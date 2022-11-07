News
RCA launches Virgil Abloh scholarship for black British students | Virgil Abloh
A scholarship for underrepresented communities in the creative and design industries in honor of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died last year, has been launched by the Royal College of Art (RCA).
The RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship is to be offered annually to “an extraordinarily talented, but financially limited, black British student”.
Alboh, an acclaimed fashion designer who died in November 2021, was the founder of Off-White alongside his role as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton. He had a close relationship with RCA after joining as an Honorary Visiting Professor in 2020.
The scholarship was established with funding from an anonymous donor in the United States. It will cover the full tuition of any postgraduate program in the School of Design, including Fashion, Textiles and Design Products. Typical tuition fees for these programs range from £14,175 to £33,200. The scholarship also includes maintenance support of £35,000 as well as industry experience and networking opportunities.
Abloh was a strong advocate for equality in education and learning. In 2020, he announced that with the support of partners including retail platform Farfetch and Louis Vuitton, he had committed more than $1 million to support scholarships and career opportunities for black students in the States. States through the Virgil Abloh™️ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.
“Systemic change starts at the local level, from the collective efforts of people taking action and uplifting their own communities. I am committed to ensuring that this social revolution is not just a moment but a movement – and I stand up to the task,” he wrote in an online message.
Born in Chicago, Illinois to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh studied civil engineering followed by a master’s degree in architecture. It was in college that he started designing T-shirts.
In 2009, he interned at Fendi alongside Kanye West, the rapper known as Ye.
Abloh’s own label, Off-White, garnered a cult following and LVMH acquired a majority stake in it in 2021.
In a world of fashion ruled by tradition, Abloh took an unorthodox approach. Quotation marks have become his trademark. He created reusable water bottles with Evian, furniture with Ikea, DJs around the world and in 2018 made history as the first black designer at Louis Vuitton.
In an article announcing his death in November 2021, his family revealed that he had been privately battling a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for more than two years.
Speaking about the scholarship, Shannon Abloh, wife of the late designer, said: “Over the years RCA and Virgil have formed a beautiful relationship based on a shared appreciation of collaboration, creative vision and, of course, , education. We know that the RCA Virgil Abloh Scholarship will remove financial barriers to realizing creative potential and empower young talent to dream even bigger.
Magic gained another lesson the hard way in heartbreaking loss to Kings
The Orlando Magic have learned many lessons the hard way through the season’s first 10 games.
The lesson from Saturday’s heartbreaking home loss to the Sacramento Kings? Don’t get too comfortable with having a significant at any point of the game.
While Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s 31-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime gave his team the win, it was the Magic (2-8) blowing a 67-47 lead in the third quarter that allowed Sacramento (3-5) the opportunity to make it a close game.
“That third quarter we came out a little bit lax,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’ve got to come out with the same level of focus and consistency of doing the exact same thing.”
What did lax look like?
The Magic were careless with the ball, turning it over 9 times in the third for 15 Sacramento points that allowed the Kings to win the quarter 36-12.
Orlando did not consistently get back on defense, making it easier for the Kings to get easier points in transition. The Magic also did not do the simple and little things in the third quarter that they did in the first half to take a 65-47 lead at halftime.
“We were up and we were just happy with being up,” Bol Bol said. “We were thinking they were just going to lay down. It’s the NBA. Teams go on runs as quickly as five minutes, 12 minutes — there were 24 minutes left to play. The momentum just shifted when they came out hot.”
Orlando did well battling back after relinquishing the lead and trailing 93-83 in the fourth.
Paolo Banchero (33 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 15 rebounds and 4 assists for his first 30-point game) and Franz Wagner (31 points on 13-of-22 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds) led the team at different points down the stretch, and that’s encouraging for their long-term growth.
The Magic showed fight and their resiliency has been evident throughout the early parts of the season.
