Porterfest returns to St. Paul Brewing with new flavors and old favorites
In beer news this fall, Porterfest is back at St. Paul Brewing with nine weekly, wacky brews.
A different flavor of dark beer is released every Tuesday from now until the end of the year, and if you try six of them, you get a free Porterfest-branded beanie.
Here’s this year’s lineup:
Nov. 1: Grand Design — s’mores
Nov. 8: Mystic Rhythms — raspberry
Nov. 15: Dreamline — cherry cheesecake
Nov. 22: Trees — hazelnut
Nov. 29: Twilight Zone — chai
Dec. 6: Pooka — Irish creme
Dec. 13: Hold Your Fire — pepper
Dec. 20: Xanadu — orange
Dec. 27: Sweet Miracle — salted caramel
This year’s lineup of porters is similar to previous years’ Porterfests, with a few substitutions in the mix: The Twilight Zone chai porter replaces a coconut one that’s not available this year, and the salted caramel Sweet Miracle replaces last year’s bourbon barrel-aged porter.
St. Paul Brewing, located in the old Hamm’s Brewery, also has a stellar patio that’s steadily being prepared for the colder months. They already have a canoe-shaped fire pit outside; plus, heated tents are going up by next week and a wood-fired sauna is scheduled to open after Thanksgiving. The brewery is open Tuesdays through Sundays.
St. Paul Brewing’s Porterfest: now through the end of the year; 688 Minnehaha Ave E.; 651-698-1945; stpaulbrewing.com/
Rishi Sunak sinks Boris Johnson’s national trading ship ‘vanity project’ – POLITICO
Boris Johnson’s dream of a ‘national beacon’ to promote post-Brexit Britain abroad has come to naught.
The former British Prime Minister announced last May that he wanted a new ship to be “built and commissioned” by the UK to help it boost trade and investment.
His government promised at the time that it would reflect the country’s post-Brexit “independent trading nation status” and help it “seize the opportunities that status presents”.
But the plan has now been shelved by Rishi Sunak, Johnson’s former finance minister who took over as prime minister last month and is scrambling to find budget cuts in Whitehall.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had ‘ordered an end to the flagship national competition with immediate effect’ with the UK instead focusing on a so-called ship multi-role ocean surveillance (MROS) designed to protect submarine cables from potential Russian aggression.
“It is right that we prioritize the delivery of capabilities that protect our national infrastructure, and it is clear that to effectively deal with current and future threats, we will now invest in a vessel that protects sensitive defense infrastructure and civilian infrastructure, to improve our ability to detect threats to the seabed and cables.”
The decision was seized by the opposition Labor Party, Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey telling MPs: ‘I welcome news from the Defense Secretary that the previous Prime Minister’s vain flagship project will be abandoned and the switch [in] expenditures for purposes that will help to defend the country have been made. »
Jacob deGrom opts out of contract with Mets to become free agent
Jacob deGrom has officially become a free agent.
The MLBPA released an updated list of free agents Monday morning with the players who opted out of their contracts, with deGrom and right-hander Taijuan Walker on the list. Chris Bassitt, who has a mutual option for 2023, is expected to decline it to become a free agent as well.
DeGrom announced his intention to opt out of the final guaranteed year of his contract during spring training. He was owed $30.5 million in 2023 with the Mets holding a $32.5 million club option for 2024. Owner Steve Cohen has said he will make deGrom a generous offer in an attempt to keep him in a Mets uniform.
However, what that contract looks like right now is somewhat unknown. The two-time Cy Young Award winner went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA last season in just 11 starts. The early part of deGrom’s career was marred by injuries and he had Tommy John surgery and ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 34-year-old missed significant time with injuries over the last two seasons of his career, though he’s still been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball when healthy.
Multiple arm injuries kept deGrom out of action for more than a year, with the right-hander sidelined from July 7, 2021, to August 2.
Walker took a $3 million buyout instead of exercising a $7.5 million option for next season. The 30-year-old had a strong season going 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA and could earn more in free agency.
Bassitt is also in the same situation, having put up solid numbers last season and establishing himself as one of the more consistent front-line starters in baseball. It speaks to what the Mets were able to accomplish this year with their pitching staff but it’s bad timing that four of five starters had options on their contracts.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco has a club option for 2023 but the Mets are not expected to exercise it. Left-hander David Peterson and right-hander Tylor Megill could be options for the rotation next season but it’s more likely the Mets fill those four spots through trades and free agency.
