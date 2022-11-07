News
Race issue in Supreme Court adoption case troubles tribes
The Navajo and Brackeens have appealed. A state appeals court ordered a new trial.
Meanwhile, the federal case made its tortuous way through two levels of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which issued a fragmented opinion that found that the law was largely, but not entirely, constitutional.
As the case was litigated, support for the law grew. A brief filed by the Native American Rights Fund has been endorsed by 497 tribes. Other briefs were signed by 87 members of Congress and 23 states and the District of Columbia. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association submitted briefs saying the law helped repair physical and psychological trauma.
The ICWA challengers also garnered support. Ohio and Oklahoma weighed in, saying the law violated state autonomy. Lawyers working in the area of adoption and reproductive rights filed briefs. The same was true for the Christian Alliance for Indian Child Welfare, based in North Dakota, and the Goldwater Institute, a conservative political center in Arizona, where reservations cover almost 30% of the territory; they argued that the law was racially discriminatory.
The tribes note that, like any political entity, they each have their own criteria for citizenship. To be a Navajo citizen, for example, one must be at least 25% blood related. Some tribes specify matrilineal descent, others patrilineal. Others, like the Cherokee, say what matters is evidence of lineage traceable to an original source list such as the Dawes lists, compiled late 19th century tribal membership lists, in fact , by the federal government.
Beyond the racial argument, the Brackeens and Texas made a second, narrower assertion, which some legal experts say the Supreme Court could take as a compromise approach. The ICWA imposes federal law on state family courts, whose role is to apply state law to child protection cases. Texas says the ICWA therefore violates the 10th Amendment, which protects states from federal government excesses.
But the welfare of Native children has always been a federal responsibility, said Maggie Blackhawk, a New York University Law School professor and lead author of a pro-ICWA brief for the American Historical Association. In the 1930s, for example, when the federal government tried to shut down its boarding schools and shift child care to the states, “the states resisted saying, ‘No, those aren’t our children,’” she said. adding that the states did not want to bear the financial burden because they lacked the power to tax the tribes and recover their expenses.
If the Supreme Court strikes down ICWA for excess of power, states can adopt their own versions, as at least 10 have already done so. But if judges hit him for racial discrimination, states would struggle to write similar legislation.
A man drowns on Pacifica Beach on Sunday, just a day before the ‘high surf advisory’ goes into effect for the Bay Area
PACIFIC, Calif. (KGO) — Windy and cool conditions are at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday evening. A high surf advisory goes into effect Monday morning along the coast, but Bay Area swimmers have already had trouble in the ocean.
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
“I jumped in, swam over there. As I got to one of the guys, I noticed the other one was floating upside down,” Nico Barragan said. Barragan was able to help bring one of the swimmers ashore.
As CPR was performed on this man, Barragan and others saw the second swimmer struggling in the water.
VIDEO: ‘I hope it happens’: Bay Area homeowners brace for storms, firefighters shut door on threat of wildfire
“Me and another person ran out, grabbed the second guy, put him on the surfboard and put him back,” Barragan said.
Authorities confirm that one of the two men is deceased. The other was rushed to hospital and his condition is unknown. The rescue comes on a Sunday that saw rain in parts of the Bay Area and comes just a day before a high surf advisory goes into effect as more rain arrives.
We spoke to those who were at Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Sunday night who have already seen a change in weather patterns.
“I actually walked around the other beach over here, and I couldn’t come back because the waves were coming in so intensely,” Orfeas Ketchelos said.
VIDEO: November snowfall promises a good start to the snow season in Tahoe as the Bay Area braces for wet weather
“The waves there have been pretty gnarly,” said San Francisco resident Aziza Syed.
“When I saw the surfers here earlier, there were quite a few, and I just hope they’re safe because these waves are crashing pretty hard,” Ketchelos said.
And those waves could break at 15 to 20 feet next Monday.
ABC7 News spoke to those at PG&E, who told us they are weather-prepared and have new automated equipment that will help them restore power faster and more efficiently after a storm.
Pawnbroker offers second-hand coffin for sale as inflation saps purchasing power
This economy is a killer.
As inflation buries Americans under mountains of debt, a cash-strapped customer dumps a used coffin at a Colorado pawnshop.
The owner of the Pasternack pawnshop in Aurora said he had been traded in the past year for a cash loan, KDVR-TV reported Sunday.
The coffin, now on sale for $499, is one of many items people have pawned due to soaring inflation, owner Scott Pasternack told the news station. .
“Our lending has exploded with the economy much weaker and people needing more money,” Pasternack said.
A customer, who declined to be named, said he was forced to trash his belongings at a faster pace.
“As times got tougher, the inflation rates made me come in once a month to sell things,” the Aurora resident told KDVR.
But the seemingly higher inventory also helps other customers, including a woman who picked up a used vacuum cleaner.
“You can’t afford anything because gas prices are so high they’re driving up the prices of everything. Food, insurance, everything,” Roxi Kessler told the station.