They’ve played eight games that have included “clutch” minutes — when the scoring margin is within 5 points with five or fewer minutes remaining in a game. Their record in those games is 1-7, showing there are details they’re not taking addressing.
And for the Magic, it’s not just about the performance in the clutch. It’s understanding every part of the game impacts another part.
“You just got to stick with it,” rookie big man Banchero said. “Got to tip your caps sometimes. We fought hard.”
The Magic will continue their season-long seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Houston Rockets (1-9) on Monday night.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m. at Amway Center and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Bruins part ways with Mitchell Miller after learning ‘new information’
The Boston Bruins announced Sunday night that they would be “parting ways” with Mitchell Miller days after making the controversial decision to sign him to the organization despite his past.
Bruins president Cam Neely cited “new information” the team learned in the days following his signing.
“The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we know them: that at 14 he made a bad decision which led to a juvenile conviction,” Neely said. “We understood that this was an isolated incident and that he had taken significant steps to reform himself and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on this understanding, we offered him a contract.
“Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind Mitchell Miller’s opportunity to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope he continues to work with professionals and programs. to further his education and personal growth.”
Neely said the organization owes it to the fans to make sure they practice what they preach and apologized for the decision to sign Miller.
“We owe it to our fans, players, staff, partners and community to ensure our practices and protocols are consistent with the philosophy we demand of ourselves and as an organization,” Neely added. “As such, we will be reassessing our internal processes for selecting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins.
“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work that members of our organization are doing to support diversity and inclusion efforts. We will continue to fight bullying and racism in all its forms.”
Mitchell signed an entry-level three-year contract on Friday. Miller was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes despite his 2016 conviction for assaulting a schoolmate.
When more details about the assault became public in October 2020, the Coyotes waived his draft rights. He was later kicked out of the University of North Dakota hockey team.
Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. Miller and another student forced Isaiah Meyer-Crothers to eat a lollipop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal. Surveillance footage also showed them kicking and punching him. Miller was also found to call Meyer-Crothers, who is black and has developmental disabilities, the N-word and “brownie” frequently.
Miller missed the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals and 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.
Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Chicago Bears defense can’t stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle early in a 35-32 loss. ‘Not good enough,’ CB Jaylon Johnson says.
After Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a 3-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa early in the second quarter Sunday, Hill sprinted across the Soldier Field end zone and launched himself into the air for his trademark celebratory theatrics.
Roundoff, backflip — and a lead the Dolphins didn’t give up again in a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears.
A Bears defense that saw two of its best players dealt at the NFL trade deadline knew the challenge it faced against Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the league’s top five in receiving yards.
But the Bears could do little to slow them through three quarters. Hill finished with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown — bringing him to 1,104 receiving yards in nine games this season — and Waddle had five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears’ only stop through the first 42 minutes came courtesy of Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missing a 29-yard field goal wide left. When the defense finally put together three late stops, the Bears offense couldn’t come through with the winning drive.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson opened his postgame comments with one word: “Speed.”
“They did a good job, especially using some pick routes, things like that,” Johnson said. “It makes it harder guarding somebody already extremely fast, and now you have rub routes, guys picking each other. They did a good job there.
“We’ve just got to do a better job to execute, and I have to give myself a better chance and find a way to know those pick routes are coming and do a better job defending those. But they pose a lot of speed and they did a really good job running across the field, giving guys a lot of hard downs.”
Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns for a 135.7 passer rating. The Bears didn’t record a sack or force a turnover.
“We need to do a better job against those guys of jamming and disrupting at the line of scrimmage,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “I didn’t think we did a very good job of that, and also getting guys up underneath them the way we had planned during the course of the week.”
Understanding the missed opportunity made the early struggles more frustrating.
Safety Eddie Jackson has been around Chicago long enough to know offensive performances like the ones the Bears and quarterback Justin Fields have put together the last few weeks need to be capitalized on, and he said that was the talk on the sideline as the defense tried to regroup.