Greek football icon sentenced for ‘transphobic’ comments – RT Sport News
Former Greece international playmaker Vassilis Tsiartas has been handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence as well as a €5,000 ($4,993) fine in a rare decision by an Athens court after he was found guilty guilty of posting a “transphobic” comment on social media in 2017, according to multiple reports from Greece.
The former Sevilla and AEK playmaker Athers, now 49, was part of his country’s winning Euro 2004 squad in Portugal and has vowed to appeal the decision.
This is the first conviction under a broad anti-racism rule which has been amended and introduced into Greek law and which governs public incitement to violence or hatred on the basis of gender identity.
The decision stems from a Facebook post submitted by Tsiartas in 2017 before the enactment of a redefinition of gender identity protocols. In the message, he wrote that he wished “first sex changes [would be] committed on the children of those who ratified this abomination.”
He added that the Greek courts could also “legitimize pedophiles, too, to complete the crimes.”
Tsiartas also wrote in a later article that “God created Adam and Eve.”
The country’s Transgender Support Association (SYD) noted that the legal action against Tsiartas was “particularly important to the transgender community.”
The recently deceased SYD President Marina Galanou filed a lawsuit against Tsiartas based on his comments and said his mission was to fight against all kinds of racism, intolerance and violence against members of the LGBTQ community.
“In reference to yesterday’s publication of the conviction against me in the first court decision (against which I will appeal), I will publish in detail from next week“, Tsiartas noted on social networks, via translation.
The midfielder, who has been capped 70 times, is widely regarded as one of the best Greek footballers of his generation. He had two assists in his country’s unlikely victory at the 2004 European Championships. He scored 12 goals during his international career, which spanned from 1994 to 2005.
After ending his playing career, Tsiartas became a football agent and also served as temporary technical director for Greek giants AEK Athens in 2012.
Is it a good time to buy a fallen angel like Zomato?
“When we were born, the odds were over 30 to 1 against being born in the United States. Just winning that part of the lottery was a huge plus. We wouldn’t be worth anything in Afghanistan.”
These are the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett when asked about the role of luck in investing and life. Although I don’t agree more with what he said, Buffett was born in 1930 and grew up in the 1950s which, coincidentally, were America’s best years.
Okay, let’s move on to 2021…
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, when asked about India’s outlook, said, “I predict the 21st century will be the Indian century.”
That’s quite a statement when it comes from one of the richest people on the planet. Normally, when talking about the time of a country, people assign it a decade. Just like the decade from 2000 to 2010 belonged to China.
However, with statements like the 21st century belonging to India is quite promising.
India as a country is said to disappoint both optimists and pessimists. But if you look at the performance of the benchmark stock indices – Nifty and Sensex – only the pessimists will be disappointed.
With global markets near 52-week lows and reeling from inflation, Indian stock markets are 3% off all-time highs.
It doesn’t matter that foreign investors are selling. Retail investors through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are pumping around Rs 130 billion every month into Indian stocks
Whether you’ve invested in large caps or bought good quality mid and small cap stocks, the majority of investors have created disproportionate wealth in the past 2 years.
However, there is an exception to this. What if you got swayed, followed the fads, and ended up investing in “Hot Tech IPOs” in 2021?
Value Destruction in New Age Technology IPOs
For starters, everything about these new-era tech initial public offerings (IPOs) as far as valuations were concerned was wrong.
How can Zomato, a loss-making company that burns through cash every year, have a market capitalization of Rs 1.4 trillion at its peak? At the same time, Jubilant Foods, which sells huge profit-making Dominos pizza, was trading at half Zomato’s valuation.
How can India’s largest IPO, Paytm, which has one of the most complex business models and tries to do everything at once, be valued at Rs 1.4 trillion?
If your starting point was wrong, I’m sure the result probably won’t be noticeably different.
Anyway, in life and investing as they say, the past is over. Post-mortem analysis has no value. What is important is to learn from your mistakes.
The question to ask is should you buy a stock like Zomato today?
The answer is yes and no.
The reason I say this is that it depends on who you are.
Let me explain…
Trader versus investor
If you are a long-term investor, my answer is no.
If your investing style is fundamental analysis only and you calculate company value using valuation methods, then my answer is no. It is extremely difficult to estimate future cash flows when management itself does not know when it will break even.
However, in stock markets, there are no permanent views on stocks (unless they have poor corporate governance).
