‘Prickly’ Antonio Conte responds to Tottenham boos as he urges fans to ‘understand the process’ after Liverpool loss

The Chicago Bears defense struggled to slow down the Miami Dolphins and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle for nearly three quarters Sunday at Soldier Field, but eventually made saves on three straight drives late in the game .

However, a Bears offense that had buzzed most of the game couldn’t result in a winning drive as the Dolphins hung on for a 35-32 win.

Trailing by three points with 2 minutes and 50 seconds left, the Bears stalled after two incomplete passes from quarterback Justin Fields. A deep shot went to new wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was covered by cornerback Keion Crossen and safety Jevon Holland. The fourth pass to Equanimeous St. Brown slipped through St. Brown’s hands.

Fields said he thought the Dolphins committed pass interference on the shot at Claypool.

“I wasn’t sure during the game, but after seeing it on the video board, it was definitely PI for sure,” Fields said. “I just missed it. I can not do anything about it. Just move on to the next game.

Fields rushed for 178 yards — an NFL record for a quarterback in a regular season game — and a touchdown and completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a positive performance for the Bears’ offense, until it couldn’t come to fruition in the end.

“This loss, you just have to take the positives out of it,” Fields said. “Although you also have to go back to the cinema and see what you can improve on. Just keep working and keep going.

Hill caught seven passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 143 yards, and Waddle caught five passes for 85 yards. Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 135.7.

“We need to be cleaner on the defensive end,” Bears goaltender Jaquan Brisker said. “The offense has given us points over the past two weeks, and we have to back them up at the end of the day. We have to look in the mirror and we have to understand.

“We have athletes. We have the players. We just have to trust each other and we have to make more saves. We are leaving too many points on the board.

After the Dolphins led 21-17 at halftime, the Bears and Dolphins easily traded touchdowns to open the second half. Tagovailoa hit Waddle with an 18-yard pass to cap a four-play drive.

Fields responded on the next series by rushing 61 yards for a touchdown. He worked his way through Dolphins defensemen at the 45- and 50-yard lines and accelerated on missed tackles from Duke Riley and Crossen. Darnell Mooney made a block in the red zone to help Fields into the end zone.

Fields hit Trevon Wesco with a 2-point conversion pass to cut the Dolphins’ lead to 28-25.

But on the third and 7 on the next drive, Tagovailoa hit Jeff Wilson Jr. with a 10-yard touchdown pass to make the Dolphins 35-25.

After the Bears defense made a fourth-and-six save at their 35-yard line, the Bears drove 65 yards to score. Fields had 14 and 17 yard runs on the drive and hit Cole Kmet for the second touchdown of the day, a 4 yard.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson was called for pass interference against Waddle on the next drive, which cost the Bears 47 yards. But the Dolphins stalled on fourth-and-first at 14 when Tagovailoa’s pass to Durham Smythe fell out of reach.

Here’s how the Week 9 game unfolded at Soldier Field.

Inactive advertised

Bears receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. is inactive for Sunday’s game.

Jones, the Bears’ third-round pick this spring, wasn’t on injury report all week. He played 15 snaps on offense and appeared in eight special teams games against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool this week, and Claypool should get limited shots on offense. The Bears also have wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, N’Keal Harry and Dante Pettis – who also serves as a returner – active.

Pettis replaced Jones on punt returns after Jones missed two punts, but Jones returned a kickoff against the Cowboys.

Offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges and cornerback Lamar Jackson are also inactive for the Bears.

For the Dolphins, wide receivers River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma, running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are inactive.

Roquan Smith trade fallout

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was leaving Halas Hall on Monday afternoon when he got wind of the stunning news. Linebacker and team captain Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. Johnson froze.

For the second week in a row, the Bears had eliminated a well-respected team leader, playmaker and much-loved teammate. Smith’s exit, five days after defensive end Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles, looked like an uppercut to the jaw after a gut punch in Week 7.

On Wednesday morning, the emotional decline of Bears players was undeniable. Safety Eddie Jackson, who was promoted to captain Quinn last weekend, came to visit the team and was surprised by the silence.

“You could hear a pin drop,” he said.

Discussion on concussions

Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t figure it out.

As the national television audience on Sept. 29 saw the startling footage of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And Quinn saw the scene from the previous week, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a blow from a Buffalo Bills defenseman, shook her head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled on the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was blamed on a back injury, then played against the Bengals four days later.

“I don’t see how people didn’t shut him down instantly (against the Bills). He walks and he literally fell apart,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I know when something is wrong. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. Being put in this situation like this, especially with your brain, is the one thing you can’t replace.

Halftime: Dolphins lead Bears 21-17

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 29-yard field goal attempt left in the closing seconds of the first half, but Miami led the Bears 21-17 at halftime.

The Bears offense went well in the first half, but the Dolphins responded every time – except for this miss.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards on seven carries. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 11 of 13 passes for 162 yards — 12.5 yards per attempt — and a touchdown.

After Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney to cut the Dolphins’ lead to 21-17 with two minutes remaining, the Dolphins marched to the Bears 11-yard line before the defense does not intervene.

The difference for the Dolphins was a special teams touchdown on the lone punt attempt of the half.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips blocked Trenton Gill’s punt and Andrew Van Ginkel recovered the ball and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown for a 21-10 lead.

The Bears briefly held a 10-7 lead. As Phillips chased him, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Kmet navigated into the end zone with help from an Equal St. Brown block.

But the Dolphins easily responded again with Tagovailoa’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to go up 14-10. Tagovailoa hit Hill with a 25-yard pass and Jaylen Waddle with a 26-yard pass on the drive. The Dolphins reached the 3-yard line after Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson was called out for roughing the passer after Tagovailoa’s 4-yard pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos netted a 32-yard field goal on the first practice for a 3-0 lead.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool had his first catch with the Bears — a 1-yard — and also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty on Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. It got the Bears to the 20-yard line, but David Montgomery was stopped with no gain, Fields pitched incomplete in the end zone to Mooney and Fields ran for 6 yards before the Bears opted to kick. foot.

The Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown capped by Raheem Mostert’s 1-yard run. The drive included Tagovailoa’s 18-yard pass to Trent Sherfield on third-and-second and a 32-yard pass interference penalty on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor in the end zone against Hill.

Vildor hurt his ankle on the play and the Bears have listed him as questionable to return.