“The offense as a whole coming out there and continuing to give us 30 points, that’s something we’ve been asking for,” Jackson said. “And we can’t allow teams to score 28 or 35 points on us as a defense. We’ve got to give them guys some help.
“That was our message on the sideline. Like, ‘Bro, we’ve got to help the O. … They’re doing everything they can, and we just keep coming up short, so we’ve got to get this fixed.’”
The Bears eventually came up with stops on three consecutive drives after the Dolphins pulled ahead 35-25 in the third quarter, with safety Jaquan Brisker saying the defense was “more aggressive and more locked in.”
The Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-6 at the Bears 35-yard line late in the third quarter, but Tagovailoa’s pass to Mike Gesicki with safety DeAndre Houston-Carson on him was wide.
They went for it again on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 14 midway through the fourth quarter, but Tagovailoa’s low pass to Durham Smythe fell incomplete. That stop came after Jackson was called for a 47-yard pass interference penalty while defending Waddle.
It was the Bears’ second pass interference penalty, the first on cornerback Kindle Vildor while defending Hill in the end zone on the Dolphins’ first drive. That one, which ended with Vildor getting hurt, ended up more costly. It gave the Dolphins 32 yards, and they scored on the next play.
The Bears overcame Jackson’s penalty to make the stop, though the Dolphins ate up more time on the clock and the Bears took over deep in their territory.
“(The official) said he didn’t see me playing the ball,” Jackson said. “I didn’t look at a receiver one time, so I don’t know what he saw, but I was playing the ball the whole time. Even guys on the Dolphins sideline told me that was a horrible call.”
The final stop came courtesy of Johnson when he broke up Tagovailoa’s pass to Waddle on third-and-11 with 2 minutes, 55 seconds to play.
“It was me and Waddle by ourselves,” Johnson said. “I really just tried to contain him the best way I can. He gave me a hard stick inside, cut back outside and then he had two steps on me. But really just keeping my composure, seeing that the ball was short through his body language and then just putting my hands up where I thought the ball was coming and I made a good play.”
Johnson always talks about welcoming the challenge to match up with the game’s best wide receivers, and this week was no different. But he didn’t walk away from Soldier Field satisfied.
“I would definitely say not good enough,” Johnson said. “I feel like I didn’t impact the game the way I wanted to. There definitely are some things I would want back, but at the end of the day, I’m always going to keep fighting.”
The performance came in the wake of the Bears trading team captains Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in a six-day span. Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn made his first start at middle linebacker, while the Bears moved Nicholas Morrow from the middle to Smith’s spot at weak-side linebacker.
For the second straight week, Jackson didn’t use it as an excuse for the defense.
“You don’t really think about those type of things,” Jackson said. “We’re out with the players we’ve got. Put our trust in the guys we’ve got on the field and just try to adjust different things.
“The young guys in there have to step up. It’s hard, big shoes to fill. But we’ve got to step up, we’ve got to prepare well and we have to execute no matter who is on the field.”
Chinese exports contract in October, sorely missing growth expectations
A cargo ship carrying containers is seen near the port of Yantian in Shenzhen, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Guangdong province, China May 17, 2020.
Martin Pollard | Reuters
BEIJING – Chinese exports fell 0.3% in October from a year ago, missing Reuters expectations for a 4.3% increase.
The decline in U.S. dollars last month marked the first year-on-year decline since May 2020, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.
Imports fell 0.7% in US dollars in October, also missing expectations of a slight 0.1% growth.
The yuan weakened nearly 3% against the US dollar in October, according to Refinitiv Eikon.
In yuan terms, exports rose 7 percent and imports 6.8 percent, according to customs data released on Monday.
Barclays last week lowered its forecast for China’s economic growth next year, expecting lower demand from the US and EU to lead to a decline of at least 2% of Chinese exports.
This is breaking news. Please check for updates.
