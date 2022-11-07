News
‘Positive noises’: EU hopes for better relations with UK under Sunak | European Union
Rishi Sunak’s arrival at 10 Downing Street has revived EU hopes of a long-awaited improvement in relations with the UK, but no one is banking on a breakthrough.
EU leaders knew little about Britain’s last prime minister, who was only elected to parliament in 2015 and never held a senior ministerial post while the UK was a member of the EU. Despite Sunak’s record as a staunch Brexit supporter in 2016, so far the background music is promising.
In a phone call the day after taking office, Sunak told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that he wanted a “negotiated solution” on the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of the post-Brexit agreement which created a customs border in Ireland. Wed. This issue has dogged the relationship since Boris Johnson’s government launched an offer to rewrite the protocol in July 2021, followed by a threat to unilaterally abandon the deal via Ireland’s Protocol Bill North.
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this week he was “very encouraged” by his conversations with Sunak and confident that the new Prime Minister understood the need to find “a path to an agenda defined by growth and cooperation”, according to the Irish Times.
Some senior EU diplomats have also concluded that the weak UK economy and the chaotic end of the Truss government means the UK can no longer afford a trade war with the EU – an outcome that remains to be seen. if the British government goes ahead with its plans. to unilaterally abandon the protocol.
Sunak starts with a big advantage: he is not Boris Johnson. “Who knows what we’ll get under Rishi, but BJ would have been terrible,” a diplomat said after Johnson announced he would not run for the Conservative leadership.
European diplomats are still waiting for the Prime Minister, who is very concerned about the national agenda, to clarify his approach to the EU. “There are a lot of positive noises. It’s good, but there’s no substance to measure it yet,” the diplomat said.
Sources point out that they have been through the new UK PM cycle a few times before. “We had similar hopes with Liz Truss,” said a second EU diplomat. “There is not much apprehension left when it comes to the third Prime Minister in a matter of months…Obviously we see the political unrest in the UK and it is clear that the UK government, and can -be the British political class, have to start sorting out some things internally, before they can be a stable and reliable partner externally.
The wait-and-see mood is a little brighter than when Truss took office two months ago. While the EU hoped for warmer relations, there was skepticism about whether Truss, the prime minister, could ease the confrontation that Truss, the foreign secretary, had escalated with his pursuit of protocol legislation. of Northern Ireland, which the EU says violates international law. As her post as prime minister imploded, EU officials quickly concluded she was a depleted force.
Far from the drama of Westminster, the technical discussions between the EU and the United Kingdom on the protocol continue. But since the EU published its offer to remove some of the most onerous checks on goods crossing Britain and Northern Ireland in October 2021, little progress has been made. Officials on both sides say the atmosphere is friendly, although there has been no substantive change. Minor technical steps are moving things forward – next week EU officials are due to test a UK database to gain real-time access to data on goods crossing the GB-NI border – a long-standing issue been an irritant between the two sides at the highest levels.
Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe at Eurasia Group, thinks a bigger breakthrough is on the horizon. He sees a window of opportunity opening after the government’s November 17 budget statement, when Sunak will be freer to look beyond the national agenda.
“The most important thing he needs to do is restore the UK’s reputation for economic competence”, after the “spectacular failure” of Truss’ economic experiment, Rahman said.
“He doesn’t really have the freedom to get into a mad argument with the EU over the protocol and even risk the possibility of a trade war next year. Markets will punish policy choices that them, will jeopardize the economic outlook.
For Rahman, this means “a reset with the EU and a desire to move the relationship to a more constructive place”.
If Sunak wants to turn the page on Brexit, he can walk through an open door. EU leaders are eager to move on after torturous disputes over the past six years over customs forms and cod quotas. Truss’ short-lived prime minister’s best day was arguably attending an EU summit in Prague, where she was hailed by allies such as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and agreed with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, to hold a United Kingdom. -French summit in 2023, marking a thaw in relations after bitter disputes between Paris and London during Johnson’s tenure.
Adding to the optimism, the UK government’s decision announced on Friday not to call a new election in Northern Ireland until 2023, a move seen as creating space for progress protocol talks.
