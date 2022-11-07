‘Positive noises’: EU hopes for better relations with UK under Sunak | European Union

Rishi Sunak’s arrival at 10 Downing Street has revived EU hopes of a long-awaited improvement in relations with the UK, but no one is banking on a breakthrough.

EU leaders knew little about Britain’s last prime minister, who was only elected to parliament in 2015 and never held a senior ministerial post while the UK was a member of the EU. Despite Sunak’s record as a staunch Brexit supporter in 2016, so far the background music is promising.

In a phone call the day after taking office, Sunak told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that he wanted a “negotiated solution” on the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the post-Brexit agreement which created a customs border in Ireland. Wed. This issue has dogged the relationship since Boris Johnson’s government launched an offer to rewrite the protocol in July 2021, followed by a threat to unilaterally abandon the deal via Ireland’s Protocol Bill North.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week he was “very encouraged” by his conversations with Sunak and confident that the new Prime Minister understood the need to find “a path to an agenda defined by growth and cooperation”, according to the Irish Times.

Some senior EU diplomats have also concluded that the weak UK economy and the chaotic end of the Truss government means the UK can no longer afford a trade war with the EU – an outcome that remains to be seen. if the British government goes ahead with its plans. to unilaterally abandon the protocol.

Sunak starts with a big advantage: he is not Boris Johnson. “Who knows what we’ll get under Rishi, but BJ would have been terrible,” a diplomat said after Johnson announced he would not run for the Conservative leadership.

European diplomats are still waiting for the Prime Minister, who is very concerned about the national agenda, to clarify his approach to the EU. “There are a lot of positive noises. It’s good, but there’s no substance to measure it yet,” the diplomat said.

Sources point out that they have been through the new UK PM cycle a few times before. “We had similar hopes with Liz Truss,” said a second EU diplomat. “There is not much apprehension left when it comes to the third Prime Minister in a matter of months…Obviously we see the political unrest in the UK and it is clear that the UK government, and can -be the British political class, have to start sorting out some things internally, before they can be a stable and reliable partner externally.

The wait-and-see mood is a little brighter than when Truss took office two months ago. While the EU hoped for warmer relations, there was skepticism about whether Truss, the prime minister, could ease the confrontation that Truss, the foreign secretary, had escalated with his pursuit of protocol legislation. of Northern Ireland, which the EU says violates international law. As her post as prime minister imploded, EU officials quickly concluded she was a depleted force.

Far from the drama of Westminster, the technical discussions between the EU and the United Kingdom on the protocol continue. But since the EU published its offer to remove some of the most onerous checks on goods crossing Britain and Northern Ireland in October 2021, little progress has been made. Officials on both sides say the atmosphere is friendly, although there has been no substantive change. Minor technical steps are moving things forward – next week EU officials are due to test a UK database to gain real-time access to data on goods crossing the GB-NI border – a long-standing issue been an irritant between the two sides at the highest levels.

Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group, thinks a bigger breakthrough is on the horizon. He sees a window of opportunity opening after the government’s November 17 budget statement, when Sunak will be freer to look beyond the national agenda.

“The most important thing he needs to do is restore the UK’s reputation for economic competence”, after the “spectacular failure” of Truss’ economic experiment, Rahman said.

“He doesn’t really have the freedom to get into a mad argument with the EU over the protocol and even risk the possibility of a trade war next year. Markets will punish policy choices that them, will jeopardize the economic outlook.

For Rahman, this means “a reset with the EU and a desire to move the relationship to a more constructive place”.

If Sunak wants to turn the page on Brexit, he can walk through an open door. EU leaders are eager to move on after torturous disputes over the past six years over customs forms and cod quotas. Truss’ short-lived prime minister’s best day was arguably attending an EU summit in Prague, where she was hailed by allies such as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and agreed with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to hold a United Kingdom. -French summit in 2023, marking a thaw in relations after bitter disputes between Paris and London during Johnson’s tenure.

Adding to the optimism, the UK government’s decision announced on Friday not to call a new election in Northern Ireland until 2023, a move seen as creating space for progress protocol talks.

If Sunak is serious about a negotiated settlement with the EU, he will have to accept compromises that will be unpleasant for diehard Eurosceptics, likely to include accepting a role for the European Court of Justice in the control of EU law in Northern Ireland. Rahman thinks that is doable if Sunak continues to enjoy a rebound in the polls.

Following the widespread belief in the parliamentary party that they faced electoral annihilation under Truss, Sunak will have a little more room to do what is needed on fiscal policy and Europe if his party believes he can achieve victory in the 2024 general election. Sunak “has given the conservatives a new lease of life and a path, a very narrow path to potential victory,” Rahman said, though his baseline scenario remains a victory labor.

No one in Brussels takes anything for granted. “We’ve been back and forth like a dog chasing its own tail trying to figure out how to move this relationship forward,” the second EU diplomat said. “And whenever there seems to be room for a step forward, we are overtaken by events in British politics [that] take us back to square one.