Justin Fields’ record-setting rushing day and 4 TDs — ‘a huge step’ — lessen the sting of the Chicago Bears’ latest loss
Truth be told, Justin Fields wanted to throw the ball to Darnell Mooney. That’s where the Chicago Bears quarterback was looking on third-and-5 in the third quarter Sunday.
Against a zone look, Fields thought he had Mooney breaking open over the middle. But just as Fields was about to pull the trigger, Mooney turned in a different direction.
Fields pulled the ball back.
“At that point,” he said, “instincts took over.”
Instincts pulled him forward in the pocket. His eyes suddenly saw an express lane with minimal congestion. He hit the gas and split three Miami Dolphins defenders.
Into the open field he went, full acceleration.
“It was like, ‘Holy cow!’” tight end Cole Kmet said. “When he took off past me, it was pretty nice. I don’t know if there’s anybody else in the league that can do that. Really. That was pretty special.”
Bears coach Matt Eberflus watched it unfold right in front of him. Asked what he saw, Eberflus lit up.
“Speed,” he said. “I saw speed and his elusiveness. Once he gets into the open field, he runs away from pretty much most people.”
Sixty-one yards. Touchdown. NextGen Stats recorded Fields’ peak speed at 20.33 mph.
The Soldier Field crowd exploded.
“You kind of see that look in his eyes when he’s going to take off,” Kmet said. “And you just know to get out of the way and let him do his thing.”
That was the longest run of Fields’ career, part of a record-setting and energizing performance in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Early in the fourth quarter, on a 14-yard scramble, Fields broke the single-game franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback. That 50-year-old mark of 127 was held by Bobby Douglass.
On the next possession, Fields broke the NFL record of 173 set by Atlanta Falcons star Michael Vick in 2002.
“He’s going to continue to break a lot of records,” Mooney said. “So be ready.”
Fields finished with 178 rushing yards. For good measure, he also threw three touchdown passes, including a 16-yarder to Mooney in the second quarter and two to Kmet.
For those seeking signs of hope from this 2022 season, particularly from Fields and the offense, they are now there — and showing up weekly.
The Bears offense has found a groove since mid-October, averaging 376 yards and 31 points over the past three games.
“We are really maximizing our strengths and minimizing our weaknesses right now,” Eberflus said.
Excluding a kneel-down to end the first half, the Bears scored on four of their first five possessions and finished with four touchdown marches of at least 60 yards. They have 17 scoring drives over the last three games. For comparison’s sake, they had 20 scoring drives over their first six games.
“It’s just about believing in ourselves,” Mooney said. “It’s about believing in the coaches and believing in Luke (Getsy’s) game plan and continuing to stay in the journey of our offense. Whatever’s going on, we actually believe in it.”
In a season that will be judged most heavily on how much growth Fields and the offense make, close losses like Sunday’s won’t sting Bears fans nearly as bad as they once might have.
As long as QB1 is showing flashes of playmaking brilliance on a regular basis, it will become easier to look past the shakiness of the defense. That unit’s shortcomings were evident as Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill totaled 143 receiving yards, scored on a 3-yard pass from Tua Tagavailoa and drew a 32-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up another Dolphins score.
Fields’ production also will make it easier to push special teams gaffes to the side, such as the breakdown in punt protection in the second quarter that allowed Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips to block Trent Gill’s punt. Andrew Van Ginkel returned that loose ball 25 yards for a score.
Instead, Chicago’s focus will center more around Fields’ developmental climb. And make no mistake, Sunday’s performance was encouraging at the very minimum and absolutely intoxicating to many. Eberflus called it “a huge step.”
“We have a young football team,” he said. “We are building upon that. And the centerpiece of that is the quarterback.”
Still, a finishing touch was missing. Twice Fields and the Bears had the ball in the fourth quarter with a chance to put together a game-tying or go-ahead drive. And twice they failed.
On those two possessions, they called 12 passing plays but wound up with only two completions for a total of 3 yards.