Valuations and earnings are the kings and queens of the market. A stock at price ‘X’ will be overvalued while the same stock at 0.5X will become attractive.
As they say, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. The same goes for valuations which are relative.
So if you are a trader and have the courage to take risks, the answer could be yes.
Let’s look at it from another point of view. Unfortunately, many of us have fixed ideas about certain stocks and an approach to investing.
Let’s look at Zomato from a purely pricing perspective.
63% drop in market capitalization
Zomato’s market capitalization, at its peak, was Rs 1.4 trillion. Currently, Zomato’s market cap has fallen by 63% to Rs 0.5 trillion.
While many people will try to project when Zomato will be profitable, forecast profitability for the next 10 years, and try to assign intrinsic value, believe me, it’s futile.
Let’s look at it logically instead. A year ago Zomato with much worse finances was available at a market cap of Rs 1.4 trillion whereas today that same Zomato with better finances (less money is burned) is available with a 60% discount.
Insider Risk and Pre-IPO Funds Selling as Past Foreclosure Expires Zomato
The expiry of the pre-IPO foreclosure resulted in a massive oversupply at Zomato. This was responsible for the fierce fall.
To add to that, early investors like PE Moore fund and Uber, exited Zomato altogether, leading to a massive supply, bringing the stock down to an all-time low.
With major private equity funds exiting Zomato and their sale being absorbed by domestic mutual funds, oversupply risk does not exist for Zomato unlike many of its new platform-listed peers and of technology.
Improved management commentary
With the reduction in cash burn each quarter due to improved financial performance, things are looking much better than expected.
In fact, management guided to breakeven Adjusted EBITDA by the end of FY23. In fact, the food delivery business broke even on this metric in the quarter of June 2022 itself.
Long story short, while Zomato was an untouchable last year, down 65% with better fundamentals today, it’s worth exploring for those with an extremely high risk appetite.
After all, in stock markets, Risk hain to Ishq hain.
(Disclaimer: This article is for information only. This is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.)
How to get 2022 race results on Illinois Election Day Tuesday – NBC Chicago
Illinois voters have big decisions to make in this election as the state’s gubernatorial seat is up for vote, along with several other state and local races, as well as the workers’ rights amendment. at the top of the poll.
After polls close Tuesday night on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago will broadcast the results live on the NBC Chicago app and NBCChicago.com.
In addition to the Illinois election results online, NBC Chicago will host a special election live from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday on the app, website, and our streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, which can be found on Peacock, Roku or Samsung TV.
Here’s how to see Chicago NBC News on Peacock:
- First, head over to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It is available for iPhone or Android.
- Next, click on the “channels” tab in the app.
- Scroll through the channels to Chicago NBC News.
Here’s how to watch Chicago NBC News on Roku:
Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following hotspots:
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen, then click the left arrow button, OR
- Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV
Special election coverage continues throughout the night on NBC 5 on television, as well as on digital platforms.
To find out who won the biggest races in Illinois, open your NBC Chicago app and turn on push notifications.
For a full list of results, see the NBC Chicago app and website homepages at the close of polls.
Biden campaigns for black votes on last day before midterm elections
President Biden stepped up his pitch to black voters on the final day of campaigning before Tuesday’s midterm elections, trying to sway a key part of the electorate.
Mr. Biden will record an interview with nationally broadcast radio host and comedian Willie Moore Jr. on Monday to discuss his administration’s commitment to the black community.
On Sunday, Mr Biden recorded an interview with the Reverend Al Sharpton which will air on Monday afternoon.
Democrats must mobilize black voters amid tight House and Senate races.
In the 2020 presidential election, Mr Biden won black support with 92% of the vote. Black voters were key to Mr. Biden becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.
However, a recent poll suggests Democrats may not be able to count on the support of black voters as they did in 2020.
A Wall Street Journal poll in late October found that 17% of black voters said they would choose a Republican candidate for Congress over a Democrat, more than double the 8% who supported former President Donald Trump during of the 2020 presidential election. In the 2018 midterm elections, GOP candidates also got about 8% of the black vote, according to AP VoteCast data.
A record 28 black candidates are running on the Republican side this year, according to the Republican National Committee in Congress.
While that likely helped the GOP select a few black voters, some say it embittered the Democratic Party over economic hardship. A recent survey by TheGrio TV network and website and KFF (the Kaiser Family Foundation) found that 73% of black voters named economic concerns as the biggest issue in this year’s election. This includes 32% of respondents who said inflation was one of their top issues.