If Sunak is serious about a negotiated settlement with the EU, he will have to accept compromises that will be unpleasant for diehard Eurosceptics, likely to include accepting a role for the European Court of Justice in the control of EU law in Northern Ireland. Rahman thinks that is doable if Sunak continues to enjoy a rebound in the polls.
Following the widespread belief in the parliamentary party that they faced electoral annihilation under Truss, Sunak will have a little more room to do what is needed on fiscal policy and Europe if his party believes he can achieve victory in the 2024 general election. Sunak “has given the conservatives a new lease of life and a path, a very narrow path to potential victory,” Rahman said, though his baseline scenario remains a victory labor.
No one in Brussels takes anything for granted. “We’ve been back and forth like a dog chasing its own tail trying to figure out how to move this relationship forward,” the second EU diplomat said. “And whenever there seems to be room for a step forward, we are overtaken by events in British politics [that] take us back to square one.
New development site will bring hundreds of homes to Woodbury
A new development project would add hundreds of housing units to the area near Dale Road and Pioneer Drive in Woodbury.
If approved, the project known as Westwind Residential Development will consist of roughly 251 single-family residential units, 144 townhouse units, and 51 villa lofts, according to a news release from the city of Woodbury.
The nearly 130-acre site is currently used for crops and pasture for horses. The development will require a roadway network, stormwater infrastructure and municipal sewer and water systems.
Maplewood Development, a Minneapolis-based land development company, is headlining the project, in partnership with Lennar Homes.
Pending City Council approval, the project could begin as soon as this winter or spring, according to Woodbury Assistant Community Development Director Eric Searles. He said the project is likely to take up to six years to complete based on future market demands.
Woodbury is one of Minnesota’s fastest growing cities. The Westwind Residential Development is one of 16 active residential projects in Woodbury, according to Searles. There are 12 commercial projects currently underway within the city.
Mario Cocchiarella, the CEO and owner of Maplewood Development, said that the company currently has several other developments already underway in Woodbury including AirLake North, East Pointe, Spancil Hill, Dundalk Green, and Summerlin.
The city has invited the public to comment on the environmental assessment worksheet through Thursday, Nov. 10. Contact Jennifer McLoughlin, senior environmental resources coordinator, at 651-714-3522 or [email protected]
Single-family residence sells in Los Gatos for $3.8 million
The spacious property located in the 14700 block of Eastview Drive in Los Gatos sold on September 16, 2022. The purchase price of $3,750,000 equates to $1,047 per square foot. The house built in 1961 has an interior space of 3,583 square feet. The property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage and four parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4 acre lot, which also has a swimming pool.
Additional homes have recently been sold nearby:
- A 2,053 square foot home on the 14700 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos sold in September 2022 for $3,700,000, a price per square foot of $1,802. The house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
- In September 2022, a 1,060 square foot home on Capri Drive in Los Gatos sold for $1,480,000, a price per square foot of $1,396. The house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Big win for India as UK court allows extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari
A lawsuit was pending against Sanjay Bhandari based on records of transactions made with several companies in Dubai. The trial was taking place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London Image Courtesy AFP
Sanjay Bhandari case: A British court has authorized the extradition of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India. Sanjay Bhandari is said to have received payments amounting to over Rs 400 crore from foreign entities under defense deals under the UPA regime.
The fugitive arms dealer will now be brought to India. A lawsuit was pending against Sanjay Bhandari based on records of transactions made with several companies in Dubai. The trial took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
The Indian government was seeking the extradition of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for money laundering and non-declaration of his assets abroad. The final arguments in the extradition case were heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London
on October 4 and the verdict has just been rendered.
Money laundering charges have been brought in India against Sanjay Bhandari on behalf of CBI and ED. Being in the UK, he was declared a fugitive. The Indian government had appealed to the United Kingdom for the extradition of Sanjay Bhandari.
On June 16, 2020, then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel accepted Sanjay Bhandari’s extradition request. After that, he was arrested on July 15, 2020. He was released on bail by the court under seven conditions, including posting his passport with a guarantee of £1.2million, house arrest in the central London and daily attendance at the nearest police station. .
