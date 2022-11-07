Pawnbroker offers second-hand coffin for sale as inflation saps purchasing power

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh teenager recently had a terrifying experience on a Lyft ride home from work.

The 17-year-old ended up in the emergency room after jumping out of a moving car in the 7300 block of Fox Road, a few miles from her home.

It happened so fast for Eziya Bowden, who said she passed out after opening the car door, only remembering where she landed and how scared she was and cried.

Luckily for Bowden, she is back home safely with injuries from the fall but no broken bones.

Eziya Bowden had to be hospitalized for her injuries after jumping out of the car, but is now safely back home. Courtesy of the Bowden family

Her suspicions first grew after she arrived in the Lyft and the driver made comments that made her feel uncomfortable, such as how good she looked and that he would date her if she was not so young.

“How many boys have flirted with you? He said that right away, Bowden recalled. “If I ride with a stranger, I always get nervous, but I knew it was different,” Bowden said. I knew that I wasn’t going crazy or anything, I knew my body had never felt like this before, I saw a lot of that, so I knew I felt drugged.

‘I was very scared’

She then described how she felt after the driver sprayed something – dizzy and hot.

“When I got in his car, it smelled like cigarettes, so when he sprayed once, it was already like, oh it doesn’t smell like that anymore,” Bowden said. “But for you to keep spraying it and then roll up your windows, like I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything. I’m just like, I know what it’s been like for me. made you feel.

“I was very scared, but again, I would rather get out of that car than fall asleep in a car with this man that I don’t really know,” Bowden said.

Bowden finally jumped out of the car. She said the driver didn’t stop all the time.

She said he rolled over after his fall and was crying. He pretended to be a bystander and called the police for her, she said.

A Lyft spokesperson told ABC11 the company is aware of the driver’s behavior, which they called “deeply concerning.”

The spokesperson said it has removed driver access to the Lyft platform and stands ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.

“I don’t think that’s stopping him from doing anything else,” Bowden said. “It doesn’t really bring me peace at all.”

Bowden said she got a refund from Lyft but never saw herself taking a Lyft or Uber again.

Raleigh police said no charges have been filed in the incident.