“The price just skyrockets. You can’t afford to buy something new.
White-collar workers are also apparently facing the price crisis, with more of them also entering the store, the pawnshop said.
Inflation is a major issue for voters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, a poll has found.
Democrats will have a bad night on Tuesday – ‘We didn’t listen to voters’
Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that Democrats have not listened to voters about their economic concerns. She predicted they would have a bad night on Tuesday.
Rosen said, “I’m a loyal Democrat, but I’m not happy. I just think we didn’t listen to voters in this election, and I think we’re going to have a bad night.
She continued: ‘This conversation won’t have much impact on Tuesday, but hopefully it will have an impact in the future because when voters tell you again and again that they mostly care about the economy, listen to them. Stop saying democracy is at stake. Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so hard to find out what elections mean. Voters told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think the Democrats delivered this round.
Rosen added, “We have the unfortunate combination of strong gubernatorial candidates. I was just in Arizona and I was there, talking to a group of constituents. Mark Kelly is popular, but Kari Lake is more popular. The combination will hurt Mark Kelly. We’re in trouble because of the top of the ticket.
Apple warns iPhone production disrupted by Chinese Covid-19 restrictions
The company’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are affected by reduced production capacity
Cop27: Boris Johnson to attack ‘corrosive cynicism’ over net zero at summit – live | Cop27
The opening ceremony will take place today at 12:15 p.m. EET and will begin with a speech by Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, the Egyptian President.
Beside him will be António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, who spoke to the Guardian last week about this conference and climate change, saying: “At the current level [of emissions], we will be doomed. We are approaching tipping points, and tipping points that will [climate change] irreversible. The damage that would not allow us to recover.
Guterres has become famous for his outspoken speeches on climate change. Last summer, he gave a simple warning to a meeting of world leaders.
“We have a choice: collective action or collective suicide. It’s in our hands. »
Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be with them.
I am Bibi van der Zee and I will follow the events this morning. If you have any stories or thoughts on Cop27 that you’d like to share with all of us, I’m on [email protected] or @bilivanderzee on Twitter.
Good morning! The 27th Conference of the Parties – or COP27 as you probably know it – is finally underway in the resort town of Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt.
Today and tomorrow, world leaders will address Cop, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak due to speak at 4pm.
This morning, however, the penultimate British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will deliver a speech. My colleague, Fiona Harvey, writes:
Boris Johnson will tackle the “corrosive cynicism” about net zero that is hampering UK and global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, in a speech at the UN COP27 climate summit on Monday.
In a swipe at members of his own Tory party, the former British Prime Minister will pit the success and spirit of optimism at Cop26 in Glasgow last November against the failures of governments – including the UK – to hold their promises since.
“Because soaring oil and gas prices – and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food – have had an impact here and everywhere, they have driven some naysayers with caustic cynicism to about net zero”, he will warn.
Raleigh teenager jumps out of moving car and describes Lyft’s terrifying ride | Did a girl jump out of a moving car during the Lyft ride?
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Raleigh teenager recently had a terrifying experience on a Lyft ride home from work.
The 17-year-old ended up in the emergency room after jumping out of a moving car in the 7300 block of Fox Road, a few miles from her home.
It happened so fast for Eziya Bowden, who said she passed out after opening the car door, only remembering where she landed and how scared she was and cried.
Luckily for Bowden, she is back home safely with injuries from the fall but no broken bones.
Her suspicions first grew after she arrived in the Lyft and the driver made comments that made her feel uncomfortable, such as how good she looked and that he would date her if she was not so young.
“How many boys have flirted with you? He said that right away, Bowden recalled. “If I ride with a stranger, I always get nervous, but I knew it was different,” Bowden said. I knew that I wasn’t going crazy or anything, I knew my body had never felt like this before, I saw a lot of that, so I knew I felt drugged.
‘I was very scared’
She then described how she felt after the driver sprayed something – dizzy and hot.
“When I got in his car, it smelled like cigarettes, so when he sprayed once, it was already like, oh it doesn’t smell like that anymore,” Bowden said. “But for you to keep spraying it and then roll up your windows, like I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything. I’m just like, I know what it’s been like for me. made you feel.
“I was very scared, but again, I would rather get out of that car than fall asleep in a car with this man that I don’t really know,” Bowden said.
Bowden finally jumped out of the car. She said the driver didn’t stop all the time.
She said he rolled over after his fall and was crying. He pretended to be a bystander and called the police for her, she said.
A Lyft spokesperson told ABC11 the company is aware of the driver’s behavior, which they called “deeply concerning.”
The spokesperson said it has removed driver access to the Lyft platform and stands ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.
“I don’t think that’s stopping him from doing anything else,” Bowden said. “It doesn’t really bring me peace at all.”
Bowden said she got a refund from Lyft but never saw herself taking a Lyft or Uber again.
Raleigh police said no charges have been filed in the incident.
