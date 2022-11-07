News
NYPD arrests man suspected of stabbing Bronx subway
A man was stabbed on a Bronx subway train on Sunday night after stepping up to defend a harassed woman, officers said.
The 54-year-old biker saw the woman being disturbed on a southbound 4 train around 9 p.m. He attempted to intervene and became the target of the man’s fury, police said.
The 42-year-old suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the Good Samaritan as the train pulled into the East 149th Street & Grand Concourse station.
The man was stabbed in the left elbow and taken to Lincoln Medical Center for treatment.
Police arrested the suspect at the scene. Charges against him were pending Monday morning.
New York Post
News
Jets game delayed due to camera malfunction
In the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets’ offense were making their way downfield but had to stop due to a malfunctioning overhead camera in MetLife Stadium.
A SkyCam camera whirled out of control and hovered over the field while the Bills were leading 14-10. The malfunction delayed the game for 12 minutes. The delay caused fans to boo as they impatiently waited to resume watching the AFC East matchup between two playoff contenders.
A camera operator was able to get control of the camera before the game resumed.
Following the delay, the Jets’ offense were called for a false start penalty. Later in the drive, quarterback Zack Wilson fumbled the ball and Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa recovered. Linebacker Von Miller recorded the sack on Wilson that forced the ball out.
The delay halted the Jets momentum, but Gang Green mustered an upset win by the time the clock hit zero. Gang Green pulled off a 20-17 upset win against their division rivals. The statement win improved the Jets’ record to 6-3 as the Bills fall to 6-2.
The Jets rushed for 174 yards against a stout Bills’ defense. Gang Green sacked MVP candidate Josh Allen five times in the victory on Sunday.
()
News
The floating gardens of Bangladesh – in pictures | Art and design
Many farmers in southwestern Bangladesh use floating rafts made from invasive water hyacinths to grow vegetables during the monsoon season – when dry land is scarce – to ensure food security in the low-lying country. altitude, which has recently experienced prolonged flooding and waterlogging as a result of climate change
theguardian
News
Titans retention penalty gives Chiefs another chance to tie, NFL world remains perplexed
The Kansas City Chiefs tied the game with the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday night’s Week 9 game, but the two-point conversion try was not without controversy.
The Chiefs had three chances to finally go and convert the try, which they eventually did in a Patrick Mahomes scrum. But it was the second attempt that sparked anger in the NFL world.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
After calling off penalties on the first attempt that initially saw Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman parried, Titans safety Joshua Kalu lined up against Travis Kelce near the goal line.
Kelce met Kalu with both arms outstretched and at first it seemed like they were holding each other. Kelce broke free with Kalu still trailing. Kalu appeared to be pushed into the face mask and lost his helmet on the play.
CHIEF TRAVIS KELCE THROWS HELMET IN FRUSTRATION AFTER INTERCEPTION
A penalty flag was thrown in the end zone and the defender was called for holding. Some fans argued that there should have been a penalty on Kelce during the game.
Either way, the Chiefs got another try and Mahomes rushed into the end zone to finish the try. He appeared to headbutt the wall, reminiscent of Gus Frerotte. Fortunately, Mahomes was fine.
The game was tied 17-17 with just over 2 minutes left in regulation time.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Mahomes scored the touchdown to set up the two-point attempt. It was a 14-yard run for the score. He had a 20-yard run on 3rd and 17th to extend their drive.
Fox
News
Ukraine turns to tech to rebuild economy after Russian invasion
An attendee walks past the Ukraine booth at the Web Summit 2022 technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.
Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP | Getty Images
LISBON, PORTUGAL — As the war in Ukraine rages on, the country’s tech entrepreneurs are trying to stay positive.
“I don’t think there’s anything in the world that can kill our ability to earn and our ability to work or anything,” Valery Krasovsky, CEO and co-founder of Sigma Software, told CNBC. sidelines of the Web Summit technology conference. in Lisbon.
Sigma, which has 2,000 employees based in Ukraine, has equipped its offices with diesel generators and Starlink internet terminals to allow employees to continue working amid Russian bombardment of critical energy infrastructure.
“Nothing could happen that would prevent us from doing business, even under these conditions,” he added.
Sigma was one of 59 Ukrainian start-ups that took part in the event last week. Ukraine had a notable presence at the Web Summit, where it sought support from the global tech community to bolster its fight against Russia.
In 2021, Ukraine had a small booth at Web Summit, Krasovsky said. This year it had a much bigger stand, illuminated in yellow and blue. He was surrounded by a stream of visitors, including Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska – accompanied by armed guards as she walked through the room – among them.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (right) and First Lady Olena Zelenska (center) attend Ukraine’s booth at Web Summit 2022.
Rita Franca | Nurphoto | Getty Images
On the opening night, Zelenska gave an impassioned speech calling on entrepreneurs and tech investors to help her country.