Sanjay Bhandari, declared a fugitive in the money laundering case, is reportedly close to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating Vadra’s purchase of a bungalow in Bhandari in London at a very cheap price. However, Vadra denied having a business relationship with him.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
British activists block traffic on rush hour motorways around London
London:
On Monday, climate activists rumbled through rush-hour motorway traffic around London after climbing on overhead gantries, despite pre-emptive arrests by police.
The Just Stop Oil group, which wants the UK government to stop all new oil and gas extraction, said its members had blocked traffic in at least six places on the M25 motorway, which circles the UK capital.
The latest protest comes as world leaders gather for the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, where governments are under pressure to step up efforts to tackle global warming.
Just Stop Oil, which has staged disruptive protests throughout this year, said it informed police on Sunday evening of its intention to use gantries on the country’s busiest freeway during Monday’s rush hour morning.
Indigo Rumblelow, spokesman for Just Stop Oil, said he had the legal right to “cause disturbance to prevent greater harm”.
“After 30 years of public debate, lobbying and petitioning…we are still on track for catastrophic climate breakdown and we have nowhere to go,” she added.
🦺 Indigo Rumblelow, 28, spokesperson for Just Stop Oil London, said:
“What did you expect? This government is complicit in an illegal and unconstitutional plan to issue more licenses and consents for new oil and gas – a plan that will take the world to over 1.5 °C…#COP27#M25pic.twitter.com/RzKoVCKcoO
— Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) November 7, 2022
The government is in the process of passing a law to suppress direct action demonstrations.
London’s Metropolitan Police said they launched a ‘major proactive policing operation’ on Sunday evening to identify and arrest people they believe were ‘intended to cause reckless and serious disturbance to the public’.
Three people were arrested Sunday evening and four others detained Monday morning for conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, the force said.
Other police forces responsible for affected areas on the M25 said officers made arrests early on Monday after they were forced to block traffic to evict the activists.
Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said they had used more than 10,000 teams of officers for police Just Stop Oil protests since the start of October.
“These are officers who would otherwise deal with issues important to local communities, such as knife crime, protection and burglary response,” he added.
CUNY grads with tech degrees struggle to land tech jobs
The tech industry has been a major driver of high-paying job growth in New York City over the past decade. This trend has continued throughout the pandemic, but a new report casts doubt on the extent of tech-fueled prosperity sharing.
The new study details the challenges faced by students at the City University of New York as they attempt to start a career in technology. The CUNY system, with 25 colleges, is the nation’s largest urban university, and it has long served as a ladder to the middle class for low-income New Yorkers. The majority of its students are black and Hispanic.
CUNY has the potential to be “the city’s largest and fairest stepping stone to tech careers,” the report says, but that potential is largely untapped.
CUNY and tech employers must change to meet the challenge, according to the Center for an Urban Future, the public policy organization that conducted the research.
Hampered by budget constraints, CUNY has traditionally invested little in career development. The handful of successful but small programs offered by the system to connect students to internship, apprenticeship and job opportunities need to be greatly expanded, according to the report. And courses need to be revamped to teach the skills and use the technical tools in demand in today’s digital businesses.
Employers also need to “review recruiting and hiring practices that too often overlook the city’s local talent pool and work closely with CUNY,” the report said.
Since 2011, CUNY has more than doubled the number of graduate technology students to nearly 4,000 per year. But the growing supply has not been matched by comparable success in the job market.
According to the report, half of CUNY computer science graduates are unemployed in their field a year after graduation. Paid internships – a key recruiting channel in tech – are also rare: only 10% of CUNY students report having had one during their college career.
“Tech is where good jobs thrive in New York, and too few of them have gone to people of color,” said Jonathan Bowles, executive director of the Center for an Urban Future.
Amazon provided financial support for the study but had no editorial control, Bowles said.
The tech sector is not immune to the current economic downturn as companies cut hiring and downsize. Nonetheless, tech jobs are expected to be a primary source of long-term job growth.
Since 2010, New York’s tech sector has created 113,900 jobs, a growth rate of 142%, according to the center’s analysis based on government statistics. While most of the city’s industries have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, tech employment has increased 17.5% since 2019, according to the center’s research.
