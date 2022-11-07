November snowfall promises a good start to the snow season at Lake Tahoe as the Bay Area prepares for wet weather

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) — Jeffery Klick and his family prepare for the snow season, trying on snow boots for their trip to Tahoe at the Sports Basement in Walnut Creek.

Klick grew up snowboarding in Switzerland. But it will be the first time her two young children have gone skiing – and the first time Klick has been back in the snow since the pandemic.

“It’s really exciting. I’m trying to teach these guys a bit about the snow and the culture and the mountains, and being a bit more outdoors. I’m really excited to start,” says Klick .

Those looking to hit the slopes after the pandemic closures are likely to build up huge crowds visiting Tahoe this season, says Kevin “Coop” Cooperwhich monitors activity around the Tahoe area.

“I have a feeling we’ll see pre-pandemic visitor volume in the Lake Tahoe Basin in the winter. So that will be good for everyone in and around the area,” he said.

Tahoe kicks off November with solid snowfall. The National Weather Service predicts the big storm expected to begin Sunday could dump up to four feet of snow at the highest elevations. Cooper says an early snowfall means resorts may even open early.

“Historically, Thanksgiving has really kicked off the season. But after last year, if we can open a few days earlier, it will be absolutely fantastic for skiers and snowboarders,” Cooper said.

It will also be great for the region, which is struggling with losses due to the pandemic. Last winter, resorts played it safe with a reservation system. But this year, Cooper says he’s back to full operations. His hope for this snow season: consistency.

“It doesn’t matter which side of the fence you’re on; the climate changes. And last year we saw it. All of our snow, at least 95%, fell in two weeks of December. And then January, February, March, we haven’t seen any more snow. We may have seen centimeters,” he said.

Cooper says if the region can average more than 100 inches of snow per month by March, it could be an incredible season. He says that so far they have had a good start.

