, Thanksgiving has really kicked off the season. But after last year, if we can open a few days earlier, it will be absolutely fantastic for skiers and snowboarders,” Cooper said.
It will also be great for the region, which is struggling with losses due to the pandemic. Last winter, resorts played it safe with a reservation system. But this year, Cooper says he’s back to full operations. His hope for this snow season: consistency.
“It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on; the climate changes. And last year we saw it. All of our snow, at least 95%, fell in two weeks of December. And then January, February, March, we haven’t seen any more snow. We may have seen centimeters,” he said.
Cooper says if the region can average more than 100 inches of snow per month by March, it could be an incredible season. He says that so far they have had a good start.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Saints
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Sunday.
Andrews, who didn’t practice last week because of knee and shoulder injuries, won’t travel with the team to New Orleans. It’s the first game the All-Pro will miss because of injury in his four-plus years in Baltimore.
Andrews has been dealing with a minor knee injury and hurt his shoulder in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He leads the team in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five).
Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday’s game. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (back), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), inside linebacker Malik Harrison (foot) and cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps/knee) are questionable.
Twitter said to delay tick badge changes until after midterm
Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification checkmarks for subscribers of its new $7.99-a-month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to an internal article viewed by The New York Times and two people aware of the decision.
The company made the call a day after announcing it was rolling out the program for people to receive a verification checkmark on their profile for the monthly fee. On Saturday, the company said in Remarks accompanying a new update to the Twitter app that the paid verification system was now a feature of the website’s subscription service, Twitter Blue.
“Power to the people,” the ad read. “Your account will receive a blue tick, just like the celebrities, businesses and politicians you already follow.”
But many Twitter users and employees have raised concerns that the new paid badges could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s election because users could easily create verified accounts – for example, impersonating the President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publish false information about the vote. results – which could potentially be divisive. On an internal Slack channel on Saturday, a Twitter employee asked why the social network was “making such a risky change ahead of the election, which has the potential to cause election interference.”
A manager working on the verification badge project responded on Sunday that “we have made the decision to move the launch of this version to November 9, after the election.”
Twitter, whose communications team was almost entirely laid off, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Billing for the verification tick program had been one of the changes made by Elon Musk, who took over Twitter late last month in a $44 billion buyout. The billionaire is under financial strain from the deal, which he partly financed with $13 billion in debt. Twitter has long been unprofitable, and like other social media companies, it faces weakening digital ad spend as the global economy tips into recession.
On Friday, Mr. Musk laid off about half of Twitter’s employees, or about 3,700 jobs. He said at the time that he had no choice but to make the cuts because the company was losing $4 million a day.
Mr. Musk and his advisers also discussed various ways to make more money from Twitter. In addition to the tick program, they talked about adding paid direct messages – which would allow users to send private messages to high profile users – to the service, as well as “paid” videos, which would mean that some videos could not be viewed unless users pay a fee. They also discussed reviving Vine, a former short-form video platform.
Launched a three-hour mission to rescue a dog who fell down a 50ft ravine while chasing a squirrel
Mountain rescue experts embark on a three-hour mission in the dark to rescue a terrified dog who fell into a 50ft ravine while chasing a squirrel
- The terrified puppy fell into the ravine with his owner, who managed to escape
- North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue rushed to the scene with animal rescue equipment
- Roxy was rescued after an arduous three-hour mission and returned to her owners
A terrified dog who fell down a 50ft ravine in pursuit of a squirrel has been brought to safety after mountain rescue experts embarked on a three-hour rescue operation in North Yorkshire.
The two-year-old puppy named Roxy was out with her owner when the two fell on a vertical rock.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue was called to the scene to respond with animal rescue equipment after reports of the incident.
Mountain rescue experts rushed to the scene to rescue a terrified dog after she fell down a 50ft ravine
Experts managed to get the dog to safety after launching a three-hour rescue mission
Rescuers managed to recover the two-year-old Patterdale Terrier unharmed
The man managed to escape and return to the main path, but his Patterdale Terrier is still missing, with additional crews sent by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.
A Scarborough team spokesperson said: ‘Working with the Fire and Rescue Service, we quickly put in place a double rope system to lower John, one of our team members, with dog treats up to Roxy.
“The dog emerged unharmed and was coaxed into a rope bag before John and Roxy were brought back to the top of the rock, allowing Roxy to be reunited with her relieved owners.
Dog treats to lure Roxy to safety and she was returned to her concerned owners shortly after
“In a great example of working together (JESIP), we were grateful for the stage lighting provided by the Fire and Rescue Service which turned a dark, damp and foggy night into daylight, to for clearing shrubs from the edge of the rock and for helping to transport John and Roxy from the search site.
“We had sixteen team members deployed for three and a quarter hours. Roxy didn’t look any worse for her adventure.
Roxy was finally brought to safety around 8pm yesterday, with responders using dog treats to help her recover.