At the end of 2021, the city’s tech sector employed 194,000 people, according to the center’s analysis. But this figure underestimates the overall employment of tech workers in the city, as it excludes software engineers, data analysts and cybersecurity experts from other sectors like finance, healthcare, media, advertising and advice.
In New York, middle-class jobs are generally defined as those that pay $80,000 or more. The average salary for tech workers in the city was more than $220,000 last year, the research center estimated.
Making technology employment more inclusive is a national goal. New York, America’s largest city and home to a diverse population, would seem like a place where progress could be made. Today, less than 21% of tech workers are black or Hispanic, even though people from those two groups make up 43% of the city’s workforce.
“New York is uniquely positioned to be not only a leader in technology, but also a leader in technological diversity,” said Jason Clark, executive director of Tech:NYC, a nonprofit industry group. “But we have to develop pipelines to jobs.”
The biggest potential pipeline, according to the Center for an Urban Future report, is the CUNY system.
November 4, 2022, 4:33 p.m. ET
In interviews, CUNY students who landed jobs in technology said they usually did so through individual initiative, chance, or a program that gave them experience of work.
For Faisal Farooq, the big break came after responding to a TaskRabbit ad that had been posted by a company-backed startup looking for someone to do basic data analysis. Mr. Farooq, an electrical engineering student at City College, didn’t have any of the required coding skills, but picked them up quickly.
The work environment was fast and welcoming. He was earning around $4,000 a month. “And when the summer ended, nobody asked me to leave,” he recalls.
So he stayed. The start-up then closed its doors and Mr. Farooq returned to school to complete his undergraduate studies.
But he was on his way. He had work experience and his proficiency with modern programming tools was increasing. One job leads to another, and today Mr. Farooq, 30, is a senior solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing business.
“If I hadn’t had that first opportunity, I wouldn’t know the world of technology possibilities,” Farooq said.
Chrystal Mingo chose computer science as her college major after attending two brief summer programs run by nonprofits, Girls Who Code and Break Through Tech, a year later.
She was 17 and had just graduated from high school when she took a paid two-week immersion course at Break Through Tech, which aims to provide training and support to young women in communities. underserved. The instructors were inspiring and the focus was on real projects rather than academic exercises. His group designed an app showing well-lit streets to increase walking safety in Bronx neighborhoods at night.
This led to two three-week paid internships in companies. Brief internships, known as ‘sprintternships’, usually take place during the winter holidays, but often lead to full summer internships and then job offers, as they did for Ms Mingo.
“Our students needed an opportunity to get their foot in the door and earn a resume degree,” said Judith Spitz, former Verizon chief information officer and founder of Break Through Tech, who designed the short internship concept.
Ms. Mingo, 23, is a graduate of City College and is now a business technology analyst at Citigroup. She credited Break Through Tech with being her springboard. “All of these doors opened up for me, and it was kind of a domino effect,” she said.
Plinio Ayala, chief executive of Per Scholas, a nonprofit that runs a job training and job placement program, said his organization welcomes a steady stream of CUNY graduates. Participants receive free business-focused technology training for a few months as well as links to job opportunities. Eighty percent are employed in technology within a year of completing the program.
“The network doesn’t exist for a lot of CUNY graduates,” Ayala said. “We are the connector and the validator.”
Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY’s chancellor, said the system must increasingly forge connections between students and careers. Since taking office in 2019, Mr. Matos Rodríguez has pushed for greater industry engagement and internship opportunities for students.
There has been progress. Under a program announced last year, Bloomberg, Centerbridge and Goldman Sachs are now offering paid internships and career counseling in the tech-intensive finance industry to CUNY students.
Mastercard works with LaGuardia Community College to shape its cybersecurity courses and hire students for full-time jobs after completing an apprenticeship with the company.
Google has also ramped up its recruitment efforts at CUNY schools, hiring 30 graduates for full-time jobs and hiring 21 CUNY students as paid interns and apprentices over the past academic year.