“That’s what you play this game for,” Mooney said. “To be in those moments and to shine in those moments and execute. … This was like what happened against Washington. Same deal. Obviously you know what happened.
“You want to become a threat (at the end of games) and have dominance with that and make teams be scared to have us in that situation.”
For a young Bears team, those kinds of situational experiences should prove invaluable to the maturation process. Eventually all judgments will hinge upon how the Bears and their offense respond to those game-on-the-line moments.
“We have to find a way to put together a drive there,” running back Khalil Herbert said. “Everybody in here feels the same way.”
Added Kmet: “We had opportunities, man. Since I’ve been here, the defense has always been picking us up. You want to have a chance where the offense picks the defense up. This was our chance today and we didn’t do it.”
Yes, there was a Fields deep shot to Chase Claypool that fell incomplete on the final drive after Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen pulled Claypool backward from the waist before the ball arrived.
Officials missed that one.
“After I saw it on the (video) board, it was definitely (pass interference),” Fields said. “For sure.”
Added Claypool: “Justin threw me a good ball to give me a chance. I felt like I was getting pulled back a little bit. But you still have to try and fight through that.”
And, yes, on Fields’ 28th and final pass of the day, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown dropped what would have been a chain-moving reception on fourth-and-10 that could have kept the Bears alive.
But if Bears fans want Fields to be their forever quarterback, they can’t be allergic to nuance or constructive criticism when it comes to evaluating the second-year quarterback and the offense he leads.
Over time, if the Bears want to entertain legitimate championship hopes, Fields will have to become capable of doing much more damage as a passer. He threw for only 123 yards Sunday, the eighth time in nine starts this season he has been held below 200.
Fields also had 10 tuck-and-run scrambles against the Dolphins. Those are symptoms of a passing attack that’s still not quite working the way it’s supposed to — for a variety of reasons.
To Fields’ credit, his abilities as a runner are special and often breathtaking. There were moments Sunday when Dolphins defenders seemed like third-graders trying to catch a rabbit in the park.
“He’s as fast as any skill-position runner,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel saud. “Like he is really, really fast. And he can cut and break tackles. There are a lot of running quarterbacks. This one in particular is very elite and adept at that.”
Even in a loss, Fields’ brightest moments kept Chicago’s fountain of hope flowing. For now, that’s important.
Rangers legend and talkSPORT presenter Ally McCoist celebrates wildly as he helps a nurse win an £82,000 cash prize on Michael McIntyre’s BBC game show The Wheel
Ally McCoist has helped a nurse make history by winning £82,000 on BBC game show The Wheel.
The talkSPORT presenter celebrated wildly by helping Edinburgh-based nurse Helen become the first person to win the jackpot after answering a single question correctly.
She might have gone home empty-handed if it weren’t for the Rangers legend who helped her find the right answer.
Helen was one of the final three contestants to be “introduced” and take on the seven celebrity guests and their specialist topics.
But she was closed on her first question after landing on Bake Off star John Whaite.
Her prize shot wasn’t over as she was kicked back into the wheel at the end of the show and given the opportunity to win £20,500 if she chose to call on Ed Balls or £82,000 if she opted for McCoist, who himself came last in the standings.
When asked who she wanted to trust, Helen replied: “You know what, I came with nothing, I haven’t done anything so far so I think I have to stay with my compatriot Scottish.”
The couple were then faced with the daunting £82,000 question asking them to identify which modern country the ancient city of Troy is in.
Helen sided with Egypt, but McCoist intervened and persuaded her to change her response to Turkey.
McCoist could barely watch as host Michael McIntryre prepared to reveal the answer. Luckily for McCoist and Helen, the move paid off and the studio went into a frenzy when she won the prize money.
McCoist celebrated by letting out a huge roar, shouting, “Yes, yes, come in! Great.”
Sarah then jumped out of her seat and gave the former Scotland striker a huge hug.
She revealed that she would be spending her winnings on a trip to Canada to visit her extended family.