“You are the force that moves the world,” Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told a packed house on Tuesday.
While Russia uses technology to “terrorize”, the international community has “technology that can help, not destroy”, she added.
Russia called its invasion a “special military operation”. For Ukraine, however, this is an unprovoked land grab aimed at undermining its sovereignty.
Rebuilding with technology
Ukrainian officials and entrepreneurs said the technology would be key to helping the country rebuild after the Russian invasion.
Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine in February and the war has decimated the country’s economy. Its gross domestic product has shrunk 30% so far this year, according to economy ministry figures.
The World Bank estimates that Ukraine’s gross domestic product will contract by 45% for the whole of 2022.
“The people of Kyiv and some other cities, they’re building, they’re doing business, they’re always exporting,” Dima Shvets, CEO and co-founder of Ukrainian social media startup Reface, told CNBC.
Shvets runs Reface remotely from London, where he lives with his wife and four-year-old daughter. About half of its nearly 200-person team continues to work in Ukraine. When the shelling begins, people use the basement of the Ukrainian Reface outpost as a place to hide.
Reface rented a hotel for 50 people in western Ukraine with separate electricity infrastructure so they could continue to work safely, Shvets said. He tried to “organically” relocate the workers to Portugal, he added – but convincing them to leave was difficult.
“People have homes, families in Ukraine,” he said.
In an interview with CNBC’s Karen Tso, Ukraine’s first lady said it’s “impossible to underestimate” the role of technology in Ukraine.
“In this situation, it’s hard to talk about sustainability, technology, progress, because we’re just trying to hold on and live our lives as normally as possible,” Zelenska said. “Nevertheless, we have a lot of startups, and I hope all the ideas presented at this summit can push us to victory.”
As winter approaches, however, Ukraine will need more than just IT investments to weather the difficult months ahead.
Widespread power outages lasting several hours were reported across the country. About 40% of Ukraine’s energy system has been destroyed, according to the government.
“Ukraine needs more weapons, more military assistance,” Zelenska said, specifically calling for air defense missiles.
The capital is coming
Ukraine’s IT industry generated $2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, a 28% year-on-year increase despite the devastation caused by the Russian invasion.
The war has displaced millions of Ukrainians, including tech professionals. Many joined overseas roles. Once the fighting is over, it is hoped that these workers will return.
Some companies are increasingly hiring in Ukraine in the bet that the country’s tech industry will emerge stronger after the end of the war.
Two months ago, Lithuanian VPN software company Nord Security opened an office in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The company plans to hire 100 people there, according to CEO Tom Okman.
“We think it’s time to rebuild Ukraine and we think the talent there is tremendous,” Okman told CNBC.
He noted that Ukraine is home to thousands of skilled software programmers and engineers. “Just think of the number of American companies that use IT outsourcing” in Ukraine, he said.
Several founders of billion-dollar “unicorns” hail from Ukraine, including Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko from Grammarly and Dmitriy Zaporozhets from GitLab. Google, Samsung and Amazon also have research and development centers in the country.
But there are challenges beyond the war facing Ukraine’s tech ecosystem. The country’s venture capital landscape is still emerging. The country’s startups have attracted just $22 million so far this year, according to data from Dealroom.
“There are no major capital inflows to support what we’re doing,” Reface’s Shvets said. “What we should be doing right now is show more examples of entrepreneurship.”
Shvets said the Ukrainian government should seek to help local entrepreneurs in the country with tax incentives and other business-friendly initiatives.
There are, however, signs that tech investor sentiment towards Ukraine is improving. Last month, Horizon Capital, a Kyiv-based venture capital firm, raised $125 million for a seed fund to support Ukrainian founders.
SID Venture Partners, a venture capital fund created by Sigma and other Ukrainian tech companies Ideasoft and Datrics, has so far invested in 10 startups with Ukrainian founders, Krasovsky said.
It plans to raise an additional $50 million to $60 million from institutional investors after raising $15 million in December 2021. “There’s huge interest,” Krasovsky said.
cnbc
News
Lake’s office receives suspicious white powder and threatening messages
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office received two envelopes containing “suspicious white power” and “abusive messages”, prompting the FBI to be called, according to DailyMail.com.
The FBI and police were called and were at one of Lake’s campaign offices from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, after a staff member received two envelopes containing “suspicious white powder” and “messages threatening”. The campaign is considering an “attack”, according to DailyMail.
The report explained that Lake’s campaign believes it was a “terrorist attack, trying to intimidate Kari and campaign staff.”
A DailyMail source familiar with the campaign also told the publication that one of the staff ‘opened an envelope containing suspicious white powder and contained a letter containing a bunch of vulgarities and ramblings about Kari’. adding that the employee noticed there was another package “exactly like the first one she opened and she reported it”.