Last month, Mayor Eric Adams and Mr. Matos Rodríguez announced a $16 million public-private partnership, the CUNY Inclusive Economy Initiative, to collaborate with industry and sponsor 2,000 summer internships with companies.
Matos Rodríguez said the Center for an Urban Future study highlights the need for “more innovation, partnerships and opportunities for our technology students”.
This will require more resources, but also a different approach to career counseling and a closer relationship with business, CUNY executives say.
City College has five full-time guidance counselors for its 14,000 students. Vincent Boudreau, the president, wants to expand this group to 12, but he would also like to bring industry experts, including mid-career tech professionals, into college classrooms. The city recently announced an inclusive economic program that would support its plans.
“We need to start integrating career development and pathways into the program,” Boudreau said.
Work and learning experiences are crucial. CUNY students in an internship program were three times more likely to be hired for tech jobs than their peers.
Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College, said CUNY needs to persuade more employers to offer internships and apprenticeships to its students. “It will take time and effort, but if we can make the right connections, we can lift people out of poverty and into great careers in technology,” he said.
The Russians “rob the children’s train from Kherson during their evacuation”
Russian troops looted a children’s fairground train during their evacuation from Kherson, according to a new video.
The footage shows the “locomotive” – a small vehicle and car designed to look like a train – being escorted by two vans somewhere near the southern Ukrainian town.
Anton Gerashchenko, a senior Ukrainian government adviser, tweeted the footage saying, “Russians have evacuated (robbed) a children’s train from Kherson.”
Putin’s forces are believed to be fleeing Kherson as the Ukrainian army approaches under the guise of evacuating civilians from the city.
Russians evacuating the southern city of Kherson ‘stole’ a children’s train, officials say who posted images of the vehicle online
The train is not the first thing they are reproached for taking. The remains of Grigory Potemkin, a Russian prince who lived in the 18th century and is buried in Kherson, were also removed from St. Catherine’s Cathedral.
Statues of Potemkin, a war hero, have also disappeared from the city along with monuments to other Russian and Soviet historical figures.
Trucks were also seen driving in and out of the city’s art museum after taking “everything they could reach”, the curators said on Facebook.
Ivan Antypenkom, a Ukrainian journalist who is still in the city, wrote that Russia took “monuments, ambulances, fire engines, bank property, hospitals”.
The Kherson Regional Museum was looted, he said, citing video showing a truck outside, while reports said tractors were taken by Russians.
Ukrainian MP Mykyta Poturaev said: “You and I believe that stealing equipment from cancer patients is something terrible.
A statue of Prince Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero who lived in the 18th century, has also disappeared from Kherson
Russian collaborators have confirmed Potemkin’s bones, which were buried in a cathedral in Kherson (right), were also taken away
A monument to Vasily Margelov (left), a Red Army general who commanded the Soviet Airborne Forces from 1954 to 1959, is believed to have been looted in Kherson (right)
“And for them there is no difference – stealing a curling iron, stealing an iron, stealing combine harvesters.
“They began by stealing combine harvesters and other agricultural machinery from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
“Now they’ve stolen the equipment from [a cancer centre]. Well, what can you call it? Is this human behavior? No, it’s barbaric behavior. Savages are more civilized.
Ukraine has been attacking the city of Kherson since early August and in October achieved a major breakthrough of the Russian lines.
Since then, conflicting reports have emerged about what exactly is going on inside the city – with conflicting reports suggesting that Russia is fleeing the city and reinforcing it, hoping to defend it.
Last week, Western officials said they believed Russia was preparing for a full withdrawal from the city that would play out as a civilian evacuation.
The “reinforcements” arriving in the city are actually conscripted Russian troops who will be tasked with holding off the Ukrainians until their retreat is complete.
Moscow commanders have already withdrawn across the Dnipro River to the east and left their men to hold their positions alone, the officials added.
Although retirement is not certain yet, they say preparations for the retreat are in their final stages.
Once the withdrawal is complete, Russia will take up defensive positions on the east bank of the Dnipro where it hopes to survive the winter.
A huge track was seen at the entrance to the Kherson Regional Museum, amid reports that Putin’s troops are also looting public collections of art and artifacts