Iowa Teen Who Killed Rapist Escapes Probation Center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to murdering a man she says raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving his probationary sentence.
Pieper Lewis was seen exiting the Fresh Start Women’s Center building in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, and at some point that day her GPS monitor was cut off, according to a probation violation report .
A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report called for his pending trial to be revoked and his original sentence to be imposed, KCCI reported. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors had called the probation sentence she was given in September merciful for a teenager who had suffered horrific abuse, although some questioned the $150,000 restitution she was ordered to pay. A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $560,000 to cover restitution and pay for his other needs.
Polk County Judge David Porter told Lewis his probation sentence “was the second chance you asked for. You don’t get a third,” reported the Des Moines Register.
Had Lewis successfully completed five years of closely supervised probation, his prison term would have been overturned.
Lewis pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of Zachary Brooks, 37, who is married with two children. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
Lewis said she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex on several occasions and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name sexual assault victims, but Lewis has agreed to have her name used previously in stories about her case.
Heat’s Jimmy Butler poised to return for matchup with Trail Blazers
Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to practice Sunday and is poised to play against the Trail Blazers on Monday.
The Miami forward has missed the Heat’s past two games with left hip tightness, with the team going 1-1 in his absence.
“I think it’s good for us to be able to compete and have legitimate chances to win games while he was out,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But yeah he gives you a great emotional boost when he’s back. It was good to have him running around. He looked fully healthy to all of us. We’ll get him ready for tomorrow night.”
Butler has played in eight games, and averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.
Herro questionable
Guard Tyler Herro is questionable for Monday’s game due to a left ankle sprain.
Miami’s fourth-year guard got a full day of work in during the Heat’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, playing more than 38 minutes and scoring 29 points.
So far this season, Herro is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Jovic ready to prove himself
Rookie Nikola Jovic made his NBA debut less than two weeks ago, but he’s already had to miss a game due to injury.
The Heat’s first-round pick did not travel with the team due to a nose injury he suffered in one-on-one practice, and he stayed in Miami to avoid flying with the injury. Jovic said he caught an elbow from Dru Smith during live play.
“One of our guys went for the layup, just hit me with an elbow,” Jovic said. “Nothing special, just live play. He didn’t do it on purpose.”
Spoelstra said if Miami’s game against Indiana was at home, Jovic likely would have been able to play.
“He was probably a little frustrated, confused why he couldn’t jump on a flight and meet us in Indiana,” Spoelstra said.
Watching the game from afar was frustrating for the rookie, who has played in three games so far this season.
“I want to be with the team,” Jovic said. “Thank God it was only one game. … Not being with the team is weird, especially being home while they’re all the way there. It was hard on me to watch it. Even though I don’t play that much, just being on the bench, just trying to help them as much as I can.”
In his limited time in the league, Jovic is averaging 7.3 minutes and 2.0 points.
“I’m happy because I’m in the NBA, especially because I got some playing time in three games. Just improving every day. I’m looking better, and when I get a chance, I’ll just do what I can to help us win.”
Oladipo, Yurtseven still out
Guard Victor Oladipo and forward Omer Yurtseven were both listed as out for Monday’s game.
Oladipo has not taken the court this season due to left knee tendinosis. Yurtseven has not played either due to a left ankle impingement.
Aaron Carter’s Biggest Fear Was Not Living Long Enough
A heartbreaking interview in which Aaron Carter says his greatest fear was dying too young has resurfaced following his tragic death on November 5 at age 34.
During a 2017 appearance on “The Doctors,” Dr. Travis Stork asked the “Aaron’s Party” singer what his “biggest fear” was.
“Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my biggest fear,” the former child star replied.
Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron was asked if he was worried about overdosing after his sister Leslie died of a drug overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.
“I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin,” he said at the time.
“I had to kiss her directly on the cheek and I kept kissing her. It was a scary thing.
He continued: “My family knows – before I did ‘The Doctors’ – that I was on Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know there is no happy ending to any of these drugs.
Carter was found dead Saturday morning in a bathtub at his California home. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
“Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” his rep told Page Six, referring to the son he shared with Melanie Martin.
The recurring couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed a son named Prince in 2021.
However, the singer – who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys icon Nick Carter – struggled with addiction and family trauma in the last years of his life.
As recently as September, the ‘I Want Candy’ hitmaker revealed he had “voluntarily” enrolled in an outpatient program at a rehabilitation center in a bid to regain custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince.
Martin, who was pictured sobbing outside Aaron’s house, shared a TikTok video of herself crying in her car, shortly after the tragic news broke.
“We are still coming to terms with this sad reality,” she later said in a statement. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”
Aaron’s former girlfriend, Hilary Duff, also offered her condolences to his family.
“To Aaron, I am deeply sorry that life has been so difficult for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the 35-year-old “Lizzie McGuire” alum wrote in a touching tribute.
“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you dearly.”