A hazmat team and the bomb squad responded to the office, and the FBI reportedly took the “suspicious” substance for analysis.
The Phoenix Police Department has confirmed to the DailyMail that there are suspicious packages and they will investigate.
Sergeant Phil Krynsky told the DailyMail:
Officers responded to a call from property found in an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items inside the mail. Additional resources have been called in to collect the items and secure the area… No injuries have been reported and the investigation remains active.
Lake is in a close race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for governor.
Last month, it was reported that someone broke into Hobbs’ campaign office. Immediately afterwards, the Hobbs campaign released a statement suggesting, without any evidence, that Lake had something to do with the burglary. However, after an investigation, an illegal alien was eventually charged with breaking into Hobbs’ campaign office.
Remember when @katiehobbs accused me of orchestrating a Watergate-style burglary at his campaign office?
Well, turns out he was a repeat offender here in our country illegally.
RETWEET THIS. People need to know. pic.twitter.com/tf1k2UJRFZ
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Breitbart News
News
Jack Dorsey slams ‘tweet tracking’ in Twitter exchange with Elon Musk
Jack Dorsey slams Twitter for quietly tracking devices users share on Twitter during the exchange with Elon Musk – who says the platform he acquired is like ‘angry birds’ with too many groups’ who are fighting internally”
- Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices on which users share tweets.
- Dorsey called the feature “a step backwards”, but noted that it was added last year before Elon Musk took over the company.
- His comments came during a tweet with Musk, leading Musk to say the company was in the throes of infighting and liken it to “Angry Birds.”
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices from which users share tweets.
Dorsey called the feature “a step backwards”, but noted that it was added last year before Elon Musk took over the company.
The 45-year-old stepped down as CEO of Twitter last November, and it’s unclear if the device tracking feature was added before or after his departure.
His comments came amid a series of tweets he made on Sunday evening, including an exchange he had with Musk about the rebranding of the Birdwatch Twitter feature.
On Saturday, Musk announced that Birdwatch – intended to hamper misinformation by allowing users to add notes to tweets – would be rebranded as “Community Notes”, a name Dorsey called “the most annoying Facebook name ever”. .
Musk berated Dorsey over a series of tweets, eventually comparing Twitter to the “Angry Birds” game and saying he was plagued with infighting.
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticized the social media company for quietly tracking devices from which users share tweets. He noted that the feature was added before Musk bought the company.
Dorsey pointed out that all information after the ‘?’ in tweet urls was not needed to share a tweet
Dorsey pointed out that URLs on tweets include a line of code that isn’t necessary to share tweets.
‘Nothing needed after?’ he wrote, referring to the question mark in the tweet URLs.
Twitter sleuths like user Joshua Steinman have determined that the lines of code that follow the question mark in URLs are unique to the specific device the tweet was shared from.
The feature lets Twitter know where any shared tweet comes from, even if the person posting the tweet is doing so from an account not associated with their name.
In his tweet Sunday night, Dorsey appeared to raise his eyebrows at the feature.
“These follow-up additions when sharing a tweet are a step backwards,” he wrote.
As Dorsey pointed out, users can bypass device tracking by deleting any information after the ‘?’ in a tweet URL before sending it.
Twitter user Joshua Steinman has posted a detailed analysis of how he determined Twitter was tracking devices via shared tweet URLs.
Minutes before tweeting about Twitter’s tweet share tracker, Dorsey asked Musk directly about his intentions to improve the accuracy of information available on Twitter.
“Twitter must become by far the most accurate source of information on the world,” Musk tweeted. “It is our mission.”
‘Precise for whom?’ Dorsey replied
Musk then said he wanted accuracy to be encouraged by Twitter users themselves and pointed to the Community Notes feature as the way to do that.
When Dorsey replied saying he thought the old name was better, Musk said “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.”
‘Not everything needs to have ‘bird’ in the name!’ he added. ‘Too many bird groups are fighting internally on Twitter. Angry Birds.’
Advertising
dailymail us
NYPD arrests man suspected of stabbing Bronx subway
Jets game delayed due to camera malfunction
The floating gardens of Bangladesh – in pictures | Art and design
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Titans retention penalty gives Chiefs another chance to tie, NFL world remains perplexed
Ukraine turns to tech to rebuild economy after Russian invasion
Following Twitter, Meta Plans Massive Layoffs for This Week
Lake’s office receives suspicious white powder and threatening messages
Jack Dorsey slams ‘tweet tracking’ in Twitter exchange with Elon Musk
Senior White House official held undisclosed talks with Russia – WSJ – RT
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
News2 weeks ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News4 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News5 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News2 weeks ago
Ira Winderman: Heat with an uneven history of contracts for the ages
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
-
Travel3 weeks ago
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark